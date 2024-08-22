2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - Saint Albans, WV - craigslist (2024)

- post
Contact Information:
401 Maccorkle Ave
2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid
VIN: 4T1G31AKXRU063734
condition: excellent
cylinders: 4 cylinders
drive: fwd
fuel: hybrid
odometer: 55,945
paint color: silver
title status: clean
transmission: automatic
type: sedan
2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Celestial Silver Metallic
Call: 304-449-5365 | Stock#: TC40401A
Moses SupercenterYear: 2024
401 Maccorkle Ave
Saint Albans , WV 25177
Make: Toyota
Model: Camry Hybrid
Trim: SE
Stock No: TC40401A
Miles: 55945
Transmission: Ecvt
Engine: l4 2.5L
VIN: 4T1G31AKXRU063734
Exterior: Celestial Silver Metallic
Interior: Ash
Condition: Used
401 Maccorkle Ave
Saint Albans , WV 25177
Or visit:https://sale.proauto-login.com/ref/291/130-2024-Toyota-Camry-Hybrid-3bk50-503638
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.44/47 City/Highway MPGMoses Auto Group utilizes "MARKET VALUE PRICING" on all the vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time market data to ensure that all our customers enjoy a hassle-free buying experience and the best value possible. That, along with the largest selection of over 3500 quality cars, trucks, and SUVs in the tristate WV, KY, and OH area (as well as the surrounding cities of Charleston, Huntington, and Morgantown), has our loyal client base coming back again and again. Come to Moses today and experience the car-buying process as it should be- Driven By You.DEALERSHIP INFO:
We are one of several dealers within the family-run Moses Auto Group, a collection of dealerships in St. Albans, Charleston and Huntington. We also have over $20 million worth of pre-owned inventory, Stop by today.
Copy and Paste this link for more vehicle information:
https://sale.proauto-login.com/ref/291/130-2024-Toyota-Camry-Hybrid-3bk50-503638
Call: 304-449-5365 to get the best price!Moses Supercenter
401 Maccorkle Ave
Saint Albans, WV
2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale in Saint Albans
Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that all the information contained on this website is correct, 100% accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All the information and materials on this site are listed "as is," without an express or implied warranty. While we monitor the site daily to the best of our ability, certain issues with feeds may affect inventory or pricing structure. Price does not include tax, license, documentation and/or processing fees, or destination charges. Vehicles shown may not be in our inventory or may be in transit. New vehicles can be ordered or located and made available for sale at our location within a reasonable time from your inquiry.
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (1-year trial), Illuminated entry, Bumpers: body-color, Fully automatic headlights, Driver door bin, Four wheel independent suspension, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Speed-sensing steering, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Spoiler, Traction control, Power steering, ABS brakes, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Rear window defroster, Power driver seat, Front dual zone A/C, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Driver vanity mirror, Security system, Radio: Audio, Dual front side impact airbags, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Air Conditioning, Front reading lights, Front anti-roll bar, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Dual front impact airbags, Panic alarm, Delay-off headlights, Power windows, 6 Speakers, Overhead console, Automatic temperature control, Passenger vanity mirror, Overhead airbag, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Power door mirrors, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Remote keyless entry, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag
