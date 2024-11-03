2008 Volvo XC90 for sale - Longmont, CO - craigslist (2024)

CL
  • post
  • account

  • favorites

  • hidden

CL ...

image 1 of 24

2008 Volvo XC90 for sale - Longmont, CO - craigslist (1)

1325 Main St

google map

2008 Volvo XC90

VIN: YV4CZ982281432847

cylinders: 6 cylinders

drive: 4wd

fuel: gas

odometer: 113570

paint color: green

title status: clean

transmission: automatic

type: SUV

QR Code Link to This Post

Victory Motors of Colorado

STOCK #:

S21937
CALL or TEXT:(720) 897-5737📞📲

COPY THIS LINK AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://atmxi.com/CL-ObJk

The 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 is the epitome of safety and comfort in an SUV. Powered by a 3.2L inline-6 engine, it delivers 235 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, providing a balanced mix of performance and efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability, ensuring confidence on any road. Inside, the XC90 offers luxurious amenities like leather seating, a premium sound system, and a spacious third-row for up to seven passengers. Renowned for its safety, the XC90 includes features like side-impact protection, rollover protection, and stability control. Its elegant design, advanced safety, and versatile interior make it a superb family vehicle.

SPECIFICATIONS

YEAR:2008
MAKE:Volvo
MODEL:XC90
STOCK #:S21937
VIN:YV4CZ982281432847
TRIM:3.2
MILEAGE:113,570
COLOR: /
BODY:SUV
TRANS:6-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic
ADID:8512D6915056A981
ENGINE:3.2 6 Cyl
FUEL:Gasoline
DRIVE:AWD
MPG:14 City / 20 Hwy


FINANCE / TRADE-IN

🚗 For FAST approvals fill out our Online Credit Application!
* Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.victorymotorsofcolorado.com/get-financed

🚗 Get a market value of your trade-in:
* Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.victorymotorsofcolorado.com/sell-your-vehicle

🚗 Check out our full inventory for more vehicles priced to move.
* Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.victorymotorsofcolorado.com/inventory

📋 CARFAX Available on this2008VolvoXC90

Website: https://www.victorymotorsofcolorado.com
Phone:(720) 897-5737


FEATURES

* Roof rack crossbars: black * Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
* Driver seat power adjustments: height 8 * Front headrests: 2
* Front seat type: bucket * Passenger seat folding: folds flat
* Rear headrests: 3 * Rear seat: ventilated
* Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench * Upholstery: cloth
* ABS: 4-wheel * Braking assist:
* Front brake type: ventilated disc * Rear brake type: disc
* Daytime running lights: * Front fog lights:
* Headlights: auto delay off auto on * Active head restraints: dual front
* Child safety door locks: * Child seat anchors: LATCH system
* Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger * Front airbags: dual
* Side airbags: front * Side curtain airbags: front rear
* Side mirror adjustments: power * Side mirrors: driver side only heated heated
* integrated turn signals * Front wipers: intermittent
* Liftgate window: fixed * Power windows:
* Rear wiper: intermittent * Window defogger: rear
* Anti-theft system: alarm vehicle immobilizer * Power door locks:
* Rear seatbelts: center 3-point * Seatbelt pretensioners: front rear
* Front shock type: gas * Front spring type: coil
* Front stabilizer bar: * Front struts: MacPherson
* Front suspension classification: independent * Front suspension type: lower control arms
* Rear shock type: gas * Rear spring type: coil
* Rear stabilizer bar: * Rear suspension classification: independent
* Rear suspension type: multi-link * Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call
* Antenna type: element * In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback single disc
* Radio: AM/FM * Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
* Total speakers: 8 * Watts: 160
* Spare tire mount location: underbody * Spare tire size: temporary
* Spare wheel type: steel * Tire Pressure Monitoring System:
* Tire type: all season * External temperature display:
* Gauge: tachometer * Trip odometer:
* Warnings and reminders: low fuel level * Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
* Front air conditioning zones: dual * Center console trim: wood
* Floor mats: front rear * Shift knob trim: wood
* Steering wheel trim: leather * Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate
* Skid plate(s): * Cargo area light:
* Cruise control: * Memorized settings: 3 driver side mirrors
* Multi-function remote: keyless entry * One-touch windows: 2
* Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area 12V front * 12V rear
* Power steering: * Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
* Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic * Steering wheel mounted controls: audio cruise control
* Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks * Universal remote transmitter:
* Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating * Roll stability control:
* Stability control: * Traction control:


DEALER ADDRESS

Victory Motors of Colorado
1325 Main St
Longmont, CO 80501

Call or Text today!
(720) 897-5737 📞
Subject to prior sale. The price listed for this vehicle does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Finance Charges, Optional Credit or Liability Insurance, Delivery Fee, and negotiable State Documentary Service Fee. The Dealership makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle's listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Vehicle Pricing - Where permitted by law, all dealer fees and amounts must be disclosed in a clear, conspicuous and legible fashion. There are no exclusions. The Dealership is not responsible for typographical errors in price or equipment listed. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle.

