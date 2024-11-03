2024 USA men's basketball Olympic roster: College careers, highlights (2024)

USA Basketball finalized its men's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 12-player roster includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard*, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton.

The star-studded team is set to tip off its Paris Olympic run on July 28, hoping to add to the 16 gold medals the USA has won in its 19 Olympic appearances. The team will be led by Steve Kerr, assisted by Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga's Mark Few.

Team USA college stats

LeBron James (N/A): James was drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA draft out of high school.

Stephen Curry (Davidson): Curry had an incredible college career, averaging 25.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists between 2006-09. Basketball fans got their first taste of the all-time great, who shot 41% from beyond the arc in his college career. During his final year with the Wildcats, Curry was the NCAA scoring leader, a consensus first-team All-American and a Wooden Award finalist. Davidson reached the Elite Eight during Curry's sophomore campaign as a 10-seed.

Kevin Durant (Texas): Durant put together one of the best single seasons in college basketball history during the 2006-07 season. As a freshman, he won the Wooden and Naismith Awards, averaging 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Longhorns.

See Also
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris OlympicsTeam USA Basketball: The latest scores and updates ahead of 2024 Paris OlympicsRanking Team USA Olympics men's basketball roster, who's the best player?Team USA basketball schedule, roster for 2024 Olympics as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, more eye gold in Paris

Joel Embiid (Kansas): Embiid averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks during his lone season with the Jayhawks. Embiid led Kansas to its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship, only trailing UCLA for most consecutive power conference titles.

Jayson Tatum (Duke): Tatum was the star of the 2016-17 Blue Devils team, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his sole season in Durham. The Tatum-led Blue Devils entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed, but they suffered a disappointing loss to seven-seed South Carolina in the second round.

Kawhi Leonard* (San Diego State): Leonard averaged 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over two years with the Aztecs. Leonard was a part of the 2010-11 San Diego State team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Aztecs finished 34-3 in Leonard's second and final season.

Devin Booker (Kentucky): Booker was a part of the 2014-15 Wildcat's team that held nine future NBA players including Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein. Booker averaged 10 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his only season with Kentucky. The Wildcats advanced to the Final Four before losing to Wisconsin.

Jrue Holiday (UCLA): Holiday averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals during the 2008-09 season with the Bruins. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team before declaring for the NBA draft.

Anthony Davis (Kentucky): Davis, similar to Durant, put together a magical single-season with the Wildcats, winning the Wooden and Naismith Awards. He averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a ridiculous 4.7 blocks during the 2011-12 season. The Davis-led Wildcats went 38-2 (16-0 SEC) and defeated Kansas in the 2012 NCAA tournament national championship.

See Also
2023-2024 Men's Basketball Roster

Anthony Edwards (Georgia): Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists during the 2019-20 season with the Bulldogs. He was named to the 2019-20 All-SEC team before declaring for the NBA draft.

Bam Adebayo (Kentucky): Adebayo was a part of a loaded Kentucky team that rostered seven future NBA players. During his lone season with the Wildcats, Adebayo averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.5 blocks. Kentucky advanced to the Elite Eight with Adebayo before falling to North Carolina in the 2016-17 season.

Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State): Haliburton averaged 10.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals in two seasons with the Cyclones. He was named to the All-Big 12 team before declaring for the NBA draft after the 2019-20 season.

Derrick White (Colorado): White began his career atColorado–Colorado Springs before transferring to Colorado for his final season. After sitting out for a year due to transfer rules, White averaged18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. White was named first-team All-Pac-12 and All-Defense in his lone season.

*Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the men's national team on July 10.He was replaced by Derrick White.

NCAA Student-Athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics 🥇🥈🥉

2024 USA men's basketball Olympic roster: College careers, highlights (1)

College careers of NCAA student-athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics:
🏀 Basketball: Men's team USA | Women's team USA | Women's 3x3 | Men's 3x3
🏟️ Track and Field: Team USA roster | US trials
🏐 Volleyball: U.S. Women's| ⛳️ Golf: USA men's | USA women's
🥇🥈🥉
📺 WATCH: College highlights of former-NCAA Olympians:
🤼‍♂️ Wrestling: Kyle Dake | Zain Retherford | Aaron Brooks
🏐 Women's volleyball: Kathryn Plummer| Dana Rettke | Avery Skinner
🏀 Men's hoops:Steph Curry | Devin Booker |Anthony Davis
🏀 Women's hoops: Sabrina Ionescu| Kelsey Plum |A'ja Wilson
⛳️ Men's golf: Scottie Scheffler
🔥History:2022 NCAA student-athlete Olympic medal winners

2024 USA men's basketball Olympic roster: College careers, highlights (2024)

FAQs

Who is on the USA men's Olympic basketball team roster for 2024? ›

USA Basketball finalized its men's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 12-player roster includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard*, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton.

