3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (2024)

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 3-year-old has died after a tree fell into a house and a tornado touched down in Livonia on Wednesday.

  Two fundraising pages have been established for the Livonia family, click here for oneand here for another.
3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (1)

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF1 with winds estimated at 95 mph. It touched down near Schoolcraft Road and Eckles Road and lifted near 7 Mile Road and Middlebelt Road.

NWS will survey the area.

VIDEO: Crews drive through Livonia neighborhood Thursday after tornado hits area

Driving through Livonia neighborhood after Wednesday's tornado

According to the Livonia fire chief, firefighters were dispatched around 3:35 p.m. for a tree that fell into a home on Houghton Street near Schoolcraft and Newburgh roads.

Multiple trees were down in the area. When firefighters arrived, they found a “massive tree” that was uprooted and went into the roof of the home, Livonia Fire Department Chief Robert Jennison said.

VIDEO: Watch Chopper 7 above the home

Chopper 7 over home tree fell into in Livonia

The tree landed in a bedroom in the back of the home where the 3-year-old and the child’s mother were. The tree pinned them to a bed.

Officials ID suspect in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting that injured 9

Jennison said all available units in the city were dispatched to the home. The Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue team was called to assist at the scene.

Crews worked for about an hour to get the tree off the home, removing parts of the roof. High-pressure lifting air bags were used to free the victims.

“About a dozen chainsaws and 25 firefighters cutting the tree to pieces until we could get enough of the weight off to be able to lift the massive trunks off of her and remove her from the bed,” Jennison said.

3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (2)

WXYZ

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother, who remained conscious during the rescue effort, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was being treated by paramedics as she was being rescued.

A 2-week-old was in a crib that was in another room. That room was not impacted by the fallen tree. The baby was taken to the hospital by firefighters with the grandmother.

3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (3)

WXYZ

“This was a very traumatic scene. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victims. This was a tough day,” Jennison told reporters at the scene.

"We have a lot of fathers and they have children that are similar ages. But this is what they do. This is what they train for. There’s going to be some healing that needs to go on after this, but this is what they’re here for and this is what they do.”

There were no warnings issued or sirens heard during the storm.

“It was just a very quick, pop-up storm talking with the National Weather Service and something which is very unpredictable to determine,” said Brian Kahn, the director of emergency preparedness. “This is a tragic day and this is a part of the job that we all hate. And being a father myself, it’s just something I couldn’t even possibly imagine.”

3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (4)

WXYZ

Officials are working to clean up the area and get roads back open. DTE is working to restore power in the area, Kahn said.

“This is a terrible tragedy for our community,” Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said in a statement the city released. “Our hearts are broken, too, and we send our deepest sympathies.”

People living in the area spent hours cleaning the damage left behind.

“Just gives me goosebumps. Hope I never have to go through this again,” said Susan Hill, who lives on Houghton Street.

3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (5)

WXYZ

Neighbors are mindful of the tragedy that happened nearby knowing for the victims and their family, the damage will never be repaired.

“We can always put stuff back together. Can't get somebody's life back,” neighbor Kevin Martyka said.

3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down (6)

WXYZ

Hill said, "She's just the sweetest person I've ever met and the little boy was just so cute and I hadn't seen the baby yet. And I'm just saying prayers for her.”

Two fundraising pages have been established for the Livonia family, click here for oneand here for another.

Editor's note: Officials originally reported that the boy was 2 years old. We have confirmed he was 3 years old. The story has been modified to correct the age.

Related: Gas station overhang collapses on pump, causing fire in Farmington Hills


7 News Detroit reporter Brett Kast contributed to this report.

3-year-old killed after tree falls into Livonia home, tornado touches down?

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT

CBS DETROIT
WWJ-TV (channel 62) is a television station in Detroit, Michigan, United States. It is owned and operated by the CBS television network via its CBS News and Stations division, alongside WKBD-TV, an independent station.
https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › WWJ-TV
) — A 3-year-old boy was killed and his mother critically injured, officials said, when a tree fell on a home in the suburban Detroit city of Livonia Wednesday afternoon amid severe weather that also spawned a tornado. The Livonia Fire Department confirmed the child's death.

Did a tornado touch down in Livonia Michigan?

