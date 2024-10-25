2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO for sale - Marina Del Rey, CA - craigslist (2024)

- post
Contact Information:
4163 Lincoln Blvd
2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO
VIN: ZHWUT5ZF2MLA16342
cylinders: 10 cylinders
drive: rwd
fuel: gas
odometer: 4,001
paint color: red
title status: clean
transmission: automatic
type: convertible
2021 *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO* Spyder RWD Convertible - $269,950
Call Us Today! 707-207-8682
Text Us Today! 707-517-3106
Lamborghini_ Huracan EVO_ For Sale by Luxury Auto Leasing
View This 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Now!
Vehicle Description For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*
WARRANTY
A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information.
LOADED WITH VALUE!
Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats.
This Lamborghini Huracan EVO also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HD Radio.
EXTREMELY LOW MILES!
Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2021 boasts an extremely low 4001 miles!
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS
Comes equipped with: Ambient Light Package, Body Color Style Package, Fully Electric & Heated Seats, Rosso Bia Special Metallic, Sensonum Lamborghini Sound System, Small Forged Composites Package, Smartphone Interface & Connected Services (Apple Carplay), Steel Brake W/Black Calipers, Terra Eris/Nero Ade, Evo Trim - Bicolor Elegante Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 20" X 8.5j Fr & 20" X 11j Rr Aesir Diamond Cut.
This Lamborghini Huracan EVO also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Separate Tweeters, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio.
http://www.luxuryautoleasing.com/details-2021-lamborghini-huracan_evo-spyder_rwd-used-zhwut5zf2mla16342.html?utm_source=craigslist&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ebizautos_craigslist
Vehicle Details For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*
Installed Options & Packages For This *Lamborghini* *Huracan EVO*
- ROSSO BIA SPECIAL METALLIC Q0E1
- TERRA ERIS/NERO ADE, EVO TRIM - BICOLOR ELEGANTE LEATHER SEAT TRIM TEN
- STEEL BRAKE W/BLACK CALIPERS
- WHEELS: 20" X 8.5J FR & 20" X 11J RR AESIR DIAMOND CUT
- - Casted alloy
- superlight 5-spoke design
- Tires: 245/30R20 Fr & 305/30R20 Rr
- BODY COLOR STYLE PACKAGE
- - the following painted in body color: front upper fascia (lower splitter not included)
- rocker cover lip
- main air vent and rear upper panel
- SENSONUM LAMBORGHINI SOUND SYSTEM
- - 390 watts
- 10-channel amplifier that controls 10 loudspeakers (4 tweeters
- 2 mid-range
- 2 midwoofers and 2 woofers)
- FULLY ELECTRIC & HEATED SEATS
- - power adjustable front seats (horizontal and vertical direction) and 2-way lumbar support
- SMALL FORGED COMPOSITES PACKAGE
- - the following Forged Composites: door handles
- air vents and gearbox paddles (steering wheel spokes
- 5-switches cover painted in shiny black)
- AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE
- - LED ambient lighting on the central tunnel storage area
- door storage compartments and in the foot compartments
- SMARTPHONE INTERFACE & CONNECTED SERVICES (APPLE CARPLAY)
About Us
Luxury Auto Leasing
4163 Lincoln Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Call NOW to Reserve this Lamborghini_ Huracan EVO_! 707-207-8682
