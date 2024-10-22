2012 Honda Accord Review, Problems, Reliability, Value, Life Expectancy, MPG (2024)

Alex is an automotive enthusiast with over 15 years of experience in the used car market. He brings a wealth of knowledge to Vehicle History as our Staff Writer and has written hundreds of used car reviews helping buyers make informed purchasing decisions. He is a member of the Automotive Press Association, and keeps up-to-date on the latest changes in the industry. Over the years, he has driven hundreds of cars, working on many of them. His mechanical experience evolved from modifying off-road trucks as a teen to focusing on automotive electrical systems as he got older. He now specializes in reviewing used cars as an automotive journalist. Some of his favorite brands are Toyota and BMW. The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of his favorite vehicles of all time since they’re built to last forever and can go anywhere. One of his current cars is a Lexus LX570, built on the same platform as the 200-series Land Cruiser, but it’s a better value in the used market.

The Honda has a v6 engine. It purrs like a cat. When you drive on the road for long distances you have to watch your speed because it does not feel like you are going as fast as you are. The Honda is extremely reliable. I wish that Honda still made this model car and did not move to the turbo engine.

The tire light goes on often. Overall, the car has held up well over the years. It has relatively good mileage. The brakes have started to fade--both acceleration and braking is not gentle to the touch. The underside plastic covering has recently started to drag, causing a very unpleasant noise when braking and turning. One thing that is very satisfying is the trunk space. For a smaller vehicle, it is very spacious. I have been able to transport a lot more in this car than other smaller cars.

The 2012 Honda accord is a reliable vehicle and can last a long time. Although the car uses up a lot of gas, it gives a smooth ride to the driver. The Honda includes features that help the operator know when the car needs maintenance like oil changes and tire changes.

My vehicle is very trustworthy and reliable. I use it as my primary car to get to work school and other activities. It runs good for a day to day use care. Though I believe to make the car better than what it is, it could do better on gas mileage I have no other complaints. The vehicle is a classic car and I love it.

I have no complaints with this vehicle. It is safe and very reliable. It also has incredible gas mileage. I love my Honda!!

Honda accord 2012 sedan. Gas efficient and also very reliable. Not a very luxurious type of vehicle but its gets me to where I need to go. Maintenance is very affordable. The car itself is affordable not to expensive, with a little extra money you could make the car eye candy with imported parts and what not.

Very reliable vehicle. Works for me as a daily driver commuting and taking long road trips. Getting old and could use some updated technology. Gas mileage is important for commuters and some newer vehicles get better mileage. Additional space would be helpful too. Thinking of upgrading to an SUV next time around.

It is quite reliable and drives fairly smoothly. I like the interior; it has cloth and does not feel tacky like a lot of cars that have a plastic-feel to them. It has quite a lot of room in the backseat and trunk and such. I enjoy the design of the car overall because it is very simple and sleek.

Problems= sunroof seal. Performance= drives smoothly reliable and comfortable. Seats belts are stable. Brakes reliable. Safe and affordable. Interior cloth seats. Attractive with nice burgundy color and the car picks up a nice speed as well. Adjustable seats with electric buttons. Economical to operate. Efficient and spacious.

The Honda Accord is a very comfortable reliable car. It is a 2012 with some nice features such as AUX hook up to radio. Electronically controlled drivers seat. The ac works like a dream. I have had to replace tires due to needing an alignment. I keep the oil regularly maintained. It had a reminder on the dash when it is time to change your oil. Other than some audible road noise it is a quiet and smooth ride.

I love my Honda accord but before I had this one I had a 2008 accord and it seem to hold up better. While the 2012 is a good car I feel that the newer ones are made a little cheaper. I love how good on gas my accord is! I think another issue is they have had several recalls over the years and that is also a bit of a pain trying to get in the shop to be fixed. Overall, a good car!

This car has saved me thousands of dollars. You cannot find a better car for the money.

This automobile is the best automobile I have ever owned in about 60 years of driving. Reliability is the best.

There is no sunroof or heated seats which is disappointing. The car is not tall, pretty low to the ground. Not many cup holders. Drives very nice and easy to steer. Mirrors fold in. Comfortable seats but not leather. Big trunk, can fit a lot of stuff.

