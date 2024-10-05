20 Must-Read Adult Books by Trans & Genderqueer Authors From 2021 (2024)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Laura Sackton Senior Contributor Laura Sackton is a queer book nerd and freelance writer, known on the internet for loving winter, despising summer, and going overboard with extravagant baking projects. In addition to her work at Book Riot, she reviews for BookPage and AudioFile, and writes a weekly newsletter, Books & Bakes, celebrating queer lit and tasty treats. You can catch her on Instagram shouting about the queer books she loves and sharing photos of the walks she takes in the hills of Western Mass (while listening to audiobooks, of course). View All posts by Laura Sackton