290 Mn State jobs in Bemidji, MN (2024)

FAQs

There are roughly 50,000 state employees in Minnesota, and 90% of them are covered by negotiated union contracts. They range from prison guards, state troopers, park rangers, game officers, bridge inspectors, pollution monitors, disease trackers, medical staff, snowplow drivers and many other types of positions.

Minnesota WorkForce Centers (WFCs) provide the tools, resources and services needed for job search, career planning and training needs.

The Minnesota State Fair hires about 3,000 people throughout the summer to work in various departments for the 12-day event.

And this year, according to this Patch story, Ahmed Shabeer takes the top spot on the highest-paid state employee list. Dr. Shabeer is a psychiatrist at the Anoka Regional Treatment Center, and is set to take home $581,550.26 this year, the most of any state employee here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The biggest employer in the state remains Rochester-based Mayo Clinic, which employs more than 50,000 people in Minnesota. Mayo has been No. 1 on The List for years. Mayo is also the organization that saw the biggest increase in Minnesota-based employees.

Eligible (vested) after three years of service. Full retirement benefit: Typically at age 66. Reduced retirement benefit: age 55 or later, assuming you have 3 years of service.

in Minnesota for each dollar invested by Minnesota taxpayers in MSRS. Employees contribute 6% of salary out of each paycheck to the pension fund. The average retirement benefit is $27,210 per year, or $2,268 per month. TRA covers 76,649 active school employees and 55,425 retired school employees and beneficiaries.

Full retirement: Vested members are eligible for an unreduced retirement benefit: at age 65. if your age and years of service total 90 or more (Rule of 90). For example, if you are age 60 with 30 years of service, you would qualify for Rule of 90.

Your benefits may include: Paid vacation and sick leave.

12 paid holidays each year.

Low-cost medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug plans. ...

6 weeks paid leave for parents of newborn or newly adopted children.

Pension plan that provides income when you retire (after working at least three years) More items...

You are not eligible for benefits in any week you work 32 or more hours or when your gross earnings for the week are equal to or greater than your weekly benefit amount. A partial benefit payment may be made for any week you work fewer than 32 hours and your earnings are less than your weekly benefit amount.

How much does an Eligibility Worker make in Minnesota? As of Aug 5, 2024, the average hourly pay for an Eligibility Worker in Minnesota is $20.25 an hour.

How much does Minnesota State Fair pay an hour? The average Minnesota State Fair hourly pay ranges from approximately $14 per hour (estimate) for a to $27 per hour (estimate) for a . Minnesota State Fair employees rate the overall compensation and benefits package 2.6/5 stars.

With attendance in the 1920's reaching 30,000 to over a quarter of a million visitors today, plus the hundreds of volunteers working together annually to assure a successful fair, you can see why the Steele County Free Fair has been billed as Minnesota's largest county fair for over 80 years.

An annual report the fair issued last week shows that the 2022 event brought in $65 million in revenue, up 43% from a year earlier. The 2022 fair took in $9.6 million more than costs, compared with roughly $1.5 million in 2021.

Federal laws in the United States offer a solid base to protect employees, but each state and city has its own unique legal rules to follow. Employment and labor laws in Minnesota strongly favor workers, aiming to protect them from unsafe conditions and unfair practices.

Vacation leave - Full-time employees receive between 13 and 29 days per year, depending on length of service. Part-time employees receive vacation leave based on hours worked. receive sick leave based on hours worked.

Massachusetts has the highest average wage, but its cost of living is 50% higher than the national average. California has the third highest average salary, but its cost of living is 40% higher than the national average.