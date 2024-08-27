18 of the Best Trans Fantasy and Sci-fi Books | Book Riot (2024)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Caitlin Hobbs Staff Writer Perpetually tired, Caitlin Hobbs somehow manages to avoid being taken by the Fae while simultaneously doing things that would attract their attention. It may be all the cats they keep around. Caitlin can usually be found dismantling ideas about what makes us human as a student in cultural anthropology, indexing archives and rare books, or writing a book of folklore retellings. You can contact them at caitlin.m.hobbs@gmail.com or on twitter as @caitlinthehob. View All posts by Caitlin Hobbs

Speculative fiction is a massive genre that’s really more of a junk drawer for books than an actual genre. You can have sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and everything in between. It’s a fluid genre. Which makes trans fantasy books and sci-fi titles perfect for the trans community. Who better to write and be featured in books that are part of a genre that is constantly debated about what belongs in the category and what doesn’t, a genre whose definition changes depending on who is talking about it, where sometimes the best definition you have for it is “well, it’s NOT that…” Unfortunately, it can be a little difficult to find these stories written by and featuring trans people. Sci-fi and fantasy have, historically, been a bit of a boy’s club. That’s in the process of changing, but that doesn’t mean that a spotlight is suddenly being shone on these works. But they’re there, and definitely worth reading, and luckily for you I’ve created an entire list of books for you to peruse, categorized between adult and young adult (because the trans identity is not adults-only) and between fantasy and science fiction, although the separation between the two of those tends to be more of an unlocked gate than a wall. Nonetheless, these are books you’ll enjoy.