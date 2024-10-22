2012 Honda Accord Review, Problems, Reliability, Value, Life Expectancy, MPG (2024)

Alex Showalter
Jan 17, 2022
The 2012 Honda Accord is a midsize car offered as both a coupe and sedan with a price range of $9,418 to $14,855. Fewer mechanical problems than other cars in the same price range, and a spacious cabin are a winning combination for the Accord.
The Good
Excellent long term reliability ratings, more passenger room in the sedan than other midsize cars, as well as an engaging and responsive driving experience.
The Bad
A lot of plastic trim throughout the interior compared to other midsize cars, the trunk is smaller than some rivals, and there’s more road noise.
2012 Honda Accord: Quick Overview
- New features for 2012 include a rearview camera, and standard USB connectivity. There’s a complete redesign for the 2013 model.
- Reliability ratings are great according to J.D. Power, but there are more complaints than the 2011 model.
- Two engine options are available, including a powerful V6 for the class.
- Fuel economy is good, and is in 5th place out of 15 midsize cars with a combined rating of up to 27 miles per gallon.
- Safety ratings are excellent, getting a perfect 5-star rating in government crash tests.
- The 2012 Honda Accord ranks 4th out of 15 midsize cars based on owner reviews. A combination of reliable engine choices and excellent passenger room help the Accord stand out as a great choice.
Positive Owner Reviews
Casondra L
My car is a pearl white, tan interior and has everything I need for comfortable.
I love driving my car. It is so comfortable and a smooth drive and I get amazing gas mileage. I recently traded this car in and it was the best decision I made this year. My car would be a car I take on a road trip. You can fit 4 people in it comfortably.
Elizabeth M
The Honda Accord is a very reliable & dependable vehicle.
My vehicle has been very reliable, decent gas mileage, comfortable, and has many nice features. It is not super-exciting in design.
Raymond N
Honda Accord is one of the top cars.
Reliable car with good handling and performance. My car is comfortable and easy to operate the cockpit controls. Maintenance per manufacturer recommended time periods is efficient if a bit too costly.
Steven S
Honda car is very good for driving and looking.
My vehicle have no problem, it is performance is very good, very comfortable and features also very good. That person buy it he/she feel very comfortable when driving. It is all material is very good. Honda car looking very nice, it is speed is very good and break is very good.
David F
Its dependable. And very gas efficient.
Always starts in any weather.. Well constructed solid body.. Wish it had a rear camera.. Good gas mileage.. Comfortable ride on rough roads..
Kevin N
The little accord that could.
This vehicle is very comfortable and extremely reliable have had no very big issues worst has been a small tire pressure sensor malfunction but everything else has just been routine servicing. This car has more than enough power to get you moving and pass others. Overall the accord is a very strong and reliable car that would be a good fit for almost anyone.
Kim M
I like that it is very fuel efficient.
No problems with this vehicle a this time. It is really a great car. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone and everyone.
Courtney T
She is reliable, will always get you from point a to point b.
My car is reliable and stylish. It also does not cost me too much in gas money. It is easy to manage and fits into any parking spaces.
Negative Owner Reviews
Thrifty H
Don't have a problem with the vehicle as much as the dealership who sold it to us with multiple recalls and zero information regarding.
There is absolutely nothing important that anyone should know about this car. It runs and the interior has not worn well despite only having one person driving and zero passengers.
Kyle D
The rate of which the car consumes gasoline.
It is a good car if you are looking to save a lot of gas. But if you want anything other than that I do not recommend muting this car because that is it is only feature everything else about it is not so good. No matter if it is the bad ac or the quickness of the car. It is garbage.
Justin B
It is great on gas and is a v6.
I love that it is v6 and that it has lasted me many years. I have had very few issues and mechanically great. Technology is not up to date.
A G
It is garbage. Not worth the money we paid for it.
It is junk. It runs awful and has lots of problems with the gas mileage and acceleration. It makes clunking noises.
Vitressa D
Reliable family car for the whole entire family and more.
I think the dependability is pretty decent. A good vehicle for family of 4. Not particularly sporty or cool. Just an overall dependable vehicle for commuting to work and errands such as pick up at children’s school and other activities such as sporting events and short trips you may have.
