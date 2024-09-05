22 details you probably missed in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Entertainment
Olivia Singh and Caralynn Matassa
- Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their Marvel roles for "Deadpool & Wolverine."
- The film includes many callbacks and references to the MCU.
- There are also several cameos that fans might not have noticed.
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Ryan Reynolds has again suited up as Deadpool, and this time he brought Hugh Jackman along for the ride.
Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) and Logan/Wolverine (Jackman) team up in "," directed by Shawn Levy.
The film includes subtle callbacks, Easter eggs, and nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here's every detail you might have missed.
At his surprise birthday party, Wade tells Buck: "No speaking lines, Buck."
This is a callback to "Deadpool 2," in which Buck (Randal Reeder) goes on a tangent about the Kübler-Ross grief cycle at the bar.
Frustrated, Wade says: "Jesus Christ, Buck. No more speaking lines for you."
Rob McElhenney has a cameo as a TVA soldier.
McElhenney and Reynolds are co-owners of the team Wrexham AFC. McElhenney's "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameo was teased in an episode of their docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham," which was released in May.
Deadpool meets a variant of Wolverine tied to a large X.
This is a reference to the cover art for "Uncanny X-Men" issue No. 251, which depicts a crucified Wolverine.
Deadpool interrupts a fight between Hulk and Wolverine.
This is an obvious nod to their rivalry in the comics. Wolverine makes his debut in issue No. 180 of "The Incredible Hulk."
The brief moment in "Deadpool & Wolverine" also pays homage to the cover art from "The Incredible Hulk" volume one, issue No. 340 by showing Hulk's reflection in the Wolverine variant's claws.
Right before Hulk shoves Deadpool out of the way, the merc says, "I'm Marvel Jesus, you dull creature, and I will not—"
This is a callback to a similar line said by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in "The Avengers" just before Hulk beat him up. In the movie, Loki says, "I am a god, you dull creature, and I will not be bullied by—."
The Bond-esque Wolverine variant wearing a white suit and eye patch is another nod to the comics.
In the comics, Wolverine dons a similar look and assumes the alias Patch when he goes to Madripoor.
Henry Cavill does the same wind-up motion with his arms from "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."
In "Deadpool & Wolverine," Cavill has a cameo as a Wolverine variant named The Cavillrine. Years earlier, he went viral for reloading his arms during a bathroom fight scene in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."
Wrexham AFC player Ollie Palmer has a cameo as a bar patron.
Palmer is a striker for the team.
When Wade wakes up in The Void, there's an "Avengers: Secret Wars" comic book on the ground.
This could be a nod to Marvel Studios' upcoming film "Avengers: Secret Wars," which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022.
The Void has various remnants of vehicles, monuments, and objects featured in the MCU, including the cupcake delivery truck from the season one premiere of the Disney+ show "Moon Knight."
In "Moon Knight," the pastry truck is part of a high-speed chase sequence.
Bodybuilder Aaron W. Reed, who played Reynolds' jacked body double in "Free Guy," stars as Juggernaut.
Juggernaut is one of the supporting characters that Deadpool and Wolverine encounter in The Void. Reed previously played Reynolds' body double, Dude, in Shawn Levy's 2021 movie "Free Guy."
Deadpool and Wolverine crash into a shop called Liefeld's Just Feet.
This is a nod to Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.
Gordon Reynolds is credited as Nicepool. Gordon is Ryan Reynolds' fake twin brother.
Reynolds plays a Deadpool variant with long hair named Nicepool. In the credits, someone named Gordon Reynolds is listed as playing the character. That's not another Reynolds relative; that's just one of the actor's aliases.
Reynolds previously used the pseudonym Champ Nightingale for double roles in the film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and to post a fake Amazon review for his gin brand.
Three out of four of Blake and Ryan's kids have cameos.
Reynolds and Lively have four kids: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. In "Deadpool & Wolverine," James is credited as a screaming mutant. Inez plays Kidpool, and Olin has a cameo as Babypool. Lively also has a role in the film, portraying a female variant of Deadpool named Ladypool.
Betty also gets a shout-out in the credits as "Hugh Jackman Wrangler: Betty Reynolds."
Wrexham AFC player Paul Mullin has a cameo as a variant named Welshpool.
He's one of the 100 Deadpool variants that Deadpool and Wolverine fight late in the movie.
Harry Holland, Tom Holland's younger brother, plays a member of Deadpool Corps.
He's one of the many Deadpool variants in the movie.
Stunt coordinator and second unit director George Cottle revealed Harry's cameo on his Instagram story, posting a photo of Harry unmasked and wearing a Deadpool costume. He's unofficially known as Haroldpool.
The fight with 100 Deadpool variants features a subtle nod to late comic book writer Stan Lee.
Lee made memorable cameos in various Marvel films. Since his death in 2018, Lee has continued to be honored in the MCU.
In "Deadpool & Wolverine," the titular characters fight the variants on a bus, which has a cleaning service ad featuring a photo of Lee.
The movie ends with a callback to "The Avengers."
After saving Deadpool's universe, he suggests getting shawarma with Wolverine.
"I could eat," Wolverine responds.
"Y'know, the Avengers discovered shawarma," Deadpool says, referencing the dish the superheroes ate after the Battle of New York in "The Avengers."
The pizza box at Wade's apartment says Feige's Famous.
This is a nod to Marvel president and "Deadpool & Wolverine" producer Kevin Feige.
The credits include the dedication "For Henry Delaney." Henry is the son of Rob Delaney, who plays Peter.
Henry died in January 2018 at the age of 2 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Rob published a memoir about his son in 2022 titled "A Heart That Works."
There's also a dedication to the late production designer Ray Chan.
Chan died in April at 56 years old. His cause of death wasn't disclosed.
"This film is dedicated to the memory of Raymond Chan," the statement in the film's credits reads. "Ray was our anchor being. His contribution to the film and so many others was a gift which was never taken for granted and will never be forgotten. We'll miss you, Ray."
The credits shout out Len Wein for his "significant contribution to the X-Men."
"Deadpool & Wolverine" credits four people with creating Wolverine: Len Wein, John Romita Sr., Herb Trimpe, and Roy Thomas.
Wein also gets another acknowledgment in the credits, with a line that reads: "The producers would like to recognize Len Wein for his significant contribution to the X-Men."
This might be in response to a controversy that emerged in April, in which Christine Valada, Wein's widow, criticized former Marvel editor in chief Roy Thomas for being credited as a Wolverine co-creator. Typically, comic book writers and artists are given creator credit, not an editor.
Wein, who died in 2017, was best known for co-creating Wolverine and the DC Comics character Swamp Thing. He also co-created the X-Men characters Nightcrawler, Storm, and Colossus.
