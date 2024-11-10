2005 Hummer H2 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

We also stock:Diesel, truck, heavy duty, pickup, Cummins, Duramax, Powerstroke, turbo, towing,4x4, Four wheel drive, 4wd, 4, towingTwo wheel drive, 2wd, 2Crew cab, 4 door, doors, four door, CrewMax, Mega Cab,Extended Cab, Double Cab, Access Cab,All wheel drive, awd,Hatchback, ZDX, Mirage, 5 door, Volt, Spark, Fiesta, CR-Z, Crosstour, Fit, Insight, Paceman, Clubman, Juke, Leaf, IQ, fortwo, Impreza, Nismo, Matrix, Beetle,SUV, Crossover, Sports Utility, Pilot, MDX, RDX, 4Runner, Traverse, Q5, Q3, Enclave, X5, Encore, Escalade, Equinox, Tahoe, Durango, Journey, Acadia, Edge, Terrain, Yukon, CR-V, CX-9, CR-V, Tucson, Veracruz, QX50, Cherokee, Compass, Patriot, Wrangler, Explorer, Expedition, Blazer, Sorento, Sportage, Armada, Pathfinder, Outlander, Murano, Rogue, Xterra, Forester, Tribeca, Vitara, FJ Cruiser, Rav4, Sequoia, Acadia, Highlander, XC90, Suburban, 3rd Row,Sedan, four door, 4 door, 4dr, Car, Accord, ILX, TL, RL, Altima, Maxima, Corolla, A4, Lacrosse, A6, 3 Series, Verano, ATS, Regal, Impala, Malibu, Taurus, Chrysler 200, Chrysler 300, Avenger, Charger, Dart, Fiesta, Focus, Passat, Jetta, Fusion, Civic, Accent, Azera, Elantra, Equus, Genesis, Sonata, Cadenza, Forte, Optima, Mazda3, Mazda6, Rio, Lancer, Sentra, Versa, Impreza, Legacy, Avalon, Camry, Kizashi, PT CruiserTruck, Pickup, F-150, F150, 1500, 2500, 3500, 2500HD, 3500HD, F-250, F250, F-350, F350, Silverado, Sierra, Ranger, Tundra, Duramax, Ram, Colorado, Avalanche, Canyon, Ridgeline, Frontier, Titan, Tacoma,Coupe, two door, 2 door, Car, 2dr, NSX, A5, Camaro, 3-Series, Challenger, Mustang, Accord, Corolla, Camry, Civic, Optima, Elantra, Beetle, Genesis, Altima, Sebring,Convertible, Soft top, hard top,Minivan, Van, Town and Country, Grand Caravan, Odyssey, Sedona, Quest, Transit, Hybrid, Electric, Green, Prius, Leaf, Spark, Volt, Energi, Insight, Fit, Fusion, Fortwo, Tesla, Plug-in

FAQs

Hummers are built for rough terrains and extreme weather conditions. As long as you follow your regular maintenance schedule and replace faulty parts immediately, your H2 can run for 300,000 to 500,000 miles without needing any major repairs.

Perhaps these individuals are upset with the H2's EPA fuel-economy ratings: 10 city and 13 highway. We averaged 12 mpg over 1600 miles. Those folks probably don't appreciate the way the H2 SUT goes down the road. It can feel big and cumbersome at times, but it's not the sloppy beast you'd think it is.

Prices for a used HUMMER H2 currently range from $4,500 to $99,000, with vehicle mileage ranging from 3,264 to 230,617. Find used HUMMER H2 inventory at a TrueCar Certified Dealership near you by entering your zip code and seeing the best matches in your area.

The Hummer H2, by all accounts, is a surprisingly reliable SUV. With sturdy LS-based engines (LQ4 6.0 and L92 6.2 GM engines) and dependable transmissions (4L60E, 4L65E, and 6L80E), the H2 has earned high reliability scores from various platforms and owner reviews.

The value of a used 2005 HUMMER H2 ranges from $4,117 to $8,314, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.

The Hummer H3 enjoys fair reliability ratings. The latest model (2010) scored a reliability score of 3 out of 5. The 2006 model has the highest reliability ratings. It also nabbed a 5-star rating for both driver and rear passenger side crash simulations conducted by the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA).

The Hummer H2 can run from 10 to 14 miles per gallon. This model's poor fuel economy can be attributed to its 6.0-liter V8 engine. The Hummer H2 weighs nearly as heavy as two sedans, weighing approximately 6,413 pounds.

Are Hummer H2 prices increasing or decreasing? While overall car prices have increased by 0.17% in the past month, the price of the Hummer H2 has decreased by -3.15%.

In 2009, during GM's bankruptcy proceedings, the Hummer brand was discontinued along with Pontiac and Saturn. So what went wrong? For starters, the H2 was a victim of the times. It was large, expensive, and extremely thirsty for gas—attributes that don't fare well during an economic recession.

Where Hummer Owners Find Those Hard-to-Find Parts. You can't order Hummer parts from GM anymore. Sure, there are aftermarket specialty shops for Hummer parts, but for the best deals, you need to check with salvage yards. Sturtevant Auto is your best bet for finding used Hummer parts.

Hummer maintenance and repair costs by model



Depending on which model you choose, the cost of maintaining and repairing a Hummer could be $300 — or ten times that. Naturally, the H1 is the most expensive by far thanks to its need for specialty parts, along with its mixed reputation for reliability.

The estimated cost to maintain and repair a Hummer H2 ranges from $105 to $4522, with an average of $358.

Hummer H2 And Gas Mileage



All in all, Hummer H2s get as high as 11 or 12 miles per gallon on average.

The H1, for example, can last around 200,000 miles with the 6.5 Detroit Diesel engine, and even longer with the 6.6 Duramax engine. The H2 is the most durable Hummer model, with numerous examples clocking almost 300,000 miles, and some even reaching close to 500,000 miles.