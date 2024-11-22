35 Best Stops Between Parker and Angel Fire (2024)

WinStar World Casino and Resort is a massive casino complex that offers a modern and spacious environment for gaming enthusiasts. The resort features an array of dining options, shops, a golf course, and an outdoor pool. Visitors can expect a seamless flow throughout the facility with numerous restaurant choices strategically placed around the resort. The casino boasts a wide selection of games including traditional table games like poker and blackjack as well as the latest slot machines with exciting bonus features.
We stayed at the hotel, enjoyed the casino, and ate at a couple of the restaurants. They do everything with excellence. The place is huge! I particularly like the idea that they do have a non-smoking casino area. The place is well ventilated. You can play the penny slots to the high-roller events.There is something for everyone. Although the pool wasn't open, we lounged in the area outside the pool. We had a beautiful view from our hotel room. There is something for everyone! I'm not a gambler but I enjoyed the slots with $40 for many many hours. The other couple made enough winnings to pay for both our hotel rooms, food, and the gas from Dallas. It was a one day trip that was worth every penny. We plan to return the next time we are in the area.
It was good and it was bad. Coming from someone who used to work at Choctaw, this was better in some ways, but worse than other ways. Without getting too into details I will just list my key takeaways from my night prior. It was hard to find floor staff. I heard not a single cocktail wait staff member from 6pm-10pm. Trying to find stuff was also difficult, we had to bother the cashiers or security that we caught up with to ask for directions to where things were. The players club line was out the door long but a lovely staff member was helping new members and pulling them out of the long line which was nice. The look of the entire building was nice, a few sections that felt disconnected, but otherwise it was great. The amount of food choices were also great even if prices were a bit high. Lastly, we left earlier than anticipated because of the cigarette smell. It was so overwhelming even with the no smoking sections. When we got into our car to go home we felt sick. I feel like we would come back if friends wanted to go, but we may just go to Choctaw instead for the new casino they built since it doesn't smell like smoke at all in the new section.
The new Cascades pool is very nice. They have some issues to work out for sure though. Getting in, even though we had reserved spots, was a mess. We had to wait in line behind people trying to decide what package they wanted to pay for so it took 45 minutes to get in. All this while they had already been shut down several times that day because of weather. So we missed over an hour of our reserved 5 hours just getting in. Then 1 hour in they shut it down for weather again. I understand you have to do that for safety. But there needs to be a better system to charge for time used in certain situations. There were people there that had reserved the private bungalows that paid $2500 for a full day and got to use it for a few hours. Maybe there are different terms for those. My $50 for 2 reserved lounge chairs and an umbrella got me 1 hour of pool time. And no rainchecks are given. I love the place, not the setup. Will have to try again to see if it gets sorted out.
Went with my aunt, quality time at a awesome venue. We enjoyed ourselves. We had questions from time to time and was always met with friendliness and kindness. Look forward to going back next month. Very clean and enjoyed having different kinds of food to choose from, didn’t get to go in the nice restaurants but just walking by them you could tell they were first class.
I recently had the pleasure of visiting Win Start World Casino and I must say, the experience exceeded my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with a warm and friendly atmosphere that made me feel welcomed.First and foremost, the casino offers a vast selection of games to cater to all types of gamblers. Whether you're a fan of traditional table games like poker and blackjack, or prefer the latest slot machines with exciting bonus features, Win Start World Casino has it all. The variety of games kept me entertained for hours.The overall ambiance of the casino is stunning. The interior is well-designed and visually appealing, with tasteful lighting and comfortable seating areas. I appreciated the attention to detail in creating an environment that feels luxurious and upscale.The staff at Win Start World Casino are an absolute delight. Friendly, knowledgeable, and always ready to assist, they made sure that my experience was nothing short of exceptional. From helping me with game rules to providing suggestions on which games to try, their customer service was outstanding.One aspect that impressed me about Win Start World Casino was their commitment to ensuring a safe and responsible gambling environment. They have strict protocols in place to promote responsible gambling and provide resources for any guests who may need assistance. This level of care for their customers' well-being demonstrates their dedication to responsible gaming.In terms of amenities, the casino offers a variety of dining options to suit all tastes. From casual dining to fine dining experiences, there is something to satisfy every craving. The quality of the food was fantastic, and the service in the restaurants was impeccable.The only reason I'm not giving Win Start World Casino a full five stars is because I experienced some minor inconveniences with the parking situation. The parking lot was quite crowded, and finding a spot took longer than expected. However, once inside the casino, the overall experience made up for this minor setback.Overall, my visit to Win Start World Casino was thoroughly enjoyable. The variety of games, the excellent customer service, and the overall ambiance left a positive impression on me. I would highly recommend this casino to anyone looking for a great gambling experience.