Ashley N
Sleek design to the car, it does look nicer than the past Honda Accords.
Makes strange noises (it has been check out but nothing found), no Bluetooth, no cameras, old design interior for a 2012 car.
Nina W
My review on my vehicle!
It is very slow, it has no momentum. It needs a better body!! The tire is always going flat and the cigarette lighter does not work. There’s no screen in it and it could be bigger. Does not drive smooth at all, you feel every bump. And also it sits very low in the front every time I back out it hits the bottom.
Nicole C
All interiors are black, I have leather seats and they are heated.
My car doesn't have a back windshield wiper. The front windshield doesn't block the sun very well, the seats are dipped in the back so my sons car seat slides around on the leather. I do like the seats are leather and they are heated. Gas mileage is very good and the car is overall low maintenance.
What Problems Does the 2012 Honda Accord Have?
The 2012 Honda Accord has an average number of problems compared to other midsize cars on the market. There are fewer issues than the redesigned 2013 model.
Uncomfortable seats are the number one complaint from owners. The seats do not have enough cushioning for some people. Some owners have installed aftermarket seats, or added pillows to the stock seats to make them more comfortable.
Engine problems, including hesitation while accelerating, are another issue. The drive-by-wire system in the Accord has a delay occasionally when releasing the brake and moving to the gas pedal. There’s currently no solution to the problem.
Premature brake wear is another common problem, according to owners. The pads and rotors may wear out quickly depending on how heavily they are used. Replacing the rotors and pads costs about $350, depending on local labor rates.
There are 8 recalls, which is worse than some other midsize cars from the same era. All 8 of the recalls are for air bag problems, and are important to address for passenger safety in the event of an accident.
What are the Prices, Models & Specs?
The 2012 Honda Accord is more expensive than other midsize cars, with a price range of $9,418 to $14,855, depending on the model and mileage. When new, the price range was $21,480 to $32,030. Depreciation is better than average, dropping only about 35% in value over the first 5 years of ownership.
- LX is the entry-level model with 16-inch steel wheels, cloth seating, power windows, cruise control, manual driver’s seat, and an AM/FM/CD 6-speaker stereo system with AUX and USB connections.
- LX-P is next in the lineup, adding 16-inch alloy wheels, and an 8-way power driver’s seat.
- EX offers improvements including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated exterior mirrors, a sunroof, and a 6-CD changer.
- EX-L is the flagship model with leather seating, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, a rear view camera, and a 7-speaker premium stereo system.
LX Sedan
177 HP 27 MPG
LX-S Coupe
190 HP 26 MPG
LX Premium Sedan
177 HP 27 MPG
SE Sedan
177 HP 27 MPG
EX Coupe
190 HP 26 MPG
EX Sedan
271 HP 24 MPG
EX-L Sedan
271 HP 24 MPG
EX-L Coupe
271 HP 23 MPG
How Long Will the 2012 Honda Accord Last?
A properly cared for 2012 Honda Accord will last over 250,000 miles, which is better than average for a midsize car. Regular annual maintenance costs are more affordable than the competition. Repair Pal estimates the costs to be $412 per year.
Judy W
No problems. We are up to date on oil changes,& regular maintenance. We have replaced the battery & had brake job done within the last year.
Porchia S
It is very reliable. I do not have any problems with my Honda accord. Honda makes reliable cars that last for years!
Shannon S
Yes, it is a reliable vehicle. For the most part I have only had routine maintenance services. I recently had corrosion around my battery which caused some damage but it was the original battery and the repairs were less than $1k.
L C
Yes. It's reliable. It just needs tires, batteries,,gas and oil changes.. It is very easy to maintain and is quite reliable.
Nancy W
Yes it is very reliable I have driven the car for more than 7 years. I am almost guaranteed it will last another years.
Lawrence G
Yes it is. Rarely needing maintenance. But since its old sometimes the check engine light comes on even though no maintenance is required.
Chase O
Very reliable, only issues I had were due to previous owner doing it themselves instead of going to professionals.
Rocio R
The Honda accord sometime have problems with some code the sensors of the car. That is the only problem that I can say.
What Technology & Safety Features Are Included?
Technology is decent in the 2012 Honda Accord compared to other cars from the same year, but improves in the 2013 model with a lot of new features.
- Base technology includes a 6-speaker stereo system, with AM/FM/CD playback as well as USB and AUX connection points.
- Upgrades include a 6-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and an improved 7-speaker stereo system.
- Standard safety features include airbags, anti-lock brakes, as well as stability and traction control systems. Optional upgrades include a rearview camera.
What Engine Options are Available?
Performance is very good in the 2012 Honda Accord compared to some other midsize cars in the same price range. The upgraded V6 engine takes the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds.
- The base engine is a 2.4L 4-cylinder with 190 horsepower.
- An optional upgrade to the 3.5L V6 has 271 horsepower.
What Color Options are Available?
How Big is the Accord?
The 2012 Honda Accord is a midsize car available as either a coupe or sedan. Passenger room is cramped in the back seats of the coupe, but is comfortable and class-leading in the sedan. Cargo space is a bit smaller than some competitors with 14 cubic feet of room in the trunk. There’s enough space to fit 3 to 4 full size suitcases.
How Does the 2012 Honda Accord Compare to Other Cars?
Ranking 4th out of 15 midsize cars, based on owner reviews, the 2012 Honda Accord is near the top of the class.
A very close competitor is the slightly more expensive Toyota Camry. The Camry offers an easier-to-use stereo system, and has slightly better long-term reliability ratings. Where the Accord comes out ahead is with a more engaging driving experience, and a roomier cabin. Both options are great midsize cars and the choice comes down to personal preference.
Another rival is the more affordable Volkswagen Passat. The Passat has a higher-quality interior with luxurious materials, and is more fuel efficient. Long-term ownership costs are much lower on the Accord, and the technology is easier to use. Overall, the Accord is a longer-lasting vehicle and earns our recommendation over a Passat.
Ranks #4 Midsize Cars by Owners
1
2012 Honda Crosstour
4.59
2
2012 Subaru Legacy
4.54
3
2012 Toyota Camry
4.52
4
2012 Honda Accord
4.41
Final Verdict: Is the 2012 Honda Accord a Good Car?
Yes, the 2012 Honda Accord is a good car based on information including 953 verified owner reviews and 16 government and automotive websites. Where the Accord stands out is with great reliability, and a spacious cabin with plenty of room for adults in the sedan. Some downsides are cheap interior materials compared to some rivals, and an outdated stereo system. Overall, the 2012 Accord is a good choice for shoppers looking for a midsize coupe or sedan.
Owner Reviews
Tiffany B on June 25, 2021
Great, even with non Honda car care.
I haven't had any problems, performance has been great. Very reliable even for long distances. I even used an off brand transmission fluid that I've been told to replace by the Honda transmission fluid, but I haven't had any problems in the last two oil changes.
Kailyn T on June 25, 2021
Great, reliable, and spacious vehicle.
I have no problems with my vehicle! It is very reliable. I have a few minor cosmetic issues because the front end is large and low to the ground so it does get stuck on parking spot stoppers. Other than that I have not had any issues with the car, I have taken it on many long road trips with no issues.
Shreya M on June 25, 2021
Safe and reliable: a car for everyday needs for everyday people.
Safe, reliable...Gm decent gas mileage and compact for easy parking. It is basically stylish and has a full range of Bluetooth hookups, radio and sound system. The car has an easy start up engine and safety features including no lock if keys left in car.. A common problem for me!
Lori L on June 25, 2021
I love my car! It is been great and it is still rolling with 200 k. Miles on it.
I have almost 200k miles on it. The cars been great. It is not the best looking thing but that is my fault. I have never had any major problems with it at all. I have kept the oil changed and basic maintenance done. The only thing that is been any issue was the catalytic converters. When those went out we just took them off the car. It is a little louder but not much and it didn't really affect the car.
Erica N on June 24, 2021
It is an amazing car and I suggest anyone to get it that does not have children.
The only problem that I have is that my car shakes when I speed up. I think that is because I had gotten my car lowered to give it a more sporty look and it has affected something. It is very comfortable to sit in. I have taken it on many road trips and wouldn't change it.
Caleb T on June 24, 2021
Great car if your looking for something reliable.
