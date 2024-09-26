2008 Volvo XC90 for sale - Longmont, CO - craigslist (2024)

* Roof rack crossbars: black * Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar * Driver seat power adjustments: height 8 * Front headrests: 2 * Front seat type: bucket * Passenger seat folding: folds flat * Rear headrests: 3 * Rear seat: ventilated * Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench * Upholstery: cloth * ABS: 4-wheel * Braking assist: * Front brake type: ventilated disc * Rear brake type: disc * Daytime running lights: * Front fog lights: * Headlights: auto delay off auto on * Active head restraints: dual front * Child safety door locks: * Child seat anchors: LATCH system * Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger * Front airbags: dual * Side airbags: front * Side curtain airbags: front rear * Side mirror adjustments: power * Side mirrors: driver side only heated heated * integrated turn signals * Front wipers: intermittent * Liftgate window: fixed * Power windows: * Rear wiper: intermittent * Window defogger: rear * Anti-theft system: alarm vehicle immobilizer * Power door locks: * Rear seatbelts: center 3-point * Seatbelt pretensioners: front rear * Front shock type: gas * Front spring type: coil * Front stabilizer bar: * Front struts: MacPherson * Front suspension classification: independent * Front suspension type: lower control arms * Rear shock type: gas * Rear spring type: coil * Rear stabilizer bar: * Rear suspension classification: independent * Rear suspension type: multi-link * Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call * Antenna type: element * In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback single disc * Radio: AM/FM * Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready * Total speakers: 8 * Watts: 160 * Spare tire mount location: underbody * Spare tire size: temporary * Spare wheel type: steel * Tire Pressure Monitoring System: * Tire type: all season * External temperature display: * Gauge: tachometer * Trip odometer: * Warnings and reminders: low fuel level * Front air conditioning: automatic climate control * Front air conditioning zones: dual * Center console trim: wood * Floor mats: front rear * Shift knob trim: wood * Steering wheel trim: leather * Rear trunk/liftgate: split liftgate * Skid plate(s): * Cargo area light: * Cruise control: * Memorized settings: 3 driver side mirrors * Multi-function remote: keyless entry * One-touch windows: 2 * Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area 12V front * 12V rear * Power steering: * Rearview mirror: auto-dimming * Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic * Steering wheel mounted controls: audio cruise control * Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks * Universal remote transmitter: * Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating * Roll stability control: * Stability control: * Traction control:

FAQs

Volvo SUVs are renowned for their reliability. As an IIHS Top-Safety Pick+ winner for several model years,4 the Volvo XC90 stands out amongst the competition. With proper care and maintenance, you can count on a new Volvo SUV to last for up to 200,000 miles or more.

2022 Volvo XC90 Value - $29,719-$52,966 | Edmunds.

Pricing and Which One to Buy



The price of the 2025 Volvo XC90 is expected to start around $58,695 and go up to $81,000 depending on the trim and options.

Volvo XC90 Reliability Rating Breakdown. The Volvo XC90 Reliability Rating is 3.5 out of 5.0, which ranks it 8th out of 14 for luxury midsize SUVs. The average annual repair cost is $851 which means it has higher than average ownership costs.

A: If you're looking for a dependable Volvo XC90, the 2009, 2014, and 2020 models are your best bets. These years have proven the most reliable, with the fewest reported issues and the least expensive repairs.

Top Volvo XC90 Problems Transmission Failure Common. ...

Software Upgrades Will Fix Audio System Problems. ...

Software Upgrades Will Fix Climate Control System Problems. ...

Hard Shifting, Erratic Shifting and Other Transmission Issues. ...

Oil May Leak From AWD Differential Housing. ...

Hard Shifts and Transmission Slips. More items...

Transmission failure, electronic malfunctions, water leaks, engine failure, and damaged gearboxes are among the common problems with the Volvo XC90 from these years.

Volvo XC90 Maintenance Costs. A Volvo XC90 will cost about $12,815 for maintenance and repairs during its first 10 years of service. This is more than the industry average for luxury SUV models by $7,202. There is also a 36.25% chance that a XC90 will require a major repair during that time.

Best Volvo XC90 for... Best for Economy – Volvo XC90 T8 R-Momentum. ...

Best for Families – Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum. ...

Best for Performance – Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design. ...

One to Avoid – Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription Pro. ...

Engine T6. ...

Trim Inscription. ...

Driven wheels AWD. ...

Gearbox Automatic.

Model years 2003-2005 were made with automatic transmissions that fail early and often.

The Volvo XC90 is a Plug-in a hybrid car which is empowered by diesel, petrol and electricity. Hybrid cars used smart technology to conserve the usage of fuel(diesel and petrol) wherever required. This helps the car to obtain better mileage.

How long do Volvo XC90s last? Typically, an XC90 will survive 150,000-200,000 miles, providing nearly two decades of ownership for drivers who care for their machines. The more effort put into maintenance, driving, and more, the longer the XC90 will survive on the road for your driving needs.

A standard Volvo XC90 will last 150,000-200,000 miles with proper care and the best conditions. Thus, high mileage for this car is around 150,000 miles.

Overall, expect to see your Volvo vehicle last for over 200,000 miles if you give it proper care each year. If you look to the classics, though, you'll find that a 1966 Volvo P1800 broke the world record for highest vehicle mileage with a staggering three million miles driven.

Ideally, anything under 100,000 miles is considered favorable, and crossing this milestone means it's a high-mileage unit now. As mentioned, Volvo S60s are known for their durability, with many owners reporting over 200,000 miles with proper care.