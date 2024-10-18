1970s Quarters Values: Prices and Overview (2024)

Table of Contents
1970s Quarters Price Chart Brief Background on Washington Quarters 1970-1979 Quarters 1970s Quarters with Varieties or Errors If You Have 1970s Quarters Worth Money Finding A Good Coin Dealer FAQs References

Updated: November 03, 2022

Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez

Published: August 09, 2022

As many collectors find, values for 1970s quarters are all over the map. The value of any coin depends on various factors. These include:

  • its intrinsic precious-metal content (even base-metal clad coins have some intrinsic value)
  • its date and mintmark combination
  • the grade or condition of the coin, and
  • the presence or lack of any errors or varieties.

When it comes to 1970s quarters, most are made from copper-nickel clad. Those found in circulation are typically worn, meaning that the vast majority of those found in everyday change will be worth only their face value.

With that said, there are some 1970s quarters that are worth more than their face value.

1970s Quarters Price Chart

Issue
MS65
1970$11
1970-D$8
1970-S$5
1971$8
1971-D$6
1971-S$5
1972$6
1972-D$6
1972-S$5
1973$6
1973-D$7
1973-S$5
1974$6
1974-D$9
1974-S$5
1976$7
1976-D$7
1976-S$5
1976-S (40% silver)$10
1977$7
1977-D$7
1977-S$5
1978$7
1978-D$7
1978-S$5
1979$7
1979-D$7
1979-S (Type I)$9
1979-S (Type II)$11

All coins above with an S mintmark are proofs. Coins minted in 1975 used the dual "1776–1976" year-date.

Brief Background on Washington Quarters

The Washington quarter was first released in 1932. It features an obverse portrait of George Washington, a Revolutionary War general and our nation’s first president. The Washington quarter was originally designed by John Flanagan and was coupled with a reverse portrait of a heraldic eagle. The quarter was regularly made with a 90% silver composition until 1965, when the coin was switched to a copper-nickel clad format. Some collectible versions of the quarter have been struck with silver in the years since.

With the exception of the 1976 Bicentennial quarter featuring “1776-1976” dual dating on the obverse and a special commemorative reverse with a colonial drummer boy on the reverse, the Washington quarter retained its original design through 1998. The first of the 50 State Quarters was released in 1999, altering the landscape of the Washington quarter to this day.

1970s Quarters Values: Prices and Overview (3)

Reverse design of the Bicentennial quarter

1970-1979 Quarters

As explained earlier, Washington quarters made for circulation throughout the duration of the 1970s are made from copper-nickel clad. None were struck in 90% silver. However, about nine million of the 1976 Bicentennial quarters struck at the San Francisco Mint and bearing an “S” mintmark were made from a 40% silver composition. These were all struck as collectibles and sold to the public as such. Still, some have been accidentally spent as regular money and found in circulation by eagle-eyed collectors.

The way you can tell a silver Bicentennial quarter apart from a clad one is by first looking for an “S” mintmark. If it doesn’t have an “S” mintmark (it either has a “D” mintmark from Denver or no mintmark) then it’s not a 40% silver quarter. However, any “S” mintmark 1976 quarters you find in circulation should be tested for the presence of silver.

Deciphering clad and 40% silver quarters apart from each other cannot conclusively be done using a scale alone. Only .08 grams separate the standard weights of a clad quarter (5.67 grams) and 40% silver quarter (5.75 grams), and the tolerance for a quarter is .22 grams, up or down. Another way to determine if you have a 1976 silver or clad quarter is to look for the presence of an orange or brown band around the edge of the coin. This indicates an internal copper core to which the copper-nickel outer layers are bonded.

You can also have your quarters tested for their metallic content by a coin dealer or other numismatic professional in possession of metallurgical testing equipment. Bear in mind that sometimes these tests will come with a fee.

While a clad 1976 quarter is worth face value if worn, a 1976 silver Bicentennial quarter can be worth about $1.50 to $2, regardless of its grade, when silver trades around $20 per ounce.

1970s Quarters with Varieties or Errors

While the vast majority of Washington quarters are made to U.S. Mint specifications, some do contain errors or varieties. These can be worth some serious change.

The most notable 1970s quarter errors are the 1974 and 1977 quarters that were accidentally struck on 40% silver clad planchets. These transitional errors are very rare and valuable, generally selling for more than $1,000 each.

