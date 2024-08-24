20 Routes: Where Alaska Airlines Plans To Fly Its Boeing 737 MAX 8s (2024)

Summary Alaska Airlines' first Boeing 737 MAX 8 is due to enter service on February 15th with two roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Portland.

The carrier's MAX 8s are expected to have 159 seats, with 12 seats in first and 147 in economy.

For now, 19 other routes are down to see its incoming MAX 8s, including Anchorage-New York JFK, the US' new longest domestic 737 route.

Analyzing schedules about where an airline's new equipment will fly is great because it is possible to see a new picture materializing and perhaps enabling you to fly on the inaugural commercial service. But it is less good because it is all up in the air and, as you will appreciate, subject to change. When writing, February 15th is down to see Alaska Airlines' first revenue-generating Boeing 737 MAX 8 service, one of 20 routes so far scheduled to see the brand-new type next year.

A two-second summary

Due to arrive in mid-Q1 2024, Alaska Airlines' MAX 8s will have 159 seats, according to its schedule submission to Cirium. Not surprisingly, that is the same capacity as its 737-800s. Having retired the last of its Virgin America A321neos, the oneworld carrier is now an all-Boeing operator. Its fleet includes 58 MAX 9s, the variant illustrated in the following photo.

Photo: Alaska Airlines

In time, Alaska Airlines will be one of only a few operators with three variants of the MAX: the 8, 9, and 10. While the carrier's management would hardly say anything but brilliant things about the MAX, at least publicly, this is what an SVP had to say in June.

Take off day: February 15th

While subject to change and missing out on Love Day, the latest schedule shows that the MAX 8's first commercial duty is two roundtrips between Portland and Los Angeles. Notice that the first flight is from California and not Oregon. Fully bookable, the day's flying is as follows:

Los Angeles-Portland : AS1165, 09:25-12:00

: AS1165, 09:25-12:00 Portland-Los Angeles : AS1205, 13:00-15:29

: AS1205, 13:00-15:29 Los Angeles-Portland : AS1127, 16:30-19:00

: AS1127, 16:30-19:00 Portland-Los Angeles: AS1188, 20:55-23:20

Image: Alaska Airlines

20 routes so far

While it will almost certainly change, its MAX 8 network is, for now, as follows. The most interesting is Anchorage-New York JFK, which becomes the US' longest scheduled non-stop 737 route. I will write about this later this week.

Image: GCMap

Important: the date ranges below do not mean they are daily; most are not. Moreover, the number of flights sometimes varies in each direction. Unless otherwise stated, the list is organized by start date from Alaska Airlines' hubs.

Portland-Los Angeles: double daily, Feb 15th-Mar 13th

Seattle-Albuquerque: 29 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Seattle-Las Vegas: 38 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Seattle-Los Angeles: 23 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Seattle-Portland: 23 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Portland-Orange County: 21 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Orange County-Seattle: 21 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Seattle-Santa Barbara: 21 departures, Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Seattle-San Francisco: 17 departures Mar 14th-Apr 15th

Seattle-Palm Springs: 10 departures outbound Mar 15th-Apr 14th

Portland-Palm Springs: seven departures, Mar 16th-Apr 13th

Portland-Phoenix: seven departures, Mar 16th-Apr 13th

Seattle-Minneapolis: five departures (on Sat), Mar 16th-Apr 13th

Portland-Austin: five departures (on Sun), Mar 17th-Apr 14th

Seattle-Burbank: five departures (on Sun), Mar 17th-Apr 14th

Seattle-Spokane: four departures (on Wed), Mar 20th-Apr 10th

Seattle-Austin: two departures (on Fri), Mar 22nd, 29th

Austin-San Diego: two departures (on Fri), Mar 22nd, 29th

San Diego-Seattle: two departures (on Fri), Mar 22nd, 29th

Anchorage-New York JFK: daily Jun 13th-Aug 19th

Will you be seeking out the MAX 8? Let us know in the comments.

Sources of information: Alaska Airlines' website, OAG, Cirium, Google Flights