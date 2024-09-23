200+ Spanish Hair Salon Words and Phrases for Your Next Appointment (2024)

May 18, 2021 by Nicole Canún Spanish Vocabulary 0 comments

200+ Spanish Hair Salon Words and Phrases for Your Next Appointment

If you have a cita (appointment) at a Spanish hair salon, this lesson is for you. Here you’ll find plenty of words and phrases about hairstyles, products, and services to get a simple retouch or a complete makeover.

It’ll also help you make an appointment and communicate in Spanish with the receptionist, hair stylist, makeup and nail artist, or barber.

Read ahead to learn more about this experience for your upcoming trip to Latin America or if you want to practice with your local Spanish-speaking stylist.

¡Vamos al salón de belleza!

Let’s go to the beauty salon!

The Basics – Los Básicos

This section covers basic hairstyles, beauty salon elements, and how to pay at the Spanish hair salon.

Beauty shop – La estética

Hair – El pelo / El cabello

Head – La cabeza

Full head of hair – El cabello abundante

Mirror – El espejo

Brittle hair – El cabello quebradizo

Straight hair – El cabello lacio

Curly hair – El cabello rizado / chino

Magazines – Las revistas

Wait time – El tiempo de espera

Front desk – La recepción

Payments

Cheap – Barato/a

Expensive – Caro/a

Bill – La cuenta

Money – El dinero

Debit card – La tarjeta de débito

Credit card – La tarjeta de crédito

Change – El cambio

Tip – La propina

Barbershop

Barbershop – La peluquería

Sideburns – Las patillas

Round / rounded – Redondo

Square / squared – Cuadrado

Hair shaver – La máquina rasuradora

To shave – Afeitar

Washing your Hair – Lavarte el pelo

Need a quick wash and dry or a second rinse at the Spanish hair salon? No problem!

Water – El agua

To wash – Lavar

To rinse – Enjuagar

To dry – Secar

Hot – Caliente

Hot water – El agua caliente

Cold – Frío/a

Cold water – El agua fría

Warm – Tibio/a, Templado/a

Warm water – El agua tibia

Shampoo – el shampoo / el champú

Conditioner – El acondicionador

Wash and dry – El lavado y secado

Sink – El lavabo

Get a Haircut – Obtén un Corte de Pelo

Don’t get a bad haircut! Learn how to say exactly what you want in Spanish with these phrases. Get your hair layered, thinned, trimmed, and more!

To cut – Cortar

Scissors – Las tijeras

Haircut – El corte de pelo

To cut into layers – Cortar en capas

To thin hair – Degrafilar

Symmetric – Simétrico

Asymmetric – Asimétrico

Hair tips – Las puntas de pelo

Bangs – El fleco

Split ends – La orzuela / Las puntas partidas / Las puntas abiertas

Short – Corto/a

Long – Largo/a

Down to the shoulders – Al hombro

Fingers – Los dedos*

*It is customary in Latin America to say how many “fingers” of hair you want cut off. Measuring by centimeters or inches is rare.

Dye your Hair – Píntate el Pelo

Enter the Spanish hair salon as a brunette and go out as a blonde, or the other way around. Use these words to talk to your colorist about your options and what best suits you.

Roots – Los raíces

Growth – crecimiento

Hair color – El color de pelo

Natural color – El color naturala

Hair colorist – La / el colorista

Brush – Brocha

Brushing – Cepillar

Hair tinting – Matizante de pelo

Bleach – Decolorante

To bleach – Decolorar

Bleached – Decolorado/a

Bleaching – La decoloración

Dye – El tinte

To dye – Teñir / Pintar pelo

Peroxide – El peróxido / El agua oxigenada

Graying hair – El cabello canoso

Brush – La brocha

Hair Colors – Colores de Pelo

Copper – Cobrizo

Brunette – Pelo castaño

Black – Negro

Red – Rojo

White – Blanco

Blue – Azul

Pink – Rosa

Purple – Morado

Golden – dorado

Brown – Café / castaño

Reddish-brown – Castaño roji*zo

Light brown – Castaño claro

Dark brown – Castaño oscuro

Medium brown – Castaño medio

Burgundy – Borgoña

Rainbow – Arcoiris

Shades – Tonos

Light – Claro

Lighten – Aclarar

Streaks – Las mechas

Grey hairs – Las canas

Hairstyles – Estilos de peinado

Try different hairstyles like waves, curls, straight hair, braids, or a high ponytail at the Spanish hair salon. Communicate with your hairstylist using these words in Spanish!

