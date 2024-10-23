3 Best Clash of Clans Armies for every TH 2024 – Blueprint CoC (2024)

Welcome to the world of Clash of Clans (CoC), where the goal is to defend your village and raid other players to gain resources. As a TH9 player, it's essential to have an army that can help you conquer your enemies. In this article, we will discuss the three best attack strategies that can help you achieve three stars in TH9 with ease.

ZapLalo :

Zap Lalo strategy at Town Hall 9 is both challenging and potent. It relies on lightning spells, careful observation of base weaknesses, and a coordinated Lavaloon assault. Success with Zap L requires practice and precision. Identifying bases with a centralized defensive queen is crucial for maximizing zap value. The goal is to zap the queen along with any other key defenses, such as expos. Being mindful of the Clan Castle composition is essential. If it contains damaging troops, use balloons to lure them out. Adapt your approach based on whether it's a damaging CC or a stall CC (like Hound or Golem).

Deploy heroes strategically to support the attack. The king can focus on eliminating air defenses, while the queen targets other high-value structures. Adjust the number of lightning spells based on the target – four for the queen and additional ones for expos or other significant defenses. Maintain a balanced zap composition for optimal effectiveness.

Execute a well-timed Lavaloon attack once key defenses have been dealt with. Deploy balloons strategically to target various defenses, ensuring efficient cleanup. Maintain adaptability throughout the attack. Consider factors such as CC composition and base layout, and adjust the strategy on the fly for the best chance of success.

CC:Hound + Poison

Army Link:https://link.clashofclans.com/en/?action=CopyArmy&army=u2x17-8x10-1x6-27x5-1x3s1x1-3x11-4x0



Zap Dragons :

Zap Drags is all about unleashing the might of dragons on your enemy's base. Using a combination of Zap spells and strategic deployment, this army brings down bases with ease, making it a powerful yet straightforward strategy for Town Hall 9.

To begin, it's important to identify suitable bases. Look for bases where two air defenses are within earthquake range of each other. This is crucial for the success of Zap Drags. Next, focus on your Zap spell strategy. Bring lightning spells to zap out key defenses, primarily focusing on the defensive queen and air defenses. The goal is to create a path for the dragons to wreak havoc.

In terms of hero deployment, deploy heroes strategically to take down remaining air defenses. Consider the queen's positioning and use her to eliminate key threats. When deploying dragons, release them from the side with the least resistance, avoiding sweepers whenever possible. Their target should be areas with minimal air defense presence.

Save Clan Castle troops and balloons for later in the attack. Utilize them to support the dragons, ensuring they face minimal resistance. Finally, adaptability is key in this strategy. If there's no possibility to earthquake two air defenses, consider altering the spell composition to fit the base. Adaptability is key for success.

CC:Hound + Haste

Army Link:https://link.clashofclans.com/en/?action=CopyArmy&army=u8x8-10x5-1x23s6x0-1x10-1x2



Mass Witches :

Mass Witches presents a user-friendly strategy focused on overwhelming the enemy with a horde of witches at Town Hall 9. It relies on straightforward deployment and efficient funneling to handle various base layouts. To execute this strategy effectively, begin by planning the path of your attack. Choose an entry point that allows the witches to create a clear path through the base, avoiding corners for your main push as they complicate funneling. Deploy heroes on the sides to assist in funneling, ensuring they contribute to creating a path for the main push. Their primary goal is to guide the witches towards the core of the base.

Concentrate the majority of your witches in the center using two jump spells. This ensures they reach the core, where they can target expos and wizard towers effectively. Keep a close watch on splash damage defenses, particularly wizard towers. Use rage spells to boost your witches' damage output and a heal spell where needed to counter splash damage.

Balance the role of your heroes between funneling and providing additional support to the main push. Their contribution is crucial for the success of the Mass Witches strategy.

CC:Golem + Poison

Army Link:https://link.clashofclans.com/en/?action=CopyArmy&army=u5x4-1x13-15x15s1x1-1x2-2x3-1x5



CONCLUSION:

In conclusion, these are the three best attack strategies you need to use at Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans in 2024. Whether you choose the Zap Lalo, Zap Dragons, or Mass Witches, you can easily three-star most bases. Just be sure to practice your attacks and adjust your strategies based on the base layout and defenses.

To help you master these attack strategies, we have provided links to some of the best TH9 army compositions that you can use. With these army compositions and the right strategy, you can become a formidable opponent in Clash of Clans.