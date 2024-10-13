33 Best & Fun Things to Do in Worcester (MA) (2024)

Worcester in Massachusetts is a historic city named after Worcester in the United Kingdom. It is the second-largest city in Massachusetts (after Boston), with about 182,000 populace.

Worcester is referred to as the “Heart of the Commonwealth” because of its central location. Visitors are offered diverse categories of things to do and see.

Enjoy hands-on exhibits at the EcoTarium, stroll through the lovely Green Hill Park, visit the Worcester Art Museum, learn about the local history, check out the Worcester Historical Museum.

The city has plenty of cultural influence to enjoy, thanks to its large pool of college students. The likes of concerts, galleries, museums, theatres and lots of festivals.

Let’s explore the best things to do in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Things to Do in Worcester

1. Worcester Art Museum

The Worcester Art Museum is renowned for its extraordinary collection of art from more than 50 centuries.

The museum has over 35,000 pieces from various media, including painting, sculptures, prints, photography, decorative arts, and drawing.

One of the top things to do in Worcester is visiting the Worcester Art Museum.

It includes famous works by Gauguin, Monet, and Goya, as well as Cassatt and Whistler.

The museum’s floor features mosaics from Antioch, an interesting feature. One of the first museums/public schools collaborations in the country, the Worcester Art Museum, was founded in 1927 to integrate art into the school curriculum.

There are also a number of educational programs for adults and learners at the museum, including public and private tours and artist talks and lectures, community day, studio art classes, workshops, and community days.

Address: 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester (Massachusetts), United States

2. Check out Bancroft Tower

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, the Bancroft Tower is another exciting thing to do in Worcester.

It was built in 1990 by philanthropist Stephen Salisbury in honor of his friend George Bancroft. Bancroft was the founder of the Annapolis naval academy and also secretary of the navy.

Bancroft Tower is a neo-medieval fantasy building located in Salisbury Park, with a height of 56 feet. Made of natural stone, the tower looks like a miniature feudal castle braced with a significant aspect.

The tower is located in a peaceful neighborhood and has a tranquil breeze to it. It is usually only open to the public on Sundays in October.

Address: 3 Bancroft Tower Road, Worcester, Massachusetts, 01609, United States.

3. EcoTarium

For individuals interested in sciences, add a visit to the EcoTarium to your list of things to do in Worcester.

The EcoTarium, an indoor-outdoor science museum and nature museum, is unique in that it encourages and inspires visitors to be interested in science and the natural environment.

The museum is located in an urban oasis. Visitors can enjoy a thrilling walk through the trees, learn more about the galaxy at the Alden Digital Planetarium and meet the animals at Animal Corner.

This is a wonderful place to go if you’re looking for things to do in Worcester with children.

The EcoTarium’s museum building has three levels of interactive, hands-on exhibits that encourage exploration and engagement of the natural world.

Cool Moves: The Artistry of Motion and The Arctic Next Door Mount Washington are the signature exhibits. Nature Explore@Outdoor Exhibit is another interesting exhibit.

There are many special events and activities that the museum offers throughout the year. These include science explorations at summer camps, Frozen Fun Weekends, and Great Pumpkin Fest.

Address: 222 Harrington Way Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

4. Shop at Crompton Collective

Crompton Collective offers all the observers, browsers, or shoppers of the family a wonderful blend of antiquities, art, boutique, market, and fresh produce that will interest everyone.

The design of this venue is such that it acknowledges and celebrates the local independent makers of the city. So, there are plenty of treasures to enjoy.

It ranges from pretty clothing to handmade crafts to antique cups. You can stop at the Canal District Farmers Market to pick up some culinary goodies; it is housed within the same building.

And if you have an appetite, in the end, drop the Birch Tree Bread Company for some classy tasty refreshment.

Overall, Crompton Collective is a fun outing for every member of the family. They are open every day of the week.

Address: 138 Green St, Worcester, MA 01604, United States

5. Worcester Historical Museum

One of the best fun things to do in Worcester for some history time is visiting the Worcester Historical Museum.

The Worcester Historical Museum (WHM) is dedicated to the preservation of Worcester’s local history.

The WHM houses a collection of historical artifacts and objects as well as documents that relate to the town’s history.

Informational exhibits showcase artifacts that relate to Worcester’s industrial history. These include early ceramics and woodwork, colonial-era weapons, and a significant collection of costumes and textiles.

WHM also manages Salisbury Mansion’s historic house museum. Built in 1772, it was later beautifully restored to its former glory as a beautiful example of a New England historic home.

Visitors can also explore Worcester’s history at the WHM through a range of educational programs, private and guided tours, as well as permanent and changing exhibitions.

Address: 30 Elm Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

6. Fitton Field

Fitton Field is a baseball stadium built in 1924. It is named after Reverend James Fitton and is primarily used for College of the Holy Cross sports activities.

Not only does this stadium host minor league baseball and football games, it is the home field for the Can-Am League Worcester Tornadoes and also the current home of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League Worcester Bravehearts.

Fitton Field has three-sided horseshoe grounds which are unevenly shaped. They are situated at the edge of the campus and have witnessed awesome moments both in community and sporting events.

Come along with your family and enjoy a fun-filled day out. It is free!

7. Mechanics Hall

Mechanics Hall, a well-known venue for events and concert halls in Central Massachusetts, is known for its stunning architecture, exquisite decor, and exceptional sound quality.

The Hall is one of America’s finest pre-Civil War performance halls. Its cultural significance and beautiful design earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Hall is centrally located in New England. It combines 19th-century beauty and air that evokes the red carpet with modern amenities and excellent acoustics to create a world-class venue for events.

The Mechanics Hall is available for recording sessions and performances and special events like weddings and galas.

Address: 321 Main Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

8. Salisbury Mansion

The Salisbury Mansion, located on Highland Street in Worcester, is a historic house museum.

The house was built in 1772 by Stephen Salisbury. It used to be a store selling imported goods, but it was eventually closed in 1820 in order to make more space for the Salisbury family.

The U.S. National Register of Historic Places lists the house. It served many functions, including a school for girls, a house for tenants, and a social club, before being donated to the American Antiquarian Society in 1929.

The house was donated to the Worcester Art Museum and moved to its current location.

The Worcester Historical Museum now runs the house as a museum that is worth adding to your list of things to do in Worcester.

Address: 40 Highland Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

9. American Antiquarian Society

The American Antiquarian Society was founded in 1812 by Revolutionary War soldier Isaiah Thomas. It is an independent research library and scholarly society.

The AAS library houses the most extensive and most accessible collection in America through 1876.

The library has more than 4 million items on 25 miles of shelving. This includes newspapers, pamphlets, magazines, music, graphic arts, periodicals, music, and periodicals.

The AAS also contains an extensive collection of secondary texts and manuscripts as well as digital resources that relate to American culture and history before the 20th Century.

On Wednesday afternoons, visitors can take free tours of the American Antiquarian Society.

There are also a variety of events throughout the year, including musical performances, lectures, seminars, and talks.

Address: 185 Salisbury Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

Considering a vacation in North Carolina, do not miss out on these attractions in Murphy, Asheboro and Charlotte for a fun time here.

10. Respect fallen heroes: Korean War Memorial

The Korean War Memorial joins our list of best things to do in Worcester and should be on your bucket list. Upon entry into the Memorial, one of the first things you will observe is the polished black granite wall.

This wall has the names of the soldiers who served in the Korean war well inscribed on it, including the 191 youthful soldiers from Worcester County who laid their lives there.

You will observe bronze statues of an American GI and a Korean child dotted around. They represent the 100,000 orphans saved by the soldiers during and after the war.

There is also the Walkway of Honour positioned in a serene setting. It was constructed recently and now includes the names of Massachusetts fallen heroes from Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Gulf.

The Walkway also has the names of six American news correspondents who died in Iraq and Pakistan.

Address: 52 Foster St, Worcester, MA 01608, United States

11. Green Hill Park

Green Hill Park, a large municipal park in Worcester, is located at Skyline Drive. It is the city’s largest park, covering more than 480 acres.

The park features a baseball field as well as a golf course, handball courts, and picnic areas. There are also two ponds and a zoo.

Green Hill Park also has Green Hill Park Farm, which is home to chickens, ducks, goats, and many other animals.

George H. Clemence built a green Hill Park Shelter between 1910 and 1911.

The pavilion was built in an Oriental style and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. In the park is also located the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Address: 50 Skyline Drive Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

12. The Sprinkler Factory

The Sprinkler Factory is an art gallery space on Harlow Street in Worcester worth adding to your list of things to do in Worcester.

The space is 3,000 square feet and can be used for solo shows, group shows, universities, or other groups.

The former Rockwell Sprinkler Company building is home to the facility. It is well-known for its natural light and long walls with high ceilings.

The factory hosts monthly art exhibitions and many studios that allow artists to create various works such as ceramics, jewelry, pottery, painting, sculpture, etc.

The Sprinkler Factory also serves as a space for education outreach programs, such as workshops and demonstrations.

Address: 38 Harlow Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

13. Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery

If you are an art lover, add a visit to the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery to your list of things to do in Worcester.

The College Street campus of the College of the Holy Cross houses the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Gallery.

The gallery was established in 1983 and exhibits both works of art from its permanent collection and temporary art exhibits.

The gallery has over 400 objects in its permanent collection that span a variety of art styles and historical periods. These include Asian textiles, Auguste Rodin sculptures, and Auguste Rodin’s.

The gallery is 1,800 square feet in size and offers educational outreach programs such as guest lectures, readings, receptions, etc.

Address: College of the Holy Cross One College Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

14. The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

Add a visit to The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts to your list of things to do in Worcester for some theater time.

The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts was initially built as the Franklin Square Theatre in 1904.

It celebrates the performing arts through a variety of theatre performances, musicals, and exhibitions.

The theater is known as the “cultural jewel” of Central Massachusetts. It seats approximately 2300 people and offers a wide range of performances such as Last Comic Standing or the Historical and Architectural Tour.

On the second floor, the Franklin Square Salon Gallery is a gallery that hosts art exhibits and other visual arts.

Arts students can take part in a variety of programs, including internships and summer camps.

The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts is a great place to find romantic ideas for a date in Worcester.

Address: 2 Southbridge Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

15. Visit Union Station

Another interesting spot you should not miss out on is the Union Station. Built in 1911 by the New York Central Railroad, this station was the heyday of its time.

It served Boston and Albany railroad Main Line, Providence and Worcester Railroad, and many other local destinations. Sadly, following the end of passenger service in 1974, the station fell into a state of collapse.

However, in 2000, Union Station was acquired and restored by Worcester Redevelopment Authority at the cost of $32 million. Further improvements followed in the later years.

The lovely renovations are certainly worth visiting, and you’ll admire the stunning marble columns in the “Grand Hall,” mahogany wood trim, and the original elliptical stained glass ceilings.

There are two choice restaurants to enjoy, too, a fast-food diner and the 1920’s gangster-themed Luciano’s Cotton Club.

16.111 Chophouse

Among the many restaurants in Worcester, 111 Chophouse is one worth adding to your list of things to do while in the city.

At 111 Chop House, guests are welcomed with elegant, sophisticated decor and a modern, open-kitchen kitchen.

The wait staff is polished in white coats. Peter Niemitz, a renowned architect for restaurants, designed the restaurant to reflect style and sophistication.

The walls are adorned with art nouveau and rich wood paneling. There are also lavish wine rooms.

The menu is also a good choice, with a variety of prime-grade steak cuts, including New York-style sirloin and filet mignon.

The menu also includes classic steakhouse entrees and seafood specialties.

You can choose a New York sirloin encrusted with black pepper, served with mashed potatoes, mushrooms, and a shallot cream sauce. Or, you could try the Long Island duck with honey barley, smoked tomatoes, and an aged balsamic reduction.

You can also pair your steak with any of the carefully selected wines on the menu.