Ponytail – La cola de caballo

Waves – Las ondas

Wavy hair – El cabello ondulado

Updo – Recogido / El pelo recogido

Braids – Las trenzas

Half ponytail – La media cola

Ringlet – El bucle

Straightened hair – El cabello planchado

Curly hair – El cabello rizado

Messed up – Alborotado/a

Tied back – Amarrado/a

Bouffant – Abombado/a

Bun – El chongo

Classic – Clásico

Romantic – Romántico/a

Modern – Moderno/a

Avant-gard – Vanguardista

Unique – Único/a

Towards the front – Hacia adelante

Towards the back – Hacia atrás

Outwards – Hacia afuera

Inwards – Hacia adentro

Style – El estilo

Curls – Rulos

Nape of the neck – La nuca

Heat – El calor

Volume – El volumen

Products and Elements – Productos y Elementos

Hair gel – El gel para pelo

Hairspray – La laca / El aerosol / El spray

Straightener / flat iron – La plancha para pelo / La plancha para alaciar

Curling iron / curler – La tenaza

Soft twist roller – El bigudí

Blow dryer – La secadora

Blow dryer nozzle – La boquilla de la secadora

Flat brush – El cepillo plano

Round brush – El cepillo redondo

Bristle – La cerda

Hair clip – El pasador

Wax – La cera

Comb – El peine

Gloss – El abrillantador

Styling cream – La crema estilizadora / para peinar

Ornament – El accesorio

Services – Servicios

Hair drying – Secado de pelo

Perm – El permanente

Straighten – Alaciar

Straightening – El alaciado

Permanent straightening – El alaciado permanente

Temporary straightening – El alaciado temporal

Brushing – El cepillado

Detangled – Desenredar

Emphasize / accentuate – Acentuar

Hairstylist – El / la estilista

Hair Treatment – Tratamiento para pelo

Is your hair damaged? Do you want to bring it back to life? Don’t worry! Ask the experts about the hair treatments on-store and the correct way to nourish your hair at home. Learn all you need to know about hair masks, oils, and hair types before going to the Spanish hair salon.

