2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO for sale - Marina Del Rey, CA - craigslist (2024)

2021 *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO* Spyder RWD Convertible - $269,950

Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats.

This Lamborghini Huracan EVO also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HD Radio.

Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2021 boasts an extremely low 4001 miles!

KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS

Comes equipped with: Ambient Light Package, Body Color Style Package, Fully Electric & Heated Seats, Rosso Bia Special Metallic, Sensonum Lamborghini Sound System, Small Forged Composites Package, Smartphone Interface & Connected Services (Apple Carplay), Steel Brake W/Black Calipers, Terra Eris/Nero Ade, Evo Trim - Bicolor Elegante Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 20" X 8.5j Fr & 20" X 11j Rr Aesir Diamond Cut.

