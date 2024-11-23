21 Safe Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands For A Healthy Chip-Free Manicure (2024)

SKL is reader supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn affiliate commission. Learn morehere.

Best Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands For A Healthy Manicure

Are you looking for the best non toxic nail polish brands that offer super safe yet chip-free formulas for your next manicure or pedicure?

From shimmery, metallic rose gold and soft, delicate pastels to trendy, deep greens, the 8-free, 10-free, 5-free, and 21-free brands below offer non-toxic nail polish for babies, kids, and adults alike!

Yes, they are that safe. Be sure to check out our “free from” section on each and every non-toxic nail polish brand to see exactly what the brands are keeping out of their amazing formulas.

The Best Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands In 2024!

When searching for our ideal non-toxic nail polish formulas, there are certain words we tend to “Google” on repeat, “long-lasting,” “cruelty-free,” and “non-toxic” are the quintessential trifecta. You know, the options that hit the sweet spot between quality and ethics.

There’s a massive increase in searches around “non-toxic nail polish for kids” and “non-toxic nail polish for pregnancy” as more and more information about the toxic chemicals that lurk in our little glass bottles comes to light.

The truth is, that your favorite glossy white hue with a whisper of soft pink might be infused with formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP).

These chemicals are known as the “toxic trio” or “big 3”. Studies have shown that chemicals in nail polish can be absorbed into the body!

So excuse us for putting our fingernails solely in the hands of the best non-toxic nail polish brands of 2024!

These non toxic nail polishes are typically referred to as “3-free,” “5-free,” “7-free,” or “10-free,” depending on the number of harmful chemicals they are free from.

For example, a 3-free nail polish is free from formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP.

A 10-free nail polish is free from 10 harmful chemicals, including formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, formaldehyde resin, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, triphenyl phosphate, parabens, and lead.

Does non-toxic nail polish exist?

Yes, non toxic nail polish not only exists but thrives! A slew of premium nail polish brands offer non toxic options that are free from harmful chemicals commonly found in traditional nail polish, such as formaldehyde, toluene, and phthalates.

These non-toxic nail polishes are referred to as “3-free,” “8-free,” “10-free,” or “21-free,” depending on the number of harmful chemicals they keep out of their formulas.

In addition to being free from harmful chemicals, many non-toxic nail polishes also use natural and sustainable ingredients, such as plant-based oils and extracts, to nourish and strengthen the nails.

So if you are looking for non-toxic nail polish for pregnancy, or even for kids and babies, plenty of options are available!

Which nail polish is the least toxic?

The best non-toxic nail polish brands offer plenty of options with varying degrees of chemical-free formulations.

Some of the least toxic nail polish brands are Butter London, Ella + Mila, Zoya, Butter London, Habit, and Spa Ritual.

Read on to find our list of non-toxic nail polish for toddlers, babies, and adults, below.

What ingredients should I avoid in nail polish?

Unfortunately, nail polish formulas can be laden with toxic chemicals. So make sure that your non-toxic nail polish is free of:

Formaldehyde: This chemical is a known carcinogen that can cause respiratory issues, skin irritation, and even cancer.

Toluene: This chemical is a solvent that can cause headaches, dizziness, and even damage to the nervous system.

Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP): This chemical is often used as a plasticizer in nail polish and has been linked to hormonal imbalances and reproductive issues.

Camphor: This chemical is often used as a plasticizer in nail polish and can cause skin irritation, headaches, and even seizures in large doses.

Formaldehyde resin: This chemical is often used as a hardening agent in nail polish and can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions.

Xylene: This chemical is a solvent that can cause headaches, dizziness, and even damage to the nervous system.

Ethyl Tosylamide: This chemical is often used as a plasticizer in nail polish and has been linked to antibiotic resistance and other health concerns.

Triphenyl phosphate (TPHP): This chemical is often used as a flame retardant in nail polish and has been linked to hormonal imbalances and reproductive issues.

Choosing a non-toxic nail polish free from these harmful chemicals can minimize your exposure to toxins and protect your health.

Look for options that are labeled as “3-free,” “8-free,” “10-free,” or “21-free” to ensure that they are clean and healthy!

Which nail polish is the safest for kids?

When it comes to non-toxic nail polish for kids, it’s important to choose a safe product for their sensitive skin.

Many brands offer organic polishes containing vitamins that nourish, treat, and hydrate kids’ nails to avoid damage while looking hella cute.

Zoya, Nailtopia, and Sunday’s nail polishes are infused with vitamins and oils, non-toxic, virtually odorless, and safe for all ages.