Accord gas mileage: great all around those are great figures for a midsize sedan. Fuel economy dips to as low as 22 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway for models with the stronger engine, whether it is coupled with the six-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic transmission.

My Honda accord 4 door 5 speed runs great. I am an auto mechanic. So far this has been the easiest shifting 5 speed I ever own. The ride is great. I even took it in my friends yard a did doughnuts for 30 mins. Its a 4 door so plenty of room for my 2 girls who also love my Honda accord. Every Honda I own was always little effort to fix and cheap parts.

This car performs well and I have not had many problems other than regular maintenance. I bought it used in 2014 and it has had to have the serpentine belt replaced but that is about it. The key fell apart though which was annoying. It is very comfortable and has adequate storage room for a sedan. It gets good enough gas mileage but I wish it was a hybrid because it would get way better.

The car is compact, but spacious. The seats are quality leather and gas goes a long way. Also, besides routine oil changes, I have not have any problems with this vehicle. In fact, I have the same tires that the vehicle had it went I bought it 4 years ago. Smooth, reliable ride. I love it.

Very reliable, comfortable and affordable. Problems haven't started to occur till about 140,000 miles. Features are great as well as performance. Brakes seem to squeak a lot even when maintained but still work great. As long as maintenance is kept the vehicle seems to have a long life.

Decent car. Nothing really exciting and pretty basic. Unlike other Honda’s I have owned, this one burns oil at 115,000 miles. Haven't had great luck with the ac either. Still runs and drives fine otherwise. I would still purchase a Honda again. Still consider this brand reliable and financially responsible.

I do not have any problems, Honda’s are very reliable cars. I have had it for 8 years and it runs as if it is brand new. The maintenance on it is very reasonable. The car not was a little higher than I would have liked but overall a very good car and one that I will be getting for my children once I have some.

The performance of my vehicle is on the spot, the steering is tight and the slightest movement steers to the right or left, I can turn in tight spots without having to back up and return the wheel to get the full circle. My vehicle is plenty roomy for 5 adults with comfortable leather seating, spacious trunk area. This vehicle is my 4th Honda product that I have owned.

I have had little to no problems with my Honda accord, other than regular maintenance with oil changes, filters changes, and a set of tires, I have had to put basically no extra money into it. I put 60 miles on it in one day to and from work, it is been a very reliable car since purchasing it back in 2013.

My Honda accord is very reliable. I can drive it anywhere and I can trust it to do its job. It helps me feel safe and comfortable while driving. It has a lot of room for passengers to fit comfortably. It also has a lot of trunk space. It drives smoothly and freely.

Not much problems with the engine unless you don't keep up with your general maintenance. It runs smoothly and does have great performance on the highways. I can travel with this vehicle with no problem. I like the interior as well as I like space in the car for comfortably and this vehicle was a perfect fit. It has a aux as I know tons of people like to listen to their own music, well that won't be a problem for this vehicle. You could listen to your own music while enjoying the comfort this vehicle gives me.

Keep up with maintenance, and I have had no issues. Car has been in family for ~9 years and 100,000 miles, and haven't had any unexpected issues. Lots of different storage compartment space for smaller things, roomy trunk, back seats fold down for extra trunk space.

My vehicle gets great gas mileage and is reliable. Very stylish for being an older car. Plenty of room. A little lacking on power would be my only complaint. Honda is a very reliable brand and easy to maintain. It has a professional appearance. It is also very comfortable for an economy car.

It does not seem to have as much pickup as it once did and it has some exterior cosmetic issues, however it is been a very reliable car. It is comfortable and spacious with a very large trunk. It has a nice radio and center console with ports for an aux cable, cigarette lighter, and USB.

I have has no mechanical problems since I bought my car. I love the heated seats, they really help with my back and hip pain. It is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. It handles very well with a smooth ride. The a/c get super cold and the heat reaches temperature very quickly.

It is honestly really comfortable, the seats are nice. The navigation system is surprisingly helpful, I just with that it had Bluetooth compatibility. Drives really nicely, and nice and sleek. I work for uber, and my clients often comment that they like the car a lot. Overall, I would give it 4 out of 5 stars.

I have always felt Honda’s are reliable. I have not had any mechanical problem besides maintenance. The interior cloth is a bit hard to clean up and is wearing thin too soon though. The fuses for cell chargers has broken and feel this is a flaw. It is a good car for a new driver as well.

My can has all wheel drive, leather seats. There are also heated seats in the front which are very useful in the winter when the weather is really cold. The steep stream is great the speakers and sub wolf are also an extra bonus in the car. There are is a lot of trunk space. If you have children, there is more than enough room for child and parented needs. This Honda is built like army high end car, it drives smoothly, and very easy on gas. The car is very economical, it does not take a lot of money to fill up.

I love my car! Handles well, good gas mileage, great stereo! The leather is a great touch and seems to wear well. I always go with the accord when buying a car. This model happens to be the largest accord Honda has made. I am so happy to own it! Also have the 2018 also a beauty!

It has been really reliable. I have not had any issues with the car thus far. I would have love to have a push to start and perhaps a more up to date touch screen radio/temp controller. I really like the leather seats and the seat warmer. However I do not really use the navigation system because it does not speak.

It is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I bought it used to replace an earlier model and the previous one was also reliable. Keep up on the maintenance and a Honda engine will last nearly forever. It gets good gas mileage, although a hybrid or all electric that was affordable would be even better. I rarely drive on the highway and I have a very short commute. The only problem I have had is it can be difficult to drive in the snow.

Stable weight of car and good wheels size and excellent steering with nice leather interior with many cabin upgrade details for comfort would definitely recommend this car and keep regular routine maintenance schedule to keep car in best condition and clean regularly.

Based on all the features in the vehicle, I love everything about it. First off, the sedan se is such a comfortable and pleasing model. The interior features are amazing. The cushion seats either leather or not, will snug you know comfortable for any drive. It is full of awesome safety features. The interior design is pleasing and every function is easy and clear to understand. It has everything you need and it is so durable on long drives. I took my car on an 8 hour road trip and it was perfectly fine. The engine is super reliable and the maintenance is always a breeze. I love this car and will definitely upgrade with Honda on the newer models but the 2012 model fits perfectly for anyone. Even those who have kids, the space is great!

It is comfortable, reliable, and gets good gas mileage. I feel very safe in this vehicle and it is a smooth ride. My only complaint is that it is low to the ground and therefore it is easy to bottom out and the tire pressure light is sometimes overly sensitive and turns on often when pressure is not low. Otherwise great!

Performance of the vehicle is great so far. It is reliable and very comfortable for both drivers and passengers. It has the latest technologies capabilities, except Bluetooth and some other features, but it can be added and customized if need be depending on the individual driver preferences.

Very reliable, no issues. Easy to keep up with maintenance, let’s you know when oil change is due with computerized system. Great on gas mileage, I do not drive too much and only fill up every other week. Very comfortable ride, back seat is roomy for passengers and easily fits car seats.

The Honda accord cars are the best, very comfortable to drive and ride in. Never really has any problems and everyone in my family basically owns a Honda. Never has any mechanical issues and if they do they are usually really simple to fix. I totally recommend these cars for anyone, they also are good cars to start out on new drivers.

I am in college and this car does the job. I wish it had 4 wheel drive. It rides smooth and in the winter I haven't had a ton of problems. Gas mileage is good. I like that I can charge my phone and it has an aux set up to it. Wouldn't think a 2012 would be this nice and reliable.

My Honda accord 2012 is a four door sedan. It includes a camera that allows me to view my surroundings when reversing and beeps to warn me that an object, vehicle, or person is in the way. I have a built-in GPS system to help with navigation and it remembers my previous or common locations. It is equipped with airbags and an alert beeping system for unbuckled seatbelts when car is in motion. It is perfect for my family because it is roomy enough for a car seat to fit in back for my toddler with two more seats.

Performance is better than expected. Haven't had many problems with the car other than tires and scheduled oil changes. I would rather leather seats but the cloth seats do hold up pretty well. Overall I would recommend this car to anyone who is interested.

Overall I was very happy with purchase of the 2012 Honda accord.

The cars best feature is that it drives very smoothly. It is a relaxing and comfortable ride each and every time. The leather has held up beautifully after many years with only minimal maintenance. The dashboard control panel is conveniently located and easy to use while driving.

