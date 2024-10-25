3 Ways to Spot Car Scams on Craigslist - wikiHow (2024)

Download Article

Verified tips for avoiding car scammers on Craigslist

Explore this Article methods 1Identifying Fraudulent Ads 2Evaluating the Seller 3Assessing the Vehicle Other Sections Related Articles References

Co-authored byScott Nelson, JD Last Updated: March 22, 2024Approved

Download Article

Craigslist scams are unfortunately pretty common, so it’s important to be extra vigilant if you want to buy a car from a seller on Craigslist. You can protect yourself from scams by evaluating the ad carefully before you look any further. If the ad seems legit, evaluate the seller next. If they seem trustworthy, assess the car to see if you want to buy it. Never put down any amount of money on a car before you have seen it as this is a common way that people get scammed on Craigslist.