Got here around 7pm and hit the casino. Make sure to register to get your Club Passport (and your chocolate bar) if you are a first timer. Water, soda, and coffee is self-serve and free, bars are located throughout. Plenty of parking at 7pm, but lot starts to get fuller around 10pm. There is a smoking and non smoking section within the casino. Bathrooms are spotless! Plenty of action and walking; take your time and explore. There are plenty of places to grab something to eat; prices are better than out in town. All employees are friendly and helpful. I passed by this place several times and never stopped, so glad I did this time. Come and enjoy the lights, drinks, food and entertainment! Hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
I had an enjoyable experience during my initial visit and eagerly anticipate my return. Be aware that the establishment is quite expansive, so obtaining a map is advisable. They also offer a diverse range of food options within the premises, providing ample choices.
Went to see Stevie Nicks. The arena was very nice. So glad it has moved and is not in the middle of the cigarette smoke that is so thick you have to cut it with a machete to get through portion of the casino. I am not someone that gambles as I don't freely give away my money so I don't frequent any casinos but Winstar is big and if you like cigarette smoke and losing money, you would probably like the casino. I hear they have some places to eat in there as well. The arena for the shows is very nice. Only a hint of smoke wafted in that direction. Been told the singers don't like all the cigarette smoke as it can hurt their voice so I'm not quite sure why its still open to the casino area but looks like they are making good money down there. It's kind of its own little resort. Will go back if they have more concerts that interest me. No trouble getting out of the parking lot as most concert goers were eager to try their luck at gambling. (Price for bottled water in the arena was $4.00. Alcohol was up toward $20.)
It was super smoky, but we managed to stay there for one hour. If you’re not okay with smoke I’d suggest you go to the smoke free room or bring your face mask, or simply go during the week days (less ppl, less smoke).The ladies that bring our drinks to the slot machines were moody that day, next time I probably bring my own water or coffee so I don’t bother or get such attitude, they ruin the mood.
A huge casino, very nice layout. They should have a better variety of slot machines given the size of this place. But the most interesting thing was a roulette table on a Sunday afternoon. I put $100 bill on the table and asked the dealer for singles. She said that they do not do singles on the weekends, just weekdays. Then she said that the minimum chip value was $5. The table minimum at the time was only $10. So I got $95.00 in $5 color chips and she gave me five $1 chips. As I placed my bet, putting three on the table, she then said that there is a $1 buy-in per spin so I gave her one of the $1 chips that she gave me and I only did this twice before I decided to cash out. And the five-dollar chips were still roulette chips, not regular $5 chips because I had to change the color into regular chips to go to the cashier. I still cannot understand if you're dealing with colors, why not just allow $1 chips? I would have played much longer. Better off at the automated roulette wheels where you can just place your bets on the electronic screen at your station
Wow! This casino knows what people want. Easily larger than some Vegas casinos. Flow keeps moving throughout, no traffic jams. Plenty of restaurants choices placed evenly throughout with lots of pricing choices. Same with bathrooms… you will always be close to one and they are clean. The many center circular open bars is a nice place to sit…have a beverage and people watch. Really enjoyed my visit. Oh and each “city” has its own entrance, each city has different slots. New York is smoke free. In the very back/end the gaming area is very dark,cool & quiet on purpose. I also like shopping in the nice shops.
My husband and I had an absolutely wonderful time. Our room was beautiful, spacious and the walk in shower was a plus. The food was good on the resort side. We did the buffet which was okay but the food was either cold or a tad bit lukewarm not hot at all. As to the casino, it was nice to have a non smoking section even though some people were still smoking in the non smoking area. There is construction going on but we couldn't hear a thing. The resort side staff and amenities is why I still gave a 5 star review. God willing we will be planning another trip soon.
While winning more would have been nice, it is called gambling.Great casino.. Great electronic games. “Okay” selection of table games with the tables usually packed.New hotel tower opening by Christmas is what I was told and the new convention center looks awesome.The complex has a core of really great employees as well. (I always appreciate my card dealers)
This is listed as the world's largest casino, 600,000 square footage; however, I don't think it's the best! You have to see the beautiful casinos in Vegas first to agree! This hotel is decorated by small parts of the world. Lots of slot machines and great food! I think it needs a few more shops with better and lower prices!!! We had a great time! Got some exercise in walking! The place is 2 miles long! It's beautiful 😍 great place to go on a rainy day for food if you don't gamble!
if you are looking for a place to have fun gambling then this is definitely the place... it is huge! and there are multiples of gaming machines there ( I prefer the slot machines)I have been a few times now, and have a great time each trip!the hotel is very nice with rooms that will meet your requirements... lots of places to eat a quick meal or make it a more fine dining experience...Its fun, I will go back!
