2024 East-West Shrine Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know (2024)

The East-West Shrine Bowl has revealed its initial list of NFL prospects who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2024 edition of the annual all-star game.

This year's game will have a little different look to it.

First, the location has moved from Las Vegas to Frisco, Texas, home of the The Ford Center at The Star, which is the Dallas Cowboys' team facility.

Second, this year's game won't just be restricted to seniors. The NFL announced last fall that draft-eligible underclassmen will be able to participate in college all-star games for the first time this year.

This year's roster features more than 120 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft, including a handful of underclassmen. The players will be split into two full squads, coached by two full NFL coaching staffs that have yet to be announced. Last year, the Patriots and Falcons coached the Shrine Bowl.

"We're very excited to announce this year's roster, and to see who will be the next Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers or Isiah Pacheco to come out of the East-West Shrine Bowl," Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko said. "We're looking forward to hosting a record number of NFL scouts, executives, coaches and general managers to join us at The Star for Shrine Bowl week, to see our players in action and to have these all-stars play in support of Shriners Children's."

The game has reeled in some impressive talent in recent years. The 2023 Shrine Bowl produced a first-round pick (Flowers, taken by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22 overall), seven top-100 picks, two quarterbacks who started multiple NFL games as rookies (Raiders fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell and Browns fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson) and the most total draft picks (45) the game has contributed in a decade.

The 2022 Shrine Bowl featured Purdy, who has taken the fast road from Mr. Irrelevant to the San Francisco 49ers' franchise QB.

The Shrine Bowl is the oldest college all-star football game, dating back to 1925. It benefits Shriners Children's healthcare system, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the charity. The East-West Shrine Bowl will be broadcast on NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 1, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are three storylines for this year's practices and games, along with the player roster as of Tuesday, Jan. 16: