2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Time, TV channel, streaming, how to watch, what to know (2024)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will increase its membership to 378 when they formally induct seven new members during Saturday's ceremony from Canton, Ohio.

Of the Hall of Fame's 371 current inductees, only 89 were selected during their first year of eligibility. On Saturday, that number will increase to 90 as one of this year's inductees received enough votes to be inducted after just one year on the ballot.

Each inductee will be introduced by a presenter before giving their induction speech. Each Hall of Fame inductee will receive an induction ring, a gold jacket and a bronze bust that will rest eternally in the Hall of Fame.

Here's how you can follow the action, along with a rundown of each member of this year's induction class.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 3 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio) TV:ESPN/NFL Network|Stream:fuboTV (click here)

Here's a look at the seven players who make up this year's induction class.