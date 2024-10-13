2024 Football Schedule (2024)

Season Record Scheduled Games References

Season Record

  • Overall 3-3
  • PCT .500
  • Conf 1-1
  • PCT .500
  • Streak L1
  • Home 2-0
  • Away 1-3
  • Neutral 0-0

Flagstaff, Ariz. is in the Mountain Standard time zone (MST) and does not observe daylight savings time. All times listed in MST(GMT-7).

From the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, Flagstaff is the same as Pacific time.

From the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March, Flagstaff is the same as Mountain time

Scheduled Games

  • 2024 Football Schedule (1)

    Aug 31 (Sat) 1 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    vs


    Running of the Freshmen / Hall of Fame

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Game Notes
    • Depth Chart
    • Digital Game Program
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • Gallery

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    TV: ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    W, 66-6

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Game Notes
    • Depth Chart
    • Digital Game Program
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • History
    • Gallery

  • 2024 Football Schedule (2)

    Sep 7 (Sat) 7 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • Northern Arizona Two-Deep
    • Arizona Game Notes
    • Arizona Two-Deep
    • NAU Two-Deep
    • Game Book (PDF)

    Tucson, Ariz

    TV: ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    L, 10-22

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • Northern Arizona Two-Deep
    • Arizona Game Notes
    • Arizona Two-Deep
    • NAU Two-Deep
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • History

  • 2024 Football Schedule (3)

    Sep 14 (Sat) 6 p.m. ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Two-Deep
    • NAU Game Notes
    • UTU Two-Deep
    • UTU Game Notes
    • Game Book (PDF)

    St. George, Utah

    TV: ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    W, 45-17

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Two-Deep
    • NAU Game Notes
    • UTU Two-Deep
    • UTU Game Notes
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • History

  • 2024 Football Schedule (4)

    Sep 21 (Sat) 4 p.m. ESPN+

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Game Notes
    • Northern Arizona Two-Deep
    • UIW Two-Deep
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • Gallery
    See Also
    Nau 2024 Fall CalendarFitness and Wellness | Campus Recreation | NAU

    San Antonio, Texas

    TV: ESPN+

    L, 14-38

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Game Notes
    • Northern Arizona Two-Deep
    • UIW Two-Deep
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • History
    • Gallery

  • 2024 Football Schedule (5)

    Sep 28 (Sat) 1 p.m. ESPN+

    Big Sky *

    vs


    Family Weekend / Hispanic Heritage Day

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • Sacramento State Two-Deep
    • NAU Two-Deep
    • Game Notes
    • Sacramento State's Game Notes
    • Digital Game Program
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • Gallery

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    TV: ESPN+

    W, 34-16

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • Sacramento State Two-Deep
    • NAU Two-Deep
    • Game Notes
    • Sacramento State's Game Notes
    • Digital Game Program
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • History
    • Gallery

  • 2024 Football Schedule (6)

    Oct 5 (Sat) 2 p.m. SWX / ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    Big Sky *

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Game Notes
    • Radio Español
    • Idaho Game Notes
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • Gallery

    Moscow, Idaho

    TV: SWX / ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    L, 17-23

    • Box Score
    • Recap
    • NAU Game Notes
    • Radio Español
    • Idaho Game Notes
    • Game Book (PDF)
    • History
    • Gallery

  • 2024 Football Schedule (7)

    Oct 12 (Sat) 1 p.m. Scripps Sports / ESPN+ Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    Big Sky *

    Missoula, Mont.

    TV: Scripps Sports / ESPN+ Radio: Northern Arizona Healthcare NAU Lumberjack Radio Network

    Missoula, Mont.

  • 2024 Football Schedule (8)

    Oct 19 (Sat) 1 p.m.

    Big Sky *

    vs


    Homecoming

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

  • 2024 Football Schedule (9)

    Nov 2 (Sat) 1 p.m.

    Big Sky *

    vs


    Military Appreciation Day / Red Rock Rivalry

    • History

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    • History

  • 2024 Football Schedule (10)

    Nov 9 (Sat) 6 p.m.

    Big Sky *

    • History

    San Luis Obispo, Calif.

    San Luis Obispo, Calif.

    • History

  • 2024 Football Schedule (11)

    Nov 16 (Sat) 12 p.m.

    Big Sky *

    • History

    Greeley, Colo.

    Greeley, Colo.

    • History

  • 2024 Football Schedule (12)

    Nov 23 (Sat) 1 p.m.

    Big Sky *

    vs


    Senior Day / Native American Heritage Day

    • History

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    Flagstaff, Ariz. Findlay Toyota Field

    • History
2024 Football Schedule (2024)