I love my Honda accord, I have had it for almost five years and I have never had any issues with it. One thing that I find rather disappointing is the fact that there is no rearview windshield wiper. Other than that, it is a reliable vehicle that will not let you down. The inside of the car is pretty spacious and the windows and windshields are fairly large which makes it easier to view any objects around the vehicle. The seats are very comfortable and the control panel is really easy to use. As for the petals, the gas is pretty sensitive which means that you do not have to put a whole lot of pressure on it for the car to move pretty quickly. The brakes are a slight opposite because when I have driven in other vehicles, specifically newer ones, the brakes are more responsive and often only require a small amount of pressure to slow the vehicle down. The trunk is fairly large, when I first got the car, I opened the trunk and got surprised at how much room there was. One other problem to note is that sometimes the maintenance lights on the speedometer will come on and stay on even after you fix the issue. For example, when I had low tire pressure, the light came on and after I put air in my tires I thought it would go out but it didn’t. I looked it up in the manual to see if there was some kind of “force off” method but I was unable to find it.

The only problem that I have is that my car shakes when I speed up. I think that is because I had gotten my car lowered to give it a more sporty look and it has affected something. It is very comfortable to sit in. I have taken it on many road trips and wouldn't change it.

I have almost 200k miles on it. The cars been great. It is not the best looking thing but that is my fault. I have never had any major problems with it at all. I have kept the oil changed and basic maintenance done. The only thing that is been any issue was the catalytic converters. When those went out we just took them off the car. It is a little louder but not much and it didn't really affect the car.

Safe, reliable...Gm decent gas mileage and compact for easy parking. It is basically stylish and has a full range of Bluetooth hookups, radio and sound system. The car has an easy start up engine and safety features including no lock if keys left in car.. A common problem for me!

I have no problems with my vehicle! It is very reliable. I have a few minor cosmetic issues because the front end is large and low to the ground so it does get stuck on parking spot stoppers. Other than that I have not had any issues with the car, I have taken it on many long road trips with no issues.

I haven't had any problems, performance has been great. Very reliable even for long distances. I even used an off brand transmission fluid that I've been told to replace by the Honda transmission fluid, but I haven't had any problems in the last two oil changes.

Yes, the 2012 Honda Accord is a good car based on information including 953 verified owner reviews and 16 government and automotive websites. Where the Accord stands out is with great reliability, and a spacious cabin with plenty of room for adults in the sedan. Some downsides are cheap interior materials compared to some rivals, and an outdated stereo system. Overall, the 2012 Accord is a good choice for shoppers looking for a midsize coupe or sedan.

Another rival is the more affordable Volkswagen Passat. The Passat has a higher-quality interior with luxurious materials, and is more fuel efficient. Long-term ownership costs are much lower on the Accord, and the technology is easier to use. Overall, the Accord is a longer-lasting vehicle and earns our recommendation over a Passat.

A very close competitor is the slightly more expensive Toyota Camry. The Camry offers an easier-to-use stereo system, and has slightly better long-term reliability ratings. Where the Accord comes out ahead is with a more engaging driving experience, and a roomier cabin. Both options are great midsize cars and the choice comes down to personal preference.

Ranking 4 th out of 15 midsize cars, based on owner reviews, the 2012 Honda Accord is near the top of the class.

The 2012 Honda Accord is a midsize car available as either a coupe or sedan. Passenger room is cramped in the back seats of the coupe, but is comfortable and class-leading in the sedan. Cargo space is a bit smaller than some competitors with 14 cubic feet of room in the trunk. There’s enough space to fit 3 to 4 full size suitcases.

Performance is very good in the 2012 Honda Accord compared to some other midsize cars in the same price range. The upgraded V6 engine takes the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds.

Technology is decent in the 2012 Honda Accord compared to other cars from the same year, but improves in the 2013 model with a lot of new features.

The Honda accord sometime have problems with some code the sensors of the car . That is the only problem that I can say.

Very reliable, only issues I had were due to previous owner doing it themselves instead of going to professionals .

Yes it is . Rarely needing maintenance. But since its old sometimes the check engine light comes on even though no maintenance is required.

Yes it is very reliable I have driven the car for more than 7 years . I am almost guaranteed it will last another years.

Yes . It's reliable. It just needs tires, batteries,,gas and oil changes.. It is very easy to maintain and is quite reliable.