Address: 111 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA, United States

17. Tuckerman Hall

Tuckerman Street is home to Tuckerman Hall, a concert hall that also houses the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra.

The Hall was designed by Josephine Wright Chapman (one of America’s most prominent female architects) and built in the Neoclassical style in 1902.

Tuckerman Hall was beautifully restored in 1999, and it is well-known for its exceptional acoustics.

It can seat 521 people for concerts and 200 to 270 for weddings or corporate dinners.

This Hall is popular for fundraising, lectures, meetings, and parties. The facility includes a beautiful auditorium with a 40-foot ceiling and a kitchen.

Tuckerman Hall also has projection booths and other features that make it worth adding to your list of things to do in Worcester.

Address: 10 Tuckerman Street Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

18. Massachusetts Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Massachusetts Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located on Skyline Drive in Green Hill Park in Worcester, is dedicated to all those who died during the Vietnam War.

The four-acre park was dedicated in 2002. It includes walking paths, a fountain, and a pond.

There are four sections to the memorial: the Place of Flags (place of names), the Place of Words (place of words), and the War Dogs Monument (place of dogs).

Nearly every day, the memorial is open to the public. They begin at 9 a.m.

Address: Skyline Drive Green Hill Park, Worcester (Massachusetts), United States

19. Worcester Center for Crafts

Worcester Center for Crafts was established in 1856 by the Worcester Employment Society. It was initially built to offer women the required to create and market handicrafts.

This process still goes on with the center operating as a nonprofit and independent community-based arts organization.

You would undoubtedly enjoy a visit to the center, especially if you’re are a fan of glass and ceramics items.

If you are in town with your family for Thanksgiving, then prepare for a real treat as the Center host an annual fair where you can purchase lovely items for both kids and adults.

They include handmade toys, hand-turned and carved pottery, pretty jewelry, wooden and glass pieces. Try not to miss out!

Address: 25 Sagamore Rd, Worcester, MA 01605, United States

20. Wormtown Brewery

Wormtown Brewery is located on Shrewsbury Street, Worcester. It was established in 2010, and its Shrewsbury branch opened in 2015.

The brewery uses only local ingredients, including hops, malt, and rye.

Wormtown Brewery produces a variety of beers, including Blizzard Of 78, Fresh Patch Pumpkin ale, Norm Chocolate Coconut Stout, and 7 Hills Session Ale.

On Wednesday through Sunday, the Wormtown Tap Room is opened. Saturday and Sunday tours are available at the brewery.

Address: 72 Shrewsbury Street, #4, Worcester (Massachusetts), United States

For a fun time in Pennsylvania, take to exploring our list of things to do in Altoona,things to do in Williamsport,and funthings to do in Bethlehemfor a fun vacation time.

21. Livia’s Dish

Livia’s Dish is a casual restaurant that serves delicious Italian/Mediterranean cuisine in a warm and welcoming environment.

Anton Mehillaj is the Executive Chef and co-owner of Livia’s Dish. The restaurant offers freshly prepared food made with seasonal ingredients and flavored using New World herbs and spice.

Livia’s offers a variety of dishes, including homemade soups, garden salads, small plates, appetizers, bruschetta, sauteed mussels, and entrees such as braised lamb shank and chicken roulade.

Livia’s serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. It is one of the top restaurants that should be added to your list of things to do in Worcester for a memorable dining experience.

Address: 1394 Main Street Worcester, Massachusetts, USA

22. Deadhorse Hill

Deadhorse Hill, which was once the Bay State House Hotel and headquarters of the Worcester Automobile Club in Worcester, is a chic-rustic restaurant that serves elevated American cuisine using seasonal ingredients from local farmers and fishers.

It changes frequently and is dependent on what’s in season. The rustic and spacious dining room features a high ceiling and exposed bricks.

A sliding door opens onto the sidewalk. This creates the perfect backdrop for Chef Jared Forman’s creativity. Lunch is casual with fresh soups and imaginative sandwiches.

Dinner is more formal, with a wide variety of small plates as well as large, delicious dishes like Chimney Hill lamb Roulade with cauliflower, sesame crackers, and safflower Yogurt.

