3 bed apartments for rent in 22335 Hamburg, Germany - Rentberry (2024)

English: Welcome to my 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom apartment! Quietly located, ideally close to the airport. Relax in tastefully furnished rooms. The apartment offers a perfect connection to the airport and is well connected to public transport. Book now fo...

Apartment in Hamburg, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 66 m2 of living space, providing ample room for your needs. With a price of 792 €, this property is an excellent choice for long-term rentals in Hamburg....

English: *English* Generously proportioned 2 1/2 room apartment (28/15/9sqm) in 3 family house on pipe style property. The apartment is fully furnished. One looks all around into gardens. Large balcony facing south (10qm). There are 2 storage rooms, ...

English: Near the airport, the Fuhlsbüttel subway station and Erdkampsweg with all shopping opportunitiescan be reached in afew minutes on foot. likewise the Alsterlauf, with the opportunity to jog or take a relaxed walk. Public parking is no problem...

English: Welcome to Apartment Crane in the heart of Hamburg-Langenhorn near the airport HAM, which offers you everything for your stay: → 2 luxurious double box spring beds → 160cm wide sofa by Bruno interior → super fast Wifi → 2 workstations with U...

English: High-quality renovated, fully furnished and fully equipped maisonette apartment in central Hamburg location. Key Facts of the apartment: - 3 rooms - Bedroom with double bed (160cm) - Own working area with fast internet - Balcony - Fully equi...

FAQs

The housing market in Hamburg is quite competitive, but knowing where to look will make your search easier. We have listed several websites and search engines below that offer rental flats and houses, real estate for sale and short-stay flats, as well as local housing associations.

The website of the city of Hamburg is a good place to start. Various other websites can offer a first insight into how much a suitable apartment will cost you. Many private landlords also offer their apartments online on websites where you can directly submit your application.

Renting is very common in Germany, with many residents renting a single property for years or even decades. Tenants are well-protected, with laws in place around evictions and rent increases. However, renting a home can be expensive in some German cities.

To find affordable apartments in Germany, use local rental websites like ImmobilienScout24 and WG-Gesucht, check local newspapers, and join Facebook groups dedicated to apartment rentals.

The nicest neighbourhoods in Hamburg Altona. This neighbourhood is known for the Fischmarkt and the Altona Balcony. ...

Altstadt & Neustadt. ...

Eimsbüttel. ...

Eppendorf, Harvestehude, Rotherbaum & Winterhude. ...

HafenCity & Speicherstadt. ...

Ottensen. ...

Schanzenviertel & Karolinenviertel. ...

St. More items...

To maintain a comfortable lifestyle in Hamburg, a family of three would ideally have a monthly net income of around €4,000. This figure should cover all basic needs, including housing, food, transport, health insurance, and other regular expenses, allowing for a decent standard of living.

Rental prices



Average prices in Hamburg lie between 11 and 13 euros per square metre. The so-called Kaltmiete (lit. 'cold rent') doesn't include heating, water and electricity, while the Warmmiete is what you can expect to pay with utilities (other than internet) included.

Normally rents for apartments are not negotiable. For larger objects like houses they might be, depending on the market. Don't press too much. German landlords very often are feeling offended when pressed hard or impolitely with regards to the rent, and just reject to take you as tenant.

Immowelt: Immowelt is one of Germany's leading online platforms for finding apartments to rent. With over 1.5 million listings, Immowelt has the largest selection of apartments and homes available for rent. Immowelt lets you not only rent but also acquire houses, land, commercial, and foreign real estate.

Erfurt. Erfurt, located in the state of Thuringia, is one of the cheapest cities in Germany for tenants due to its low rental costs. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center is about 561 euros per month, and in the suburbs, it decreases to around 423 euros.

Residence permit: If you're not an EU citizen, you'll need a valid residence permit. Guarantor: Some landlords might require a guarantor (Bürgschaft) to co-sign the rental agreement, especially if your economic stability in Germany is not yet established.

The general, rough costs of living in Germany per month for a single person are as follows: Rent: from €300 (student halls or room in a shared flat) to €700+ (one-bed flat in city) Utilities: €220 (inc. internet, mobile & TV)

Renting an apartment in Germany



According to recent figures from Numbeo, you can expect to pay the following per month on rent: €941 for a 1-bedroom, city-centre apartment. €700 for a 1-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre. €450 for a room in a shared flat.

If you do not have a work contract, payslips or considerable savings, then your best bet when applying for apartments in Germany may be to provide a guarantor letter (Bürgschaft). This is a signed letter that legally obligates that the signee will cover your rent in the event that you cannot pay.

How much deposit is allowed and how much is adaequate in Germany. Usually the tenant has to place a deposit (security) which is three months rent, in advance. In some cases the landlord takes only two months deposit, whereas one month or no months deposit is very rare and not advisable.

The market is highly competitive, with tenants often having to compete for available flats. Some landlords ask for “Schufa” records, which can make it difficult for non-German tenants to rent.

Hamburg. Hamburg is an excellent option for internationals. It's not as big and hectic as Berlin or Munich, but there are still plenty of things to do there!

Additional requirements for foreigners



The German apartment market is open to German and non-German citizens, as there are no legal restrictions to foreigners buying apartments in Germany. Whether you are looking for an apartment for private use or as an investment property, our German real estate lawyers are ready to support you.