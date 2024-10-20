33 Inviting Window Seat Ideas That'll Make You Want to Curl Up With a Book (2024)

Decorating
Design Tips
By
Kristin Hohenadel
Kristin Hohenadel
Kristin Hohenadel has written on design for publications including the New York Times, Interior Design, Slate, Fast Company, and the international editions of Elle Decor.
Learn more about The Spruce'sEditorial Process
Updated on 12/21/23
A window seat is always the best seat in the room, made for soaking up the light, gazing out at the view, curling up with a book, snuggling with a loved one, or sneaking in a power nap.
The built-in, upholstered window seats that feature hidden under-bench storage or built-in shelving on either side that are common today are a modern evolution of the small free-standing benches that people began placing beneath their sash windows centuries ago.
If you don't have the budget or the space for a built-in, you can improvise a window seat using a wood or upholstered bench or loveseat of any style or period.
Just pay attention to proportion to make sure that the window seat fits seamlessly beneath your window of choice, and style it to suit your needs by adding throw pillows, a cozy blanket, or a reading light.
Let these window seats—located everywhere from the living room to the bedroom, dining room, mudroom, home office, and beyond—inspire you to install a window seat in your room(s) of choice that will become everyone's favorite spot.
01 of 33
Leave the Windows Bare
In this light-flooded Palo Alto, CA home from Cathie Hong Interiors, a built-in, wood-topped window seat in the dining room creates an off-duty reading nook or extra bench seating when there's a crowd.
Windows are curtain-free to maximize functionality, while patterned throw pillows in neutral tones add softness.
Continue to 2 of 33 below
02 of 33
Decorate the Landing
This spacious upstairs landing from Mindy Gayer Design Co. is flooded with Southern California light, making the pass-through space an ideal location for a built-in window seat that runs beneath a wall of double windows.
A natural-toned floor basket is a decorative way to store extra blankets or favorite reading material between uses to keep the space looking tidy.
Continue to 3 of 33 below
03 of 33
Create a Day Bed Hybrid
One of the joys of working from home is having the option to stay focused—and take needed breaks—in any location or posture without having coworkers looking on.
This cozy L-shaped home office from Anita Yokota includes a cozy and casual window seat daybed for reading drafts, brainstorming new ideas, or grabbing a power nap.
Continue to 4 of 33 below
04 of 33
Optimize the Mudroom
This built-in mudroom window seat from Becca Interiors is located steps from the front door of a Hudson River view Colonial home in New York state, making it a convenient place to take off muddy boots or set down your sun hat and farmers market haul.
Continue to 5 of 33 below
05 of 33
Use a Vintage Love Seat
Becca Interiors created an improvised window seat in the home library corner of this Hudson Valley, NY Colonial home by placing an upholstered vintage loveseat beneath the window that fits snugly between a pair of built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
Continue to 6 of 33 below
06 of 33
Create an Attic Perch
This attic reading room from Jersey Ice Cream Co. is kid-friendly but fun for the whole family, with cozy floor rugs and pillows and wrap-around banquettes that include a built-in window seat that hides the AC and offers natural light and views.
Continue to 7 of 33 below
07 of 33
Supersize It
In this spacious bedroom from Emily Henderson Design, an extra-long window seat is built beneath a large bank of windows, hugging the irregular shape of the room's walls to maximize surface area and achieve a streamlined look.
The extra bench space means that it's big enough to share or use to display plants, books, or decor objects.
A reading light sconce in the corner and some throw pillows and blankets make it comfortable and functional.
Continue to 8 of 33 below
08 of 33
Accessorize the Dressing Room
This fully loaded dressing room from Britt Design Studio includes ample storage for clothes, accessories, and shoes, plus a built-in window seat under the arched window for gathering yourself before heading out to face the world.
Continue to 9 of 33 below
09 of 33
Use Warm Colors
This kids' room from Becca Interiors has vintage wallpaper and furniture, warm colors, and tons of homespun Colonial charm. But the focal point of the room is the charming double window seat that's all set up for storytime.
Continue to 10 of 33 below
10 of 33
Add a Storage Bench
If you don't have the budget for a built-in, or your window is on the smaller side, try installing a bench instead.
In this bedroom window seat hack designed by Emily Bowser for Emily Henderson Design, a simple upholstered bench with built-in hidden storage is wedged into the corner for extra stability,
Continue to 11 of 33 below
11 of 33
Add Built-In Shelves
Christina Kim Interior Design created a reading corner in this blue-and-white home office, complete with a comfortable window seat flanked by built-in bookshelves for storing reading materials and displaying objects.
Continue to 12 of 33 below
12 of 33
Create a Way Station
This long, rectangular combination laundry room mudroom from KG Designs has wall hooks for storing jackets and backpacks, bench seating for putting on shoes, and a pair of window seats where you can take a load off while you wait for the towels to finish drying.
Continue to 13 of 33 below
13 of 33
Decorate With Plants
Not every window is possessed of a picturesque view. This window seat from JK Interior Living faces a brick wall, but lets plenty of natural light into the mudroom, and includes a place for plants on the windowsill.
The bench is outfitted with a generous smattering of plump pillows, and dark navy wall paint defines the window seat area.
Continue to 14 of 33 below
14 of 33
Add a Spa-Like Feel
This spacious bathroom from Desiree Burns Interiors has enough room for large twin vanities, with a generous window seat tucked in between them that adds a spa-like feel.
The window seat is built in beneath a large arched window with a view of the outdoors, a perfect place to paint your toenails or share a moment with your partner while admiring the leafy view.
Continue to 15 of 33 below
15 of 33
Make a Kids' Reading Corner
This kid-friendly corner window seat from Mindy Gayer Design Co. is decorated in keeping with the blue, white, and red theme of the room.
