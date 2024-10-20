33 Inviting Window Seat Ideas That'll Make You Want to Curl Up With a Book (2024)

A window seat is always the best seat in the room, made for soaking up the light, gazing out at the view, curling up with a book, snuggling with a loved one, or sneaking in a power nap.

The built-in, upholstered window seats that feature hidden under-bench storage or built-in shelving on either side that are common today are a modern evolution of the small free-standing benches that people began placing beneath their sash windows centuries ago.

If you don't have the budget or the space for a built-in, you can improvise a window seat using a wood or upholstered bench or loveseat of any style or period.

Just pay attention to proportion to make sure that the window seat fits seamlessly beneath your window of choice, and style it to suit your needs by adding throw pillows, a cozy blanket, or a reading light.

Let these window seats—located everywhere from the living room to the bedroom, dining room, mudroom, home office, and beyond—inspire you to install a window seat in your room(s) of choice that will become everyone's favorite spot.