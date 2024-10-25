2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO for sale - Marina Del Rey, CA - craigslist (2024)

Vehicle Description For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO* Vehicle Details For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO* Installed Options & Packages For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*
2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO

VIN: ZHWUT5ZF2MLA16342

cylinders: 10 cylinders

drive: rwd

fuel: gas

odometer: 4,001

paint color: red

title status: clean

transmission: automatic

type: convertible

2021 *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO* Spyder RWD Convertible - $269,950

Call Us Today! 707-207-8682

Text Us Today! 707-517-3106

Lamborghini_ Huracan EVO_ For Sale by Luxury Auto Leasing

View This 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Now!

Vehicle Description For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*

WARRANTY
A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information.

LOADED WITH VALUE!
Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats.

This Lamborghini Huracan EVO also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HD Radio.

WARRANTY INCLUDED!
A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information.

EXTREMELY LOW MILES!
Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2021 boasts an extremely low 4001 miles!

KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS
Comes equipped with: Ambient Light Package, Body Color Style Package, Fully Electric & Heated Seats, Rosso Bia Special Metallic, Sensonum Lamborghini Sound System, Small Forged Composites Package, Smartphone Interface & Connected Services (Apple Carplay), Steel Brake W/Black Calipers, Terra Eris/Nero Ade, Evo Trim - Bicolor Elegante Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 20" X 8.5j Fr & 20" X 11j Rr Aesir Diamond Cut.

This Lamborghini Huracan EVO also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio.

View additional pictures and details This Lamborghini_ Huracan EVO_ at:
http://www.luxuryautoleasing.com/details-2021-lamborghini-huracan_evo-spyder_rwd-used-zhwut5zf2mla16342.html?utm_source=craigslist&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ebizautos_craigslist

Vehicle Details For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*

  • Year: 2021
  • Make: Lamborghini
  • Model: Huracan EVO
  • Trim: Spyder RWD
  • VIN: ZHWUT5ZF2MLA16342
  • Stock#:
  • Condition: Used Clear Title
  • Miles: 4,001
  • Exterior Color: Rosso Mimir Matt
  • Interior Color: Tan
  • Engine: 5.2L 10 CYLINDER
  • Transmission: 7 Spd Automatic
  • Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
Installed Options & Packages For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*

  • ROSSO BIA SPECIAL METALLIC Q0E1
  • TERRA ERIS/NERO ADE, EVO TRIM - BICOLOR ELEGANTE LEATHER SEAT TRIM TEN
  • STEEL BRAKE W/BLACK CALIPERS
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8.5J FR & 20" X 11J RR AESIR DIAMOND CUT
    • - Casted alloy
    • superlight 5-spoke design
    • Tires: 245/30R20 Fr & 305/30R20 Rr
  • BODY COLOR STYLE PACKAGE
    • - the following painted in body color: front upper fascia (lower splitter not included)
    • rocker cover lip
    • main air vent and rear upper panel
  • SENSONUM LAMBORGHINI SOUND SYSTEM
    • - 390 watts
    • 10-channel amplifier that controls 10 loudspeakers (4 tweeters
    • 2 mid-range
    • 2 midwoofers and 2 woofers)
  • FULLY ELECTRIC & HEATED SEATS
    • - power adjustable front seats (horizontal and vertical direction) and 2-way lumbar support
  • SMALL FORGED COMPOSITES PACKAGE
    • - the following Forged Composites: door handles
    • air vents and gearbox paddles (steering wheel spokes
    • 5-switches cover painted in shiny black)
  • AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE
    • - LED ambient lighting on the central tunnel storage area
    • door storage compartments and in the foot compartments
  • SMARTPHONE INTERFACE & CONNECTED SERVICES (APPLE CARPLAY)
About Us

Luxury Auto Leasing
4163 Lincoln Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Call NOW to Reserve this Lamborghini_ Huracan EVO_! 707-207-8682

Text NOW to Reserve this Lamborghini_ Huracan EVO_! 707-517-3106