Built-in drawers add storage, a thick upholstered seat provides comfort, and plenty of throw pillows and a spare blanket invite quiet time and encourage reading.
Continue to 16 of 33 below
16 of 33
Add Bench Seating
In this roomy bedroom from Emily Henderson Design, the closets on either side of the far window make it impossible to install a built-in window seat.
But there's room enough for a small wood bench that can serve as a perch for putting on shoes, sipping morning coffee, or daydreaming by the light of the window on a cold winter's day.
Light billowy curtains scrape the floor and help fill in the space around the bench without looking heavy or encroaching on the closet doors.
Continue to 17 of 33 below
17 of 33
Fill a Dead Space
This built-in window seat with under-bench storage from KG Designs turns the dead space of an empty hallway into a dedicated zone for reading, chilling, or seating waiting clients just outside of the home office.
Continue to 18 of 33 below
18 of 33
Add Built-In Shelving
Blogger Ursula Carmona of Home Made by Carmona gave her parents' rustic and traditional mountain home library a modern refresh with white paint, floor-to-ceiling shelving, and a built-in window seat for whiling the hours away reading, hanging out, and playing music in the shadow of the wood-burning stove.
Continue to 19 of 33 below
19 of 33
Add Charm to the Nursery
It may be true that every nursery needs a rocking chair, but this baby room from Becca Interiors makes the case that window seats are another flexible seating option for everything from burping the baby to supervising toddlers playing on the floor.
Continue to 20 of 33 below
20 of 33
Spice Up an Eat-In Kitchen
This eat-in kitchen dining area from Jessica Nelson Design gets an extra kick with the addition of a cozy corner window seat banquette outfitted with comfy throw pillows and a small round cafe table to preserve flow.
Continue to 21 of 33 below
21 of 33
Embellish the Bay Window
The dark green paint on the walls of this home library from Kate Marker Interior has a calming effect that invites relaxation and gives definition to a cozy window seat that is built into a recessed bay window providing views and natural light.
Continue to 22 of 33 below
22 of 33
Add Curves
Break up the linear quality of a typical window seat by adding curves. Sissy + Marley Interior Design installed a bending window seat in this chic and neutral New York City highrise apartment that gives it a custom look and a softer feel.
Continue to 23 of 33 below
23 of 33
Modernize a Victorian
Modernize a small window seat in a period home with a colorful throw pillow and a piece of modern art on the wall, like this modern Victorian home renovated by Chango & Co.
Continue to 24 of 33 below
24 of 33
Use Neutral Tones
Decorate your window seat with black, white, and pale wood tones to keep the focus on the view.
Michelle Berwick Design kept it simple and modern in this home gym complete with a large three-paned picture window with a winter wonderland view.
Continue to 25 of 33 below
25 of 33
Double It Up
Install a pair of window seats beneath the windows on either side of a fireplace to create double reading nooks, like this living room from Chango & Co.
Continue to 26 of 33 below
26 of 33
Add Coordinating Colors
Decorate your window seat with matching upholstery, throw pillows, and art for a coordinated look, like this spacious staircase landing from Britt Design Studio.
Continue to 27 of 33 below
27 of 33
Add a Roman Shade
Soften a bedroom window seat by hanging a large patterned fabric Roman shade that will diffuse light or block views.
Ashley Montgomery Design paired different floral patterns on the window shade and wallpaper.
Painted shiplap wainscoting adds a cozy feel, while a pair of sconces provide symmetry and extra light for reading sessions that stretch into the night.
Continue to 28 of 33 below
28 of 33
Playroom Window Seat
A deep playroom window seat can double as a sleeping space for visiting kids and cousins, like this colorful space from Chango & Co. that is upholstered with a comfy cherry red cushion and a multitude of throw pillows.
Continue to 29 of 33 below
29 of 33
Create a Kitchen Banquette
A simple wood window seat banquette stretching wall to wall in an eat-in kitchen adds a farmhouse feel.
Leanne Ford Interiors added under-bench storage and unattached pillows covered in white linen for an effortless feel.
Continue to 30 of 33 below
30 of 33
Basement Window Seat
While basement windows are generally too high to gaze out of, they do provide natural light.
Give your finished basement a modified version of a window seat by installing a comfy banquette beneath a tall basement window, like this family-friendly space from Michelle Berwick Design.
Continue to 31 of 33 below
31 of 33
Create a Waiting Room
Add comfort to a spacious combination mudroom laundry room with a custom window seat that hugs the windows and provides a place to chill while your towels finish drying, like this space from Jessica Nelson Design.
Continue to 32 of 33 below
32 of 33
Focus on the View
Sissy + Marley Interior Design decorated this ultra-luxurious window seat with understated pale neutrals that keep the focus on the multi-million dollar view of New York City.
A window seat can be both chic and practical, hiding technical elements like a radiator or air conditioner from view with a perforated cover.
Continue to 33 of 33 below
33 of 33
Float the Bench
Create a modern window seat for a small mudroom with a chunky wood floating bench seat that will keep the design feeling light and airy, like this neutral space from Michelle Berwick Design.
What else can I do with a window seat?
A window seat can double as a reading nook, a banquette for a breakfast nook or dining room, or even as a bonus sleeping space if it’s big enough and comfortably upholstered.
You can also use your window seat as a place to display seasonal decor like a collection of pumpkins, mini Christmas trees, or figurines.
Or you can use the window seat in a toddler room as a place to store stuffed animals.
What can I use for window seat cushions?
You can DIY a no-sew window seat cushion using thick foam cut to size, stapled with fabric, and attached with Velcro. Or you can order a custom cushion to fit your window seat if your budget allows.
Choose a durable fabric that will stand up to heavy use if your window seat is going to be used as a breakfast nook banquette or if you have kids and/or pets.