Other kinds of errors that can be found on 1970s quarters are:

  • Off-center errors – worth $15 to $25 or more
  • Clipped planchets – worth $20 or more
  • Die cuds – Worth $50 to $100 or more
  • Die breaks – Variable values based on a die break’s size and location on the coin

1970s Quarters Values: Prices and Overview (4)

Example of a die cud error on a 1970 quarter

If You Have 1970s Quarters Worth Money

You can either keep your 1970s quarters and add them to your collection or you could sell them. Whatever you do, don’t clean them or try to improve their appearance by attempting to enhance them in any way. Both collectors and dealers prefer coins in their original state. You will dramatically lower the value of your coins by cleaning them, so you’re best to leave them in exactly the condition you found them. If you choose to sell your coins, be sure you take them to a coin dealer.

Finding A Good Coin Dealer

Why choose a coin dealer when there are so many pawn shops and jewelers around town? Let’s look at it this way. . . You wouldn’t go to the car dealer to sell a golf cart, would you? Would you consider taking your cat to the pediatrician for a checkup?

Everybody has their realm of expertise. The pawn shop might be the perfect place to sell your old lawn mower, and the jeweler will probably give you the best price on that old heart pendant.

As for your old coins? Neither the pawn shop or jeweler will do—but those are things about which your nearest coin dealer knows a thing or two! And they’ll offer you the best price, to boot.

Many coin dealers are fair and honest businesspersons who simply want to do a good job in their profession and provide their customers with decent service. But some are better than others, and unfortunately a few are simply unscrupulous sorts looking to take you (and your money) for a ride. Doing a bit of homework will help you find a good coin dealer who will pay a fair price for your 1970s quarters.

Choose a coin dealer who has many years of experience and pledges to offer satisfactory service. Some of the best coin dealers have many affiliations with the industry’s best organizations, including the National Coin and Bullion Association, National Inflation Association, Professional Coin Grading Service, and Numismatic Guaranty Company. Reputable, well-connected coin dealers who will do everything they can to make sure you’re satisfied with their service, whether selling or buying 1970s Washington quarters, is the kind of coin dealer you want to be working with!

Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez is a journalist, editor, and blogger who has won multiple awards from the Numismatic Literary Guild. He has also authored numerous books, including works profiling the history of the United States Mint and United States coinage.

Read more about coin values from the numismatic experts at Gainesville Coins:

What's the Value of a 1970 Quarter?

1965 Quarter Value: Error Coins and History

1964 Kennedy Half Dollar Values and History

2009 Lincoln Penny Value and Designs: Bicentennial Cents

Top 15 Best Coins to Collect: A Definitive List

Posted In: blog

1970s Quarters Values: Prices and Overview (2024)

FAQs

How to tell if a 1970 quarter is valuable? ›

1970 Quarter Value and Types

Because a standard 1970 quarter is composed entirely of copper-nickel and contains no silver, its value is typically near its face value in circulated condition. Uncirculated copies, particularly those in excellent condition, can sell for much more money.

Read More
Why is a 1970 quarter worth $35000 today? ›

Some of the 1970 quarters were printed over the 1941 Canadian quarters. This error is visible on the reverse side, where you can notice the year 1941 above the word DOLLAR when using good lighting. One collector found a unique misprinted 1970 S proof quarter and has offered it on eBay for an impressive $35,000.

Learn More
Which quarters are worth money and how much? ›

High-Value Quarters
  • Massachusetts 2000-P (Philadelphia mint) MS69: $3,760.
  • Maryland 2000-P MS65: $1,495.
  • South Carolina 2000-P MS69: $3,525.
  • New Hampshire 2000-D (Denver mint) MS68: $633.
  • Virginia 2000-P MS68: $400.
Jul 27, 2024

Keep Reading
What quarters are worth more than 25c? ›

How Much Are These Coins Worth Today?
  • 1999-P Delaware 'Spitting Horse' Quarter: $10 to $20. ...
  • 2004-D 'Extra Leaf' Wisconsin Quarter: $50 to $65. ...
  • 2005-P Minnesota Quarter 'Doubled Dies' Quarter: $5 to $100. ...
  • 1999-S Pennsylvania Proof Silver Quarter: $35. ...
  • 1999-S New Jersey Proof Silver Quarter: $30.
Oct 18, 2023

Get More Info
How much is a 1776 to 1976 quarter worth? ›

According to the NGC Price Guide, as of August 2024, a Washington Quarter from 1776-1976 in circulated condition is worth between $0.30 and $0.85. However, on the open market 1776-1976 D Quarters in pristine, uncirculated condition sell for as much as $6000.

