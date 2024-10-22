29 Best & Fun Things to Do in Roseville (CA) (2024)

Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Roseville, CA?

Roseville is a city in Placer County, California. The city is the largest in Placer County. Roseville is located within the Sacramento metropolitan area and lies in the Sacramento Valley.

The region within the city was once known to be the home of Maidu Indian. The large town currently has a population of over 141,500.

The beautiful, lively city is a top attraction for tourists as there are countless activities to enjoy in the area.

Roseville has dry summers and mild, wet winters. Winters at Roseville are usually snowless. The wet season at Roseville starts in October and continues through April.

For a fun time, here are the top things to do in Roseville, CA.

1. Golfland Sunsplash

Taking your family or loved ones to Golfland Sunsplash is one of the best ways to have fun in Roseville. The Golfland Sunsplash has been the family fun spot since 1953.

The Golfland has a thrilling water park and a world-famous miniature golf course. At Golfland in Roseville, there is something for everyone to have an exciting moment. There are numerous activities from kids to adults to keep the fun going, including the children’s water play area and the adult water play area.

As an adult, do not miss the Zoomerang, Thunder falls, and Six Chuter if you are not afraid of heights and you love adventurous spins. Come along with your friends, partner, or colleagues to have the most exciting fun in Roseville.

The children’s water play is made perfectly for the kids. It has soft, smaller slides and many colorful play areas. The haven of shallow water is a favorite spot for swimmers and non-swimmers. The water is about 3 feet and a half, safe for kids.

King Bens Castle and the Roseville Mini-Golf Course are some of the top attractions in Roseville you do not want to miss as well.

Address: 1893 Taylor Rd, Roseville, CA 95661-3008

2. Miners Ravine Trail Loop

Enjoy hiking on the adventurous Miners Ravine Trail in Roseville, California. The 14.2-kilometer trail is also great for walking, running, and mountain biking. The Miners Ravine trail is the longest outstretched multipurpose trail in Roseville. The trail winds its way through Roseville, having different points in many parts of the city.

Bask in the beauty of nature while exploring the Miners Ravine trail as it features a river. Have fun in Roseville while hiking or walking on the trails with family and friends. If you enjoy biking, get on your bikes and ride through the beautiful nature paths and mountains.

Miners Ravine Trail is the perfect escape for your family and friends from the bustle and hassle of Roseville city. The trail is accessible to visitors, tourists, and residents all year round. Dogs are also allowed on the trail but must be kept on a leash.

The trail also provides easy access between downtown Roseville and Miners Ravine Preserve.

Address: 7500 Sierra College Blvd., Roseville, CA 95661

3. Antique Trove

The Antique Trove is one of the best attractions in Roseville. Visit the Antique Trove to see and shop Northern California’s grandest display of rare and vintage antiques and collectibles.

The Antique Trove has an amazingly unique and timeless collection of stoneware, metal sculptures, architectural, garden furniture, salvage décor, wooden pieces, and so many more. The items in the store are beautifully arranged in 40,000 square feet of unique vignettes with over 250 distinctive shop owners.

Not only does this store have an array of beautiful pieces indoors, but there is also an outdoor shopping area. Outside of the Antique Trove is the Garden Terrace’s Antique Village which occupies over 10,000 square feet. Stroll through the stores and carefully browse through the items. You might find that beautiful masterpiece that will last you a lifetime.

Get inspired as you walk through the store with never-seen-before creative pieces collected from different parts of the globe and put together in one store. Be sure also to get some items to give your loved ones.

Address: 236 Harding Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678-2404

4. Roseville Telephone Museum

A visit to the Roseville Telephone Museum is one of the most amazing things to do in Roseville, California. Take your family, friends, or colleagues to see one of the most extensive collections of antique telephones and memorabilia in the United States.

The exhibits celebrate more than a century of communications technology nationally and internationally. Have fun learning about the history of telephone technology from passionate museum tour guides.

The Roseville Telephone Company began in 1914 by William Doyle and later began to collect, preserve and display chronicles of the changing telephone technologies in 1989.

Address: 106 Vernon St, Roseville, CA 95678-2631

5. Maidu Museum & Historic Site

The Maidu Museum & Historic Site is one of Roseville’s best places to visit. Not only is the museum a world-class museum, but it also has a 6,000-year-old Native Californian Indian village site. The museum features a loop trail, a historic village, an art gallery, a gift shop, and so many exhibits showcasing the culture of the Maidu tribe.