I love my Honda accord, I have had it for almost five years and I have never had any issues with it. One thing that I find rather disappointing is the fact that there is no rearview windshield wiper. Other than that, it is a reliable vehicle that will not let you down. The inside of the car is pretty spacious and the windows and windshields are fairly large which makes it easier to view any objects around the vehicle. The seats are very comfortable and the control panel is really easy to use. As for the petals, the gas is pretty sensitive which means that you do not have to put a whole lot of pressure on it for the car to move pretty quickly. The brakes are a slight opposite because when I have driven in other vehicles, specifically newer ones, the brakes are more responsive and often only require a small amount of pressure to slow the vehicle down. The trunk is fairly large, when I first got the car, I opened the trunk and got surprised at how much room there was. One other problem to note is that sometimes the maintenance lights on the speedometer will come on and stay on even after you fix the issue. For example, when I had low tire pressure, the light came on and after I put air in my tires I thought it would go out but it didn’t. I looked it up in the manual to see if there was some kind of “force off” method but I was unable to find it.
Sara E on June 22, 2021
A smooth driving cruiser.
The cars best feature is that it drives very smoothly. It is a relaxing and comfortable ride each and every time. The leather has held up beautifully after many years with only minimal maintenance. The dashboard control panel is conveniently located and easy to use while driving.
Jonathan G on June 20, 2021
Overall I was very happy with purchase of the 2012 Honda accord.
Performance is better than expected. Haven't had many problems with the car other than tires and scheduled oil changes. I would rather leather seats but the cloth seats do hold up pretty well. Overall I would recommend this car to anyone who is interested.
Katherine J on June 20, 2021
Spacious and innovative Honda accord.
My Honda accord 2012 is a four door sedan. It includes a camera that allows me to view my surroundings when reversing and beeps to warn me that an object, vehicle, or person is in the way. I have a built-in GPS system to help with navigation and it remembers my previous or common locations. It is equipped with airbags and an alert beeping system for unbuckled seatbelts when car is in motion. It is perfect for my family because it is roomy enough for a car seat to fit in back for my toddler with two more seats.
Jackie R on June 20, 2021
You do not need to buy a separate aux cord, you just plug in the USB.
I am in college and this car does the job. I wish it had 4 wheel drive. It rides smooth and in the winter I haven't had a ton of problems. Gas mileage is good. I like that I can charge my phone and it has an aux set up to it. Wouldn't think a 2012 would be this nice and reliable.
Jessica M on June 18, 2021
A very interesting detail would have to be is it is wonderful.
The Honda accord cars are the best, very comfortable to drive and ride in. Never really has any problems and everyone in my family basically owns a Honda. Never has any mechanical issues and if they do they are usually really simple to fix. I totally recommend these cars for anyone, they also are good cars to start out on new drivers.
Kaitlin D on June 17, 2021
Honda accord review-good reliable vehicle.
Very reliable, no issues. Easy to keep up with maintenance, let’s you know when oil change is due with computerized system. Great on gas mileage, I do not drive too much and only fill up every other week. Very comfortable ride, back seat is roomy for passengers and easily fits car seats.
Santosh C on June 13, 2021
My 2012 Honda accord review!
Performance of the vehicle is great so far. It is reliable and very comfortable for both drivers and passengers. It has the latest technologies capabilities, except Bluetooth and some other features, but it can be added and customized if need be depending on the individual driver preferences.
Krystie M on June 12, 2021
Overall great vehicle, few minor complaints!
It is comfortable, reliable, and gets good gas mileage. I feel very safe in this vehicle and it is a smooth ride. My only complaint is that it is low to the ground and therefore it is easy to bottom out and the tire pressure light is sometimes overly sensitive and turns on often when pressure is not low. Otherwise great!
Cindy H on June 10, 2021
Honda accord, as reliable as it gets!
Based on all the features in the vehicle, I love everything about it. First off, the sedan se is such a comfortable and pleasing model. The interior features are amazing. The cushion seats either leather or not, will snug you know comfortable for any drive. It is full of awesome safety features. The interior design is pleasing and every function is easy and clear to understand. It has everything you need and it is so durable on long drives. I took my car on an 8 hour road trip and it was perfectly fine. The engine is super reliable and the maintenance is always a breeze. I love this car and will definitely upgrade with Honda on the newer models but the 2012 model fits perfectly for anyone. Even those who have kids, the space is great!