Learn More
Are any coins from the 1970s worth anything? ›

Several U.S. coins from the 1970s can fetch you a lot of money on the collector's market, with the priciest ones valued in five figures. As with many collectible coins, the most valuable ones from the 1970s have some kind of error or distinctive feature that sets them apart from the crowd.

View Details
Which quarter is worth $10,000? ›

For evidence, look no further than a 1999 Georgia quarter whose value has been estimated as high as $10,000 due to errors. That's a decent chunk of change for those looking to cash in! Georgia state quarters from 1999 have several types of errors, according to the U.S. Coins Guide website.

Get More Info Here
Is a 1972 quarter worth anything with no mint mark? ›

1972 No Mint Mark quarter Value

Most of the 215,048,000 quarters minted in Philadelphia in 1972 were released into circulation and spent decades in use. Since they show more or less signs of wear, their average market price is only about $0.25.

Find Out More
How much is a 1973 No mint mark quarter worth? ›

1973 Quarter Value Chart
CoinMS 60MS 65+
1973 (P) No Mint Mark Quarter$1$28
1973-D Quarter$1$20
1973-S Proof Quarter$2$7

Learn More
Why is 1965 quarter so rare? ›

Due to a small number of 1965 quarters being inadvertently struck in silver rather than copper-nickel, they are extremely rare. Due to their partial silver composition, these transitional error coins are worth more than their face value.

Read More

What quarter is worth $500? ›

Some error quarters are even more valuable due to their rarity. For example, some 2005-P Minnesota quarters with a doubled die error can be worth up to $500. The Wisconsin state quarter has also seen its fair share of errors.

See More
What is the hardest state quarter to find? ›

These five state quarters may be the hardest to find based on mintage data:
  • Oklahoma: 416.6 million minted.
  • Maine: 448.8 million minted.
  • Wisconsin: 453.2 million minted.
  • Missouri: 453.2 million minted.
  • Alabama: 457.4 million minted.
Mar 31, 2024

Learn More
What 1970s quarters are worth money? ›

The most notable 1970s quarter errors are the 1974 and 1977 quarters that were accidentally struck on 40% silver clad planchets. These transitional errors are very rare and valuable, generally selling for more than $1,000 each.

Discover More Details
What quarters to look for in pocket change? ›

Modern Quarters Worth Money
  • San Francisco Mint Washington Quarters, 2012-Present. 2014-S Shenandoah Quarter. ...
  • 50 State Quarters in Mint State. 50 State Quarters. ...
  • 50 State Quarter Errors & Varieties. 2004-D Wisconsin Extra Leaf. ...
  • Mint State Bicentennial Quarters. The finest known 1976-D Washington Quarter. ...
  • Gem 1969 Quarters.
Mar 19, 2024

See Details
How to identify rare quarters? ›

Condition: Coins in mint condition, without scratches, wear, or discoloration, are more valuable. Error coins: Quarters with minting errors, such as misprints or double strikes, can be highly sought after. Historical significance: Quarters commemorating important events or figures may also be considered rare.

Find Out More
How do you know if you have a silver bicentennial quarter? ›

If your Bicentennial quarter weighs 5.67 grams, it is a copper-nickel clad proof. There are some ways to tell the copper-nickel clad apart from the silver Bicentennial quarter. The clad variety has an apparent copper layer visible on its edge and the silver quarter will not have a layered edge.

View Details
What year do you look for silver quarters? ›

If you are looking to acquire silver in the form of U.S. quarters, you need to look for quarters minted in 1964 or earlier.

Read The Full Story
What does the rare bicentennial quarter look like? ›

Characteristics. The obverse design features a bust of President George Washington. The reverse features a Colonial drummer facing left and a victory torch encircled by thirteen stars at the upper left.

Get More Info
Is a 1977 No mint mark quarter worth anything? ›

A 1977 quarter with no mint mark graded MS60 is worth only about a dollar. And even a gem quality MS65 example is worth only about $10. But the very finest coins are much more valuable.

Read On

References

Top Articles
دانلود بازی Ben 10 بن تن برای کامپیوتر PC
As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
Latest Posts
دانلود بازی Ben 10 V2291706 - ElAmigos برای کامپیوتر - دانلود فارسی
بازی بن تن (برای کامپیوتر)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 6152

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.