My day at WinStar World Casino was an unforgettable experience. The massive casino floor offered a wide range of gaming options, and the entertainment was top-notch. Dining options were decent but could improve. The hotel and amenities were impressive. Friendly staff and a grand atmosphere made for a great day of excitement. Worth a visit for gaming enthusiasts.
WinStar has extremely great hotel service and cleanliness. The staff is at every corner from check-in to check-out ready to help. The cleaning staff is constantly cleaning and sanitizing. They’re service is top-notch. WinStar has improved in the hotel service year after year. As for the food service, there are some outstanding places, mediocre and some that could use a friendly greeting upon entrance (hint: buffet).
1st time here. Nice casino. Bed sucked. Way too hard. Was supposed to be a queen it felt like a full. One wrong move, and I would've been on the floor. It's too small for a couple. Went to the buffet, and the food wasn't good. But overall, the casino was gorgeous, and everyone was friendly.
We had an amazing time. Food, machines, bars, poker room, and staff were awesome. We want to give special thanks to Janice at the Junior Host Department. Janice was so helpful and friendly. 🙏 😊 We were given a beautiful 😍 suite. The staff at the Elite check-in were outstanding. Comps that were given to me were great. I highly recommend Winstar Casino.
This place is so much fun and so spacious! My dad is disabled and in a wheelchair so the floors we're spread out enough for him to go machine to machine without any issues! The staff are very nice and friendly and the Dallas Cowboys bar and grill is a delicious place and not too pricey compared to being in a casino.
My experience at WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma was absolutely phenomenal! From the moment I arrived, I was greeted with exceptional hospitality and impeccable service. The variety of games available was impressive. The restaurants offered a delicious selection of food, and the overall atmosphere was vibrant and exciting. It was truly an unforgettable experience filled with fun and entertainment! I will definitely be back soon for more casino action!
Just an amazing and beautiful casino. I have been all over Vegas and nothing is this big and nice in Vegas. I play slots all the time everywhere I go , and the odds here were very decent at this place. I won a fair amount of money every day over three days. They have a generous players club with good rewards and free slot play. They had a nice selection of different types of restaurants, and the food was reasonably priced. All the employees were very courteous and friendly and helpful. The only downside is that the rooms at the hotel are quite expensive, but you can stay in nearby Gardiner Texas for a reasonable cost. Love this place ! I was totally impressed and I will definitely be back. It’s a great alternative to Vegas because it’s so big and they have so many machines you won’t get tired being here for a few days.
Great casino but wish we had one in Central Texas ; ) also, they really are cinchy with their free play. Used to be when I stayed in WV they'd offer $80 in free play every other day and $50 in free food. It was a great incentive for guests to visit more frequently. WinStar execs, let's do better. You make tons off us players, could be it would be a nice gesture to offer more free play and food benefits when visiting. Please and thank you.
I have to give them a 5 star. We went down and stayed 2 nights couples spa pkg. Checked in got to room after checking out a few things. AC was making an awful noise. Called front desk sent maintenance to check it out. No other rooms available. Changed out our ac unit in just a few minutes. Next morning no hot water. Called front desk in just a little while we had hot water. Slots do not pay out very well. You better have some walking shoes on because no matter where you go it is a very long walk. Not bad for a casino. Massage was great, room service venue could use some upgrades but for the most part not bad at all. Travel around the world and never leave the building.
Fun place to visit if you can handle the smoke / smell from smoking in most of the casino. There are couple of areas which are completely free from smoking too. Friendly people and staff as per my experience.Got complimentary room last time I visited and it was well worth it. The amenities inside the room were great too.
I always have a great time here even if I don't win. They have good shopping, great food and the slots are fun. If you are sensitive to cigarettes or smoke smells wear a mask as it does have a very, very strong smoky cigarette smell throughout the entire casino. This doesn't bother me however (as I grew up around chain smokers) and it is to be expected in casinos. They also have nice rooms in the hotel as well. If you play a lot they may offer you a free room every so often. I enjoy coming solo or with a group of family and friends. Also, be prepared that this place is HUGE so be sure to bring a comfortable pair of walking shoes as you will walk a lot.
