20 Must-Read Adult Books by Trans & Genderqueer Authors From 2021 (2024)

Laura Sackton Senior Contributor Laura Sackton is a queer book nerd and freelance writer, known on the internet for loving winter, despising summer, and going overboard with extravagant baking projects. In addition to her work at Book Riot, she reviews for BookPage and AudioFile, and writes a weekly newsletter, Books & Bakes, celebrating queer lit and tasty treats. You can catch her on Instagram shouting about the queer books she loves and sharing photos of the walks she takes in the hills of Western Mass (while listening to audiobooks, of course). View All posts by Laura Sackton

Earlier this year, trans author Emery Lee created the #TransBooks365 hashtag as a way to celebrate trans authors and their books every day of the year, and not just in response to transphobia or tragedy. A ton of fantastic lists of books by trans authors circulated around the internet on August 30, and it was a joy to see. I have to admit that the only corner of the bookish internet I frequent is Bookstagram, but even there, scrolling through the #TransBooks365 hashtag, I saw a lot of the same YA books being featured over and over again. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this! It is a delight to see books like Cemetery Boys, Felix Ever After, Pet, and I Wish You All the Best (among many others) get so much well-deserved love and attention. There has been an explosion of trans YA in the past few years, and 2021 has been an especially great year for it.