Best Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands For A Healthy Manicure

Ten Over Ten’s whimsical colors are 8-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Their cult-favorite polish collection ranges from serene sheers to highly pigmented vibrant hues for every hour of the day! Consciously crafted salon-quality results, the formulas are packed with naturally nourishing ingredients – no nasties! Moreover, as many beauty insiders pointed out, Ten Over Ten is one of the best non-toxic nail polishes for kids and pregnant women. Price: From $14+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Dibutyl phthalate | Toluene | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Ethyl tosylamide | Xylene | Triphenyl phosphate Location/Shipping: United States, ships to Canada | Available on Amazon Shop Ten Over Ten

The streets of London inspired Butter London’s cult-favorite, skincare-infused, best non-toxic nail polish collection. The lineup of fashionable, rebellious colors gives the effect of a delicious sheer jelly look while working hard to rejuvenate the look of nails and helping to repair damage from harsh nail formulas and practices. That’s right! It’s a 10-free treatment formula infused with a unique technology-based encapsulated nail care complex of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins. The key ingredients?Vitamin E, tea tree oil, hydrolyzed keratin, arginine, and more! Surprising to no one, Butter London’s non-toxic nail polish for babies, toddlers, and adults is in the arsenal of thousands of die-hard beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Price: From $12+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | DBP | Toluene | Camphor | Ethyl tosylamide | Xylene | Parabens | gluten | TPHP Location/Shipping: United Kingdom, ships worldwide | Available on Amazon Shop Butter London

Dear Sundays is the mecca of the best non-toxic nail polish hues that are clean and modern. The bottle shape and brush are optimized for precise and quick application and all formulas are lovingly made in NY, USA. During our search for the best non-toxic nail polish for kids and adults, we’ve come across many collections, but this one is evidently one of the largest! In addition to the 10-free nail polish line, Dear Sundays offers a range of other beauty products, such as cuticle oil and hand cream, to help customers achieve a complete at-home manicure experience. Price: From $18+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: TPHP | Dibutyl phthalate | Toluene | Xylene | Ethyl tosylamide | Camphor | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Parabens Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Sundays

Spa Ritual is known as one of the best non-toxic nail polish brands for lacquers that are vegan, cruelty-free, and 12-free! The beloved company offers many colors and finishes, from classic neutrals to bold metallics and glitters, allowing us to achieve a ton of different looks! The polish also includes a built-in nail strengthener, glides on your nails, and stays for days without chipping. Granted, they are not as affordable as the other 8-free, 10-free, and 21-free nail polish options on our list, but they are worth it! Price: From $14+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Touline | Formaldehyde | Dibutyl phthalate | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Ethyl tosylamide | Xylene | Parabens | Animal-derived ingredients | Gluten Location/Shipping: United States, ships to Canada | Available on Amazon Shop Spa Ritual

Kure Bazaar’s eco-friendly nail varnish is made of 85% natural ingredients, including wood pulp, wheat, cotton, potatoes, and corn. You can consider them a new generation of non-toxic nail polish brands that combine the ethics of an ecological formula with the dazzling beauty of pigment-rich shades that never go unnoticed. From a shimmery, metallic rose gold to soft, delicate pink, the 4 Free lineup is the first nail lacquer to combine fashion and eco-consciousness. Price: $22 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Toluene | Formaldehyde | Dibutyl | Phthalate | Synthetic camphor Location/Shipping: France, worldwide shipping | Available on Amazon Shop Kure Bazaar

Mischo Beauty is a pioneer of clean beauty, offering award-winning 10-free and richly hued non-toxic nail polishes that are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and void of artificial fragrances. Durable, high-shine, and chip-resistant, the USA-made nail lacquers are lauded for their smooth, streak-free application and long-lasting wear. Many beauty connoisseurs point out that the color payoff was the best they’ve ever experienced. No streaking, no clumping, and certainly no chemicals. Price: From $21+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Formaldehyde | DBP | Toluene | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Ethyl tosylamide | Xylene | Triphenyl phosphate | TBHP | Parabens Location/Shipping: United States, ships to Canada | Available on Amazon Shop Mischo Beauty

Zoya is a vegan-friendly, non-toxic nail polish brand with dazzling colors and finishes. They are known as the “world’s longest-wearing natural nail polish,” with options ranging from cremes and shimmers to metallics, glitters, and sheers. The polish is long-lasting and chip-resistant, providing a high-quality finish on top of being free of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin, and dibutyl phthalate (DBP). What’s more, Zoya’s non-toxic nail polish for kids and adults is made with a blend of natural ingredients, including potato, corn, and wheat, which help to strengthen and nourish the nails. They also contain vitamins and minerals that promote healthy nail growth! Price: From $8+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Formaldehyde | Toluene | Camphor | Formaldehyde resin | DBP Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Zoya

