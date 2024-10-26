30 One Pan Meals - Easy Whole30 Dinners (2024)

Everyone is always looking for easy one pan meals, am I right? We love to have recipes for some simple sheet pan meals and one pan skillet meals handy for those busy weeknights and times you just need a simple, quick dinner. This roundup includes 30 easy Whole30 dinners, so scroll on down to find your next one pan meal to make!

Healthy Eating Shouldn’t be Complicated

One of the goals of our blog and our underlying mission is to show people that eating healthy, delicious meals made with real ingredients doesn’t have to be complicated.

With the right ingredients, you should be able to whip up a meal for your family without a ton of effort and minimal cleanup. Save yourself some time and put some of these easy Whole30 recipes into your regular dinner rotation.

We are certain that you can find some new favorite one pan meals in this roundup!

DOING A WHOLE 30? Check out our free 30-day printable Whole 30 meal plan with shopping lists.

Here are the 30 One Pan Meals

1 25-Minute Creamy Tuscan Chicken (Dairy Free) 4.61 from 508 ratings Spinach, fresh herbs and sun-dried tomatoes combine in one pan to create this dairy-free creamy tuscan chicken in only 25 minutes! It's also Gluten-free, Paleo & Whole30, and you can make it with either chicken thighs or breasts. Get the recipe

2 Skillet Chicken Thighs with Mustard Cream Sauce (No Dairy) 4.64 from 153 ratings This skillet mustard chicken recipe is coated in a creamy, comforting, dairy-free mustard sauce. Made with chicken thighs and savory bacon bits. Get the recipe

3 Chicken Fajita Bake (Paleo + Whole30) 4.59 from 98 ratings We are huge fans of tacos, fajitas and pretty much anything with Mexican flavors! And of course we love simple, quick and easy meals. So, this Paleo and Whole30 chicken fajita bake is basically where all the things collide! You’ll love this flavor-packed Paleo and Whole30 sheet pan meal that’s ready in just 35 minutes! Get the recipe

4 Spinach Artichoke Chicken Skillet (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto) 4.80 from 86 ratings This Paleo, Whole30 + Keto spinach artichoke chicken skillet is a quick 30 minute, one pan meal the whole family will love! Get the recipe

5 Chicken with Creamy Mushroom Sauce Recipe (Paleo, Dairy-Free + Whole30) 4.61 from 78 ratings A dairy-free chicken with creamy mushroom sauce recipe made with real food ingredients. It has a rich and creamy sauce that's Paleo + Whole30 too! Get the recipe

6 Crispy Vegetable Noodles and Pork Recipe (Paleo + Whole30) 4.52 from 47 ratings Enjoy the delicious flavors and textures of this Paleo and Whole30 Sheet Pan Crispy Vegetable Noodles and Pork recipe! You will crave the leftovers! Get the recipe

8 Healthier Black Pepper Chicken 4.70 from 39 ratings This black pepper chicken is savory, satisfying, and better—and also healthier—than take out! The recipe uses arrowroot starch rather than corn starch, and coconut aminos in place of soy sauce. It can be tough to find a stir fry sauce and recipe that’s Whole30, Keto and Paleo. This is it! Get the recipe

9 Egg Roll in a Bowl (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto) 4.64 from 36 ratings This bright, cheerful low carb egg roll in a bowl is easy to make and delicious.It’s Paleo, Whole30 and Keto friendly and is made in under 30 minutes! Get the recipe

10 Creamy Keto Bacon & Mushroom Thighs 4.69 from 22 ratings This creamy keto bacon mushroom chicken skillet is rich and velvety with a creamy sauce. Plus, it is a one pan recipe! Get the recipe

11 Healthy Cashew Chicken (Paleo + Whole30) 4.87 from 15 ratings This Paleo + Whole30 cashew chicken is ready in 30 minutes! This healthy stir fry is light, super satisfying and even easy to make for a weeknight dinner! Get the recipe

