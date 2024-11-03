2008 Volvo XC90 for sale - Longmont, CO - craigslist (2024)

- post
Contact Information:
1325 Main St
2008 Volvo XC90
VIN: YV4CZ982281432847
cylinders: 6 cylinders
drive: 4wd
fuel: gas
odometer: 113570
paint color: green
title status: clean
transmission: automatic
type: SUV
STOCK #:S21937
CALL or TEXT:(720) 897-5737
The 2008 Volvo XC90 3.2 is the epitome of safety and comfort in an SUV. Powered by a 3.2L inline-6 engine, it delivers 235 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, providing a balanced mix of performance and efficiency. The all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability, ensuring confidence on any road. Inside, the XC90 offers luxurious amenities like leather seating, a premium sound system, and a spacious third-row for up to seven passengers. Renowned for its safety, the XC90 includes features like side-impact protection, rollover protection, and stability control. Its elegant design, advanced safety, and versatile interior make it a superb family vehicle.
SPECIFICATIONS
YEAR:2008
MAKE:Volvo
MODEL:XC90
STOCK #:S21937
VIN:YV4CZ982281432847
TRIM:3.2
MILEAGE:113,570
COLOR: /
BODY:SUV
TRANS:6-Speed Automatic w/Geartronic
ENGINE:3.2 6 Cyl
FUEL:Gasoline
DRIVE:AWD
MPG:14 City / 20 Hwy
* Copy this link into your browser:
* Copy this link into your browser:
* Copy this link into your browser:
Website: https://www.victorymotorsofcolorado.com
Phone:(720) 897-5737
FEATURES
* Roof rack crossbars: black * Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
* Driver seat power adjustments: height 8 * Front headrests: 2
* Front seat type: bucket * Passenger seat folding: folds flat
* Rear headrests: 3 * Rear seat: ventilated
* Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench * Upholstery: cloth
* ABS: 4-wheel * Braking assist:
* Front brake type: ventilated disc * Rear brake type: disc
* Daytime running lights: * Front fog lights:
* Headlights: auto delay off auto on * Active head restraints: dual front
* Child safety door locks: * Child seat anchors: LATCH system
* Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger * Front airbags: dual
* Side airbags: front * Side curtain airbags: front rear
* Side mirror adjustments: power * Side mirrors: driver side only heated heated
* integrated turn signals * Front wipers: intermittent
* Liftgate window: fixed * Power windows:
* Rear wiper: intermittent * Window defogger: rear
* Anti-theft system: alarm vehicle immobilizer * Power door locks:
* Rear seatbelts: center 3-point * Seatbelt pretensioners: front rear
* Front shock type: gas * Front spring type: coil
* Front stabilizer bar: * Front struts: MacPherson
* Front suspension classification: independent * Front suspension type: lower control arms
* Rear shock type: gas * Rear spring type: coil
* Rear stabilizer bar: * Rear suspension classification: independent
* Rear suspension type: multi-link * Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call
* Antenna type: element * In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback single disc
* Radio: AM/FM * Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
* Total speakers: 8 * Watts: 160
* Spare tire mount location: underbody * Spare tire size: temporary
* Spare wheel type: steel * Tire Pressure Monitoring System:
* Tire type: all season * External temperature display:
* Gauge: tachometer * Trip odometer:
* Warnings and reminders: low fuel level * Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
* Front air conditioning zones: dual * Center console trim: wood
* Floor mats: front rear * Shift knob trim: wood
* Steering wheel trim: leather * Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate
* Skid plate(s): * Cargo area light:
* Cruise control: * Memorized settings: 3 driver side mirrors
* Multi-function remote: keyless entry * One-touch windows: 2
* Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area 12V front * 12V rear
* Power steering: * Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
* Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic * Steering wheel mounted controls: audio cruise control
* Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks * Universal remote transmitter:
* Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating * Roll stability control:
* Stability control: * Traction control:
DEALER ADDRESS
Victory Motors of Colorado
1325 Main St
Longmont, CO 80501
(720) 897-5737 📞
Subject to prior sale. The price listed for this vehicle does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Finance Charges, Optional Credit or Liability Insurance, Delivery Fee, and negotiable State Documentary Service Fee. The Dealership makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle's listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Vehicle Pricing - Where permitted by law, all dealer fees and amounts must be disclosed in a clear, conspicuous and legible fashion. There are no exclusions. The Dealership is not responsible for typographical errors in price or equipment listed. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle.
