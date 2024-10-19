20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (2024)

MN Millennial Farmer

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (1) I am a 5th generation family farmer from West-Central Minnesota. The recent interest in food, combined with a large amount of 'misinformation' has driven me to start this channel.
Lauren Chen

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (2) Just your average millennial/philosopher king with a super useful Political Science degree making commentary videos about social and political issues.
Millennial Millie

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (3) Millie shares her millennial lifestyle on this youtube channel.
Self Made Millennial

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (4) A channel dedicated to a a lifestyle of an self made millennial.
Minimal Millennials

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (5) We are a couple of minimalist who are in the process of transitioning to living full time on the road, making videos about minimalism & vanlife.
The College Investor

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (6) The College Investor helps millennials get out of student loan debt to start investing, building passive income, and wealth for the future. Today, it's the go to resource for millennials looking for information about how to get out of student loan debt and start investing in their future.
ItsJasmineSmith

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (7) Hi welcome to my channel! My name is Jasmine and I am here to share my life journey with you, as a millennial woman inspire, and motivate. I will be sharing spiritual, self development videos, lifestyle videos and more! Be sure to subscribe, comment, like and share! Let's chat, Talk soon! Jas 🙂 Be sure to visit my amazing AMAZON Storefront to purchase the items shown in my video as well as other nice items I love! Here: https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsjasminesmith
Growing Leaders Inc.

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (8) Growing Leaders' dynamic leadership training curriculum prepares tomorrow's leaders today. Members of Generation Y are hungry to change the world and we can help them. Growing Leaders is a non-profit organisation focused on youth leadership development.
Chelsea Krost

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (9) Chelsea is a highly sought out Millennial Marketing Strategist who offers LIVE Coaching and DIY programs to Entrepreneurs and Businesses of all sizes. She specializes in those who are looking to gain a deeper understanding of Millennial mindset, explain how to use influencer marketing, streamline digital marketing strategies, and reveal how to build a loyal and engaged online community.
Millennial Moms

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (10) Created by Millennial Moms for Millennial Moms! We are the online home for smart, savvy women who want to share, learn, explore, and laugh about all the real-life moments that make us 'moms'!
Millennials Of Singapore

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (11) The official video channel of Millennials of Singapore (MOSG). Run by millennials who seek to hear and share compelling stories of everyday individuals. We create a range of entertaining and thought-provoking content for Singaporeans of all ages.
Millionaire Millennial

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (12) On the hustle to 7 figures. Follow my journey as a create and run businesses and invest.
The Grown Up Millennial

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (13) The Grown Up Millennial is a channel for Millennials facing high college costs and an uncertain future. Jessie shares her experiences and advice from a millennial perspective.
The Millennial Man

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (14) I am a young man in my 20s who has left behind the rat race lifestyle to start a homesteading adventure out in the country. Join me on my quest as I learn by doing and also discuss preparedness, shtf, world events and much more.
The Millennial Kitchen

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (15) The Millennial Kitchen is a user-friendly cooking channel that allows its viewers to enjoy a demonstration of their favorite recipes.
Notable Life

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (16) Notable Life is Canada's leading online lifestyle magazine for driven young professionals. We cover all aspects of millennial life including social, professional, and charitable engagements.
Millennials for Peace

20 Millennial YouTubers You Must Follow in 2024 (17) Vlog channel. With a video everyday! We want to bring people together with your help! Let us know how we can change the world.
