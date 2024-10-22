2017 SUBARU 0UTBACK for sale by owner - Bellevue, WA - craigslist (2024)

QR Code Link to This Post

The retail price for this car is around $23K before taxes and various fees. Please read carefully listing's description carefully before asking questions.

This Outback comes with a $1200 dealer-installed tow hitch, OEM side color painted moldings, and front Paint Protection Film that Blocks small rocks, gravel, tree branches, and other hard objects from hitting the paint surface. Extra $2K in extra options.

This is the best deal on this late low mileage Outback Fully Recertified by Subaru of Eastside - passed FULL 160 points Pre-Purchase Inspection (PPI)

RARE 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Wagon AWD, ALL WHEEL DRIVE with Package only 58k miles 3.6R Limited Wagon 4D Automatic, CVT w/Manual Mode. Low Carfax certified only 58k original miles.

The ultimate combination of performance and comfort. This stunning vehicle boasts a powerful 3.6L H6 engine, delivering an impressive 256 horsepower.

Selling My 2017 Subaru Outback, with the original 58k low miles. Local Pacific Northwest car since new.

Please submit all offers, glad to consider selling outright to the right buyer.

1. I have 3 pages of the pre-buyer vehicle inspection report from the Eastside Subaru dealership from August 2024. It was just serviced at Subaru of Kirkland and is 100% ready with zero issues. A pre-purchase inspection is a detailed assessment by a qualified Subaru dealership to determine the cosmetic, mechanical, and safety condition of a vehicle before completing the purchase.

2. Statement of completion from Subaru dealership for manufacturer recalls.

3. Invoice for all parts used for renewing this vehicle. Only OEM parts were used along with high-quality paint materials. All work is GUARANTEED for 1 YEAR on labor and materials.

All the services have been done every 5000 miles. The Outback is by far the best value out there. Great service history, oil change, alignment, and filter in the last month. Driven very carefully and in perfect and mint condition. It’s indistinguishable from a one-year-old vehicle.

The inside and outside of the car are in mint condition since we barely used this car. This is a great AWD car that gets very good mileage. It is very dependable. It has everything I need in a car. All recall work was completed by the dealership. The car is in great shape and runs perfectly.

Very reliable car. It is amazingly fuel efficient! I only have to fill it with gas every few weeks! I enjoy how it drives and how quiet it is. Smooth drive, and lots of great features.

A Subaru Outback is a great, overall vehicle to own. It is reliable, gets great gas mileage, and is fun and comfortable to drive. With the fold-down seats, it can carry quite a bit and even handle somewhat large things.

Priced way below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Estimated Private Seller Market Value: $20,100 - $22,183. Used-Car Prices Spiked 30% in Just One Year!

Consumer Reports gave Outback a near-perfect reliability rating. Subaru is the Most Trusted Brand for seven years running, according to Kelley Blue Book. ALG Residual Value Award.

58k mile service performed:

Wheel Alignment

Oil Change (done)

Filter Change (done)

Tire Rotation (done)

Brake Fluid System Check (done)

Cabin Air Filter Change (done)

Engine Air Filter Change(done)

Top Engine Fuel Induction Service (done)

Full Visual Inspection (done)

This has been a fantastic car for the family, but due to life changes, unfortunately, must sell.

The car is in great shape and runs perfectly. I have the Title in hand (no liens on the vehicle), 2 sets of remotes, a very nice car, and all owner manuals.

This vehicle has absolutely no problems. Everything works as should. The vehicle is up to date on all maintenance. Synthetic oil changed.

A fantastic vehicle in next to a new condition that has been taken care of meticulously.

This fully-loaded Outback is in excellent condition and has far below the average number of miles for a 2017 model (58,340). The required service was just completed, and the car received alignment maintenance, new filter installation, tire rotation, and an oil change. Zero mechanical problems and have changed the oil as recommended by the carmaker. Non-smoker 1-owner West Coast car. It comes with a full set of floor mats.

