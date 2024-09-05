22 details you probably missed in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their Marvel roles for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The film includes many callbacks and references to the MCU.

There are also several cameos that fans might not have noticed.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Ryan Reynolds has again suited up as Deadpool, and this time he brought Hugh Jackman along for the ride.

Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) and Logan/Wolverine (Jackman) team up in "," directed by Shawn Levy.

The film includes subtle callbacks, Easter eggs, and nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.