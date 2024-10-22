20 Songs to Describe Yourself - Musical Mum (2024)

When it comes to describing yourself, sometimes it can be hard to find the right words. But luckily, there are plenty of songs out there that can help you do just that.

So whether you’re looking for a song to describe your current mood or one that perfectly sums up who you are as a person, here are 20 songs to describe yourself.

Contents 1. “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

2. “Lego House” by Ed Sheeran

3. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

4. “Beloved Freak” by Garbage

5. “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles

6. “I’m a Keeper” by The Band Perry

7. “Highway Star / Not Fade Away” by Deep Purple

8. “Titanium” by David Guetta

9. “Wherever I May Roam” by Metallica

10. “Born Free” by Matt Munro

11. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

12. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

13. “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson

14. “22” by Taylor Swift

15. “Good As Hell” by Lizzo

16. “Hair” by Lady Gaga

17. “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

18. “Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)” by Mika

19. “Pretty Girl Rock” by Keri Hilson

20. “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera

Final Thoughts



1. “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

First on the list is “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi. This song is all about living your life to the fullest and not letting anyone else control it.

This is a classic track that is still popular today and perfectly describes anyone who lives carefree. It was released in the year 2000 as part of the album, Crush. It’s one of their most popular tracks and has been covered by several artists over the years.

2. “Lego House” by Ed Sheeran

The next song is “Lego House” by Ed Sheeran. It’s a song dedicated to a former girlfriend. He uses the metaphor of a Lego house to explain how he still wants their relationship to work by picking up the pieces and building it again.

This track describes how you view yourself when you’re deeply in love. You can find it on his “+” album.

3. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

This next song is probably something that you’ve heard before. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey is an all-time classic rock song that has been covered by many artists.

The original was released in 1981 and it’s about a small-town girl and a city boy who meet and fall in love. Despite their different upbringings, they continue to believe in each other. You can find it on the Escape album.

4. “Beloved Freak” by Garbage

Garbage’s “Beloved Freak” is a song about feeling like an outsider. The lyrics talk about how the singer doesn’t fit in with the mainstream and how she’s happy with that.

It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt like they don’t belong. You can find it on their Not Your Kind of People album. It was released in 2012.

5. “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles

Another song about trying to make a relationship work, but this one is a little more optimistic. The Beatles were always good at writing songs about relationships and the ups and downs that come with them.

This song is about two people who are willing to work things out and not give up on each other. If you’re in a relationship that you’re trying to make work, this song is for you.

6. “I’m a Keeper” by The Band Perry

“I’m a keeper” is a song about being in a relationship for the long haul. It’s about being someone who is reliable and always there for their partner.

The lyrics talk about how even when times are tough, the person who is a keeper will always be there. It was released in 2013 as part of their Pioneer album.

7. “Highway Star / Not Fade Away” by Deep Purple

The next song is a two-fer, because it’s actually two songs put together. The first part is “Highway Star” by Deep Purple, and the second part is “Not Fade Away” by The Rolling Stones.

Both of these songs are about being on the road and living a life of adventure. It was released in 1972 and can still be streamed on all music platforms out there.

8. “Titanium” by David Guetta

“Titanium” is a song about being strong and not giving up. It’s about being somebody who is unbreakable and always moving forward no matter what.

This song was released in 2011 and has been streamed over 1.5 billion times on Youtube. It was featured in the hit movie, “Pitch Perfect”, where it gained even more popularity from viewers around the world.

9. “Wherever I May Roam” by Metallica

Next on the list is “Wherever I May Roam” by Metallica. This song is about being a wanderer and never staying in one place for too long.

The lyrics talk about how home is where you make it, and that there’s no place like home no matter where you are in the world. This song was released in 1991 and is still one of the most popular songs by Metallica today.

10. “Born Free” by Matt Munro

Matt Munro’s “Born Free” is the perfect song to describe someone who is independent and doesn’t need anyone else. This song was released in 1966 and has been covered by many artists over the years.

It’s considered as his most successful track which garnered multiple awards and nominations from different institutions. It can still be streamed on all major music platforms out there.

11. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

This next song is about being comfortable in your own skin and accepting yourself for who you are. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga is all about self-love and empowerment.

It was released in 2011 as the lead single from her album of the same name. The song became an instant hit and has been streamed over 290 million times on Youtube.

12. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

“Starboy” is a song about being successful and living a life of luxury. It’s about having everything that you’ve ever wanted and more.

The Weeknd released this song in 2016 as part of his album of the same title. The song was an instant hit and has taken the world by storm. You can listen to it on all music platforms out there.

13. “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is a well-known pop singer who has been in the music industry for many years. “Stronger” is a song about being resilient and never giving up. It’s about being somebody who is always moving forward no matter what.

This song was released in 2011 as part of her album of the same title. The song was an instant hit and has been covered by various artists over the years.

14. “22” by Taylor Swift

If you’re feeling 22, reckless and wild, this is the song for you. It’s all about enjoying your youth and not caring what anyone else thinks.

This is one of her most popular tracks from her Red album and has been used as the soundtrack to 22nd birthday videos. This now has over 600 million views on Youtube.

15. “Good As Hell” by Lizzo

This next song is a soundtrack from the movie, “Barbershop: The Next Cut”. “Good As Hell” is all about having the confidence to be yourself and not caring what anyone else thinks.

This song is perfect for when you’re getting ready to go out and show the world who you are. It was released in 2016 and can be streamed on all music platforms out there.

16. “Hair” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s song “Hair” is from her album Born This Way. It’s a perfect anthem for anyone who styles their hair as a means of expression.

It’s a message of self-liberation and embracing who you are. This song was released in 2011 and quickly became a fan favorite with over 22 million views on Youtube.

17. “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé

This next song is by the Queen B herself, Beyoncé. “Irreplaceable” is from her album B’Day and it’s a song about knowing your worth and not settling for anything less.

It’s perfect for when you’re feeling strong and independent. This song was released in 2006 and is one of her most popular tracks with over 450 million views on Youtube.

18. “Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)” by Mika

“Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)” is a song by British singer Mika. It’s a fun and empowering anthem for anyone who’s ever felt self-conscious about their weight or appearance.

This song was released in 2007 and has since gone on to become one of his most popular tracks. If you’re going through a tough time working on your self-confidence and need a pick-me-up, this is worth a listen.

19. “Pretty Girl Rock” by Keri Hilson

This next song is about being confident and comfortable in your own skin. “Pretty Girl Rock” by Keri Hilson is from her album No Boys Allowed.

It’s a song about knowing you’re beautiful no matter what anyone else says or thinks. This track was released in 2010 and can be streamed on all music platforms out there.

20. “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera

Finishing up our list is “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera. This song is from her album Stripped and it’s all about knowing that we are all beautiful.

It’s a powerful ballad with an important message that everyone should hear. This song was released in 2002 and has since gone on to become one of her most popular tracks with over 100 million views on Youtube.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the many songs out there that celebrate self-love and confidence. If you’re ever feeling down or unsure of yourself, give one of these tracks a listen. They just might give you the boost you need to get through the day. Thanks for reading!