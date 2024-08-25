1971 Lincoln Mark Iii For Sale ▷ 21 Used Cars From $3,000 (2024)

(21 results)
Q: What is the lowest sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The lowest recorded sale price was $2,800 for a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III on Oct 6 2023. Q: What is the average sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The average price of a Lincoln Mark III is $17,105.How much horsepower does a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III have? ›
The 460-cubic-inch V-8 produced 365 horsepower through its four-barrel Autolite carburetor and had a curb weight of 4866 pounds.How many Lincoln Mark 3 were made? ›
|Production Year
|Yearly Total
|1969
|23,088
|1970
|21,432
|1971
|27,091
|Total
|79,381
Based on data from 2 vehicles, 49 fuel-ups and 7,617 miles of driving, the 1969 Lincoln Mark III gets a combined Avg MPG of 11.16 with a 1.47 MPG margin of error.What year did they stop making the Lincoln Mark? ›
As of current production, the model line is the final generation of the Mark series and Lincoln has not introduced a direct successor to the model line ever since its 1998 discontinuation.How much horsepower does a Lincoln Continental Mark III have? ›
|V 8
|Power :
|365 HP (268.64 KW) @ 4600 RPM
|Bore :
|4.4 in | 111 mm.
|Stroke :
|3.9 in | 98 mm.
|Compression :
|10.5:1
Finally, the top-dog 3.0-liter V-6 posts a 16/24-mpg rating, same as the AWD base engine.What year was the biggest Lincoln Continental? ›
The 1960'r Lincoln Continental Convertible is seen by many as the biggest car ever built. This car can very well be seen as the ultimate American highway cruiser and it comes from the golden days of tail fins and perfectly styled headlights.How much is a Lincoln Continental worth? ›
How much is a 2020 Lincoln Continental worth? The value of a used 2020 Lincoln Continental ranges from $19,894 to $45,350, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.What does the mk stand for in Lincoln? ›
The "MK" was born out of an abbreviation of Lincoln's long product heritage with the Mark Series. The names were reinvented after the roman numerals started to get too high (Mark VII, etc). In order to retain Lincoln's "mark" of excellence, the MK was kept as a tribute to our luxury heritage.
Automatic temperature control, tilt steering wheel, speed control, AM/FM radio with stereophonic sound, AM radio/ Stereo-Sonic Tape System, vinyl roof, six-way power seat with reclining passenger seat, electric rear window defroster, as well as many other optional conveniences.How many miles does a Lincoln engine last? ›
Final Thoughts
You can anticipate that a typical Lincoln MKX will survive around 200,000 miles, with the high mileage point at 150,000 and the good at around 125,000. To increase the longevity of your Lincoln MKX, you should take it in for maintenance and drive with ease to sustain the system for as long as possible.
The side-rail frame was identical to the Thunderbird's, but the Mark III bore more massive, taller and heavier by almost 300 pounds bodywork. The engine was Lincoln's all-new 460 cid V8, generating 365 brake horsepower. The Lincoln 460 along with the Thunderbird's 429, were part of Ford's new-for-'68 385 engine family.How much gas does a Lincoln hold? ›
|2023 Lincoln Nautilus AWD
|Annual Fuel Cost*
|$2,350
|Cost to Drive 25 Miles
|$3.92
|Cost to Fill the Tank
|$62
|Tank Size
|18.0 gallons
An original photo of Lincoln is worth at bare minimum $ 4,000 to $ 6,000, and some going into the 10's of thousands. Remember, it must be from the original negative, it cannot be a print and carry that value. You would need to take it and have it verified, and then appraised.How much is a 1972 Lincoln? ›
The average 1972 Lincoln Continental costs about $6,621.43.What is a 1977 Lincoln Mark V worth? ›
A: The average price of a Lincoln Mark V is $18,642.