Hair type – Tipo de pelo

Oily hair – El cabello graso

Dry hair – El cabello seco

Mixed dry and oily hair – El cabello mixto

Oils – Aceites

Avocado oil – El aceite de aguacate

Jojoba oil – El aceite de jojoba

Almond oil – El aceite de almendras

Castor oil – El aceite de ricino

Olive oil – El aceite de oliva

Coconut oil – El aceite de coco

Sesame oil – El aceite de sésamo

Argan oil – El aceite de argán

Wheat germ oil – El aceite de germen de trigo

Other Ingredients – Otros ingredientes

Egg – El huevo

Milk – La leche

Water of roses – El agua de rosas

Rose petals – Los pétalos de rosa

Banana – El banano

Avocado – El aguacate

Shea butter – El karité

Keratin – La keratina

Damage Control – Control de Daños

Advice – Los consejos

Hair treatment / capillary treatment – El tratamiento de cabello / capilar

Dandruff – La caspa

Alopecia – La alopecia

Baldness – La calvicie

Stiff – Acartonado/a

Hair loss – La pérdida de pelo

Fix hair – Arreglarse el pelo

Soft – Suave

Coarse – Áspero/a

Shiny – Brillante

Thick hair – El cabello grueso

Thin hair – El cabello delgado

Frizzy hair – El cabello crespo

Healthy hair – El cabello sano

Damaged hair – El cabello dañado

Hair growth – El crecimiento de cabello

Grow back – Crecer de nuevo

Body – El cuerpo

Scalp – El cuero cabelludo

Hair care – Cuidado de pelo

Intensive – Intensivo

Irritation – La irritación

Hair Nourishing – Nutrición de cabello

Hair lotion – La loción capilar

Hair ampoule – La ampolleta

Application – La aplicación

Anti-frizz – El anti-esponjado

Moisturize – Hidratar

Damp – Humedecer

Scalp massage – El masaje del cuero cabelludo

Other Services – Otros Servicios

Get other services as part of your makeover at the Spanish hair salon. Nails, hair removal, and facial treatments are on the menu.

Gel nails – Las uñas de gel

Long nails – Las uñas largas

Short nails – Las uñas cortas

Rounded nails – Las uñas redondas

Square nails – Las uñas cuadradas

Cuticle – La cutícula

Manicure – La manicura

Manicurist – El / la manicurista

Pedicure – La pedicura

Pedicurist – La / el pedicurista

Acrylic nails – Las uñas acrílicas

Hair removal – La depilación

Waxing – La depilación con cera

Laser depilation – La depilación con láser

Skin cleansing – La limpieza de cutis

Facial treatment – El tratamiento facial

Body treatment – El tratamiento corporal

Makeup artist – La / el maquillista

How To Make An Appointment

Here are some examples of how to make an appointment at the Spanish hair salon on the phone, online, or in person.

Quisiera hacerme un corte de pelo.

I would like to get a haircut.

Me gustaría teñirme el pelo.

I would like to dye my hair.

Quiero hacer una cita para pintarme el pelo.

I want to make an appointment to dye my hair.

¿Tiene citas para el día de mañana?

Do you have appointments for tomorrow?

Necesito una afeitada y un corte.

I need a shave and a haircut.

¿Me da una cita para uñas acrílicas?

Can I make an appointment to get acrylic nails?

At the Salon

Check out these example sentences for talking to your hairdresser in Spanish.

Vengo a cambiar mi color de cabello.

I’m here to change the color of my hair.

¿Cuánto tiempo va a tomar?

How long will it take?

¿Puede mostrarme diferentes colores y tonos?

Can you show me different colors and shades?

Quisiera un corte de pelo y un secado.

I would like to get a haircut and a blow-dry.

¿Qué me recomiendas?

What do you recommend?

Córtelo un poco más, por favor.

Cut it a little more, please.

¿Cuánto cuesta el corte?

¿How much does the cut cost?

¿El precio incluye el peinado?

Does the price include the hairstyle?

¿Qué peinado me recomienda?

What hairstyle do you recommend?

No tengo cita, ¿me podrá peinar?

I don’t have an appointment; can you style my hair?

Quiero un despunte solamente.

I just want a trim.

Quiero alaciarme el pelo.

I want to straighten my hair.

¿Qué tan dañado tengo mi pelo?

How damaged is my hair?

Quiero algo diferente.

I want something different.

¿Puedo hablar con el estilista?

Can I speak to the stylist?

Deme un corte estilo Bob.

Give me a bob cut.

Por favor utilice la tenaza.

Please use the curler.

Déjeme las patillas como están.

Leave my sideburns as they are.

Pagaré con tarjeta de crédito.

I will pay with a credit card.

Aquí está tu propina.

Here’s your tip.

¿Puede enjuagarme de nuevo el pelo?

Can I get a second rinse?

El agua está muy caliente.

The water is too hot.

¿Me puede desenredar el pelo por favor?

Can you detangle my hair please?

¿Podría usar otro producto? Ese no me gusta.

Can you use a different product? I do not like that one.

It’s Time To Practice!

Now that you have learned 200+ words related to Spanish hair salons, it’s time to take the next step. Practice and solidify this knowledge by having real-life conversations with real Spanish speakers. Become a part of the HSA family and join our 24,000+ monthly enrolled students. Get a Spanish package tailored to your needs, and earn high school credit. Sign up today for a free class!

