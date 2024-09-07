2024 Olympic schedule for Aug. 11: Team USA women vs. France, women's volleyball final highlight last day of Paris Games (2024)

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news | How to watch

After more than two weeks of action, it's time for the Closing Ceremony in France.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will officially end on Sunday night, but we have a few final events to wrap up before athletes leave the country. Here's what we're looking forward to most on Sunday at the Olympics, and how to watch the Closing Ceremony.

Team USA women’s basketball vs. France in gold medal game (9:30 a.m. ET, NBC)

The United States women’s basketball team is now just one win away from an eighth straight gold medal. Team USA will take on France in a repeat of the men’s gold medal match on Sunday afternoon in Paris in one of the final events of the Games. If the Americans can pull off the win, it will mark their 61st straight Olympics win and break a tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven straight gold medals from 1936-68.

Team USA and France will tip off at 9:30 a.m. ET, and the game can be seen on NBC.

U.S. volleyball vs. Italy in gold medal match (7 a.m. ET, NBC)

After a thrilling five-set win over Brazil in the semifinals, the U.S. women’s volleyball team will attempt to win a second straight gold medal on Sunday. The Americans, who beat Brazil at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo by straight sets to win their first Olympics championship, will now take on Italy in the gold medal match on Sunday. Italy, the top-ranked team in the Games, rolled over Turkey in straight sets in their semifinals match.

Italy and the United States will start their match at 7 a.m. ET, and it can be seen on NBC.

Closing Ceremony (3 p.m. ET, NBC)

The Closing Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday to mark the official end of the 2024 Paris Olympics. NBC will start its coverage at 2 p.m. ET, and it will rebroadcast the ceremony in prime time across the country on Sunday night just like it did with the Opening Ceremony. The event will be held in the Stade de France. Swimming star Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead will serve as the flag bearers for the United States.

Check your local listings and streaming alternatives (Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com) as not all events will air live on NBC depending on your timezone. All events will stream live on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

All events streaming live on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Peaco*ck Stream the 2024 Olympics $7.99/month at Peaco*ck

Fubo Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Stream Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at DirecTV

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Full schedule for Sunday, Aug. 11

Women's Track & Field

Marathon (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on NBC, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's basketball

Belgium vs. Australia: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

France vs. United States: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 5 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 1: 5:22 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 5:29 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals Race 2: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 5:57 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals Decider: 6:18 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Semifinals: 6:29 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals Race 1: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 6:53 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals Race 2: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 7:23 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for Gold: 7:32 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Decider: 7:44 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 7:56 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's handball

Spain vs. Slovenia: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Germany vs. Denmark: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's modern pentathlon

Final Riding Show Jumping: 5 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Final Fencing Bonus Round: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Final Swimming 200m Freestyle: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Final Laser Run: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's volleyball

United States vs. Italy: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's water polo

Greece vs. Spain: 3 a.m. ET on Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

United States vs. Hungary: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Serbia vs. Croatia: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's weightlifting

+81kg: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peaco*ck and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling