20 Routes: Where Alaska Airlines Plans To Fly Its Boeing 737 MAX 8s (2024)

Summary
- Alaska Airlines' first Boeing 737 MAX 8 is due to enter service on February 15th with two roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Portland.
- The carrier's MAX 8s are expected to have 159 seats, with 12 seats in first and 147 in economy.
- For now, 19 other routes are down to see its incoming MAX 8s, including Anchorage-New York JFK, the US' new longest domestic 737 route.
Analyzing schedules about where an airline's new equipment will fly is great because it is possible to see a new picture materializing and perhaps enabling you to fly on the inaugural commercial service. But it is less good because it is all up in the air and, as you will appreciate, subject to change. When writing, February 15th is down to see Alaska Airlines' first revenue-generating Boeing 737 MAX 8 service, one of 20 routes so far scheduled to see the brand-new type next year.
A two-second summary
Due to arrive in mid-Q1 2024, Alaska Airlines' MAX 8s will have 159 seats, according to its schedule submission to Cirium. Not surprisingly, that is the same capacity as its 737-800s. Having retired the last of its Virgin America A321neos, the oneworld carrier is now an all-Boeing operator. Its fleet includes 58 MAX 9s, the variant illustrated in the following photo.
In time, Alaska Airlines will be one of only a few operators with three variants of the MAX: the 8, 9, and 10. While the carrier's management would hardly say anything but brilliant things about the MAX, at least publicly, this is what an SVP had to say in June.
Stay aware: Sign up for my weekly new routes newsletter.
Take off day: February 15th
While subject to change and missing out on Love Day, the latest schedule shows that the MAX 8's first commercial duty is two roundtrips between Portland and Los Angeles. Notice that the first flight is from California and not Oregon. Fully bookable, the day's flying is as follows:
- Los Angeles-Portland: AS1165, 09:25-12:00
- Portland-Los Angeles: AS1205, 13:00-15:29
- Los Angeles-Portland: AS1127, 16:30-19:00
- Portland-Los Angeles: AS1188, 20:55-23:20
20 routes so far
While it will almost certainly change, its MAX 8 network is, for now, as follows. The most interesting is Anchorage-New York JFK, which becomes the US' longest scheduled non-stop 737 route. I will write about this later this week.
Important: the date ranges below do not mean they are daily; most are not. Moreover, the number of flights sometimes varies in each direction. Unless otherwise stated, the list is organized by start date from Alaska Airlines' hubs.
- Portland-Los Angeles: double daily, Feb 15th-Mar 13th
- Seattle-Albuquerque: 29 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Seattle-Las Vegas: 38 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Seattle-Los Angeles: 23 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Seattle-Portland: 23 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Portland-Orange County: 21 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Orange County-Seattle: 21 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Seattle-Santa Barbara: 21 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Seattle-San Francisco: 17 departures Mar 14th-Apr 15th
- Seattle-Palm Springs: 10 departures outbound Mar 15th-Apr 14th
- Portland-Palm Springs: seven departures, Mar 16th-Apr 13th
- Portland-Phoenix: seven departures, Mar 16th-Apr 13th
- Seattle-Minneapolis: five departures (on Sat), Mar 16th-Apr 13th
- Portland-Austin: five departures (on Sun), Mar 17th-Apr 14th
- Seattle-Burbank: five departures (on Sun), Mar 17th-Apr 14th
- Seattle-Spokane: four departures (on Wed), Mar 20th-Apr 10th
- Seattle-Austin: two departures (on Fri), Mar 22nd, 29th
- Austin-San Diego: two departures (on Fri), Mar 22nd, 29th
- San Diego-Seattle: two departures (on Fri), Mar 22nd, 29th
- Anchorage-New York JFK: daily Jun 13th-Aug 19th
Will you be seeking out the MAX 8? Let us know in the comments.
Sources of information: Alaska Airlines' website, OAG, Cirium, Google Flights
- Airline News
- Analysis
- North America
FAQs
Is Alaska Airlines still flying the Boeing 737 MAX 9? ›
6 more rows
|Model
|Seats (first class/premium/main cabin)
|# in fleet
|Boeing 737-900ER
|178 (16/24/138)
|79
|Boeing 737-900
|178 (16/24/138)
|12
|Boeing 737-8 MAX
|159 (12/30/117)
|4
|Boeing 737-800
|159 (12/30/117)
|59
Alaska Airlines resumed service of its 737 MAX 9 fleet on January 26, 2024, three weeks after an emergency landing prompted sweeping inspections of the aircraft.
What is the longest 737 MAX 8 route? ›
This month, the longest Boeing 737 MAX route in the world is the MAX 8 route mentioned above, flown by TUIfly Nordic. The 3,864 miles are flown between Helsinki Airport in Finland and Aristides Pereira International Airport in Boa Vista, Cabo Verde.
Is it safe to fly on Boeing 737 MAX 8? ›
The 737 MAX family's in-service reliability is above 99% and consistent with other commercial airplane models.” Of course, many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
How many Max 8 are flying now? ›
Boeing's 737 MAX program currently operates two variants, the MAX 8 and MAX 9. The MAX 9 is the larger of the two and is now grounded for observation due to safety concerns. The MAX 8, on the other hand, is the most popular in the family, with 1,176 aircraft currently in service and at least 1,971 more on order.
Does the 737 MAX 8 have issues? ›
In 2018 and 2019, a different Boeing jet, the 737 Max 8, was involved in two deadly crashes. The underlying cause of those crashes had to do with a faulty sensor that caused each plane's MCAS, or maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, to push the jet's nose down.
What is the difference between Max 8 and Max 9? ›
The Max 9 is only slightly bigger than the 737 Max 8 and Max 7 in terms of the maximum number of seats. It has 220 seats while the Max 8 and Max 7 have 210 and 172, respectively. The 737 Max 10 is the biggest of the variants with 230 seats.
What plane does Alaska fly to Hawaii? ›
The new flights are operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, accommodating 16 passengers in first class and 141 in the main cabin. All flights to Hawaii offer Hawaiian-themed beverage and meal service.
Are 737 MAX 9 safe to fly now? ›
Is it still safe to fly? In clearing the Boeing 737 Max 9 to fly following rigorous inspection, the FAA is saying “yes.” FAA Administrator Whitaker underlined that point to CNN's Pete Muntean earlier this week. “If the aircraft is ungrounded, that means that we believe it's airworthy.
How to avoid 737 MAX 8? ›
There's another flight search engine that makes it even easier to exclude Boeing 737 Max's from your search results. Search on Alternative Airlines' Boeing alternatives page, and the results you see will automatically exclude flights on Boeing 737 Max planes.
October 2018: Lion Air flight JT 610, a Max 8, crashes into ocean after takeoff, killing 189. Only 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, bound for another island in Indonesia, Lion Air flight JT 610 crashes into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, 2018, killing all 189 aboard.
What is the maximum number of seats on a 737 MAX 8? ›
737 MAX 8. The MAX 8, with a maximum seating capacity of 210, has a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,028 miles) and is 39.52 meters long. It is the most popular MAX variant, with 1,179 aircraft in service and 1,973 on order, according to Cirium.
What is the maximum altitude of a 737 MAX 8? ›
Which airlines do not use the Boeing 737 Max? ›
Characteristics
4 more rows
|Type of aircraft
|Medium-haul passenger airplane
|Maximum takeoff weight (kg)
|82 191
|Cruising speed (km/h)
|840
|Maximum flight altitude (m)
|12 000
|Maximum flight range (km)
|6 500
Which airlines use the Boeing 737 Max 8? ›
U.S. Airlines that don't use Boeing 737:
- Frontier Airlines.
- Avelo Airlines.
- Hawaiian Airlines.
- JetBlue.
- Spirit Airlines.
- Sun Country Airlines.
How many 737 MAX 8 does WestJet have? ›
8 more rows
|Boeing 737 MAX
|Status
|In service
|Primary users
|Southwest Airlines Ryanair United Airlines Alaska Airlines
|Produced
|2014–present
|Number built
|1,586 as of July 2024
WestJet's fleet includes a total of 32 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with another 62 on order.
How many 737 MAX 8 does American have? ›
Which US airline has the most 737 MAX? ›
Current fleet
15 more rows
|Aircraft
|In service
|Passengers
|Y
|Boeing 737-800
|303
|132
|Boeing 737 MAX 8
|62
|Boeing 737 MAX 10
|—
|TBA
United and Alaska are the two U.S. carriers of the 737 Max 9, and account for about two-thirds of 215 models in service worldwide, according to Cirium, an airline analytics company. United has 79 of them in its fleet, and Alaska operates 65.
How many 737 MAX 8 have been delivered? ›
As of July 2024, the 737 MAX has 4,741 unfilled orders and 1,586 deliveries. Two 737 MAXs have had deadly crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 in late 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in early 2019, in which 346 people died.