The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage and assessed an EF-1 tornado with speeds of 95 miles per hour. The tornado was 450 yards wide, leaving a 5.5-mile path. A 3-year-old boy was killed and his mother critically injured when a tree fell on their home in Livonia.

Who died in the Livonia tornado?

Child killed, mother injured in Livonia tornado

A mother suffered critical injuries, while her 3-year-old child was killed when a tornado uprooted a tree onto their Livonia home. LIVONIA, Mich.

Was there a toddler killed in the Michigan storm?

Southeast Michigan hammered by severe storms, killing 2-year-old child. Severe weather outside of Detroit caused major damage to trees and homes on Wednesday. Local officials said a child was killed and at least one other family member was injured after a large tree fell during a tornado. LIVONIA, Mich.

What city in Michigan has the most tornadoes?

In addition, tornado frequency generally increases as one moves from west to east. Not surprisingly, the greatest number of tornadoes occur in the Detroit and Flint areas.

Is there a tornado alley in Michigan?

Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, and western Ohio are sometimes included in Tornado Alley.

How big was the tornado in Livonia?

June 05, 2024 Livonia Tornado
DateJune 05, 2024
Est. Peak Winds95 mph
Path Length5.5 miles
Max Width450 yards
Injuries/Deaths1/1
3 more rows
Jun 5, 2024

Did a tree fall on the house in Livonia Michigan?

The tree fell across the back of the home, where a mother and her 2-year-old were lying in a bedroom, the chief said. A county search and rescue team was called, and crews worked "over an hour, removing parts of the tree and lifting the tree with high-pressure airbags to extricate the victims," Jennison said.

Is Livonia, MI nice?

Rated as the best suburb in Southeast Michigan, Livonia is known for its low crime rates and affordable housing.

Was there a f1 tornado in Livonia Michigan?

National Weather Service officials classified the Livonia tornado as an EF1 with winds of up to 95 mph in its preliminary report. They said the tornado was 450 yards wide and cut a 5.5-mile path.

What was the path of the tornado in Livonia Michigan?

The tornado continued into the intersection of Nola Rd and Lyndon Rd, uprooting large trees, snapping off large tree limbs, and producing some damage to residential housing. "The tornado then traveled across Newburgh Rd into Levan Rd near the 5 mi intersection, close to the intersection of Ellen Dr.

How many people died in the tornado in 2024?

NOAA has confirmed 41 tornado-related deaths in 2024, as of August 9, 2024. Of these deaths, eight were in Oklahoma, eight in Texas, six in Iowa, five in Arkansas, three in Ohio, two in Louisiana, and one death each in Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New York and Tennessee.

What was the worst disaster in Michigan?

One of the nation's most devastating natural disasters occurred in the Flint, Michigan's Beecher district on Monday, June 8th, 1953, resulting in 116 deaths and injuring 844. To date, this F5 intensity tornado was the last one in the United States to result in over 100 fatalities.

Has there ever been a F4 tornado in Michigan?

This tornado was the last violent tornado (F4 or F5) to strike Southeast Michigan. The tornado touched down at 7:15 pm, March 20, 1976 near Halsted Road between 13 and 14 Mile Roads, along a sharp cold front crossing Michigan.

Where was the tornado in northern Michigan?

It struck 8.6 miles northeast of Gladwin at 4:05 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado reached peak wind speeds of 90 mph. It spent 22 minutes on the ground, starting near Lake Lancer and ending in the East Branch area of the Tittabawassee River.

How will I know if a tornado touches down in my area?

An approaching cloud of debris especially at ground level, even if a funnel is not visible; A loud roar - similar to a freight train - or a strange quiet occurring within or shortly after a thunderstorm. A change in the color of the sky. Debris dropping from the sky.

When was the last F5 tornado in Michigan?

Michigan has had two F5 tornados since 1950 and none since 1956. In addition to the 1953 tornado, there was an F5 on April 3, 1956. That tornado traveled 60 miles through Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Montcalm counties. It killed 17 people and injured 292.

When was the Palm Sunday tornado in Michigan?

A map of the tracks of the tornadoes that struck on April 11-12, 1965. Click here for an interactive map showing damage pictures and locations from the tornado in northern Kent County Michigan.