Lane K on June 7, 2021
How to keep car in best condition.
Stable weight of car and good wheels size and excellent steering with nice leather interior with many cabin upgrade details for comfort would definitely recommend this car and keep regular routine maintenance schedule to keep car in best condition and clean regularly.
Anny J on June 3, 2021
The most reliable vehicle.
It is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I bought it used to replace an earlier model and the previous one was also reliable. Keep up on the maintenance and a Honda engine will last nearly forever. It gets good gas mileage, although a hybrid or all electric that was affordable would be even better. I rarely drive on the highway and I have a very short commute. The only problem I have had is it can be difficult to drive in the snow.
Gabriela A on June 2, 2021
I really like how spacious the back seats are, there is a lot of room.
It has been really reliable. I have not had any issues with the car thus far. I would have love to have a push to start and perhaps a more up to date touch screen radio/temp controller. I really like the leather seats and the seat warmer. However I do not really use the navigation system because it does not speak.
Jennifer K on May 29, 2021
The best car choice hands down!
I love my car! Handles well, good gas mileage, great stereo! The leather is a great touch and seems to wear well. I always go with the accord when buying a car. This model happens to be the largest accord Honda has made. I am so happy to own it! Also have the 2018 also a beauty!
Nancy W on May 28, 2021
Looks good drives well and gets you to places safe and sound.
My can has all wheel drive, leather seats. There are also heated seats in the front which are very useful in the winter when the weather is really cold. The steep stream is great the speakers and sub wolf are also an extra bonus in the car. There are is a lot of trunk space. If you have children, there is more than enough room for child and parented needs. This Honda is built like army high end car, it drives smoothly, and very easy on gas. The car is very economical, it does not take a lot of money to fill up.
Suzie W on May 21, 2021
Do I like my car? Is a Honda reliable?
I have always felt Honda’s are reliable. I have not had any mechanical problem besides maintenance. The interior cloth is a bit hard to clean up and is wearing thin too soon though. The fuses for cell chargers has broken and feel this is a flaw. It is a good car for a new driver as well.
Grace F on May 19, 2021
Bought it on a whim, fell in love!
It is honestly really comfortable, the seats are nice. The navigation system is surprisingly helpful, I just with that it had Bluetooth compatibility. Drives really nicely, and nice and sleek. I work for uber, and my clients often comment that they like the car a lot. Overall, I would give it 4 out of 5 stars.
Donna D on May 19, 2021
Built for comfort and reliability.
I have has no mechanical problems since I bought my car. I love the heated seats, they really help with my back and hip pain. It is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. It handles very well with a smooth ride. The a/c get super cold and the heat reaches temperature very quickly.
Michaela T on May 17, 2021
It gets me where I need to go.
It does not seem to have as much pickup as it once did and it has some exterior cosmetic issues, however it is been a very reliable car. It is comfortable and spacious with a very large trunk. It has a nice radio and center console with ports for an aux cable, cigarette lighter, and USB.
Keith S on May 16, 2021
An interesting detail would be that it gets amazing gas mileage.
My vehicle gets great gas mileage and is reliable. Very stylish for being an older car. Plenty of room. A little lacking on power would be my only complaint. Honda is a very reliable brand and easy to maintain. It has a professional appearance. It is also very comfortable for an economy car.
Ammie W on May 12, 2021
Affordable, reliable car that is comfortable to drive.
Keep up with maintenance, and I have had no issues. Car has been in family for ~9 years and 100,000 miles, and haven't had any unexpected issues. Lots of different storage compartment space for smaller things, roomy trunk, back seats fold down for extra trunk space.
demon J on May 11, 2021
Runs smooth on the highway and fast if you want to speed it up just a little.
Not much problems with the engine unless you don't keep up with your general maintenance. It runs smoothly and does have great performance on the highways. I can travel with this vehicle with no problem. I like the interior as well as I like space in the car for comfortably and this vehicle was a perfect fit. It has a aux as I know tons of people like to listen to their own music, well that won't be a problem for this vehicle. You could listen to your own music while enjoying the comfort this vehicle gives me.