The beautiful historical museum is a sight to behold as it is endowed with oak trees. When you visit the museum, follow the loop trail as it leads you past ancient petroglyphs and hundreds of bedrock mortars for grinding acorns. These ancient monuments and antiques are proof of Nisenan/ Southern Maidu’s inheritance of the site for thousands of years.

The museum has a lot of exhibits that show the Maidu culture and history. Explore the beautiful art gallery filled with artworks by contemporary Native Americans with your kids or loved ones.

Before you leave, visit the museum gift shop and get something special for that special person. There are many books, jewelry, minerals, arrowheads, and other cultural artifacts in the gift shop.

Address: 1970 Johnson Ranch Dr, Roseville, CA 95661-3749

6. Denio Swap Meet

Shop for high-quality food and beverages at affordable prices at Denio Swap Meet. Denio Swap Meet is one of the places to visit in Roseville; for lovers of fresh farm produce.

Denio’s Swap and Meet started with Roseville Farmers Market, founded in 1947 by Jim and Marilee Denio. The food market was named after the founders.

Denio’s Swap and Meet had grown from single individual selling produce near the Southern Pacific Railroad Yard to a market where other vendors come to sell their produce every Saturday. Today, it is a family business run by many generations of Denio.

While at Denio Swap Meet, make sure you stroll through the variety of concession stands and grab all the fresh foods you can get. The Denio Kitchen is also where fresh homemade foods like grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, special salsa, and many foods are served.

Address: 1551 Vineyard Rd Roseville CA phone 916-782-2704, Roseville, CA 95678-2000

7. Bayside Blue Oaks Indoor Play Area

Are you looking for a serene yet exciting place to spend the Sunday afternoon with your kids in Roseville? The Bayside Blue Oaks Indoor Play Area is right for you and your kids.

Bayside Blue Oaks Indoor Play Area offers you the opportunity to chill and relax with other parents as your kids enjoy the day. It is a safe and comfortable indoor play area for children of all ages. There is a coffee shop for parents while the play area is for the kids.

The place is structured as an indoor play area that gives an outdoor feel. The trees and green grass provide the area with a natural ambiance which makes it cool.

Address: 10000 Allentown Dr. Ste 150, Roseville, CA 95678-5996

8. All American Speedway

Watching car races at the All American Speedway is one of the best ways to spend your time in Roseville. Enjoying the thrilling fun and cheering up car racers is a fun thing to do in Roseville with your friends and family.

Roseville Toyota powers the All American Speedway, and it is Capital City’s home for NASCAR racing. This place is a must-visit in Roseville as it is known to have attracted fans for more than 66 years since its opening in 1955. The All American Speedway track is a 1/3 mile NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack accommodating about 3,800 spectators.

The American Speedway track hosts special racing events like the ARCA Menards Series, Trailer bashes, SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Malicious Monster Truck Tour, UTV Racing, Gunslinger Sprint Cars, and so many others.

Address: 800 All America City Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678-1594

9. Roseville Utility Exploration Centre

Are you an energy enthusiast? Do you love learning about ways to save the planet? If yes, then you should visit Roseville Utility Exploration Centre. The Roseville Utility Exploration Centre is an environmental learning center dedicated to giving visitors information on protecting natural resources in a fun and engaging way.

The exploration center promotes education to Roseville’s students, residents, businesses, and surrounding communities about energy and water conservation, stormwater quality, and waste reduction.

Roseville Utility Exploration Centre ensures the community and other communities’ long-term quality of life, health, and well-being.

Have fun learning about energy efficiency, renewable technology, water conservation, and recycling as you enjoy your stay in Roseville.

Address: 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747-6975

10. Carnegie Library Historical Museum

Museums are a great place to learn and marvel at history. A visit to the Carnegie Library Historical Museum is one of Roseville’s top things to do.

The Carnegie Library Historical Museum has a large and varied artifact with rooms dedicated to training displays and a small military show. The train display includes a layout that depicts old town Roseville in its earliest railroad days.

Historical musical instruments, kitchen appliances, and other tools are many amazing exhibits. There is also a special interactive area for kids to have fun at the museum.

