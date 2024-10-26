18889952145 (2024)

We have 3 user reviews for the phone number +18889952402 / 8889952402 (landline phone, United States, non-geographic, Toll-Free). The number has mostly negative ratings. Get free protection against unwanted calls!

FAKE phantom debt collection scam by Puta'ng Ina Ka criminals phoning from the Philippines. This is what the Federal Trade Commission calls a phantom debt ...

To overcome financial challenges, homeowners and renters need to understand their options first. Let our HUD-certified counselors help you.

Info about 8889952145 – Lookups: 2209 / reports: 8. Received a call? See who it is and read what other users say about this number!

Nobody likes getting debt collection calls. But have you ever gotten one for a debt you already paid — or you know isn’t yours?

29 sep 2020 · Within 5 days of first contacting you, debt collectors must “validate” or tell you the amount of the debt, the name of the current creditor, and ...

We have 6 user reviews for the phone number +18889952145 / 8889952145 (landline phone, United States, non-geographic, Toll-Free). The number has mostly negative ratings. Get free protection against unwanted calls!

FAQs

Whenever someone tries to collect a debt, ask for all of their company's information, including: The collector's full name. Company name. Company address. Company phone number. Company website address. Company email.

Federal law requires collection agencies to provide debt validation notices, so you don't need to request one. In some cases, a collector may provide the validation letter as its initial communication to you.

Within five days after a debt collector first contacts you, it must send you a written notice, called a "validation notice," that tells you (1) the amount it thinks you owe, (2) the name of the creditor, and (3) how to dispute the debt in writing.

It is not uncommon today for people to be pursued by debt collectors for money they don't owe. This occurs for several reasons: the original creditor may have made an accounting error, you may be a victim of identity theft, or the creditor may have found the wrong person with a similar name.

Once you notify the debt collector in writing that you dispute the debt, as long as it is within 30 days of receiving a validation notice, the debt collector must stop trying to collect the debt until they've provided you with verification in response to your dispute.

To verify a debt collector, ask them to provide: Their name. Company name. Company street address. Telephone number. Professional license number, if your state licenses debt collectors. May 14, 2024

You never want to give the debt collector personal information about your finances and assets, such as your Social Security number, your bank account number unless making a payment, your income, or the value of your assets.

Ignoring or avoiding the debt collector may cause the debt collector to use other methods to try to collect the debt, including a lawsuit against you. If you are unable to come to an agreement with a debt collector, you may want to contact an attorney who can provide you with legal advice about your situation.

The amount of time that a debt collector can legally pursue old debt varies by state and type of debt but can range between three and 20 years.

Send a 'drop dead' letter



You have the right to ask them to stop contacting you. To do so, you can send what's sometimes referred to as a “drop dead letter” — a written notice to the debt collector informing them you want no further contact.

Collection agencies can access your bank account, but only after a court judgment. A judgment, which typically follows a lawsuit, may permit a bank account or wage garnishment, meaning the collector can take money directly out of your account or from your wages to pay off your debt.

Do You Have to Pay Debt Collectors? Yes, if a debt collector has contacted you about a legitimate debt, you are legally obligated to pay it. However, it's essential first to verify that the debt is yours and the amount is correct.

Ignoring or avoiding a debt collector, though, is unlikely to make the debt collector stop contacting you. They may find other ways to contact you, including filing a lawsuit. While being contacted by a debt collector might feel overwhelming, talking with them can help you get more information about the debt.

6 Ways to Deal With Debt Collectors Check Your Credit Report. ... Make Sure the Debt Is Valid. ... Know the Statute of Limitations. ... Consider Negotiating. ... Try to Make the Payments You Owe. ... Send a Cease and Desist Letter. Sep 3, 2022

FDCPA allows you to hang up on debt collectors. They have no recourse if you refuse to take their calls. Collectors violate FDCPA if they continue to call you. You can ask debt collectors to stop calling by requesting further communications in writing.

If you've already paid the debt



If you're sure that you're talking with a legitimate debt collector, you can send copies of documents that prove you made the payments, including cancelled checks or credit card statements. You may also include copies of any correspondence about settling the debt.

If you're being sued, you'll receive official court papers



If you are being sued, you'll receive at least two documents. One is called a Summons and the other a Complaint. These documents are typically handed to you or might be left with someone 18 years or older at your home, work, or mailing address.

A copy of the original written agreement between the parties, such as the loan note or credit card agreement, preferably signed by you. If the account has been sold to another creditor, that creditor must prove that it has the right to sue to collect the debt.