Sam Z on May 11, 2021
My car is reliable and safe.
My Honda accord is very reliable. I can drive it anywhere and I can trust it to do its job. It helps me feel safe and comfortable while driving. It has a lot of room for passengers to fit comfortably. It also has a lot of trunk space. It drives smoothly and freely.
Becca T on May 3, 2021
No major problems or issues since purchasing.
I have had little to no problems with my Honda accord, other than regular maintenance with oil changes, filters changes, and a set of tires, I have had to put basically no extra money into it. I put 60 miles on it in one day to and from work, it is been a very reliable car since purchasing it back in 2013.
Lura R on April 30, 2021
Step on the gas and you are 0 to 50 in just seconds.
The performance of my vehicle is on the spot, the steering is tight and the slightest movement steers to the right or left, I can turn in tight spots without having to back up and return the wheel to get the full circle. My vehicle is plenty roomy for 5 adults with comfortable leather seating, spacious trunk area. This vehicle is my 4th Honda product that I have owned.
Jana A on April 28, 2021
Highlight is the care is still really smooth as far as the drive.
I do not have any problems, Honda’s are very reliable cars. I have had it for 8 years and it runs as if it is brand new. The maintenance on it is very reasonable. The car not was a little higher than I would have liked but overall a very good car and one that I will be getting for my children once I have some.
Danna S on April 26, 2021
Dependable but not exciting.
Decent car. Nothing really exciting and pretty basic. Unlike other Honda’s I have owned, this one burns oil at 115,000 miles. Haven't had great luck with the ac either. Still runs and drives fine otherwise. I would still purchase a Honda again. Still consider this brand reliable and financially responsible.
Ashley G on April 20, 2021
Lifelong, and safe vehicle.
Very reliable, comfortable and affordable. Problems haven't started to occur till about 140,000 miles. Features are great as well as performance. Brakes seem to squeak a lot even when maintained but still work great. As long as maintenance is kept the vehicle seems to have a long life.
Eliana E on April 13, 2021
Reliable Rhonda, my dear Honda'.
The car is compact, but spacious. The seats are quality leather and gas goes a long way. Also, besides routine oil changes, I have not have any problems with this vehicle. In fact, I have the same tires that the vehicle had it went I bought it 4 years ago. Smooth, reliable ride. I love it.
Zack F on April 11, 2021
Honda accord - a basic ride for basic guys.
This car performs well and I have not had many problems other than regular maintenance. I bought it used in 2014 and it has had to have the serpentine belt replaced but that is about it. The key fell apart though which was annoying. It is very comfortable and has adequate storage room for a sedan. It gets good enough gas mileage but I wish it was a hybrid because it would get way better.
Michael D on April 9, 2021
I fixed a cool light up led its the h for Honda with led backdrop behind the h.
My Honda accord 4 door 5 speed runs great. I am an auto mechanic. So far this has been the easiest shifting 5 speed I ever own. The ride is great. I even took it in my friends yard a did doughnuts for 30 mins. Its a 4 door so plenty of room for my 2 girls who also love my Honda accord. Every Honda I own was always little effort to fix and cheap parts.
Patrick B on April 9, 2021
I like to go fast in my Honda.
Accord gas mileage: great all around those are great figures for a midsize sedan. Fuel economy dips to as low as 22 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway for models with the stronger engine, whether it is coupled with the six-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic transmission.
Lexi S on April 3, 2021
Honda accord sedan review.
There is no sunroof or heated seats which is disappointing. The car is not tall, pretty low to the ground. Not many cup holders. Drives very nice and easy to steer. Mirrors fold in. Comfortable seats but not leather. Big trunk, can fit a lot of stuff.
Rob H on April 3, 2021
This automobile is the best automobile I have ever owned in about 60 years of driving. Reliability is the best.
This car has saved me thousands of dollars. You cannot find a better car for the money.
Lili J on April 1, 2021
I love my leather heated seats as well as my sunroof.
I love my Honda accord but before I had this one I had a 2008 accord and it seem to hold up better. While the 2012 is a good car I feel that the newer ones are made a little cheaper. I love how good on gas my accord is! I think another issue is they have had several recalls over the years and that is also a bit of a pain trying to get in the shop to be fixed. Overall, a good car!