The building was constructed with terra cotta and granite in 1912. The Carnegie Museum is housed in Roseville’s first permanent library.

Address: 557 Lincoln St, Roseville, CA 95678-1523

11. Tower Theatre

A visit to the Tower Theatre is one of the things you should do in Roseville. Take your loved ones or friends to watch a live performance or a film at the theatre.

The Tower Theatre is an old theatre built-in 1938. The old but bubbling theatre is a non-profit foundation that believes the performing arts strengthen the community and improve lifestyle.

The theatre displays an interesting collection of old and new independent/ foreign films. The tower theatre is the best place to see a movie with that special someone in Roseville.

Be mindful of parking spaces if you drive down to the theatre in a car. There aren’t a lot of free parking spaces for non-residents.

Address: 417 Vernon St, Roseville, CA 95678-2636

12. Blue Line Arts

Are you an art lover? Do you love to make beautiful art pieces? If yes, the Blue Line Arts is a place you should visit in Roseville. The Blue Line Arts presents art to you in an enticing way. Even if you do not know how to make art, you want to create artwork when you visit Blue Line Arts.

The Blue Line Arts has about five galleries filled with many displayed artworks. Blueline arts takes its visitors on a 3 step journey to embrace the beauty of the galleries and enjoy their stay. The 3 phase journey starts with a Tour, Talk, and lastly, create.

Not only will you be taken on a sightseeing spree, but you and your family will also get to talk about art and, lastly, create art in any form you can

Address: 405 Vernon St Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678-2636

13. Antelope Creek Trail

Enjoy an evening stroll solo or with your loved ones at the Antelope Creek Trail when you visit Roseville. Walking or strolling on the trail is one of the best things to do in Roseville.

Antelope Creek Trail is a 4.7-kilometer trail near Rocklin, California. The trail is lightly trafficked out and back. Along the trail are beautiful wildflowers blooming with different colors. The trail is also a favorite spot for birds as well as humans.

You can choose to walk, run, ride a bike or watch the birds when you visit the park. Dogs are allowed on this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Address: Between Galleria Blvd and Springview Dr, Roseville, CA 95678

14. Olympus Pointe Sculpture Park

Sightseeing at the Olympus Pointe Sculpture Park with your family is one of the most relieving things to do in Roseville.

The park houses an enormous sculpture called the “Cosmos” and has access to a nice jogging trail. The Olympus Pointe Park is a great place to take the family for a laidback relaxation.

Take a walk, stroll around and if you are in the mood for riding a bike, get on it and have an amazing time at the park.

Address: 350 N Sunrise Ave Behind Wendy’s & Taco Bell, next to 24 Hour Fitness, Roseville, CA 95661-3025

15. iFLY Sacramento

What is a perfect vacation without trying something new? Skydiving has been made more fun for everyone at iFLY.

iFLY offers a different yet unique method of skydiving that is safe for everyone, even the kids. The iFLY Indoor diving is a must experience in Roseville. Skydive without jumping from an airplane, falling from a very high height, or using parachutes.

Skydiving is a thrilling and exciting adventure. Have an experience of a lifetime when you visit iFLY with your family or loved ones. Make sure you try out the virtual reality flights when you visit iFLY.

Address: 118 Harding Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678-2805

16. Fountains at Roseville

Shop, eat and have fun in Roseville at the Fountains at Roseville. Fountains at Roseville is the premier outdoor lifestyle center that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping, dining, and entertainment experience. At the Fountains, there are about 40 stores and nine restaurants to keep you entertained.

The restaurants at the Fountains have outdoor patios and are perfect for evening sitting out with family.

The dancing fountain is one of the best places to take your kids to have a great time meeting other kids and making friends.

When you visit the Fountains, be sure to look out for the train ride and get tickets for the family as the excitement is about to take a jolly turn.

Address: 1013 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678-1361

17. Westfield Galleria at Roseville

The Westfield Galleria is one of the best places in Roseville to shop for clothes, gadgets, items, and many more.

Prepare to be blown away with the amazing plethora of clothing brands and stores at the galleria. Take your friends or loved ones along with you on a vacation shopping spree at the Westfield galleria when you visit Roseville.

The Westfield Galleria at Roseville is a premier shopping destination that features world-class luxury retailers, stylish first-to-market boutiques, and exquisite restaurants all within the premises. You will discover more than 240 stores in the galleria: Zara, Hugo Boss, Kate Spade, Apple, and H&M.

