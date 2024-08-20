2018 BMW 7 Series 740i for sale - Dallas, TX - craigslist (2024)

more ads by this user

QR Code Link to This Post

Please Read ° Please Call ° Please Confirm ***As the nation's largest automobile retailer, vehicles are often moved from one dealership to another WITHOUT prior notice. We STRONGLY URGE you to call or email to verify availability of any used vehicle prior to coming in. With hundreds of dealerships and thousands of vehicles available nationwide, PLEASE don't waste your time by skipping this simple step. 🚗 STOCK NUMBER: JG742958 ☎ PHONE NUMBER: (469) 949-6405



✉ Email: https://atmxi.com/CL-OEaA *(visit this link)



Most common questions about this vehicle:

Want to confirm availability and current vehicle location?

Would you like to have the most updated Carfax sent to you?

We can send specific photos of the vehicle to you.

Would you like to request service history and maintenance performed?

Do you want to schedule an appointment for a test drive ?

Want more information about financing , like rates, terms, and payments?

Want to get pre-approved ?

Would you like us to reserve or hold this vehicle for you?

Want to know more about potential home delivery options?

Do you have questions about trading in your vehicle ?

Have specific questions about this vehicle that we can answer?

Get these Questions answered by calling📲

(469) 949-6405

OR:

VISITTHIS LINK:

https://atmxi.com/CL-OEaA







Why Buy From Us?

🔑 Well buy your car, no purchase necessary

🔑 Mega selection of over 100,000 new & used vehicles online

🔑 No-hassle financing

🔑 Little to No Money Down in Many Instances

🔑 1Price used vehicles, no haggle, no pressure

🔑 Used vehicle 5-day return policy

✔️ Great Credit✔️ Bad Credit✔️ No Credit✔️ No Co-Signer✔️ First Time Buyers✔️ Recent Divorce✔️ Discharged Bankruptcy✔️ Multiple Repo's✔️ Short Job Time✔️ Foreclosure✔️ Child Support✔️ Student Loans✔️ Negative Equity

--------------------------------------------------------------

AutoNation✴✴✴



America's Largest Automotive Retailer

📲(469) 949-6405

⛔ Please Read, Please Call, Please Confirm⛔ ⚠️ As the nation's largest automobile retailer, vehicles are often moved from one dealership to another WITHOUT prior notice. We STRONGLY URGE you to call or email to verify availability of any used vehicle prior to coming in. With hundreds of dealerships and thousands of vehicles available nationwide, PLEASE don't waste your time by skipping this simple step. ⚠️

↪ You can immediately confirm availability of this vehicle by calling 📲

(469) 949-6405

using this stock number:

JG742958

VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS

YEAR: 2018

STOCK #: JG742958

MAKE: BMW

MODEL: 7 Series

VIN: WBA7E2C54JG742958

TRIM: 740i

MILEAGE: 65,257

COLOR: Magellan Gray Metallic / Beige

BODY: Sedan

TRANS: Automatic

ADID: 5A9DA4735056A981

ENGINE: 3.0 L 6 Cyl

FUEL: Gasoline

DRIVE: RWD

MPG: 21 City/ 29 Hwy

📲 (469) 949-6405

Stock Number:

JG742958🚗

Subject to prior sale.

Call to confirm availability.

Visit this link to see more images plus all other inventory we have available:



https://atmxi.com/CL-OEaA



2018 BMW7 Series740i

💲 Price:$26,995



BMW of Dallas and MINI of Dallas

Ask for: Sales Department

☎(469) 949-6405

Frequently Asked Questions

Dallas,TX75209

Do I really need to call first, can I just take my chances and hope the vehicle is there?

If youre seeing this ad, it is likely that the vehicle IS for sale within the Autonation network. Our intent is to prevent you from showing up after the vehicle has been moved. Give us a call, let us physically touch it and confirm its availability. Well provide the local dealership name and address so that you dont waste your time.

This post is almost 30 days old. Surely you don't still have this vehicle, do you?

If the post still has a phone number, we almost certainly still have the vehicle at one of your local Autonation dealerships. Simply dial the number above and we'll be happy to point you to the correct store. We may even bring the vehicle to a store near you.

You say you help people with less than perfect credit, are you a Buy Here - Pay Here lot?

No. We are not a buy here - pay here lot. However, because we are the largest retailer of New and Used vehicles in the U.S. we have access to banks and credit unions that can be a tremendous benefit to extremely challenged credit.

Can I really secure financing with zero down payment?

Many customers actually take deliverywithout a checkbook or credit card.While this isn't a possibility in every situation, it is often an option when transacting with an Autonation dealership.

Do you take trade-ins?

Yes.We need to buy cars from customers every day because of the huge demand in the used vehicle market. It isn't necessary for you to buy a vehicle either. We'd love to purchase your vehicle regardless of age or mileage in most cases.

What if I want to trade in my vehicle but still owe more than it's worth.

This is another very common situation that usuallywon'tprevent you from trading your vehicle and taking delivery of your next New or PreOwned vehicle.

Are you guys really 1price? Won't you negotiate?

We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help.

We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

So, I like this vehicle I'm looking at, but I'd rather not talk to anyone yet. What do I do?

COPY AND PASTE the link and in this ad, and find the CONTACT US tab on the right side of the Showroom Page. Just ask "Where might I see this vehicle?". Someone will respond promptly.

I think this vehicle might be the one for me, but I live several hours away. Can I prevent someone else from buying it before I get there?

Yes. We have very simple process for this very common situation. Just give us a call.



As America's Largest Automotive Retailer we have thousands of other vehicles,including many others that may be identical to this one.

Use the link below to view inventory from this and other nearby dealerships.



http://atmxi.com/inventory/4871



Description:* Dual Moonroof * Leather Seats * Navigation System * Keyless Start * Magellan Gray MetallicThis vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.









Accessories and color may vary. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. New vehicle pricing may already include applicable manufacturer incentives which may expire at any time. Manufacturer incentive data and vehicle features is provided by third parties and believed to be accurate as of the time of publication. Please contact the store by email or phone for details and availability of incentives. Sales tax or other taxes, tag, license, title, registration fees, government fees, and $225 dealer documentary fee are not included in quoted price.





Powered by Automoxie.com