Yes, it is a reliable vehicle . For the most part I have only had routine maintenance services. I recently had corrosion around my battery which caused some damage but it was the original battery and the repairs were less than $1k.

It is very reliable . I do not have any problems with my Honda accord. Honda makes reliable cars that last for years!

No problems . We are up to date on oil changes,& regular maintenance. We have replaced the battery & had brake job done within the last year.

A properly cared for 2012 Honda Accord will last over 250,000 miles, which is better than average for a midsize car. Regular annual maintenance costs are more affordable than the competition. Repair Pal estimates the costs to be $412 per year.

The 2012 Honda Accord is more expensive than other midsize cars, with a price range of $9,418 to $14,855, depending on the model and mileage. When new, the price range was $21,480 to $32,030. Depreciation is better than average, dropping only about 35% in value over the first 5 years of ownership.

There are 8 recalls , which is worse than some other midsize cars from the same era. All 8 of the recalls are for air bag problems, and are important to address for passenger safety in the event of an accident.

Premature brake wear is another common problem, according to owners. The pads and rotors may wear out quickly depending on how heavily they are used. Replacing the rotors and pads costs about $350, depending on local labor rates.

Engine problems , including hesitation while accelerating, are another issue. The drive-by-wire system in the Accord has a delay occasionally when releasing the brake and moving to the gas pedal. There’s currently no solution to the problem.

Uncomfortable seats are the number one complaint from owners. The seats do not have enough cushioning for some people. Some owners have installed aftermarket seats, or added pillows to the stock seats to make them more comfortable.

The 2012 Honda Accord has an average number of problems compared to other midsize cars on the market. There are fewer issues than the redesigned 2013 model.

My car doesn't have a back windshield wiper. The front windshield doesn't block the sun very well, the seats are dipped in the back so my sons car seat slides around on the leather. I do like the seats are leather and they are heated. Gas mileage is very good and the car is overall low maintenance.

It is very slow, it has no momentum. It needs a better body!! The tire is always going flat and the cigarette lighter does not work. There’s no screen in it and it could be bigger. Does not drive smooth at all, you feel every bump. And also it sits very low in the front every time I back out it hits the bottom.

Makes strange noises (it has been check out but nothing found), no Bluetooth, no cameras, old design interior for a 2012 car.

I think the dependability is pretty decent. A good vehicle for family of 4. Not particularly sporty or cool. Just an overall dependable vehicle for commuting to work and errands such as pick up at children’s school and other activities such as sporting events and short trips you may have.

It is junk. It runs awful and has lots of problems with the gas mileage and acceleration. It makes clunking noises.

I love that it is v6 and that it has lasted me many years. I have had very few issues and mechanically great. Technology is not up to date.

It is a good car if you are looking to save a lot of gas. But if you want anything other than that I do not recommend muting this car because that is it is only feature everything else about it is not so good. No matter if it is the bad ac or the quickness of the car. It is garbage.

Don't have a problem with the vehicle as much as the dealership who sold it to us with multiple recalls and zero information regarding.

My car is reliable and stylish. It also does not cost me too much in gas money. It is easy to manage and fits into any parking spaces.

No problems with this vehicle a this time. It is really a great car. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone and everyone.

This vehicle is very comfortable and extremely reliable have had no very big issues worst has been a small tire pressure sensor malfunction but everything else has just been routine servicing. This car has more than enough power to get you moving and pass others. Overall the accord is a very strong and reliable car that would be a good fit for almost anyone.

Always starts in any weather.. Well constructed solid body.. Wish it had a rear camera.. Good gas mileage.. Comfortable ride on rough roads..

My vehicle have no problem, it is performance is very good, very comfortable and features also very good. That person buy it he/she feel very comfortable when driving. It is all material is very good. Honda car looking very nice, it is speed is very good and break is very good.

Reliable car with good handling and performance. My car is comfortable and easy to operate the cockpit controls. Maintenance per manufacturer recommended time periods is efficient if a bit too costly.

My vehicle has been very reliable, decent gas mileage, comfortable, and has many nice features. It is not super-exciting in design.

