2018 BMW 7 Series 740i for sale - Dallas, TX - craigslist (2024)

Use the link below to view inventory from this and other nearby dealerships.

I think this vehicle might be the one for me, but I live several hours away. Can I prevent someone else from buying it before I get there?

So, I like this vehicle I'm looking at, but I'd rather not talk to anyone yet. What do I do?

What if I want to trade in my vehicle but still owe more than it's worth.

You say you help people with less than perfect credit, are you a Buy Here - Pay Here lot?

This post is almost 30 days old. Surely you don't still have this vehicle, do you?

Do I really need to call first, can I just take my chances and hope the vehicle is there?

FAQs

How many miles do BMW models last? A BMW can last 150-200,000 miles with proper care and if you drive the national average of 13,500 miles per year, you can expect to drive your BMW for 10-15 years according to MotorAsk.

BMW 7 Series Common Problems and Solutions Electric window problems. Problem: ...

Air conditioning failure. Problem: ...

Door locks failure. Problem: ...

Loss of Brake Power. Problem: ...

Headlights Stuck On. Problem: ...

Engine Overheating. Problem: ...

Remote Access Malfunction. Problem: ...

Grinding When Braking. Problem: More items...

The 2022 BMW 7 Series is our top pick for the best model year value for the 7 Series. With the 2022, you would only pay, on average, 58% of the price as new, with 83% of the vehicle's useful life remaining. The 2021 and 2020 model years are also attractive years for the 7 Series, and provide a relatively good value.

Prices for a used BMW 740i currently range from $6,550 to $111,325, with vehicle mileage ranging from 9 to 181,844.

If you're considering a used BMW, you'll want to consider the following factors when determining the condition of any low-mileage used cars you're considering: Use: What is considered high mileage? Anything over 75,000 miles falls under this category.

Almost any BMW has the potential to run for up to 200,000 or even 250,000 miles with proper maintenance–and there are always going to be outliers that go further. Since every new BMW includes complimentary factory-recommended maintenance through BMW Ultimate Care, it's easy to start off on the right foot.

A BMW 7 Series will cost about $14,769 for maintenance and repairs during its first 10 years of service. This is more than the industry average for luxury sedan models by $2,448. There is also a 40.39% chance that a 7 Series will require a major repair during that time.

The all-wheel-drive i7 is rated for a maximum 321 miles of range. The interior is extremely luxurious, and the rear seat is very roomy with or without the optional lounge seating that allows reclining. Ride comfort is superb, the cabin is quiet, handling is agile thanks to the rear steering, and power is abundant.

The introduction of the G11/G12 generation brought significant technological advancements and improved reliability, with the 740i being a standout model.

The average household income of a new BMW 7-Series buyer is $184,170. On the other hand, the popular BMW 2022 3-Series has a starting MSRP of $41,450 for the 330i.

The 2018, 2019, and 2020 BMW 2-Series models currently offer the best values. On average, for a 2018 2-Series, drivers can expect to pay around 49% of the original cost. Around 25% of that BMW depreciation takes place within the first two years.

E90 and F80 M3s skew heavily to younger enthusiasts



Average quoted values for both are up 24% over the last two years, while Z3 values increased 45% on average in 2021 and had steady gains of 10% in 2022, with 3.0-liter cars leading the way. BMW's mid-size line is getting attention, too.

According to Insurance.com research, the average cost of insuring a Bmw 740i is $3,668 per year or $306 per month. However, these rates can vary depending on your location, driving history, age, and other factors. The auto insurance rates also change based on the vehicle's model year.

The production totals by model are: 728i- 38,000; 728iL- 7,000; 730i- 21,000; 730iL- 2,000; 735i- 21,000; 735iL- 5,000; 740i- 88,000; 740iL- 81,000; 750i- 8,000; 750iL- 15,000; 725tds- 9,000; 730d- 12,000, 740d- 3,000 and less than 500 each for the 740iL P, 750iL P, 750iL S and L7 models.

BMW 740i Speed



The electric i7 xDrive is claimed to hit 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, while the petrol 740i has a slower claimed time of 5.4 seconds. Both are limited to 250km/h top speeds.

Most BMW automobiles are built to last over 200,000 miles or 250,000 miles with the proper maintenance. Some owners have reported keeping their BMW vehicles running over 300,000 miles, though this is the exception.

BMWs typically last between 200,000 and 250,000 miles. Of course this depends on how the vehicle is used, how often it's serviced and the particular model.

As a luxury vehicle, the BMW 7 Series requires specialized care and maintenance, which can result in higher expenses compared to regular cars. Routine maintenance tasks such as oil changes, filter replacements, and tire rotations are essential to keep your BMW 7 Series running smoothly.

A BMW 7 Series will cost about $14,769 for maintenance and repairs during its first 10 years of service. This is more than the industry average for luxury sedan models by $2,448. There is also a 40.39% chance that a 7 Series will require a major repair during that time.