Nailtopia’s vegan and cruelty-free, plant-based chip-free nail lacquer is so healthy that many moms tout it as the best non-toxic nail polish for babies and toddlers – and for themselves. Formulated with plant-based ingredients and free from harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, and camphor, the chip-resistant and long-lasting provides up to 14 days of wear. The lineup comes in various shades, from neutral to bold colors, and has a glossy finish. They are made with a combination of bamboo extract, sea kelp, and pistachio oil! Price: $10 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Formaldehyde | Toluene | DBP | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Nailtopia

Habit is one of the best non-toxic nail polish brands of 2024 for a pretty good reason. The ’21-free’ formula is crafted with vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free ingredients such as Myrrh extract, an amazing nail strengthener. Aside from the sustainable packaging, which can be recycled after use, the brand also uses a plant-based brush made from renewable resources and is biodegradable. Many 21-free nail polish connoisseurs agree Habit Cosmetics vegan nail polish goes on smoothly and dries quickly. Additionally, the brand uses a 100% wind-powered manufacturing process and sources its ingredients from sustainable and ethical suppliers. Price: $20 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Toluene | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | TPP & DBP | Epoxy resin | Ethyl tosylamide | Xylene | Parabens Location/Shipping: United States Shop Habit

Certified by PETA, Jolie Vegan is a completely vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic nail polish brand with an array of dopamine-boosting colors for every taste. The toxic-free nail polish goes on smoothly and provides a long-lasting, chip-resistant look that stays on for days. The hues are highly pigmented and offer a glossy, professional-looking finish. Plus, Jolie Vegan uses recycled and recyclable materials for their packaging, and their polishes are manufactured in a facility that uses solar power. What makes us love this 10-free even more? They donate to charitable organizations such as Mental Health America, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Price: 11.99 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Toluene | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Dibutyl phthalate | Camphor | Xylene | Ethyl tosylamide | Parabens | Acetone | Triphenyl phosphate | Fragrance Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Jolie Vegan See Also You Might Want to Consider Switching to a Non-Toxic Nail Polish, Say Experts

10 Free Life nail polish is touted as one of the best non-toxic nail polish brands with a slew of ethically made, naturally derived, high-quality 10-free options. The color looks great with just 2 coats and lasts for 10+ days! All formulas are infused with a built-in nail growth serum that helps grow stronger nails known as nail-NRGY Bio-Peptide Complex. From the best non-toxic nail polish for kids in vivid, cutest hues to naturals ideal for minimalist adults, the list goes on and on. Additionally, the brand uses a plant-based formula that is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, and the packaging is made from recycled materials that can be recycled again after use. Price: $18 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Formaldehyde | Toluene | DBP | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Xylene | Ethyl tosylamide | Parabens | Phthalates | Fragrance Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop 10 Free Life

786 Cosmetics breathable nail polish is a halal and vegan-friendly nail polish that claims to be breathable, allowing oxygen and water vapor to pass through the polish and reach the nail bed. This can help prevent the nails from becoming dry and brittle, which can sometimes happen with regular nail polish. The gorgeous hues include classic shades like red and nude to more unique hues like seafoam green and deep purple. No matter your preferences, the colors are vibrant and long-lasting, and the polish goes on smoothly and evenly. Plus, according to dozens of reviews, most non-toxic nail polish aficionados appreciate that the formulas don’t have a strong chemical smell like some nail polishes. Price: $9.99 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Formaldehyde | Toluene | DBP Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop 786 Cosmetics

Ella + Mila offers tons of different 17-free and vegan nail polish shades to select your favorite color this season and beyond. Seriously, no matter if you are into opaque, translucent, glitters, shimmers, or neon, you’re guaranteed to find the best non-toxic nail polish! The USA-made formulas are tested to last 10-14 days! This and the fact that it’s free from 17 chemicals makes them the ideal non-toxic nail polish for kids and adults alike. In addition, the brand also offers a variety of top coats, base coats, and nail care products to help customers achieve the perfect manicure. Price: $10.50 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Acetone | Animal-derived ingredients | Bisphenol-A | Camphor | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Parabens | Phthalates | Styrene | Sulfate | Toluene | Triphenyl phosphate | Xylene Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Ella + Mila