After browsing and shopping, be sure to visit one of the restaurants for a delicious, refreshing meal.

Address: 1151 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678-1937

18. Topgolf Roseville

The Topgolf is an exquisite attraction in Roseville. It is a great place for family or friends to hang out. It is always a great time in the family when everyone is having fun, and Topgolf is a sure spot for you and your family to experience.

The Topgolf has 102 bays over three floors, an amazing rooftop terrace, lively bars, and a golf game concept for everyone. There are golf games for all ages, from children to adults, and all experience levels. The bays at Topgolf are climate-controlled bays that are quite similar to a bowling lane.

Make most of the time at Topgolf, grabbing all the fun and entertainment you can get with your family.

Address: 1700 Freedom Way, Roseville, CA 95678-6254

19. Bounce U

Bounce U is one of the fun places to take your kids to Roseville. Bounce U I specifically made to give your children an exciting, fun time as they bounce on one of California’s best bouncing castles.

You are sure to find the best bouncing castle in Roseville in Bounce U; they have the biggest, bounciest, jumpiest inflatables. These inflatables are not like any other. If you wish to celebrate your child’s birthday while on vacation at Roseville, Bounce U is a great choice for you as they have fantastic birthday party packages.

Parents are not left out in fun at Bounce U. Visit the foam ball air cannons with your kids and enjoy all the excitement and laughter Bounce U has to offer.

Address: 7611 Galilee Rd, Roseville, CA 95678-6972

20. Opera House Saloon Roseville

Among the top places to visit in Roseville is the Opera House Saloon in Roseville. Enjoy the nightlife in Roseville when you go to the Opera House Saloon for a cool evening of fun and relaxation.

The Opera House Saloon is a historic building with a very large dance floor and a bar with booming music. Experience country lifestyle, rock and roll, and so many more in the historic bar as you gist with your loved ones, friends, or colleagues.

The two-story building features live bands, music, drinks, happy people, and friendly staff. It is all vibes and chills from 5:00 pm upwards at the Opera House. The clubhouse also offers line dancing classes on weekends for those who wish to learn. Clubbing at the Opera House Saloon is one of the best things to do in Roseville.

Address: 411 Lincoln St, Roseville, CA 95678-1521

21. The Boxing Donkey

The Boxing Donkey is a good spot to drink and hang out with your friends or partner. The Boxing Donkey is a cool traditional Irish pub with many food varieties.

Try out their donkey fries and the Irish Reuben fries when you visit the Boxing donkey. You might develop a favorite when you taste them. Other meals available are Irish Egg Rolls, Tenders & Fries, Beer Battered Onion rings, Loaded Spuds, salads, Whiskey River BBQ Burger, and many others.

The Boxing Donkey staff are friendly and always ready to help you as you spend time at the Irish pub. The atmosphere is casual and cool. The pub is also an amazing place to meet people and chill.

Go on a food date at the boxing donkey with your friends, colleagues, loved ones when you visit Roseville.

Address: 300 Lincoln St, Roseville, CA 95678-2230

22. Roller King Skating & Blading

Do you love to skate with your family? If yes, then you should visit Roller King to enjoy skating. Skating at Roller King is one of the most exciting things to do in Roseville.

The Roller King Skating and Blading have provided a safe area for you and your kids to enjoy skating while in Roseville. You can also enjoy the nightlife in Roseville at the Roller King Retro Night on Saturday nights.

There are other activities to enjoy with your families, like the roller rink with a snack bar, arcade games and TVs, and a whole ton of fun activities. The Roller King is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1977.

Address: 889 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678-4385

23. Morgan Creek Golf Course

The Morgan Creek Golf Course is one of the great places to visit in Roseville to enjoy golfing. The golf course was structured in a beautiful classic architectural style.

The terrain is natural, giving players a distinct feeling because of its uniqueness. The golf course is great for golfers and might be quite a challenge for beginners as it requires equal parts of intellect and ability.

The Morgan Creek Golf Club is also a great place to have your weddings and other memorable events in Roseville. Their professional staff and event planners are ever-ready to guide you in making your event as you want it. Also, take time to enjoy their exquisite meals as you visit Morgan Creek Golf Club with your family.