Address: 281 Main St. Worcester, MA 01608, United States

23. The Sprinkler Factory

The Sprinkler Factory is a stockpile of exciting exhibits and perfectly fits in for the family who are so much engrossed in the inventions we all rarely recognize these days.

The Factory’s exhibition area occupies about 3000 sq ft of space and is home to installations, wall art, sculptures, and artist studios used for ceramics, glass, jewelry, and demonstrations, including the exhibition of monthly displays.

You might be curious about the name. It came to play when Howard G. Freeman, while employed at Rockwood Sprinkler Factory, invented the water fog nozzle and hose nozzle.

They are still used today for basis crash rescue and some other activities. Entrance to the Sprinkler Factory is absolutely free of charge, so embrace that.

Address: 38 Harlow St, Worcester, MA 01605, United States

24. Hanover Insurance Park in Fitton Field

The Hanover Insurance Park in Fitton Field, located on College Street, Worcester, is a sports arena.

It is home to the Can-Am League Worcester Tornadoes as well as the Futures Collegiate Baseball League Worcester Bravehearts.

The College of the Holy Cross also uses the stadium for sporting events.

The stadium was built in 1905 and renovated in 2005. It is named after Reverend James Fitton, who donated the land to the College of the Holy Cross.

The stadium can seat 3,000 people and has been host to many famous athletes and events, including Lou Gehrig as a college student and Ted Williams playing in exhibition games.

This is one of the top fun things to do in Worcester for sports lovers.

Address: One College Street, Worcester (Massachusetts), United States

25. Elm Park

Add a visit to Elm Park to your checklist of things to do in Worcester for some outdoor fun time.

Elm Park, a historic park, is located in Worcester between Park Avenue, Highland, and Russell.

The park was bought in 1854, making it one of the earliest land purchases to be made in America for public parks.

Elm Park is also listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

The park, originally made up of pastureland and now covers 60 acres. It now includes Newton Hill, basketball courts, picnic areas, and tennis courts.

The park is popular for ice skating in winter, and it is also popular during warmer months for weddings.

26. Clayground

Want to spend some time of creativity with the family? Then Clayground is a great option? Here you get involved in “paint your own pottery” type of classes, where there are all sorts of objects to match every style and budget.

At the Clayground, you get to spurn your creative nature when the availability of pottery pieces like cups, figurines, and plates. There are also a variety of over 70 paint colors from which you can pick.

Clayground also has on-site kilns where these family masterpieces are baked and sent to your homes after the period of drying.

The owners are welcoming and very helpful. They are always ready to give advice and offer proper guidance.

Clayground is open from Wednesday to Sunday every week, so you’ve got ample opportunity to visit.

Address: 65 James St # 11, Worcester, MA 01603, United States

27. DCU Center

The DCU Center, located on Foster Street in downtown Worcester is both a convention center as well as an indoor arena.

The center is also known as Worcester Centrum Center. It hosts many events, including concerts, conventions and meetings, sporting events, and trade shows.

The center has a capacity of approximately 12,000 people. It was opened to the public in 1982 by Frank Sinatra.

The addition of balconies has allowed for an increase in the seating capacity to 14,800.

The complex was expanded with a convention center in 1997. It added 50,000 feet of exhibition space and a 12,144 square-foot ballroom, 11 meeting rooms, and a kitchen.

Address: 50 Foster Street Worcester, MA, United States

28. O’Connor’s

For a memorable dining experience, add a visit to O’Connor’s to your list of things to do in Worcester.

O’Connor’s Irish Restaurant and Bar is a casual Irish bar in the heart of Worcester.

O’Connor’s has been serving classic Irish, European, and American food to friends and family for more than 25 years.

The traditional Irish Shannon Bar serves a variety of draft beers, wines, and spirits from all over the globe. The main dining area is comfortable and cozy.

You can enjoy exquisite dinner specials like a pretzel-encrusted pork sausage with braised red cabbage or a New England Fishermans Pie made of haddock and salmon, shrimp, and bay scallops baked into chowder sauce.