Gabriel Cosmetics is one of the best non-toxic nail polish brands of 2024 because of their deep commitment to sustainable natural beauty and earth-conscious practices. All 10-free formulas are made from 100% natural ingredients with no synthetic chemicals or animal by-products. The collection is dedicated to everyone who wants to complete any look with color-rich shades and textures that range from vibrant brights to delicate neutrals without getting in contact with any nasty ingredients. This is why these are also the best non-toxic nail polish for pregnancy. Safe, natural, and gorgeous, what more can we ask for? Price: From $9.35+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From: Formaldehyde | Toluene | DBP | Camphor | Formaldehyde resin | Xylene | Parabens | Fragrances | Phthalates | Acrylate | Animal ingredients Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Gabriel Cosmetics

Essie is not only one of the best non-toxic nail polish brands but also perhaps the most popular option of them all! Their collection has everything we need- from classic, sheer pale pink to dark, vampy reds and limited-edition 10-free colors. In fact, for more than 35 years, Essie has been a color authority and leader in nail luxury. The long-lasting and chip-resistant formula offers an extremely smooth application and a beautiful glossy finish that stays on for days. No wonder they are touted as the go-to nail brand for salon professionals, beauty junkies, and industry insiders. Price: From$10+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Formaldehyde | Toluene | Dibutyl | Phthalate | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Ethyl tosylamide | Xylene | Triphenyl phosphate Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Essie

Sally Hansen’s first plant-based formula is free from over 16 toxic chemicals and is 100% vegan! Their new line is a fantastic non-toxic nail polish for toddlers and babies alike. We love this nail polish for its wide range of colors and long-lasting wear. Moreover, the 16-free formula is infused with sustainable bamboo & nourishing marine algae. With consistent use, you’ll get stronger and healthier-looking nails to protect them from environmental aggressors. How amazing is that? Price: From $17.47+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Toluene | Xylene | Acetone | Phthalates | Camphor | Parabens | Ethyl tosylamide Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Sally Hansen

Auda B Vegan is a trusted, non-toxic nail polish brand that delivers ultra-rich and smooth color that’s also resistant to chipping. The 10-free formula comes in many colors and finishes, from classic neutrals to bold, bright hues. In addition to its clean formula, Auda B’s nail polish is also known for its easy-to-apply brush and smooth consistency. Plus, the brand openly values and fosters diversity, inclusion, and beauty empowerment for everyone. Price: From $19+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Toluene | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Dibutyl phthalate | Xylene | Parabens | Fragrances | Animal products | Phthalates Location/Shipping: United States Shop Auda B Vegan

Go easy on the planet, go hard on nail art with Smith & Cult’s vegan, cruelty-free, and 8-free formulas! Known for their high-quality ingredients and unique, edgy shades, their range includes everything from classic neutrals to bold, bright hues with creamy and shimmery finishes. Smith & Cult’s nail polishes are also known for their quirky shade names, such as “Psycho Candy” and “Bitter Buddhist.” Most importantly, they last and stay shiny for days! Drop-dead gorgeous and non-toxic – the perfect combo in our book. Price: $18 Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Dibutyl phthalate | Toluene | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | Xylene | Ethyl tosylamide | Triphenyl phosphate Location/Shipping: Worldwide Shop Smith & Cult

Better than 3-free, 5-free, and 10-free, Base Coat nail polish is 21-free! Base Coat is an AAPI + Women Owned brand you should definitely put on your radar. All non-toxic nail polish formulas are made with FDA-approved ingredients responsibly in the USA. In fact, they pour and mix their polishes by hand to ensure they have the purest pigments possible. Plus, through their Polish Swap Program, you get 10% off a base coat polish for every old bottle you bring in. Price: From $20+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Animal-derived ingredients | Acetone | Toluene | Formaldehyde | Triphenyl phosphate | Phthalates | Camphor | Xylene | Phenol-formaldehyde resin Location/Shipping: United States Shop Base Coat

Aside from being one of the best non-toxic nail polish brands of 2024, Pear Nova also offers one of the newest collections of 10 free formulas on the clean beauty market. The brand was founded by Rachel James, a former fashion editor, and stylist, who was inspired to create a line of chic and sophisticated nail polishes that were also eco-friendly and safe to use on all skin tones. As for their range, it includes a mix of classic and trendy shades with both creamy and shimmery finishes. We absolutely love seeing black-owned luxury beauty brands thrive! Price: From $13.50+ Vegan Friendly? Yes Free From:Toluene | Formaldehyde | Formaldehyde resin | Camphor | DBP | Xylene | Parabens | Fragrances | Phthalates | Animal ingredients Location/Shipping: United States Shop Pear Nova

As you can see, the best non-toxic nail polish brands of 2024 offer fantastic 8-free, 10-free, 5-free, and 21-free nail polish options for every taste.

Whether you are looking for non-toxic nail polish for kids or adults, they’ve got you covered!