I love driving my car. It is so comfortable and a smooth drive and I get amazing gas mileage. I recently traded this car in and it was the best decision I made this year. My car would be a car I take on a road trip. You can fit 4 people in it comfortably.

A lot of plastic trim throughout the interior compared to other midsize cars, the trunk is smaller than some rivals, and there’s more road noise.

Excellent long term reliability ratings, more passenger room in the sedan than other midsize cars, as well as an engaging and responsive driving experience.

Reliability ratings are great according to J.D. Power, but there are more complaints than the 2011 model. Two engine options are available, including a powerful V6 for the class. Fuel economy is good, and is in 5 th place out of 15 midsize cars with a combined rating of up to 27 miles per gallon.

Premature pad/rotor wear, pulsation or vibration, antilock system, parking brake, master cylinder, calipers, squeaking, brake failure, regenerative braking.

A Honda Accord should be able to last an average of about 250,000 miles, but this number can change dramatically depending on how well it is maintained over the course of many years.

A: As per the guide, the most reliable Honda Accords are the 2006 and 2007 models from the seventh generation and the 2011 and 2012 models from the eighth generation. These specific years have garnered positive feedback for their dependability and have fewer reported issues compared to other years.

If a used car has 50,000 miles on it and is in good working condition, then it's probably an excellent buy. However, a cheaper vehicle with 100,000 miles or more can still last you many years if it's in good condition, and you maintain it. It all depends on how long you anticipate owning your vehicle for.

The 2012 Honda Accord is a great choice among used midsize cars . It aced all of its crash tests and earned an above-average reliability rating, and although the Accord's trunk is on the small side, its cabin is incredibly roomy.

A 2012 Honda Accord has depreciated $2,152 in the last 3 years and has a current resale value of $6,393 and trade-in value of $4,212.

Most Reliable Honda Engine



The Honda K20 and K24 are some of the most reliable engines ever built. They come in vehicles from 2000 to around 2015, like the Civic, Acord, Acura, and more. The K20 (i-VTEC) is an inline 4-cylinder, 2L engine making - depending on other components - making 150-221 HP/131-151 lb-ft.

The general rule of thumb is to be wary of used vehicles with over 100,000 miles on them, but that doesn't mean you should completely write those cars off.

Toyota Is The Most Reliable Car Brand



According to the 2023 Consumer Reports highest reliable brands, Toyota is the number one most reliable brand, while Honda is a few step below at number five.

Generally, the answer is, yes, you should buy a used Honda Accord. It is widely considered a safe, smart buy. Moreover, a used Accord makes a terrific starter car for your teen driver.

Honda Accord Hybrid (2021)



2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021 are the best years in terms of gas mileage for the Accord Hybrid. Models in these years have a fuel efficiency rating of 48 mpg — 48 or 49 mpg in the city and 47 or 48 on the highway.

A properly cared for 2012 Honda Accord will last over 250,000 miles, which is better than average for a midsize car. Regular annual maintenance costs are more affordable than the competition. Repair Pal estimates the costs to be $412 per year. No problems.

This question is common among car shoppers, as they want to understand a car's resale value and the average yearly repair costs. Honda cars are one of the most reliable car brands on the market. The typical lifespan of a Honda car is about 200,000 miles.

How long do Honda Accords last? According to getjerry.com, a Honda Accord is anticipated to last between 200,000-300,000 miles. If you take proper care of your Honda Accord, it may stretch long past that milestone before experiencing a need for severe repairs.

An Accord from 2008-2012 with a 4-cylinder engine will have a timing chain, whereas the V6 engine models have a timing belt. From 2013-2017, the 4-cylinder models still have a timing chain and the V6 models have a timing belt. Starting with the 2018 model year, all the available engines come with a timing chain.

In summary, the 2012 Honda Accord provides a comprehensive safety package that makes it an ideal choice for new drivers. It combines essential safety features with a track record of reliability and protection, ensuring that your first car is something you can depend on, even if it can't make coffee.

The 2013–2012 Honda Accord has brake caliper issues, which are known for causing vibration and grinding noises at all times. The brake rotor is a disk that sits between two brake pads. The brake pads are squeezed against the disk by what is called a brake caliper.

At least Honda's drivetrain is efficient: With a fuel-saving cylinder deactivation system, the V-6 Accord sedan gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in combined city/highway gas mileage.