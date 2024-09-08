2012 Honda Accord Review, Problems, Reliability, Value, Life Expectancy, MPG (2024)

The 2012 Honda Accord is a midsize car offered as both a coupe and sedan with a price range of $9,418 to $14,855. Fewer mechanical problems than other cars in the same price range, and a spacious cabin are a winning combination for the Accord.

The Good Excellent long term reliability ratings, more passenger room in the sedan than other midsize cars, as well as an engaging and responsive driving experience. The Bad A lot of plastic trim throughout the interior compared to other midsize cars, the trunk is smaller than some rivals, and there’s more road noise.

2012 Honda Accord: Quick Overview New features for 2012 include a rearview camera, and standard USB connectivity. There’s a complete redesign for the 2013 model.

Reliability ratings are great according to J.D. Power, but there are more complaints than the 2011 model.

Two engine options are available, including a powerful V6 for the class.

Fuel economy is good, and is in 5th place out of 15 midsize cars with a combined rating of up to 27 miles per gallon.

Safety ratings are excellent, getting a perfect 5-star rating in government crash tests.

. The 2012 Honda Accord ranks 4th out of 15 midsize cars based on owner reviews . A combination of reliable engine choices and excellent passenger room help the Accord stand out as a great choice.

Positive Owner Reviews Casondra L My car is a pearl white, tan interior and has everything I need for comfortable. I love driving my car. It is so comfortable and a smooth drive and I get amazing gas mileage. I recently traded this car in and it was the best decision I made this year. My car would be a car I take on a road trip. You can fit 4 people in it comfortably. Elizabeth M The Honda Accord is a very reliable & dependable vehicle. My vehicle has been very reliable, decent gas mileage, comfortable, and has many nice features. It is not super-exciting in design. Raymond N Honda Accord is one of the top cars. Reliable car with good handling and performance. My car is comfortable and easy to operate the co*ckpit controls. Maintenance per manufacturer recommended time periods is efficient if a bit too costly. Steven S Honda car is very good for driving and looking. My vehicle have no problem, it is performance is very good, very comfortable and features also very good. That person buy it he/she feel very comfortable when driving. It is all material is very good. Honda car looking very nice, it is speed is very good and break is very good. David F Its dependable. And very gas efficient. Always starts in any weather.. Well constructed solid body.. Wish it had a rear camera.. Good gas mileage.. Comfortable ride on rough roads.. Kevin N The little accord that could. This vehicle is very comfortable and extremely reliable have had no very big issues worst has been a small tire pressure sensor malfunction but everything else has just been routine servicing. This car has more than enough power to get you moving and pass others. Overall the accord is a very strong and reliable car that would be a good fit for almost anyone. Kim M I like that it is very fuel efficient. No problems with this vehicle a this time. It is really a great car. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone and everyone. Courtney T She is reliable, will always get you from point a to point b. My car is reliable and stylish. It also does not cost me too much in gas money. It is easy to manage and fits into any parking spaces. Negative Owner Reviews Thrifty H Don't have a problem with the vehicle as much as the dealership who sold it to us with multiple recalls and zero information regarding. There is absolutely nothing important that anyone should know about this car. It runs and the interior has not worn well despite only having one person driving and zero passengers. Kyle D The rate of which the car consumes gasoline. It is a good car if you are looking to save a lot of gas. But if you want anything other than that I do not recommend muting this car because that is it is only feature everything else about it is not so good. No matter if it is the bad ac or the quickness of the car. It is garbage. Justin B It is great on gas and is a v6. I love that it is v6 and that it has lasted me many years. I have had very few issues and mechanically great. Technology is not up to date. A G It is garbage. Not worth the money we paid for it. It is junk. It runs awful and has lots of problems with the gas mileage and acceleration. It makes clunking noises. Vitressa D Reliable family car for the whole entire family and more. I think the dependability is pretty decent. A good vehicle for family of 4. Not particularly sporty or cool. Just an overall dependable vehicle for commuting to work and errands such as pick up at children’s school and other activities such as sporting events and short trips you may have. Ashley N Sleek design to the car, it does look nicer than the past Honda Accords. Makes strange noises (it has been check out but nothing found), no Bluetooth, no cameras, old design interior for a 2012 car. Nina W My review on my vehicle! It is very slow, it has no momentum. It needs a better body!! The tire is always going flat and the cigarette lighter does not work. There’s no screen in it and it could be bigger. Does not drive smooth at all, you feel every bump. And also it sits very low in the front every time I back out it hits the bottom. Nicole C All interiors are black, I have leather seats and they are heated. My car doesn't have a back windshield wiper. The front windshield doesn't block the sun very well, the seats are dipped in the back so my sons car seat slides around on the leather. I do like the seats are leather and they are heated. Gas mileage is very good and the car is overall low maintenance.

