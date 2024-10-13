2024 Football Schedule (2024)

Season Record
- Overall 3-3
- PCT .500
- Conf 1-1
- PCT .500
- Streak L1
- Home 2-0
- Away 1-3
- Neutral 0-0
Flagstaff, Ariz. is in the Mountain Standard time zone (MST) and does not observe daylight savings time. All times listed in MST(GMT-7).
From the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, Flagstaff is the same as Pacific time.
From the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March, Flagstaff is the same as Mountain time
Scheduled Games
-
Aug 31 (Sat) 1 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
vs
Running of the Freshmen / Hall of Fame
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Game Notes
- Depth Chart
- Digital Game Program
- Game Book (PDF)
- Gallery
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
TV: ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
W, 66-6
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Game Notes
- Depth Chart
- Digital Game Program
- Game Book (PDF)
- History
- Gallery
-
Sep 7 (Sat) 7 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
at
- Box Score
- Recap
- Northern Arizona Two-Deep
- Arizona Game Notes
- Arizona Two-Deep
- NAU Two-Deep
- Game Book (PDF)
Tucson, Ariz
TV: ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
L, 10-22
- Box Score
- Recap
- Northern Arizona Two-Deep
- Arizona Game Notes
- Arizona Two-Deep
- NAU Two-Deep
- Game Book (PDF)
- History
-
Sep 14 (Sat) 6 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
at
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Two-Deep
- NAU Game Notes
- UTU Two-Deep
- UTU Game Notes
- Game Book (PDF)
St. George, Utah
TV: ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
W, 45-17
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Two-Deep
- NAU Game Notes
- UTU Two-Deep
- UTU Game Notes
- Game Book (PDF)
- History
-
Sep 21 (Sat) 4 p.m. ESPN+
at
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Game Notes
- Northern Arizona Two-Deep
- UIW Two-Deep
- Game Book (PDF)
- Gallery
San Antonio, Texas
TV: ESPN+
L, 14-38
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Game Notes
- Northern Arizona Two-Deep
- UIW Two-Deep
- Game Book (PDF)
- History
- Gallery
-
Sep 28 (Sat) 1 p.m. ESPN+
Big Sky *
vs
Family Weekend / Hispanic Heritage Day
- Box Score
- Recap
- Sacramento State Two-Deep
- NAU Two-Deep
- Game Notes
- Sacramento State's Game Notes
- Digital Game Program
- Game Book (PDF)
- Gallery
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
TV: ESPN+
W, 34-16
- Box Score
- Recap
- Sacramento State Two-Deep
- NAU Two-Deep
- Game Notes
- Sacramento State's Game Notes
- Digital Game Program
- Game Book (PDF)
- History
- Gallery
-
Oct 5 (Sat) 2 p.m. SWX / ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
Big Sky *
at
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Game Notes
- Radio Español
- Idaho Game Notes
- Game Book (PDF)
- Gallery
Moscow, Idaho
TV: SWX / ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
L, 17-23
- Box Score
- Recap
- NAU Game Notes
- Radio Español
- Idaho Game Notes
- Game Book (PDF)
- History
- Gallery
-
Oct 12 (Sat) 1 p.m. Scripps Sports / ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
Big Sky *
at
- Listen
- Live Stats
- NAU Game Notes
- Montana Game Notes
- History
Missoula, Mont.
TV: Scripps Sports / ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network
Missoula, Mont.
- Listen
- Live Stats
- NAU Game Notes
- Montana Game Notes
- History
-
Oct 19 (Sat) 1 p.m.
Big Sky *
vs
Homecoming
- Listen
- History
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
- Listen
- History
-
Nov 2 (Sat) 1 p.m.
Big Sky *
vs
Military Appreciation Day / Red Rock Rivalry
- History
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
- History
-
Nov 9 (Sat) 6 p.m.
Big Sky *
at
- History
San Luis Obispo, Calif.
San Luis Obispo, Calif.
- History
-
Nov 16 (Sat) 12 p.m.
Big Sky *
- History
Greeley, Colo.
Greeley, Colo.
- History
-
Nov 23 (Sat) 1 p.m.
Big Sky *
vs
Senior Day / Native American Heritage Day
- History
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field
- History
|Team
|Period
|F
|Winner:
|Away Team Final Score
|Winner:
|Home Team Final Score
- Stadium:
- Location:
- Attendance:
- Duration:
: ();
: ();
Recap
Details
- Stadium:
- Location:
- Attendance:
- Duration:
: ();
: ();
|Team
|Period
|F
|Winner:
|Away Team Final Score
|Winner:
|Home Team Final Score
: );
: );
Details