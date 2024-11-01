2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (2024)

2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster
Go To Coaching Staff
Players
-
Guard G 6'3" 190 lbs
Malik Brooks
Sr. Business Management Lockport, NY Lockport Iowa Wesleyan
Full Bio
Senior Business Management Lockport, NY Lockport Iowa Wesleyan
Full Bio
-
Guard G 5'10" 190 lbs
1
Ben Lekeuneu
Gr. Strategic Leadership Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy
Full Bio
Graduate Student Strategic Leadership Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy
Full Bio
-
Guard G 6'4" 185 lbs
2
Ryan Hudson
So. Marketing Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo
Full Bio
Sophomore Marketing Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo
Full Bio
-
Guard G 6'1" 175 lbs
3
Ryan Garwood
So. Homeland Security Rochester, NY Northstar Christian
Full Bio
Sophomore Homeland Security Rochester, NY Northstar Christian
Full Bio
-
Guard G 6'4" 195 lbs
4
Marlon Pratt Jr.
Sr. Communciation St Louis, MO Soldan Montgomery C.C.
Full Bio
Senior Communciation St Louis, MO Soldan Montgomery C.C.
Full Bio
-
Foward F 6'6" 200 lbs
5
Elijah Edwards
Fr. Business Admin Hemet, CA West Valley LA Premier Prep
Full Bio
Freshman Business Admin Hemet, CA West Valley LA Premier Prep
Full Bio
-
Guard G 6'0" 180 lbs
10
Trey Kleitz
So. Business Administration Elma, NY Iroquois
Full Bio
Sophomore Business Administration Elma, NY Iroquois
Full Bio
-
Guard/Forward G/F 6'6" 200 lbs
11
Anastasios Zetos
Jr. Business Administration Athens, Greece Leonteios
Full BioSee AlsoClippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris OlympicsTeam USA Basketball: The latest scores and updates ahead of 2024 Paris OlympicsTeam USA basketball schedule, roster for 2024 Olympics as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, more eye gold in ParisRanking Team USA Olympics men's basketball roster, who's the best player?
Junior Business Administration Athens, Greece Leonteios
Full Bio
-
Foward F 6'9" 220 lbs
12
Isaiah Elmore
Jr. Psychology Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College
Full Bio
Junior Psychology Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College
Full Bio
-
Guard/Foward G/F 6'3" 170 lbs
14
Jermaine Taggart II
Jr. Psychology Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit
Full Bio
Junior Psychology Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit
Full Bio
-
Guard G 6'1" 180 lbs
21
Jalen House
Jr. Psychology Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta
Full Bio
Junior Psychology Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta
Full Bio
-
Forward F 6'6" 215 lbs
22
Jean Aristil
Sr. Business Administration Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.
Full Bio
Senior Business Administration Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.
Full Bio
-
Guard G 6'1" 185 lbs
24
Kevin Constant
Jr. Sports Management & Marketing Lawrence, MA Central Catholic Le Moyne College
Full Bio
Junior Sports Management & Marketing Lawrence, MA Central Catholic Le Moyne College
Full Bio
-
Guard G 5'10" 180 lbs
30
Marat Belhouchet
Fr. Business Admin Newton, MA Spire Academy
Full Bio
Freshman Business Admin Newton, MA Spire Academy
Full Bio
-
Foward F 6'9" 210 lbs
34
Spencer Glenn
So. Undecided Rochester, NY Gates Chili
Full Bio
Sophomore Undecided Rochester, NY Gates Chili
Full Bio
-
Foward F 6'6" 175 lbs
44
Jonald Joseph
R-Fr. Business Marketing Malden, MA Malden
Full Bio
Redshirt Freshman Business Marketing Malden, MA Malden
Full Bio
Staff Roster
Men's Basketball Coaching Staff
-
Head Coach
Mark Saladzius
Full Bio
-
Associate Head Coach
Davon Jackson
Full Bio
-
Assistant Coach
Sim Heard
Full Bio
-
Assistant Coach
Xavier Smith
Full Bio
There is no additional information to display.
