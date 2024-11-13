2024 Olympic schedule for Aug. 11: Team USA women vs. France, women's volleyball final highlight last day of Paris Games (2024)

Table of Contents
Team USA women’s basketball vs. France in gold medal game (9:30 a.m. ET, NBC) U.S. volleyball vs. Italy in gold medal match (7 a.m. ET, NBC) Closing Ceremony (3 p.m. ET, NBC) Peacock Fubo DirecTV Stream Full schedule for Sunday, Aug. 11 FAQs References

ryan young

Staff writer

·5 min read

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news | How to watch

After more than two weeks of action, it's time for the Closing Ceremony in France.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially end on Sunday night, but we have a few final events to wrap up before athletes leave the country. Here's what we're looking forward to most on Sunday at the Olympics, and how to watch the Closing Ceremony.

Team USA women’s basketball vs. France in gold medal game (9:30 a.m. ET, NBC)

The United States women’s basketball team is now just one win away from an eighth straight gold medal. Team USA will take on France in a repeat of the men’s gold medal match on Sunday afternoon in Paris in one of the final events of the Games. If the Americans can pull off the win, it will mark their 61st straight Olympics win and break a tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven straight gold medals from 1936-68.

Team USA and France will tip off at 9:30 a.m. ET, and the game can be seen on NBC.

U.S. volleyball vs. Italy in gold medal match (7 a.m. ET, NBC)

After a thrilling five-set win over Brazil in the semifinals, the U.S. women’s volleyball team will attempt to win a second straight gold medal on Sunday. The Americans, who beat Brazil at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo by straight sets to win their first Olympics championship, will now take on Italy in the gold medal match on Sunday. Italy, the top-ranked team in the Games, rolled over Turkey in straight sets in their semifinals match.

Italy and the United States will start their match at 7 a.m. ET, and it can be seen on NBC.

Closing Ceremony (3 p.m. ET, NBC)

The Closing Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday to mark the official end of the 2024 Paris Olympics. NBC will start its coverage at 2 p.m. ET, and it will rebroadcast the ceremony in prime time across the country on Sunday night just like it did with the Opening Ceremony. The event will be held in the Stade de France. Swimming star Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead will serve as the flag bearers for the United States.

Check your local listings and streaming alternatives (Peacock and NBCOlympics.com) as not all events will air live on NBC depending on your timezone. All events will stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

All events streaming live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • 2024 Olympic schedule for Aug. 11: Team USA women vs. France, women's volleyball final highlight last day of Paris Games (3)

    Fubo

    Watch NBC, USA Network, E!

    Try free at Fubo

  • 2024 Olympic schedule for Aug. 11: Team USA women vs. France, women's volleyball final highlight last day of Paris Games (4)

    DirecTV Stream

    Watch NBC, USA Network, E!

    Try free at DirecTV

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Full schedule for Sunday, Aug. 11

Women's Track & Field

  • Marathon (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

  • Belgium vs. Australia: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • France vs. United States: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

  • Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 1: 5:22 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Men's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 5:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 2: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 5:57 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Semifinals Decider: 6:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Men's Keirin, Semifinals: 6:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Finals Race 1: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 6:53 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Finals Race 2: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Men's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 7:23 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Men's Keirin, Final for Gold: 7:32 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Sprint, Finals - Decider: 7:44 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 7:56 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

  • Spain vs. Slovenia: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Germany vs. Denmark: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's modern pentathlon

  • Final Riding Show Jumping: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Final Fencing Bonus Round: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Final Swimming 200m Freestyle: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Final Laser Run: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

  • United States vs. Italy: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

  • Greece vs. Spain: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • United States vs. Hungary: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • Serbia vs. Croatia: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's weightlifting

  • +81kg: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling

  • MFS 65kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • WFS 76kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • MFS 97kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • MFS 65kg Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • MFS 65kg Final: 6:25 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • MFS 97kg Bronze Medal Match: 6:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • MFS 97kg Final: 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • WFS 76kg Bronze Medal Match: 7:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

  • WFS 76kg Final: 7:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

2024 Olympic schedule for Aug. 11: Team USA women vs. France, women's volleyball final highlight last day of Paris Games (2024)

FAQs

Where can I watch the volleyball Olympics 2024 for free? ›

The volleyball live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and E!/USA in the USA. Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock.

