2005 Hummer H2 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

Posted
Contact Information:
14119 SE Mcloughlin Blvd
2005 Hummer H2
VIN: 5GRGN22U25H119140
cylinders: 8 cylinders
drive: 4wd
fuel: gas
odometer: 133278
paint color: black
title status: clean
transmission: automatic
type: truck
STOCK #:119140
CALL:(503) 305-7057📞
VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS
YEAR: 2005
MAKE: Hummer
MODEL: H2
TRIM: Base
MILEAGE: 133,278
COLOR: Black / Black
BODY: Truck
TRANS: Automatic
ENGINE: 6.0L NA V8 overhead valves (OHV) 16V 8 Cyl
FUEL: Gasoline
DRIVE: 4WD
FEATURES
* Front air conditioning: automatic climate control * Front air conditioning zones: dual
* Front airbags: dual * Cassette
* In-Dash CD: single disc * Radio: AM/FM
* Rear audio: volume control * ABS: 4-wheel
* Front brake diameter: 12.8 * Front brake width: 1.5
* Rear brake diameter: 13.0 * Rear brake width: 1.1
* Shift knob trim: alloy / leather * Steering wheel trim: leather
* Center console: front console with storage * Cruise control
* Memorized settings: driver seat * Multi-function remote: keyless entry
* Power steering * Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
* Steering wheel: tilt * Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
* Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener* 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
* Axle ratio: 4.10 * Locking differential: center / rear
* Brush guard: front * Pickup bed liner: drop-in
* Skid plate(s) * Clock
* Gauge: tachometer * Trip odometer
* Daytime running lights * Front fog lights
* Headlights: auto on/off * Side mirror adjustments: power
* Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated * Moonroof / Sunroof: power
* Roof rack crossbars: black * Driver seat: heated
* Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
* Front headrests: adjustable / 2 * Front seat type: bucket
* Passenger seat: heated * Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
* Rear seat: heated * Rear seat folding: split
* Upholstery: leather * Anti-theft system: alarm
* Power door locks * Traction control
* Front shock type: gas * Front spring type: torsion bars
* Front stabilizer bar * Front suspension classification: independent
* Front suspension type: double wishbone * Rear spring type: coil
* Rear stabilizer bar * Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
* Rear suspension type: multi-link * Satellite communications: OnStar
* Tire type: all terrain * Wheel diameter: 17 inch
* Wheels: aluminum alloy * Trailer hitch
* Trailer wiring * Front wipers: intermittent
* Power windows * Rear privacy glass
* Window defogger: rear
DEALER ADDRESS
PDX Cars & Trucks
14119 SE Mcloughlin Blvd
Portland, OR 97267
Calltoday!
(503) 305-7057 📞
Website:http://atmxi.com/website/4812