Learn More Now
Is Luka Doncic playing in the 2024 Olympics? ›

Here's why Luka Dončić won't be playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Slovenia - Yahoo Sports.

Read On
Who is on the team USA for basketball? ›

Team USA men's basketball roster
PlayerPositionNBA team
Bam AdebayoCenterMiami Heat
Devin BookerGuardPhoenix Suns
Stephen CurryGuardGolden State Warriors
Anthony DavisForward/CenterLos Angeles Lakers
8 more rows
Jul 28, 2024

Tell Me More
Does team USA basketball get paid? ›

Olympians don't earn a traditional salary for competing in the Olympics, unlike in other sporting events, but they do receive bonuses if they earn a gold, silver or bronze medal.

Learn More
Who is the youngest player on the US Olympic basketball team? ›

Anthony Edwards is the youngest member of the U.S. men's basketball team. He celebrates in recent exhibitin game against Serbia with LeBron James, the oldest.

Read More
Is Simone competing in 2024? ›

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will anchor three of the four apparatus Tuesday (30 July) as Team USA seeks to reclaim the women's team gold medal at Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Get More Info Here
What ethnicity is Luka? ›

Dončić was born in Ljubljana to Mirjam Poterbin, an owner of beauty salons, and Saša Dončić, a basketball coach and former player. His mother is Slovenian, and his father is a Slovenian of Serbian descent from Kosovo. His parents filed for divorce in 2008, with custody and legal guardianship granted to his mother.

Find Out More
Did Jokic make the Olympics? ›

After making the NBA all-rookie team in the 2016, Jokic destroyed the U.S. in a near-upset in the group stage at the Rio Olympics, scoring 25 points and grabbing six rebounds in a 94-91 loss. U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski gushed about Jokic after the game.

Know More
How many NBA players are playing in the Olympics in 2024? ›

Over 40 NBA players are expected to compete in the 2024 Olympics. The United States, Canada and Australia feature the most NBA players.

Discover More Details
Why isn't Jaylen Brown on the Olympic team? ›

It was clear the Celtics star felt blacklisted due to his ongoing conflict with Nike. The next day, USA Basketball managing director Hill indirectly addressed his decision to leave Brown off the roster. "You've got 12 spots.

Learn More

Why has Steph Curry never played in the Olympics? ›

But the difference is Curry is 36 years old and circumstance, injury and timing have kept him off previous Olympic teams. He plans to treasure this experience.

Keep Reading
Who is the head coach of the USA Basketball Team 2024? ›

Steve Kerr

Learn More
How do basketball players get picked for the Olympics? ›

3×3 basketball

The qualification system is the same for men and women. Teams can be selected in three ways: with a global ranking based on the best performances by players on the FIBA 3×3 official tour, with two “Universal” Olympic Qualifying Tournaments and an Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Keep Reading
Who is the highest paid NBA player in 2024? ›

NBA's highest paid players 2024-25 season: Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic lead.

Read On
Do Olympic athletes get paid to train? ›

Team and individual sponsors help pay for training and competition travel, stateside and abroad, along with fundraisers. National governing bodies − such as USA Track and Field − and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee also can provide stipends to athletes to help offset costs.

Discover More Details
How many athletes from the USA are in the Olympics in 2024? ›

According to the list, 637 athletes will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics, the most of any country. Around 11,000 athletes participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, including 613 athletes from Team USA, according to the Olympics website.

Read On
Who will be on US Olympic team? ›

Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
  • Archery. Catalina GNoriega. ...
  • Artistic Swimming. Anita Alvarez (Team) ...
  • Badminton. Jennie Gai (mixed doubles) ...
  • Basketball. Cierra Burdick (3x3) ...
  • Beach Volleyball. Kelly Cheng. ...
  • Boxing. Jajaira Gonzalez (60kg) ...
  • Breaking. Sunny Choi. ...
  • Canoe/Kayak. Nevin Harrison (canoe sprint)

Learn More
Who will replace Kawhi? ›

USA Basketball replaced Leonard's roster spot with Boston's Derrick White. "No, it was USAB's call and I was quite frankly very disappointed with the decision," Frank said. "Kawhi wanted to play.

Get More Info
Why did Kawhi leave the team in the USA? ›

"He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it's in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris."

Show Me More

References

Top Articles
TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins
TFT Comps Set 11 Tier List - Patch 14.6 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins
NEW TFT Meta Comps Tier List - Best Comps for Set 9.5 - tftchallenger.com
Latest Posts
Dragonscale Expedition Reputation Overview in Dragonflight (10.0.2)
NAV Hjelpemiddelsentral Vestfold og Telemark - nav.no
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5541

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.