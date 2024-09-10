2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (2024)

Table of Contents
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster Players Malik Brooks Ben Lekeuneu Ryan Hudson Ryan Garwood Marlon Pratt Jr. Elijah Edwards Trey Kleitz Anastasios Zetos Isaiah Elmore Jermaine Taggart II Jalen House Jean Aristil Kevin Constant Marat Belhouchet Spencer Glenn Jonald Joseph Staff Roster Men's Basketball Coaching Staff Men's Basketball Coaching Staff Staff Roster Men's Basketball Coaching Staff References

2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster

2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (1)

Players

  • Guard G 6'3" 190 lbs

    Malik Brooks

    Sr. Business Management Lockport, NY Lockport Iowa Wesleyan

    Senior Business Management Lockport, NY Lockport Iowa Wesleyan

  • Guard G 5'10" 190 lbs

    1

    Ben Lekeuneu

    Gr. Strategic Leadership Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy

    Graduate Student Strategic Leadership Buffalo, NY Christian Central Academy

  • Guard G 6'4" 185 lbs

    2

    Ryan Hudson

    So. Marketing Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo

    Sophom*ore Marketing Laurelton, NY Benjamin Cardozo

  • Guard G 6'1" 175 lbs

    3

    Ryan Garwood

    So. Homeland Security Rochester, NY Northstar Christian

    Sophom*ore Homeland Security Rochester, NY Northstar Christian

  • Guard G 6'4" 195 lbs

    4

    Marlon Pratt Jr.

    Sr. Communciation St Louis, MO Soldan Montgomery C.C.

    Senior Communciation St Louis, MO Soldan Montgomery C.C.

  • Foward F 6'6" 200 lbs

    5

    Elijah Edwards

    Fr. Business Admin Hemet, CA West Valley LA Premier Prep

    Freshman Business Admin Hemet, CA West Valley LA Premier Prep

  • Guard G 6'0" 180 lbs

    10

    Trey Kleitz

    So. Business Administration Elma, NY Iroquois

    Sophom*ore Business Administration Elma, NY Iroquois

  • Foward F 6'9" 220 lbs

    12

    Isaiah Elmore

    Jr. Psychology Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College

    Junior Psychology Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College

  • Guard/Foward G/F 6'3" 170 lbs

    14

    Jermaine Taggart II

    Jr. Psychology Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit

    Junior Psychology Rochester, NY McQuaid Jesuit

  • Guard G 6'1" 180 lbs

    21

    Jalen House

    Jr. Psychology Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta

    Junior Psychology Rochester, NY Rush Henrietta

  • Forward F 6'6" 215 lbs

    22

    Jean Aristil

    Sr. Business Administration Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.

    Senior Business Administration Lantana, Fla. Genesee C.C.

  • Guard G 6'1" 185 lbs

    24

    Kevin Constant

    Jr. Sports Management & Marketing Lawrence, MA Central Catholic Le Moyne College

    Junior Sports Management & Marketing Lawrence, MA Central Catholic Le Moyne College

  • Guard G 5'10" 180 lbs

    30

    Marat Belhouchet

    Fr. Business Admin Newton, MA Spire Academy

    Freshman Business Admin Newton, MA Spire Academy

  • Foward F 6'9" 210 lbs

    34

    Spencer Glenn

    So. Undecided Rochester, NY Gates Chili

    Sophom*ore Undecided Rochester, NY Gates Chili

  • Foward F 6'6" 175 lbs

    44

    Jonald Joseph

    R-Fr. Business Marketing Malden, MA Malden

    Redshirt Freshman Business Marketing Malden, MA Malden

Staff Roster

Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

    Head Coach

    Mark Saladzius

    Associate Head Coach

    Davon Jackson

    Assistant Coach

    Sim Heard

    Assistant Coach

    Xavier Smith

2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster
# Name Pos. Year Ht. Wt. Hometown / High School Previous School Major
0 Malik Brooks G Sr. 6-3 190 Lockport, NY / Lockport Iowa Wesleyan Business Management
1 Ben Lekeuneu G Gr. 5-10 190 Buffalo, NY / Christian Central Academy Strategic Leadership
2 Ryan Hudson G So. 6-4 185 Laurelton, NY / Benjamin Cardozo Marketing
3 Ryan Garwood G So. 6-1 175 Rochester, NY / Northstar Christian Homeland Security
4 Marlon Pratt Jr. G Sr. 6-4 195 St Louis, MO / Soldan Montgomery C.C. Communciation
5 Elijah Edwards F Fr. 6-6 200 Hemet, CA / West Valley LA Premier Prep Business Admin
10 Trey Kleitz G So. 6-0 180 Elma, NY / Iroquois Business Administration
11 Anastasios Zetos G/F Jr. 6-6 200 Athens, Greece / Leonteios Business Administration
12 Isaiah Elmore F Jr. 6-9 220 Tampa, FL / Tampa Catholic Le Moyne College Psychology
14 Jermaine Taggart II G/F Jr. 6-3 170 Rochester, NY / McQuaid Jesuit Psychology
21 Jalen House G Jr. 6-1 180 Rochester, NY / Rush Henrietta Psychology
22 Jean Aristil F Sr. 6-6 215 Lantana, Fla. / Genesee C.C. Business Administration
24 Kevin Constant G Jr. 6-1 185 Lawrence, MA / Central Catholic Le Moyne College Sports Management & Marketing
30 Marat Belhouchet G Fr. 5-10 180 Newton, MA / Spire Academy Business Admin
34 Spencer Glenn F So. 6-9 210 Rochester, NY / Gates Chili Undecided
44 Jonald Joseph F R-Fr. 6-6 175 Malden, MA / Malden Business Marketing

Men's Basketball Coaching Staff

Men's Basketball - Coaching Staff
Image Name Title
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (24) Mark Saladzius Head Coach
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (25) Davon Jackson Associate Head Coach
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (26) Sim Heard Assistant Coach
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster (27) Xavier Smith Assistant Coach

References

