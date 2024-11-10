1998 Ford E350 Bigfoot 19RK 4 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

image 1 of 23

1998 Ford E350 Bigfoot 19RK 4 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (1)

7499 Se Overland St

google map

VIN: 1FDKE30S5VHC00812

condition: good

fuel: gas

odometer: 62000

title status: clean

transmission: automatic

1998 Bigfoot Rare Super Shorty 19ft! Class C 4 Season Motorhome

62,000 mi. - Automatic - Class C - 10 Cyl - - VIN# 1FDKE30S5VHC00812 - STK# 681


Ottoex Adventure VehiclesCall (503) 893-8857
View this Ford E350 Bigfoot 19RK 4 NOW!

Address: 7499 Se Overland St, Portland, OR 97222

This is an ultra rare 1998 B.C Vernon ( JDM Market badged Bigfoot) 3000 Series Motorhome, 19RK Class C Super Shorty , they didn’t make many of these 19 foot layout Bigfoots, and most were made for the Japanese market, where this one was sold new after being built new in BC Canada. This was the shortest and smallest Class C that Bigfoot ever made. This is True Four Season Class C Coach. These really are some of the best Class C’s made, ever. You can use them all year long in sub freezing temperatures, or super hot temps. This is what they were designed for, being built in B.C Canada. They have proper insulated holding tanks, and with an amazing capacity, 42 gallons of fresh water. Using Bigfoot’s proprietary Fibercore Wall systems, it achieves an R12 Insulation value all around with 1 1/2 inch polyurethane injected walls and ceiling and a double floor system with an insulated basement, meaning your travels in this will not only be extremely warm in cold climates, or cool in hot climates, but it’s also very quiet on the inside. No other RVs achieve this level of insulation and craftsmanship. Fiberglass all around, with molded fiberglass front and rear caps. Molded fiberglass storage compartments all around on the exterior as well as Fiberglass running boards. On the inside it has a marine quality headliner with real solid wood cabinetry throughout.
This one is very well optioned from the factory It’s well optioned an added Panasonic mini split AC Unit, Forced propane heater which is ducted, as well as an added Yamaha EF2500 Gas Generator. This one will sleep up to 5 people. The dinette turns into a bed, the side sofa flips forward into another bed, and the bunk over the cab. This rig has almost all options from the factory, including: Painted Skirts / Running Boards, Raised Maple Fridge Insert Panels, A massive 15′ Awning, Stabilizer Jacks front, Surrounded Sound / DVD Player, Flat Screen TV, , Power Windows / Door Locks, Long Bunk Model! Fold-down Entry Step, Generator Package, Solar Panel and Powertite solar controller, Microwave Oven, Rack and Ladder, 3x Rain Vent Covers, 2x Fantastic Fans, Stainless Chrome Wheel Simulators, Winter Package: Ducted /Heated Tanks / Drain Valves. Double Paned Thermal Pane Windows All Around.

Specs:

1998 Bigfoot 19RK Motorhome
Ford E350 Super Duty Chassis with V10 Triton Engine with 62k Original Miles. 1 Owner Motorhome from Japan
Exterior Length, Width, Height: 19ft, 8ft4″, 11ft2″
Interior Headroom: 6ft6″
Wheelbase: 138″
Fuel Tank: 55 Gallons
Fresh Water: 66 Gallons
Grey Water: 27 Gallons
Black Water: 27 Gallons
LPG: 2 Japanese Sized Tanks ( Can be upgraded or changed to US Sizes )
30,000 BTU Ducted Furnace
6 CU Ft Double Door Dometic Fridge / Freezer
Yamaha EF2500 Gas Generator
Panasonic Mini Split AC Unit
Ducted Forced Air Propane Furnace
Large Stainless Steel Sink with cutting board cover
2 burner Range
Microwave Oven
110 Volt – 30 Amp Shore Service
Large Exterior Ski Locker with shelving option and exterior shower.
City Water Hookup
12V Shurflo Water Pump
15FT Awning
R12 Insulated Walls, Roof, Floor
Solid Maple Wood Cabinetry
Newer Curtains
Double Paned Thermal Windows
Fold Down Entry Steps
Exterior Battery Compartment / Tray
Moulded Fiberglass One Piece Shower, Dry Bathroom with Vanity, sink, storage.

Everything is all original! Drives like new

All original owners manual included

Some Recent Maintenance includes:
Full Roof Reseal along with new Waterproof heat reflective paint, All new Vent Rain Covers
All Caulking replaced
New Bunk Mattress
All coach windows pulled and resealed professionally
Coach Battery Updated
6 Studless Tires

Viewing scheduled by appointment only

🚙 OttoEx Adventure Vehicles

📲 CALL or TEXT:(503) 893-8857

🛻 OttoEx Adventure Vehicles is a licensed importer and dealer based in Portland, Oregon.

💥 Why Buy from Us? 💥

💎 We hand-pick exceptional, low mileage, and unique cars from Japan and around the world.

🤝🏻 All of our imported vehicles have been brought in and are 100% federally legal.

💰We offer great Financing Options!

📦 We ship Nationwide!

⭐️Viewing scheduled by appointment only

At OttoEx we specialize in clean, highly original examples of vehicles from around the world. We take great pride, time and care in sourcing these vehicles, restoring if needed, and presenting them for sale worldwide. For more information about what we do, and a portfolio of all the vehicles we have touched: Please check out www.ottoex.com

🚘 Vehicle Information:

  • STOCK:681
  • YEAR:1998
  • MAKE:Ford E350 Bigfoot
  • MODEL:19RK 4 Season Camper
  • TRIM:
  • MILES:62,000

📍 Visit Us: 7499 SE Overland St, Milwaukie, OR 97222

📱 CALL or TEXT:(503) 893-8857

Get more for your money on this 1998 Ford E350 Bigfoot 19RK 4 Season Camper Class C at $42,995.
Contact us at your convenience