Read On
Where can I see the Paris Olympics 2024? ›

Olympics 2024: Watch Paris Olympics 2024 Games Live Streaming & Highlights on JioCinema.

Get More Info Here
Where is the 2024 Olympics schedule? ›

The Olympic Games of Paris 2024

The Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, when Paris will become the centre of the world—the world of sport, and so much more.

Explore More
Will volleyball be in the 2024 Olympics? ›

The volleyball matches at Paris 2024 will be held from 27 July to 11 August to determine the 16th Olympic volleyball champions in each gender. The competitions will be held at the well-known Pavilion 1 of the South Paris Arena. The Olympic volleyball tournaments at Paris 2024 will be conducted under a new format.

Get More Info
Where can I watch women's USA volleyball? ›

How to watch women's volleyball gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics. The women's volleyball gold medal game will air live on NBC at 7 a.m. ET /4 a.m. PT. You can stream the match live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC app.

Explore More
What channel is women's volleyball on? ›

The gold medal game for women's volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

Discover More Details
What are the 5 new sports for the 2024 Olympics? ›

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking were four non-traditional sports that captivated audiences at the Paris Games. Breaking, also known as break dancing, made its Olympic debut. Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing all first appeared at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Show Me More
Which country has the most Olympic athletes in 2024? ›

As of July 29, the NOCs with the most athletic participation include the following: United States: 637 athletes. France: 596 athletes. Australia: 477 athletes.

Know More
What is the age limit for the Olympics? ›

There is no specific age limit for taking part in the Olympics, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Discover More Details
Who is the best women's volleyball team in the Olympics 2024? ›

Volleyball Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Women's standings.
RankPoints
Point Ratio
1China CHN1.112
2USA USA1.028
3Serbia SRB1.054
1 more row

Find Out More

Who is favored in the 2024 Olympics volleyball? ›

In 2024, Poland leads as a volleyball favorite, with Brazil the surprising underdog, both vying for top medals.

Continue Reading
What sports are being removed from the Olympics 2024? ›

Meanwhile, some other sports that were featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Games past, including baseball, softball and karate, will not make an appearance in Paris this year. Here's what to know about the sports coming and going from the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Continue Reading
Olympic Volleyball Preview: Paris 2024 event ...NBC Olympicshttps://www.nbcolympics.com ›

Everything to know about volleyball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including competition preview, event guide, top athletes, how to watch and daily schedule.
Your official source for Volleyball Olympic Games Paris 2024 match schedules and results. Stay updated with the latest news on Volleyball World.
You can catch every men's and women's indoor volleyball game on Peacock, and select games on NBC, CNBC, USA, Telemundo, Universo, and E!. Games will be ...

View More
How to watch volleyball for free? ›

Fans can watch this volleyball game for free online by using the free trials offered by Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, Peacock is livestreaming every Olympic event.

Discover More
Can I watch the 2024 Olympics on Hulu? ›

Watch the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics on NBC with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. With Hulu + Live TV, viewers get access to extensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including live coverage of select U.S. Olympic Trials* as well as full access to ESPN+. *Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu.

See More
Does Amazon Prime have Olympics? ›

You can also watch the Olympics live via the France Channel on Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers will get exclusive access to a free 7-day trial of the France Channel when they sign up, which will have all of the sports live.

Know More

References

Top Articles
A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla
FEATURE – TOYOTA TACOMA ‘TACOZILLA’ CAMPER - JUST 4X4S
Up Close and Personal With Tacozilla, the Delightful Toyota Truck Camper Conversion
Latest Posts
Toyota Unveils ‘Tacozilla’ Tacoma Camper Overlanding Rig At 2021 SEMA Show - Toyota USA Newsroom
TacoZilla - A First Look at Toyota's Modern Chinook Tacoma
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mr. See Jast

Last Updated:

Views: 6186

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mr. See Jast

Birthday: 1999-07-30

Address: 8409 Megan Mountain, New Mathew, MT 44997-8193

Phone: +5023589614038

Job: Chief Executive

Hobby: Leather crafting, Flag Football, Candle making, Flying, Poi, Gunsmithing, Swimming

Introduction: My name is Mr. See Jast, I am a open, jolly, gorgeous, courageous, inexpensive, friendly, homely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.