Sport Utility, Sport Utility Vehicle, Used SUV, Used Vehicles, automatics, Gasoline, 2004, 04, 2005, 05, 2006, 06, 2007, 07, 2008, 08, 2009, 09, 2010, 10, 2011, 11, 2012, 12
AD ID: 8512D6915056A981

Powered by Automoxie.com

    post id: 7762448958

    posted:

    updated:

    ♥ best of [?]

    loading

    reading

    writing

    saving

    searching

    refresh the page.

    2008 Volvo XC90 for sale - Longmont, CO - craigslist (2024)

    FAQs

    How many miles will a 2008 Volvo XC90 last? ›

    Volvo SUVs are renowned for their reliability. As an IIHS Top-Safety Pick+ winner for several model years,4 the Volvo XC90 stands out amongst the competition. With proper care and maintenance, you can count on a new Volvo SUV to last for up to 200,000 miles or more.

    View Details
    What is the fair market value of a Volvo XC90? ›

    2022 Volvo XC90 Value - $29,719-$52,966 | Edmunds.

    Read The Full Story
    How much should I pay for a Volvo XC90? ›

    Pricing and Which One to Buy

    The price of the 2025 Volvo XC90 is expected to start around $58,695 and go up to $81,000 depending on the trim and options.

    Read On
    Is the Volvo XC90 a reliable car? ›

    Volvo XC90 Reliability Rating Breakdown. The Volvo XC90 Reliability Rating is 3.5 out of 5.0, which ranks it 8th out of 14 for luxury midsize SUVs. The average annual repair cost is $851 which means it has higher than average ownership costs.

    View Details
    What is the best year of XC90 to buy? ›

    A: If you're looking for a dependable Volvo XC90, the 2009, 2014, and 2020 models are your best bets. These years have proven the most reliable, with the fewest reported issues and the least expensive repairs.

    Continue Reading
    What are the most common problems with a Volvo XC90? ›

    Top Volvo XC90 Problems
    • Transmission Failure Common. ...
    • Software Upgrades Will Fix Audio System Problems. ...
    • Software Upgrades Will Fix Climate Control System Problems. ...
    • Hard Shifting, Erratic Shifting and Other Transmission Issues. ...
    • Oil May Leak From AWD Differential Housing. ...
    • Hard Shifts and Transmission Slips.

    Know More
    What is the weakness of the Volvo XC90? ›

    Transmission failure, electronic malfunctions, water leaks, engine failure, and damaged gearboxes are among the common problems with the Volvo XC90 from these years.

    Find Out More
    Is the Volvo XC90 expensive to repair? ›

    Volvo XC90 Maintenance Costs. A Volvo XC90 will cost about $12,815 for maintenance and repairs during its first 10 years of service. This is more than the industry average for luxury SUV models by $7,202. There is also a 36.25% chance that a XC90 will require a major repair during that time.

    Find Out More
    What is the best model of Volvo XC90? ›

    Best Volvo XC90 for...
    • Best for Economy – Volvo XC90 T8 R-Momentum. ...
    • Best for Families – Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum. ...
    • Best for Performance – Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design. ...
    • One to Avoid – Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription Pro. ...
    • Engine T6. ...
    • Trim Inscription. ...
    • Driven wheels AWD. ...
    • Gearbox Automatic.

    Discover More Details
    What year did Volvo XC90 have transmission problems? ›

    Model years 2003-2005 were made with automatic transmissions that fail early and often.

    Get More Info Here

    How Volvo XC90 mileage is so high? ›

    The Volvo XC90 is a Plug-in a hybrid car which is empowered by diesel, petrol and electricity. Hybrid cars used smart technology to conserve the usage of fuel(diesel and petrol) wherever required. This helps the car to obtain better mileage.

    Know More
    What is the life of a Volvo XC90? ›

    How long do Volvo XC90s last? Typically, an XC90 will survive 150,000-200,000 miles, providing nearly two decades of ownership for drivers who care for their machines. The more effort put into maintenance, driving, and more, the longer the XC90 will survive on the road for your driving needs.

    Read The Full Story
    How many miles is too much for a Volvo XC90? ›

    A standard Volvo XC90 will last 150,000-200,000 miles with proper care and the best conditions. Thus, high mileage for this car is around 150,000 miles.

    See Details
    Can a Volvo last 300,000 miles? ›

    Overall, expect to see your Volvo vehicle last for over 200,000 miles if you give it proper care each year. If you look to the classics, though, you'll find that a 1966 Volvo P1800 broke the world record for highest vehicle mileage with a staggering three million miles driven.

    Find Out More
    Is a Volvo reliable over 100k miles? ›

    Ideally, anything under 100,000 miles is considered favorable, and crossing this milestone means it's a high-mileage unit now. As mentioned, Volvo S60s are known for their durability, with many owners reporting over 200,000 miles with proper care.

    Continue Reading

    References

    Top Articles
    Dry Socket: Symptoms, Treatments, Healing Time & Pain Relief
    Home Remedies for Dry Socket: Treatments for Pain Relief
    7 Home Remedies for Dry Socket Pain & Inflammation
    Latest Posts
    Dry Socket | Hill Country Oral Surgery
    How Long Should Dry Socket Packing Stay In? Dental Pickup
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5627

    Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

    Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

    Birthday: 1999-09-15

    Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

    Phone: +6838967160603

    Job: Mining Executive

    Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

    Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.