Added Features:

Subaru Eyesight which includes Pre-Collision Braking System, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure, and Sway Warning

X- mode which is great for snow and off-roading situations

Premium Harman/Kardon sound system

Bluetooth and hands-free phone connectivity

Heated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Cloth interior

This is a Premium trim package with the following: "CVT automatic transmission with a 6-speed manual mode and paddle shifters, X-Mode with Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist, cruise control, remote keyless entry, roof rack with integrated crossbars, rear backup camera, tilt-telescopic steering wheel, rear-window defroster, rear wiper/washer, hill-holder feature, and seatback release levers in the cargo area. 18-in alloy wheels, 10-way power driver's seat, All-Weather package (3-mode heated front seats, heated side mirrors, and heated windshield de-icers), 6-speaker audio system with a 7-in touchscreen and SiriusXM radio, Starlink Safety and Security package, dual-zone automatic climate control, fog lights, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob."

Reconditioned/Certified. The vehicle has undergone a state inspection and was issued a title which means the vehicle is road ready / road worthy and which is as good as a clear title but with a branded history and can be titled anywhere in the U.S.

The price reflects this. This car is extremely reliable and has no issues. This car has a branded title and has been professionally restored to factory specifications. Nothing mechanically got impacted, all parts were purchased from a local Subaru dealer and was professionally repaired to pre-loss condition.

Reconditioned/Certified. “Clouded” title from a minor rear collision, however, it was written off by the insurance company due to shortage and a long-time delay in parts shipment from Japan. Parts and other components have been increasingly difficult to procure. The vehicle has undergone a state inspection and was issued a branded title which means the vehicle is road ready / road worthy and which is as good as a clear title but with a branded history. It was repaired by authorized dealers with OEM Subaru parts and was brought up to the factory specs. Everything works, the interior is in mint condition, the exterior shines and the paint is in excellent condition. Airbags were not deployed. A branded title vehicle is any vehicle that has experienced an insurance incident. There are some levels of insurance claims that result in the title of a car being changed to represent the insurance incident. And while that sounds scary, it could be a great way to get a sweet, sweet deal on the car you want.

The vehicle has passed all State DMV inspections. You are more than welcome and encouraged to come to inspect and drive the vehicle. It is ready to be transferred and registered to the new owner.

MAKE: Subaru

MODEL: Outback Limited AWD

COLOR: Blue Metallic

MILES: 58,340

ENGINE: EZ36 3.6L

0 Unrepaired Recalls associated with this car

25 City / 33 Hwy

AWD 2.5L Limited 4dr Wagon

Drivetrain All Wheel Drive

Overhead airbag

Rear anti-roll bar

Smartphone Integration

Power Liftgate

Brake assist

Electronic Stability Control

Blind Spot Sensor

Exterior Parking Camera Rear

Front fog lights

Fully automatic headlights

Panic alarm

Security system

Speed control

Bumpers: body-color

Heated door mirrors

Power door mirrors

Roof rack

Spoiler

Bluetooth

Child Safety

Backup Camera

Internet Radio

Satellite Radio

Voice Recognition

Power Outlet

Anti-Theft System

Blind Spot Safety

Steering-Wheel Paddle-Shift Control Switches

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Driver door bin

Driver vanity mirror

Front reading lights

Illuminated entry

Leather Shift Knob

Outside temperature display

Overhead console

Passenger vanity mirror

Rear seat center armrest

Tachometer

Telescoping steering wheel

Tilt steering wheel

Trip computer

Vehicle Information Display

Front Bucket Seats

Heated front seats

Heated rear seats

Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats

Cloth Upholstery

Power passenger seat

Split-folding rear seat

Front Center Armrest w/Storage

Passenger door bin

18-inch Alloy wheels

Rear window wiper

Variably intermittent wipers

4.111 Axle Ratio

Ambient Light Package

Appearance Package

Comfort Package

Convenience Package

Courtesy Light Package

Power Package