Address: 8791 Morgan Creek Ln, Roseville, CA 95747-6357

24. All Nations Native Craft Fair

One of the things to do in Roseville is to participate in the All Nations Native Craft Fair.

If you love traditional crafts, you should attend the All Nations Native Craft Fair during your vacation in Roseville.This yearly free event often takes place on the first week of December.The Cherokees of Northern Central Valley sponsor it.

At the All Nations Native Craft Fair, you will cross paths with artisans from numerous California tribes and the Cherokee Nations exhibiting their creative works.You will discover dozens of traditional art pieces, from modern art to art prints.

You can pick from a selection of handcrafted items like baskets, jewelry, natural soaps, and more.

Native American artists entertain and allow you to experience tribal singing and drumming by the Otsigeya Cherokee women and singers.

Address: Roseville, CA, United States

25. Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Another thing to do with your kids in Roseville is to go to Sky Zone Trampoline Park.

Sky Zone was established in 2004 as the world’s first trampoline park.It has evolved to become a notable influence in active indoor entertainment.

Sky Zone has franchises in different parts of the country.With more than 60 attractions, there is something for everybody, including the Toddler Zone suitable for kids and teenagers under six.

Sky Zone also has air courts that give sports and tricks a boost for children and teenagers, and their exciting slick slides offer a fun free fall and landing.

Besides monthly membership, Sky Zone offers fundraising events, birthday parties, school field trips, and other experiences allowing families and friends to come together and make unforgettable memories.

Address: 384 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661, United States

26. Skatetown Ice Arena

For any sports fan vacationing in Roseville, an exciting place to visit would be Skatetown Ice Arena.

Whether you want to try some hockey or watch a game, Skatetown Ice Arena has excellent facilities for whatever you are searching for in a skating rink.

If you are not a hockey fan, you don’t have to worry because there are other things to do, like skating around the rink.

The rink features teaching periods at different times if you have no skating knowledge but are eager to learn.

Would you like to enjoy some hours with a group or stay in the audience?Skatetown Ice Arena can carry up to five hundred people.

Address: 1009 Orlando Ave, Roseville, CA 95661, United States

27. Diamond Oaks Golf Course

An excellent way to enjoy the outdoors during your visit to Roseville is to attempt golfing at Diamond Oaks Golf Course.

Diamond Oaks Golf Course has two different courses suitable for any golf player. You can trace the clubhouse to Del Webb Boulevard.You can schedule at any time and look at the clubhouse’s lessons.

Besides the courses that new and oldplayers can golf at, the clubhouse has a shop, bar & grill for you to unwind.

Additionally, the clubhouse offers membership services, so you can check it out.

Address: 349 Diamond Oaks Rd, Roseville, CA 95678, United States

28. Marco Dog Park

Are you vacationing in Roseville with your dog?If yes, you and your dog should go to Marco Dog Park and have fun.It is among the best things to do in Roseville.

Marco Dog Park is open every day aside from Wednesdays because of morning maintenance

At the park, you will enjoy various amenities like a vast field for running and swimming pools or splash around.

One interesting thing about this park is that its name was gotten from an old Police dog.

Address: 1800 Sierra Gardens Dr, Roseville, CA 95661, United States

29. Roseville Theater Arts Academy

A visit to Roseville Theater Arts Academy is an excellent thing to do during your stay in Roseville.Watch gifted children perform on the stage of Roseville Theatre Arts Academy.

This place is an award-winning kid’s theater that supports children to participate in live theater and musical productions.

You can watch lovely plays, and stage shows with your family and friends throughout the year.

If you are visiting Roseville during the summer, you can allow your children to sign up for a one-week summer or youth camp to sharpen their theater skills like acting, singing, and dancing.

You can trace Roseville Theatre Art Academy to Vernon Street.

Address: 1800 Sierra Gardens Dr, Roseville, CA 95661, United States

Plan a Trip to Roseville

Roseville is an exciting city with lots of exciting activities.

The Westfield Galleria in Roseville and other stores make the city a regional destination for shopping.

Roseville has many exciting things to do for a fun time. The trails, parks, shopping centers, museums, and game centers make it a perfect family destination.

Visit the Carnegie Library Historical Museum, Golfland and Sunsplash, the unique antique stores, Blue Line art gallery, and so many more to experience fun on another level at Roseville.

Happy Travels!