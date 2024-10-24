2008 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 Automotive Fuel Lines Parts & Accessories | Summit Racing (2024)

Table of Contents
ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 84129526 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 84129526 ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 12658354 ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 12658354 Fine Lines QuickFix Fuel Line Kits QFF0003SS Fine Lines QuickFix Fuel Line Kits QFF0003SS Dorman Fuel Lines 819-816 Dorman Fuel Lines 819-816 Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-183 Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-183 Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-814 Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-814 Dorman Fuel Supply Lines 904-018 Dorman Fuel Supply Lines 904-018 Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 23248013 Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 23248013 Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 10381608 Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 10381608 Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 84129526 Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 84129526 Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-810 Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-810 Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 904-017 Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 904-017 Standard Motor Products Automotive Fuel Lines GDL742 Standard Motor Products Automotive Fuel Lines GDL742 Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-184 Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-184 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 23248013 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 23248013 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356396 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356396 ACDelco Fuel Lines 19356397 ACDelco Fuel Lines 19356397 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356398 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356398 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356389 ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356389 ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 20934058 ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 20934058 FAQs References

Results 1 - 20 of 20

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 84129526

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 84129526

HOSE ASM-FUEL FEED

Part Number: ADO-84129526

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Today

ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 12658354

ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 12658354

Fuel Vapor Lines, Replacement, Plastic, Black, Quick-connect, 17.30 in. Length, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Hummer, Isuzu, Saab, Each

Part Number: ADO-12658354

5.0 out of 5 stars ( 1 )

Estimated Ship Date: Today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Today

Fine Lines QuickFix Fuel Line Kits QFF0003SS

Fine Lines QuickFix Fuel Line Kits QFF0003SS

08-10 GM 1500 / 04-10 GM 2500HD / GM 3500 Truck Fuel Line

Part Number: FNL-QFF0003SS

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Today

Dorman Fuel Lines 819-816

Dorman Fuel Lines 819-816

Fuel Line, Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Fuel Line

Part Number: RNB-819-816

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-183

Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-183

Fuel Vapor Line, Nylon, Black, Chevy, GMC, Each

Part Number: RNB-926-183

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-814

Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-814

Braided SS Fuel Line

Part Number: RNB-819-814

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 22, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 22, 2024 if ordered today

Dorman Fuel Supply Lines 904-018

Dorman Fuel Supply Lines 904-018

Fuel Supply Line, Plastic, Black, 28 in. Overall Length, Female Quick Connect, Stock, 8mm I.D, 10mm O.D, Chevy, GMC, Each

Part Number: RNB-904-018

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Today

Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 23248013

Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 23248013

HOSE

Part Number: NAL-23248013

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 23, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 23, 2024 if ordered today

Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 10381608

Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 10381608

FUEL SUPPLY HOSE

Part Number: NAL-10381608

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Sep 4, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Sep 4, 2024 if ordered today

Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 84129526

Chevrolet Performance Automotive Fuel Lines 84129526

FUEL HOSE

Part Number: NAL-84129526

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Sep 4, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Sep 4, 2024 if ordered today

Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-810

Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 819-810

Braided SS Fuel Line

Part Number: RNB-819-810

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 15, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 15, 2024 if ordered today

Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 904-017

Dorman Automotive Fuel Lines 904-017

Fuel Line

Part Number: RNB-904-017

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

Standard Motor Products Automotive Fuel Lines GDL742

Standard Motor Products Automotive Fuel Lines GDL742

Fuel Feed Line

Part Number: SMP-GDL742

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 19, 2024 if ordered today

Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-184

Dorman Fuel Tank Vapor Lines 926-184

Automotive Fuel Line, EVAP Canister Vent Line, Nylon, Black, Quick Connect, Chevrolet, GMC, Each

Part Number: RNB-926-184

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 22, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Jul 22, 2024 if ordered today

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 23248013

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 23248013

HOSE ASM-FUEL FEED

Part Number: ADO-23248013

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Today

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356396

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356396

HOSE ASM,FUEL FEED & EVAP EMIS & RTN

Part Number: ADO-19356396

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

ACDelco Fuel Lines 19356397

ACDelco Fuel Lines 19356397

Fuel Line, Feed, Return, Chevy, GMC, Pair

Part Number: ADO-19356397

4.5 out of 5 stars ( 2 )

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356398

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356398

HOSE ASM,FUEL FEED & EVAP EMIS & RTN

Part Number: ADO-19356398

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356389

ACDelco GM Genuine Parts Fuel Feed Lines 19356389

HOSE ASM,FUEL FEED & EVAP EMIS & RTN

Part Number: ADO-19356389

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 20934058

ACDelco Fuel Vapor Lines 20934058

Vapor Canister Purge Valve Hose

Part Number: ADO-20934058

Not Yet Reviewed

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

...Loading

Estimated Ship Date: Aug 19, 2024 if ordered today

  • 1
  • Page 1 of 1
2008 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 Automotive Fuel Lines Parts & Accessories | Summit Racing (2024)

FAQs

How to increase mpg on Silverado 1500? ›

One of the easiest things you can do to increase Chevy Silverado fuel efficiency is just to maintain your truck well. When you keep up with basic maintenance (i.e., changing the fluids regularly, keeping your tires properly inflated, keeping air filters clean, etc.), your truck can perform more efficiently.

Find Out More
What is the top of the line Silverado 1500? ›

In terms of trim levels, the 2023 Silverado 1500 offers a range of options to choose from, starting with the base Work Truck trim and going up to the top-of-the-line High Country trim.

Show Me More
What is Redline package on Silverado? ›

WHAT FEATURES DOES THE REDLINE EDITION INCLUDE? Featuring a striking array of gloss-black trim and signature red accents, Redline Edition Chevy cars, trucks, and SUVs feature sleek design tailored to each model. However, every Redline Edition Chevy comes with several similar features, including: Gloss black grille.

Show Me More
Why is my Silverado running rough? ›

One common cause is a dirty or faulty MAF sensor, which can cause the engine to receive a bad air reading and result in rough idling. Another possible cause is a faulty thermostat, which could provide an erroneous reading to the engine and throw off its entire behavior.

Show Me More
What mods increase mpg on trucks? ›

Here are four aftermarket parts that will make your tank of gas last longer, plus provide a host of other satisfying benefits:
  • High-Flow Cold Air Intake System. ...
  • Cat-Back Exhaust System. ...
  • Performance Chip or Tuner. ...
  • Performance Suspension Kits.

Show Me More
How can I get my mpg up fast? ›

Ways to improve gas mileage
  1. Get a tune-up. Dirty oil, clogged air filters, and plugged fuel filters can reduce your car's fuel economy. ...
  2. Don't speed. ...
  3. Use fuel additives. ...
  4. Watch your RPMs. ...
  5. Keep moving. ...
  6. Use cruise control. ...
  7. Check your tire pressure.

Read The Full Story
What does RST stand for on a Silverado truck? ›

If you're currently in the market for a Chevy vehicle, you've likely come across one with a Chevy RST package. So, this might leave you wondering “what does RST stand for on a Chevy?” RST stands for “Rally Sport Truck”—and these letters designate some of the most impressive vehicles in the Chevy truck lineup.

Get More Info Here
What does Chevy 1500 mean? ›

Defining 1500, 2500, 3500 Meaning

The 1500 represented half-ton capacity, the 2500 represented three-quarter-ton capacity, and the 3500 represented one-ton capacity. That's why you may see the 1500 called a “half ton.” But nowadays, these designations refer primarily to the truck's purpose.

Learn More Now
What is the Red Line edition? ›

The Redline Edition is an official factory appearance package for Chevrolet vehicles. Offered across nine Chevrolet cars, trucks, and crossovers, the Redline is the broadest cross-portfolio special edition ever offered by Chevy.

See More
Why does my Silverado lag when I accelerate? ›

Does your car slightly hesitate when you accelerate? If you find your Chevy truck losing power when accelerating, then it could be due to a number of issues, including a broken fuel pump, clogged filter, or even the transmission.

View Details

What helps with rough idling? ›

Using a carburetor cleaner is a simple step to help dissolve these carbon deposits and keep them clean in order to prevent or decrease a current rough idle. An engine which is operating properly should run smooth without any excess noise.

See More
Why does my Chevy Silverado jerk when I accelerate? ›

It can occur when your transmission fluid is low or is in bad condition, it could also be a notice that your vacuum modulator valve is faulty. Either way getting the truck fixed should be the user's priority. Sometimes, the truck jerks when accelerating, causing the people inside discomfort.

Keep Reading
How many MPG does a Silverado 1500 get? ›

The 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 gas mileage gets up to 24 mpg city / 29 mpg highway. The actual fuel economy you get depends on the trim level and engine you choose. Luckily, every engine delivers outstanding 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 gas mileage.

Discover More Details
How to increase pickup truck MPG? ›

8 Ways to Improve Your Truck's Fuel Efficiency
  1. Reduce Speeds. ...
  2. Use Cruise Control. ...
  3. Find Your Engine's RPM “Sweet Spot” ...
  4. Pay Attention to Your Tires. ...
  5. Minimize Idling Time. ...
  6. Focus on Aerodynamics. ...
  7. Use Technology to Optimize Routes. ...
  8. Keep Up with Preventive Maintenance.
Nov 21, 2023

See Details
What is the highest mpg for a Chevy Silverado? ›

Chevy Silverado 1500 MPG by Year
Maximum EPA-Estimated MPG (City/Hwy/Combined) w/ Diesel EngineMaximum EPA-Estimated MPG (City/Hwy/Combined) w/ Gasoline Engine
2023 Chevy Silverado 150024 / 29 / 26818 / 22 / 202
2022 Chevy Silverado 150023 / 31 / 26919 / 22 / 2010
2021 Chevy Silverado 150023 / 33 / 271120 / 23 / 2112
1 more row

Read On
How can I get better gas mileage in my V8 truck? ›

  1. Stop Speeding. More than any other driving habit, excessive speeding burns the most fuel. ...
  2. Reduce Aggressive Driving. The next biggest area to focus on after speeding? ...
  3. Cut Down on Idling. ...
  4. Stay Tuned Up. ...
  5. Keep Tires Inflated. ...
  6. Get More Efficient Routes. ...
  7. Cool It With the A/C. ...
  8. Ditch Extra Weight.
Jul 18, 2023

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Port Forwarding on Your Router for Ark: Survival Evolved
Installation of the Server Manager | ARK Server Manager
PERJOHAN bench with storage, pine, 100 cm - IKEA
Latest Posts
Dedicated server setup
Dedicated server setup
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Greg O'Connell

Last Updated:

Views: 5629

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg O'Connell

Birthday: 1992-01-10

Address: Suite 517 2436 Jefferey Pass, Shanitaside, UT 27519

Phone: +2614651609714

Job: Education Developer

Hobby: Cooking, Gambling, Pottery, Shooting, Baseball, Singing, Snowboarding

Introduction: My name is Greg O'Connell, I am a delightful, colorful, talented, kind, lively, modern, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.