2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (2024)

2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster

Players

  • Guard G 6'3" 190 lbs

    Malik Brooks

    Sr. Business Management Lockport, NY Lockport Iowa Wesleyan

    Senior Business Management Lockport, NY Lockport Iowa Wesleyan

  • Guard G 5'10" 190 lbs

    1

    Ben Lekeuneu

    Gr. Strategic Leadership Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy

    Graduate Student Strategic Leadership Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy

  • Guard G 6'4" 185 lbs

    2

    Ryan Hudson

    So. Marketing Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo

    Sophomore Marketing Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo

  • Guard G 6'1" 175 lbs

    3

    Ryan Garwood

    So. Homeland Security Rochester, NY Northstar Christian

    Sophomore Homeland Security Rochester, NY Northstar Christian

  • Guard G 6'4" 195 lbs

    4

    Marlon Pratt Jr.

    Sr. Communciation St Louis, MO Soldan Montgomery C.C.

    Senior Communciation St Louis, MO Soldan Montgomery C.C.

  • Foward F 6'6" 200 lbs

    5

    Elijah Edwards

    Fr. Business Admin Hemet, CA West Valley LA Premier Prep

    Freshman Business Admin Hemet, CA West Valley LA Premier Prep

  • Guard G 6'0" 180 lbs

    10

    Trey Kleitz

    So. Business Administration Elma, NY Iroquois

    Sophomore Business Administration Elma, NY Iroquois

  • Foward F 6'9" 220 lbs

    12

    Isaiah Elmore

    Jr. Psychology Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College

    Junior Psychology Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College

  • Guard/Foward G/F 6'3" 170 lbs

    14

    Jermaine Taggart II

    Jr. Psychology Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit

    Junior Psychology Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit

  • Guard G 6'1" 180 lbs

    21

    Jalen House

    Jr. Psychology Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta

    Junior Psychology Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta

  • Forward F 6'6" 215 lbs

    22

    Jean Aristil

    Sr. Business Administration Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.

    Senior Business Administration Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.

  • Guard G 6'1" 185 lbs

    24

    Kevin Constant

    Jr. Sports Management & Marketing Lawrence, MA Central Catholic Le Moyne College

    Junior Sports Management & Marketing Lawrence, MA Central Catholic Le Moyne College

  • Guard G 5'10" 180 lbs

    30

    Marat Belhouchet

    Fr. Business Admin Newton, MA Spire Academy

    Freshman Business Admin Newton, MA Spire Academy

  • Foward F 6'9" 210 lbs

    34

    Spencer Glenn

    So. Undecided Rochester, NY Gates Chili

    Sophomore Undecided Rochester, NY Gates Chili

  • Foward F 6'6" 175 lbs

    44

    Jonald Joseph

    R-Fr. Business Marketing Malden, MA Malden

    Redshirt Freshman Business Marketing Malden, MA Malden

Staff Roster

Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

  • 2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (18)

    Head Coach

    Mark Saladzius

  • 2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (19)

    Associate Head Coach

    Davon Jackson

  • 2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (20)

    Assistant Coach

    Sim Heard

  • 2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (21)

    Assistant Coach

    Xavier Smith

2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster
# Name Pos. Year Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School Previous School Major
0 Malik Brooks G Sr. 6-3 190 Lockport, NY / Lockport Iowa Wesleyan Business Management
1 Ben Lekeuneu G Gr. 5-10 190 Buffalo, NY / Christian Central Academy Strategic Leadership
2 Ryan Hudson G So. 6-4 185 Laurelton, NY / Benjamin Cardozo Marketing
3 Ryan Garwood G So. 6-1 175 Rochester, NY / Northstar Christian Homeland Security
4 Marlon Pratt Jr. G Sr. 6-4 195 St Louis, MO / Soldan Montgomery C.C. Communciation
5 Elijah Edwards F Fr. 6-6 200 Hemet, CA / West Valley LA Premier Prep Business Admin
10 Trey Kleitz G So. 6-0 180 Elma, NY / Iroquois Business Administration
11 Anastasios Zetos G/F Jr. 6-6 200 Athens, Greece / Leonteios Business Administration
12 Isaiah Elmore F Jr. 6-9 220 Tampa, FL / Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College Psychology
14 Jermaine Taggart II G/F Jr. 6-3 170 Rochester, NY / McQuaid Jesuit Psychology
21 Jalen House G Jr. 6-1 180 Rochester, NY / Rush Henrietta Psychology
22 Jean Aristil F Sr. 6-6 215 Lantana, Fla. / Genesee C.C. Business Administration
24 Kevin Constant G Jr. 6-1 185 Lawrence, MA / Central Catholic Le Moyne College Sports Management & Marketing
30 Marat Belhouchet G Fr. 5-10 180 Newton, MA / Spire Academy Business Admin
34 Spencer Glenn F So. 6-9 210 Rochester, NY / Gates Chili Undecided
44 Jonald Joseph F R-Fr. 6-6 175 Malden, MA / Malden Business Marketing

Men's Basketball - Coaching Staff
Image Name Title
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (24) Mark Saladzius Head Coach
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (25) Davon Jackson Associate Head Coach
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (26) Sim Heard Assistant Coach
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (27) Xavier Smith Assistant Coach

