19.1 Ohm's law - Physics | OpenStax (2024)

design, construct, and calculate in terms of current through, potential difference across, resistance of, and power used by electric circuit elements connected in both series and parallel combinations.

Direct and Alternating Current

Just as water flows from high to low elevation, electrons that are free to move will travel from a place with low potential to a place with high potential. A battery has two terminals that are at different potentials. If the terminals are connected by a conducting wire, an electric current (charges) will flow, as shown in Figure 19.2. Electrons will then move from the low-potential terminal of the battery (the negative end) through the wire and enter the high-potential terminal of the battery (the positive end).

Figure 19.2 A battery has a wire connecting the positive and negative terminals, which allows electrons to move from the negative terminal to the positive terminal.

Teacher Support Teacher Support Stress that electrons move from the negative terminal to the positive terminal because they carry negative charge, so they are repelled by the Coulomb force from the negative terminal.

Electric current is the rate at which electric charge moves. A large current, such as that used to start a truck engine, moves a large amount very quickly, whereas a small current, such as that used to operate a hand-held calculator, moves a small amount of charge more slowly. In equation form, electric current I is defined as

I = Δ Q Δ t I = Δ Q Δ t

where Δ Q Δ Q is the amount of charge that flows past a given area and Δ t Δ t is the time it takes for the charge to move past the area. The SI unit for electric current is the ampere (A), which is named in honor of the French physicist André-Marie Ampère (1775–1836). One ampere is one coulomb per second, or

1 A = 1 C/s. 1 A = 1 C/s.

Electric current moving through a wire is in many ways similar to water current moving through a pipe. To define the flow of water through a pipe, we can count the water molecules that flow past a given section of the pipe. As shown in Figure 19.3, electric current is very similar. We count the number of electrical charges that flow past a section of a conductor; in this case, a wire.

Figure 19.3 The electric current moving through this wire is the charge that moves past the cross-section A divided by the time it takes for this charge to move past the section A.

Teacher Support Teacher Support Point out that the charge carriers in this sketch are positive, so they move in the same direction as the electric current.

Assume each particle q in Figure 19.3 carries a charge q = 1 nC q = 1 nC , in which case the total charge shown would be Δ Q = 5 q = 5 nC Δ Q = 5 q = 5 nC . If these charges move past the area A in a time Δ t = 1 ns Δ t = 1 ns , then the current would be

I = Δ Q Δ t = 5 nC 1 ns = 5 A. I = Δ Q Δ t = 5 nC 1 ns = 5 A. 19.1

Note that we assigned a positive charge to the charges in Figure 19.3. Normally, negative charges—electrons—are the mobile charge in wires, as indicated in Figure 19.2. Positive charges are normally stuck in place in solids and cannot move freely. However, because a positive current moving to the right is the same as a negative current of equal magnitude moving to the left, as shown in Figure 19.4, we define conventional current to flow in the direction that a positive charge would flow if it could move. Thus, unless otherwise specified, an electric current is assumed to be composed of positive charges.

Also note that one Coulomb is a significant amount of electric charge, so 5 A is a very large current. Most often you will see current on the order of milliamperes (mA).

Figure 19.4 (a) The electric field points to the right, the current moves to the right, and positive charges move to the right. (b) The equivalent situation but with negative charges moving to the left. The electric field and the current are still to the right.

Teacher Support Teacher Support Point out that the electric field is the same in both cases, and that the current is in the direction of the electric field. Misconception Alert Make sure that students understand that current is defined as the direction in which positive charge would flow, even if electrons are most often the mobile charge carriers. Mathematically, the result is the same whether we assume positive charge flowing one way or negative charge flowing the opposite way. Physically, however, the situation is quite different (although the difference is reduced once holes are defined).

Snap Lab Vegetable Current This lab helps students understand how current works. Given that particles confined in a pipe cannot occupy the same space, pushing more particles into one end of the pipe will force the same number of particles out of the opposite end. This creates a current of particles. Find a straw and dried peas that can move freely in the straw. Place the straw flat on a table and fill the straw with peas. When you push one pea in at one end, a different pea should come out of the other end. This demonstration is a model for an electric current. Identify the part of the model that represents electrons and the part of the model that represents the supply of electrical energy. For a period of 30 s, count the number of peas you can push through the straw. When finished, calculate the pea current by dividing the number of peas by the time in seconds. Note that the flow of peas is based on the peas physically bumping into each other; electrons push each other along due to mutually repulsive electrostatic forces. Suppose you have a reservoir of peas, each charged to 1 nC. If you pass the peas through a straw at a rate of four peas per second, how would you calculate the electrical current carried by your charged peas? Measure the length of the straw, then divide by the rate of pea flow and multiply by charge per pea. Multiply the rate of pea flow by the charge per pea. Measure the length of the straw, then multiply by the rate of pea flow and divide by charge per pea. Divide the rate of pea flow by the charge per pea.