O’Connor’s offers weekly lunch and dinner specials. They also offer a hearty brunch buffet, as well as exceptional private dining options.

Address: 1160 West Boylston Street Worcester, MA, United States

29. Play and watch golf at Newton Hill Disc Golf

If you are seeking to have a fun time for all family members, drop by Newton Hill Disc Golf. The Newton Hill Disc Golf makes our list of top things to do in Worcester.

Disc golf (also referred to as Frisbee golf) is a game loved and enjoyed by various people of mixed ages and skills. It is not expensive, and most athletic ranges can physically access it.

You will love the clean and well-designed Newton Hill course. It has great height, steep enough to offer a little bit of workout to guests, though it’s still very manageable.

This provides plenty of free entertainment for all the family and an opportunity to showcase your skills – do come over with your own discs!

Address: Summit Rd, Worcester, MA 01602, United States

30. Central Rock Gym Climbing Center

Are you in for a climbing adventure? If yes, add a visit to the Central Rock Gym Climbing Center to your list of things to do in Worcester.

The Central Rock Gym offers world-class climbing experiences with its state-of-the-art facilities and large climbing walls.

CRG Worcester has over 13,000 square feet worth of climbing space. There are more than 100 top-rope, bouldering, and lead climbing stations in the area.

CRG Worcester also offers a variety of specialized classes and teams for members and non-members.

CRG Worcester caters to all levels of climbers, offering a wide range of challenging and fun climbing routes created by Justin Wright and his team.

Classes range from staffed and introductory climbs to advanced technique and lead climbing. Private lessons are also available.

Address: 299 Barber Avenue, Worcester, MA, United States

31. Honour the brave at Southwest Asia War Memorial

The Southwest Asia War Memorial was built by the Desert Calm Committee in 1993 and is located in a serene area in Worcester Common.

This Memorial is the official State monument for the Veterans of the Southwest Asia War and adds to our list of top things to do in Worcester.

Southwest Asia War Memorial was constructed in honor of those who sacrificed their lives in the Desert Shield/Desert Storm conflict and existed as one of the few of its kind.

It has a tribute composed of a larger standing monument and a lower tablet on which the following words “The Official State Monument for Veterans of the Southwest Asia War” are inscribed.

At the back are nine names listed under the title “Honor Roll.” Do well to check out this Memorial while in Worcester city.

Address: Worcester, MA 01608, USA

32. Cascading Waters

You cannot leave Worcester without a visit to Cascading Waters, one of the most amazing places to witness.

The Cascades consists of numerous acres of land, including Cascades park, Boynton park, Cascades east, and cascading waters.

The moment you see the cascading waters, you will be blown away by the waterfall of 60 feet right on the trail.

You don’t need to hike through the trail as it is visible through the bridge, where you get to enjoy the gracious view.

Address: A35 Olean St, Worcester, MA 01602, United States

33. Broad Brook Meadow Conservation Area

Broad Brook Meadow Conservation Area, recognized as New England’s biggest urban wildlife sanctuary, extends for about four hundred acres in Worcester.

Broad Brook Meadow Conservation Area features interpretive signs which offer visitors guidance as they go through the five miles of trails.

There are several natural amenities like streams, woods, trails, and many others for visitors of different ages.

Every kid would love to play around in a nature preserve with a unique wildlife diversity, making it an excellent place for nature and bird lovers.

You will find different birds, butterflies, and plants that dwell here. Broad Brook Meadow Conservation Area offers public programs and summer camps for everyone.

Address: 414 Massasoit Rd, Worcester, MA 01604, United States

Considering a vacation in theUnited Kingdom, do not miss out on these attractions in Filey, Shrewsbury, and Tewkesbury for a fun time here.

Plan your trip to Worcester

It is essential you start planning your visit to Worcester. And like you’ve seen, it offers plenty of opportunities, fun, and exposure.

The museums, parks, restaurants, galleries, theatres, and many more promises a thrilling vacation experience for you and your entire family.

This piece can aid you in your plans, so always feel free to check back.

Safe travels!