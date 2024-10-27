2024 Generations Advantage Member Resources - Martin's Point (2024)

NEW for 2024: We’ve created a new, combined form—“2024 Member Reimbursement Form—Wellness Wallet/Eyewear.” This form should be used when submitting a request by mail for reimbursement for items under your 2024 Wellness Wallet benefit and items under your separate prescription eyewear benefit (not related to cataract surgery). See details below!



Wellness Wallet Reimbursement Request



Submit your Wellness Wallet reimbursement request online:

SUBMIT ONLINE NOW

REQUEST BY MAIL: Use this form for items/services covered under your 2024 Wellness Wallet reimbursement benefit up to your plan’s annual limit.

2024 Member Reimbursement Form Wellness Wallet/Eyewear

To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.

Learn more about this benefit on our Wellness Wallet Benefit page.

Eyewear Reimbursement Request

NEW FOR 2024! ONLINE REIMBURSEMENT REQUEST: Try this new option for easier submission and quicker processing!

Submit your Prescription Eyewear reimbursement request online:

SUBMIT ONLINE NOW

REQUEST BY MAIL: Use this form for reimbursement for items eligible under your prescription eyewear benefit up to your plan's annual limit. (DO NOT use this form if your eyewear purchase is due to recent cataract surgery. In this case, use the Medical Services Reimbursement Form seen below.)

2024 Member Reimbursement Form Wellness Wallet/Eyewear

To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.

Learn more about this benefit on our Vision Benefits page.

Medical Services Reimbursement Request

This form is for reimbursement for covered medical services that you received through a provider or at a medical facility. This also includes eyewear that you purchased due to recent cataract surgery.

Medical Services Reimbursement Form (PDF)



Learn more about this benefit on ourContact and Eyeglasses After Cataract Surgery page.

Prescription Drug Reimbursement Request

Use this form when you have paid out-of-pocket for your Part D formulary prescription drug. DO NOT use any other forms if your reimbursement request is for prescription drugs.

Prescription Drug Reimbursement Form (PDF)