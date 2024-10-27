3 Ways to Convert Feet to Meters - wikiHow (2024)

Did this article help you?

"You are making it simple to help understand. Thanks. "

To convert feet to meters, all you need to know is that 1 foot equals 0.30 meters. So, you would take your measurement in feet and then multiply it by 0.30 to get the meters. For example, if you measure the length of something to be 14 feet, you’d multiply 14 by 0.3048 to get 4.2 meters. To convert meters to feet, know that 1 meter equals roughly 3.28 feet. If a measurement is 3.25 meters, you’d multiply 3.25 by 3.28 to get 10.66 feet. If you need to be more accurate or you’re taking precise measurements, use more decimal places so that 1 meter equals 3.28 feet, and 1 foot equals 0.3048 meters. Keep reading to learn how to convert inches and how to do this equation using conversion factors!

This article was reviewed by Grace Imson, MA. Grace Imson is a math teacher with over 40 years of teaching experience. Grace is currently a math instructor at the City College of San Francisco and was previously in the Math Department at Saint Louis University. She has taught math at the elementary, middle, high school, and college levels. She has an MA in Education, specializing in Administration and Supervision from Saint Louis University. This article has been viewed 650,663 times.

Because there are 39.36 inches in a meter, divide 480 by 39.36 = 12.195 meters in 480 inches.

Each square meter contains 10.764 square feet, so multiply 21,600 by 10.764.

How do I calculate 135ft into meters showing equations clearly?

Plug in your value for feet, then solve. Insert your value for feet at the beginning of the equation. Then, using a calculator, perform the calculations listed to get the end result, which will be in meters.

Make sure your units cancel. If your equation is set up as described above, all of your units (except for meters) should cancel. Remember that if a unit appears both in the numerator and the denominator of a fraction (or of two fractions being multiplied), it can be removed.

Create a conversion equation. In "show your work" type problems, you're often not allowed to convert directly from feet into meters because the conversion factor between feet and meters is not well-known. Luckily, it's fairly simple to set up a unit-conversion equation that uses the commonly-known conversions between inches and centimeters and centimeters and meters to get an answer. Set up a system of conversions as shown below, leaving your value for feet blank for now: [3]

Don't forget to account for inch-measurements. In the real world, it's fairly common that you'll hear distances described not as a whole number foot value (1 foot, 2 feet, 3 feet, etc.), but as some combination of feet and inches (20 feet and 11 inches, etc.). In cases where you must convert a distance in feet and inches to meters, simply divide the inches provided by 12 to find the equivalent number of feet (for fewer that 12 inches, this number will be less than 1.) Then, add this to your foot value and convert to meters as you normally would. [2]

Multiply or divide your measurement by a conversion factor. Because there are 3.28 feet in a meter, take your measurement (in feet) and divide it by 3.28 to convert to meters. You can also multiply your measurement in feet by 0.3048 to get the exact same answer because there are 0.3048 meters in a foot. [1]

Take a measurement in feet. This step is simple—just use a tape measure, ruler, yardstick, or other measuring device to determine the length you want to measure in feet. In many situations, such as in schoolwork, you'll already know the length in feet that you need to convert or this information will be given to you. In these cases, you don't need to measure anything, as you can use the measurement you've been given.

Use this conversion calculator to convert feet to meters.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to convert feet to meters - for instance, if you're describing your height to a European friend or if a school assignment requires you to do so. There are many metric conversion tools on the web, but, in this article, wikiHow shows you how to quickly and easily make the conversion yourself. In most real-world situations, all you'll need to know is that 1 meter = 3.28 feet, so just divide a foot measurement by 3.28 to get the same length in meters. Read on below the jump for more detailed information, including steps for obtaining your results in the proper units while showing your work.

FAQs

Feet to meters conversion table Feet (ft) Meters (m) 1 ft 0.3048 m 2 ft 0.6096 m 3 ft 0.9144 m 4 ft 1.2192 m 17 more rows

If you're out in the real world and need to do a quick conversion, then multiplying the number of meters by 3.28 will give you the answer you're looking for. You could make this process even easier by rounding 3.28084 up to 3.3. So, in a pinch, all you'd need to remember is: 1 meter is about 3.3 feet.

How to Do Unit Conversions The two main measurement systems are metric and customary. Most of the world uses the metric system, but the United States uses the customary system. To convert from a larger unit to a smaller unit, multiply. To convert from a smaller unit to a larger unit, divide. Nov 8, 2023

Convert from Meters to other Measurements Description Formula Example Convert from Meters to Feet ft=m*3.2808 Try it Convert from Meters to Inches in=m*39.370 Try it Convert from Meters to cm cm=m/0.01 Try it Convert from Meters to Yards yd=m*1.0936 Try it 2 more rows

One square foot is equal to 0.09290304 square meters. Hence, to convert the area from square foot (sq. ft) to square meters (sq. m), multiply the number of square foot by 0.09290304.

Multiply the height in feet by 0.3048, or the height in inches by 0.0254. 6 ft 2 inches would be 6×0.3028 + 2×0.0254 = 1.8796 m. Or, if you prefer, (6×12 + 2) × 0.0254 = 1.8796 m; same thing, but a bit easier to do on a calculator.

To convert feet to meters, you can use the conversion factor: 1 foot = 0.3048 meters. Therefore, 6 feet is approximately equal to 1.8288 meters.

A meter is defined as the standard unit of length measurement in the metric system. In the imperial system, a meter is equal to about 3.2 feet or 3 feet 3 inches.

One foot is equal to 0.3048 meters, making the meter a larger unit. To convert feet to meters, you multiply the length in feet by the conversion factor 0.3048.

So, you would take your measurement in feet and then multiply it by 0.30 to get the meters. For example, if you measure the length of something to be 14 feet, you'd multiply 14 by 0.3048 to get 4.2 meters.

There are 3.28084 feet per meter. So if you want to convert meters to feet using your own calculator, just multiply your number of meters by 3.28084.

1 foot = 0.3048 meter.

