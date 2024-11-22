35 Best Stops Between Parker and Angel Fire (2024)

While playing in the Rio around 2 am, I was approached by a worker. She had an attitude and said I needed to cash out on my machine so they could service it. There was a security guard escorting them that was present. I told him I had put alot of money in that particular machine for them to tell me I needed to cash out. I asked them how long would that take he said bout 5 or 10 minutes. I printed my ticket and waited. I watched the 2 ladies change out the money boxes on the whole row of machines located where I was playing. They closed every machine except the one I had been playing. I asked the security why didn't they close the machine they knew I was playing. He stated he didn't know. He asked the lady about the machine and she just shrugged her shoulders and said I don't know and kept walking. I told him that i find that very odd that out of all the machines they serviced the very one I was playing stopped working. I felt like the lady purposely did something to the machine because I had been on that same machine for hours and didn't have any problem with it. I don't know what the procedure is when someone is playing on a machine to make them get off. I just really find that ironic that the very machine I was on just stopped working. The security called one of the attendants that wear the burgundy shirts to try and reset it to no avail. She then called a tech. He asked me did they slam the door or hit the machine. I said I don't know. I just know it was working fine and now the screen is black. I would appreciate a response back from a higher up on this matter.