12 Easy Chicken and Chorizo Bake (Paleo, Whole30 + Keto) 4.50 from 14 ratings This easy sheet pan chicken and chorizo bake is a great quick and easy weeknight dinner. Plus, it’s a healthy and flavorful Paleo, Keto + Whole30 recipe! Get the recipe

13 One Pan (6-Ingredient) Baked Chicken and Broccoli 5 from 21 ratings This one pan baked chicken and broccoli is made with either chicken breasts or thighs. Juicy chicken, squash and broccoli all in one bite! Get the recipe

One Skillet Spinach Artichoke Chicken from Paleo Running Momma

Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies from The Whole Cook

See Also Veggie Loaded Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

One Pot Lasagna Skillet from Unbound Wellness

Paleo Mongolian Beef from I Heart Umami

One Pan Whole30 Shrimp Fajitas from Eat the Gains

Baked Salmon from Cotter Crunch

Beef and Veggie Taco Skillet from Wholesomelicious

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Traybake from Every Last Bite

Cinnamon Chipotle Baked Pork Chops from Cotter Crunch

Thai Larb Recipe from I Heart Umami

Sheet Pan Chipotle Steak Fajitas from Wholesomelicious

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls from Unbound Wellness

One Pan Steak Fajita Lettuce Wraps from Eat the Gains

Crispy Chicken Thigh and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner from Real Food with Jessica

Garlic Crushed Red Pepper Chicken Stir Fry from The Whole Cook

Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies from One Lovely Life

Chimichurri Steak and Pepper Skillet from Wholesomelicious

4.67 from 6 ratings Get the Recipe: 30 Whole30 One Pan Dinners: Chicken Fajitas Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 These Paleo and Whole30 sheet pan chicken fajitas are simple and packed with flavor! Plus, we have 29 other easy and healthy dinners in this recipe roundup. Print RecipePin RecipeLeave a Review Ingredients For the marinade: 1/2 cup coconut aminos , (see recipe notes)

, 2 limes, juice of

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp ground pepper For the fajitas: 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts , (about 4 breasts)

, 1 red onion, sliced into thin strips

2 bell peppers, sliced into thin strips

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp avocado oil, divided

Salt and pepper For shells and toppings: 1 avocado , sliced

, 1/4 cup cilantro , chopped

, 2 bunches broad leaf greens , bibb, romaine, chard, etc. Instructions Preheat oven to 400° Fahrenheit.

Prepare the marinade by mixing all of the marinade ingredients together in a bowl or shallow dish.

Slice up your chicken into 1/2 by 1 inch strips. Place the chicken in the bowl/dish with the marinade. Mix well so that all of the strips are covered with the marinade. Set aside to marinate while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. NOTE: You can prepare the marinade and chicken in advance and marinate the chicken for up to 24 hours.

Chop the onion, bell peppers and garlic as noted.

Lightly grease a large sheet pan with 1 tbsp avocado oil. Spread the onion and bell pepper out on the sheet pan. Drizzle with 1 tbsp avocado oil and lightly sprinkle garlic, salt and pepper over everything. Toss to coat.

Next, nestle the chicken pieces in with the veggies in the sheet pan. Spread everything out as evenly as possible.

Place in the oven to cook for about 15-18 minutes, or until the chickenis cooked through and the vegetables are cooked but still crisp.

While the fajitas are cooking, prepare lettuce leaves for shells and toppings as noted.

Once the fajitas are cooked, remove from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes.

To serve, spoon fajita mixture into lettuce leaves, top with avocado and cilantro and enjoy. Last Step: Please leave a star rating and comment to let us know how you liked this recipe! Your ratings and reviews help our business grow, thank you! Notes If you don’t have any coconut aminos on hand, you can make your own using our DIY coconut aminos substitute recipe . Course: Main Course Author: Justin Winn Cuisine: Mexican Did you make this recipe?Tag @realsimplegood with hashtag #realsimplegood on Instagram. We love to see what you make!

SHARE IT NOW OR PIN IT FOR LATER!