There is no additional information to display: View Full Bio
|Statistic
Headlines
|Statistic
* Last 5 games played
Headlines
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown / High School
|Previous School
|Major
|0
|Malik Brooks
|G
|Sr.
|6-3
|190
|Lockport, NY / Lockport
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Business Management
|1
|Ben Lekeuneu
|G
|Gr.
|5-10
|190
|Buffalo, NY / Christian Central Academy
|Strategic Leadership
|2
|Ryan Hudson
|G
|So.
|6-4
|185
|Laurelton, NY / Benjamin Cardozo
|Marketing
|3
|Ryan Garwood
|G
|So.
|6-1
|175
|Rochester, NY / Northstar Christian
|Homeland Security
|4
|Marlon Pratt Jr.
|G
|Sr.
|6-4
|195
|St Louis, MO / Soldan
|Montgomery C.C.
|Communciation
|5
|Elijah Edwards
|F
|Fr.
|6-6
|200
|Hemet, CA / West Valley
|LA Premier Prep
|Business Admin
|10
|Trey Kleitz
|G
|So.
|6-0
|180
|Elma, NY / Iroquois
|Business Administration
|11
|Anastasios Zetos
|G/F
|Jr.
|6-6
|200
|Athens, Greece / Leonteios
|Business Administration
|12
|Isaiah Elmore
|F
|Jr.
|6-9
|220
|Tampa, FL / Tampa Catholic
|Le Moyne College
|Psychology
|14
|Jermaine Taggart II
|G/F
|Jr.
|6-3
|170
|Rochester, NY / McQuaid Jesuit
|Psychology
|21
|Jalen House
|G
|Jr.
|6-1
|180
|Rochester, NY / Rush Henrietta
|Psychology
|22
|Jean Aristil
|F
|Sr.
|6-6
|215
|Lantana, Fla. /
|Genesee C.C.
|Business Administration
|24
|Kevin Constant
|G
|Jr.
|6-1
|185
|Lawrence, MA / Central Catholic
|Le Moyne College
|Sports Management & Marketing
|30
|Marat Belhouchet
|G
|Fr.
|5-10
|180
|Newton, MA /
|Spire Academy
|Business Admin
|34
|Spencer Glenn
|F
|So.
|6-9
|210
|Rochester, NY / Gates Chili
|Undecided
|44
|Jonald Joseph
|F
|R-Fr.
|6-6
|175
|Malden, MA / Malden
|Business Marketing
Men's Basketball Coaching Staff
|Image
|Name
|Title
|Mark Saladzius
|Head Coach
|Davon Jackson
|Associate Head Coach
|Sim Heard
|Assistant Coach
|Xavier Smith
|Assistant Coach
-
View Full Bio 0
Malik Brooks
G
6'3" 190 lbs Sr. Business Management
Lockport, NY Iowa Wesleyan
-
View Full Bio 1
Ben Lekeuneu
G
5'10" 190 lbs Gr. Strategic Leadership
Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy
1
-
View Full Bio 2
Ryan Hudson
G
6'4" 185 lbs So. Marketing
Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo
2
-
View Full Bio 3
Ryan Garwood
G
6'1" 175 lbs So. Homeland Security
Rochester, NY Northstar Christian
3
-
View Full Bio 4
Marlon Pratt Jr.
G
6'4" 195 lbs Sr. Communciation
St Louis, MO Montgomery C.C.
4
-
View Full Bio 5
Elijah Edwards
F
6'6" 200 lbs Fr. Business Admin
Hemet, CA LA Premier Prep
5
-
View Full Bio 10
Trey Kleitz
G
6'0" 180 lbs So. Business Administration
Elma, NY Iroquois
10
-
View Full Bio 11
Anastasios Zetos
G/F
6'6" 200 lbs Jr. Business Administration
Athens, Greece Leonteios
11
-
View Full Bio 12
Isaiah Elmore
F
6'9" 220 lbs Jr. Psychology
Tampa, FL Le Moyne College
12
-
View Full Bio 14
Jermaine Taggart II
G/F
6'3" 170 lbs Jr. Psychology
Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit
14
-
View Full Bio 21
Jalen House
G
6'1" 180 lbs Jr. Psychology
Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta
21
-
View Full Bio 22
Jean Aristil
F
6'6" 215 lbs Sr. Business Administration
Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.
22
-
View Full Bio 24
Kevin Constant
G
6'1" 185 lbs Jr. Sports Management & Marketing
Lawrence, MA Le Moyne College
24
-
View Full Bio 30
Marat Belhouchet
G
5'10" 180 lbs Fr. Business Admin
Newton, MA Spire Academy
30
-
View Full Bio 34
Spencer Glenn
F
6'9" 210 lbs So. Undecided
Rochester, NY Gates Chili
34
-
View Full Bio 44
Jonald Joseph
F
6'6" 175 lbs R-Fr. Business Marketing
Malden, MA Malden
44
Staff Roster
Men's Basketball Coaching Staff
-
View Full Bio
Mark Saladzius
Head Coach
-
View Full Bio
Davon Jackson
Associate Head Coach
-
View Full Bio
Sim Heard
Assistant Coach
-
View Full Bio
Xavier Smith
Assistant Coach