What Problems Does the 2012 Honda Accord Have? The 2012 Honda Accord has an average number of problems compared to other midsize cars on the market. There are fewer issues than the redesigned 2013 model. Uncomfortable seats are the number one complaint from owners. The seats do not have enough cushioning for some people. Some owners have installed aftermarket seats, or added pillows to the stock seats to make them more comfortable. Engine problems, including hesitation while accelerating, are another issue. The drive-by-wire system in the Accord has a delay occasionally when releasing the brake and moving to the gas pedal. There’s currently no solution to the problem. Premature brake wear is another common problem, according to owners. The pads and rotors may wear out quickly depending on how heavily they are used. Replacing the rotors and pads costs about $350, depending on local labor rates. There are 8 recalls, which is worse than some other midsize cars from the same era. All 8 of the recalls are for air bag problems, and are important to address for passenger safety in the event of an accident.

What are the Prices, Models & Specs? The 2012 Honda Accord is more expensive than other midsize cars, with a price range of $9,418 to $14,855, depending on the model and mileage. When new, the price range was $21,480 to $32,030. Depreciation is better than average, dropping only about 35% in value over the first 5 years of ownership.

LX is the entry-level model with 16-inch steel wheels, cloth seating, power windows, cruise control, manual driver's seat, and an AM/FM/CD 6-speaker stereo system with AUX and USB connections.

LX-P is next in the lineup, adding 16-inch alloy wheels, and an 8-way power driver's seat.

EX offers improvements including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated exterior mirrors, a sunroof, and a 6-CD changer.

offers improvements including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated exterior mirrors, a sunroof, and a 6-CD changer. EX-L is the flagship model with leather seating, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, a rear view camera, and a 7-speaker premium stereo system.

How Long Will the 2012 Honda Accord Last? A properly cared for 2012 Honda Accord will last over 250,000 miles, which is better than average for a midsize car. Regular annual maintenance costs are more affordable than the competition. Repair Pal estimates the costs to be $412 per year.

Judy W No problems. We are up to date on oil changes,& regular maintenance. We have replaced the battery & had brake job done within the last year. Porchia S It is very reliable. I do not have any problems with my Honda accord. Honda makes reliable cars that last for years! Shannon S Yes, it is a reliable vehicle. For the most part I have only had routine maintenance services. I recently had corrosion around my battery which caused some damage but it was the original battery and the repairs were less than $1k. L C Yes. It's reliable. It just needs tires, batteries,,gas and oil changes.. It is very easy to maintain and is quite reliable. Nancy W Yes it is very reliable I have driven the car for more than 7 years. I am almost guaranteed it will last another years. Lawrence G Yes it is. Rarely needing maintenance. But since its old sometimes the check engine light comes on even though no maintenance is required. Chase O Very reliable, only issues I had were due to previous owner doing it themselves instead of going to professionals. Rocio R The Honda accord sometime have problems with some code the sensors of the car. That is the only problem that I can say.

What Technology & Safety Features Are Included? Technology is decent in the 2012 Honda Accord compared to other cars from the same year, but improves in the 2013 model with a lot of new features. Base technology includes a 6-speaker stereo system, with AM/FM/CD playback as well as USB and AUX connection points.

Upgrades include a 6-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and an improved 7-speaker stereo system.

Standard safety features include airbags, anti-lock brakes, as well as stability and traction control systems. Optional upgrades include a rearview camera.

What Engine Options are Available? Performance is very good in the 2012 Honda Accord compared to some other midsize cars in the same price range. The upgraded V6 engine takes the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds. The base engine is a 2.4L 4-cylinder with 190 horsepower.

An optional upgrade to the 3.5L V6 has 271 horsepower.

What Color Options are Available?

How Big is the Accord? The 2012 Honda Accord is a midsize car available as either a coupe or sedan. Passenger room is cramped in the back seats of the coupe, but is comfortable and class-leading in the sedan. Cargo space is a bit smaller than some competitors with 14 cubic feet of room in the trunk. There’s enough space to fit 3 to 4 full size suitcases.

How Does the 2012 Honda Accord Compare to Other Cars? Ranking 4th out of 15 midsize cars, based on owner reviews, the 2012 Honda Accord is near the top of the class. A very close competitor is the slightly more expensive Toyota Camry. The Camry offers an easier-to-use stereo system, and has slightly better long-term reliability ratings. Where the Accord comes out ahead is with a more engaging driving experience, and a roomier cabin. Both options are great midsize cars and the choice comes down to personal preference. Another rival is the more affordable Volkswagen Passat. The Passat has a higher-quality interior with luxurious materials, and is more fuel efficient. Long-term ownership costs are much lower on the Accord, and the technology is easier to use. Overall, the Accord is a longer-lasting vehicle and earns our recommendation over a Passat.

Ranks #4 Midsize Cars by Owners 1 2012 Honda Crosstour 4.59 2 2012 Subaru Legacy 4.54 3 2012 Toyota Camry 4.52 4 2012 Honda Accord 4.41