Cassandra C on April 1, 2021
It is a very reliable affordable car.
The Honda Accord is a very comfortable reliable car. It is a 2012 with some nice features such as AUX hook up to radio. Electronically controlled drivers seat. The ac works like a dream. I have had to replace tires due to needing an alignment. I keep the oil regularly maintained. It had a reminder on the dash when it is time to change your oil. Other than some audible road noise it is a quiet and smooth ride.
Melinda E on March 30, 2021
Its fast and elegant with nice factory tires with rim.
Problems= sunroof seal. Performance= drives smoothly reliable and comfortable. Seats belts are stable. Brakes reliable. Safe and affordable. Interior cloth seats. Attractive with nice burgundy color and the car picks up a nice speed as well. Adjustable seats with electric buttons. Economical to operate. Efficient and spacious.
Amy B on March 30, 2021
A simple, reliable, and practical car.
It is quite reliable and drives fairly smoothly. I like the interior; it has cloth and does not feel tacky like a lot of cars that have a plastic-feel to them. It has quite a lot of room in the backseat and trunk and such. I enjoy the design of the car overall because it is very simple and sleek.
Bryan K on March 28, 2021
Classic accord reliability and comfort.
Very reliable vehicle. Works for me as a daily driver commuting and taking long road trips. Getting old and could use some updated technology. Gas mileage is important for commuters and some newer vehicles get better mileage. Additional space would be helpful too. Thinking of upgrading to an SUV next time around.
Richard J on March 28, 2021
Honda accord 2012, affordable and reliable.
Honda accord 2012 sedan. Gas efficient and also very reliable. Not a very luxurious type of vehicle but its gets me to where I need to go. Maintenance is very affordable. The car itself is affordable not to expensive, with a little extra money you could make the car eye candy with imported parts and what not.
Summer B on March 27, 2021
Hondas are reliable. I have never had any mechanical issues whatsoever.
I have no complaints with this vehicle. It is safe and very reliable. It also has incredible gas mileage. I love my Honda!!
Erika B on March 26, 2021
Great car, could improve gas mileage.
My vehicle is very trustworthy and reliable. I use it as my primary car to get to work school and other activities. It runs good for a day to day use care. Though I believe to make the car better than what it is, it could do better on gas mileage I have no other complaints. The vehicle is a classic car and I love it.
Sarah A on March 26, 2021
One interesting detail is that the Honda accord shows oil life at all times.
The 2012 Honda accord is a reliable vehicle and can last a long time. Although the car uses up a lot of gas, it gives a smooth ride to the driver. The Honda includes features that help the operator know when the car needs maintenance like oil changes and tire changes.
Kelsey B on March 25, 2021
2012 Honda accord: a few quirks but built to last.
The tire light goes on often. Overall, the car has held up well over the years. It has relatively good mileage. The brakes have started to fade--both acceleration and braking is not gentle to the touch. The underside plastic covering has recently started to drag, causing a very unpleasant noise when braking and turning. One thing that is very satisfying is the trunk space. For a smaller vehicle, it is very spacious. I have been able to transport a lot more in this car than other smaller cars.
Felicia G on March 25, 2021
The engine purrs it could be a race car.
The Honda has a v6 engine. It purrs like a cat. When you drive on the road for long distances you have to watch your speed because it does not feel like you are going as fast as you are. The Honda is extremely reliable. I wish that Honda still made this model car and did not move to the turbo engine.
Alex Showalter
Alex is an automotive enthusiast with over 15 years of experience in the used car market. He brings a wealth of knowledge to Vehicle History as our Staff Writer and has written hundreds of used car reviews helping buyers make informed purchasing decisions. He is a member of the Automotive Press Association, and keeps up-to-date on the latest changes in the industry. Over the years, he has driven hundreds of cars, working on many of them. His mechanical experience evolved from modifying off-road trucks as a teen to focusing on automotive electrical systems as he got older. He now specializes in reviewing used cars as an automotive journalist. Some of his favorite brands are Toyota and BMW. The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of his favorite vehicles of all time since they’re built to last forever and can go anywhere. One of his current cars is a Lexus LX570, built on the same platform as the 200-series Land Cruiser, but it’s a better value in the used market.