The direction of conventional current is the direction that positive charge would flow. Depending on the situation, positive charges, negative charges, or both may move. In metal wires, as we have seen, current is carried by electrons, so the negative charges move. In ionic solutions, such as salt water, both positively charged and negatively charged ions move. This is also true in nerve cells. Pure positive currents are relatively rare but do occur. History credits American politician and scientist Benjamin Franklin with describing current as the direction that positive charges flow through a wire. He named the type of charge associated with electrons negative long before they were known to carry current in so many situations.

As electrons move through a metal wire, they encounter obstacles such as other electrons, atoms, impurities, etc. The electrons scatter from these obstacles, as depicted in Figure 19.5. Normally, the electrons lose energy with each interaction. 1 To keep the electrons moving thus requires a force, which is supplied by an electric field. The electric field in a wire points from the end of the wire at the higher potential to the end of the wire at the lower potential. Electrons, carrying a negative charge, move on average (or drift) in the direction opposite the electric field, as shown in Figure 19.5.

Figure 19.5 Free electrons moving in a conductor make many collisions with other electrons and atoms. The path of one electron is shown. The average velocity of free electrons is in the direction opposite to the electric field. The collisions normally transfer energy to the conductor, so a constant supply of energy is required to maintain a steady current.

So far, we have discussed current that moves constantly in a single direction. This is called direct current, because the electric charge flows in only one direction. Direct current is often called DC current.

Many sources of electrical power, such as the hydroelectric dam shown at the beginning of this chapter, produce alternating current, in which the current direction alternates back and forth. Alternating current is often called AC current. Alternating current moves back and forth at regular time intervals, as shown in Figure 19.6. The alternating current that comes from a normal wall socket does not suddenly switch directions. Rather, it increases smoothly up to a maximum current and then smoothly decreases back to zero. It then grows again, but in the opposite direction until it has reached the same maximum value. After that, it decreases smoothly back to zero, and the cycle starts over again.

Figure 19.6 With alternating current, the direction of the current reverses at regular time intervals. The graph on the top shows the current versus time. The negative maxima correspond to the current moving to the left. The positive maxima correspond to current moving to the right. The current alternates regularly and smoothly between these two maxima.

Devices that use AC include vacuum cleaners, fans, power tools, hair dryers, and countless others. These devices obtain the power they require when you plug them into a wall socket. The wall socket is connected to the power grid that provides an alternating potential (AC potential). When your device is plugged in, the AC potential pushes charges back and forth in the circuit of the device, creating an alternating current.

Many devices, however, use DC, such as computers, cell phones, flashlights, and cars. One source of DC is a battery, which provides a constant potential (DC potential) between its terminals. With your device connected to a battery, the DC potential pushes charge in one direction through the circuit of your device, creating a DC current. Another way to produce DC current is by using a transformer, which converts AC potential to DC potential. Small transformers that you can plug into a wall socket are used to charge up your laptop, cell phone, or other electronic device. People generally call this a charger or a battery, but it is a transformer that transforms AC voltage into DC voltage. The next time someone asks to borrow your laptop charger, tell them that you don’t have a laptop charger, but that they may borrow your converter.

Worked Example Current in a Lightning Strike A lightning strike can transfer as many as 10 20 10 20 electrons from the cloud to the ground. If the strike lasts 2 ms, what is the average electric current in the lightning? Strategy Use the definition of current, I = Δ Q Δ t I = Δ Q Δ t . The charge Δ Q Δ Q from 10 20 10 20 electrons is Δ Q = n e Δ Q = n e , where n = 10 20 n = 10 20 is the number of electrons and e = − 1.60 × 10 − 19 C e = − 1.60 × 10 − 19 C is the charge on the electron. This gives Δ Q = 10 20 × ( −1.60 × 10 −19 C ) = −16.0 C. Δ Q = 10 20 × ( −1.60 × 10 −19 C ) = −16.0 C. 19.2 The time Δ t = 2 × 10 −3 s Δ t = 2 × 10 −3 s is the duration of the lightning strike. Solution The current in the lightning strike is I = Δ Q Δ t = −16.0 C 2 × 10 −3 s = −8 kA. I = Δ Q Δ t = −16.0 C 2 × 10 −3 s = −8 kA. 19.3 Discussion The negative sign reflects the fact that electrons carry the negative charge. Thus, although the electrons flow from the cloud to the ground, the positive current is defined to flow from the ground to the cloud.