So much fun. There's tons of your favorite games and some you've never even seen before. The service there is awesome. Tons of great food and even seen whole family enjoying the atmosphere. Come check out the world's largest casino and maybe even walk out with some money. It really does have the best pay outs for whatever you want to play.
I absolutely love the Vegas vibe here folks. Now my favorite spot in Oklahoma. I always have my plan to quit when ahead right? Nah I had too much fun. This is an adults fantasy land. I played forever and had plenty of chances to quit even or ahead and absolutely 💯 🙃 kept playing these awesome slots that are so easy to navigate through. Hungering for some goodness...try any place here and it's delicious. Yum 😋 who isn't hungry after a work out at the slots but why not have a drink while ya play. Plenty of waitresses here. Pricey yes but I had to cool off after my slot machine went up against the devil. See my videos. It's fun. Peace n Love Be kind
My husband and I love staying here. The buffet is great and there are are a lot of gaming options in the huge non-smoking area. I should note that they are proud of their new Cascades pool area-its not free for guests like the main pool is. It's ranges $25-50 per person for half and full day access.
We came for lunch. Great buffet and stayed to play the penny machines. We had a great time. This is a big casino, hotel. We'll maintained, very courteous and kind staff. The customer service staff at the front door provided me with a map of the hotel/casino and made a great suggestion to try the buffet for lunch. Good choice
Did not stay at the hotel, first time here just to take in the atmosphere and give them my $$. Parking was easy, easy on and off the highway. Casino was very clean and new looking, games were cleaner than many other places. Service was good, bars looked stocked well but didn't have time to indulge, next time. Floor employees were helpful and very nice. Plan to come back for a concert and stay at hotel soon.Went back again and this time ate at the buffet for dinner. Huge dinning room, choices were better than usual, dishes range from American, Chinese, Mexican, Italian, Pizza. Now the desert buffet was spectacular, definitely save room for this. The price is also very reasonable.My real only issue at this time is the parents that bring their 3-5 kids with them, running around chasing each other or taking up all the seats in a slot area when paying players could be taking up those chairs. This is NOT an area for kids. Leave the kids at home or better yet spend that grocery money to feed them.
Every time we come and stay is amazing. The rooms are nice the staff is courteous and the food is delicious. If you are hungry at 2am, call reception and get yourself a turkey club sandwich from the cafe... they are superb.
Took my wife for her birthday and we had a lot of fun. Haven’t tried there rooms so I can’t comment on that. One day I’ll give it a shot. But everything else was good. Don’t miss out on the food.
While playing in the Rio around 2 am, I was approached by a worker. She had an attitude and said I needed to cash out on my machine so they could service it. There was a security guard escorting them that was present. I told him I had put alot of money in that particular machine for them to tell me I needed to cash out. I asked them how long would that take he said bout 5 or 10 minutes. I printed my ticket and waited. I watched the 2 ladies change out the money boxes on the whole row of machines located where I was playing. They closed every machine except the one I had been playing. I asked the security why didn't they close the machine they knew I was playing. He stated he didn't know. He asked the lady about the machine and she just shrugged her shoulders and said I don't know and kept walking. I told him that i find that very odd that out of all the machines they serviced the very one I was playing stopped working. I felt like the lady purposely did something to the machine because I had been on that same machine for hours and didn't have any problem with it. I don't know what the procedure is when someone is playing on a machine to make them get off. I just really find that ironic that the very machine I was on just stopped working. The security called one of the attendants that wear the burgundy shirts to try and reset it to no avail. She then called a tech. He asked me did they slam the door or hit the machine. I said I don't know. I just know it was working fine and now the screen is black. I would appreciate a response back from a higher up on this matter.
Our 1st time visiting. The place was amazing and beautiful with all the different tall decorated Christmas trees.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐'sHere is when the ⭐⭐⭐'s started to decrease. We had no reservation but decided we wanted to stay for a few nights. While in the lobby I went on their website to see if they had avail. rooms they did the website was slow loading for me to book a room. We walked up to the desk to book a room instead. The front desk clerk says we have no rooms avail. we mentioned online it shows there are, she repeated herself (others were coming up with no reservations and getting rooms) Rather make a scene we gave up. As we started walking away a Manager overheard the young lady telling us no rooms available and stepped in and said we have rooms avail. let me get you taken care of and immediately got a room $99 plus tax. Once checked in we went to our room they site finally came up, The same room on the site for $79 plus tax so back to the front desk to ask for a adjustment of the difference. I was then told that the price can change per minute, hour and often because it always changing nothing they can do....WOW
WinStar is a great place for concerts and fun. The hall where the shows take place is really nice. Acoustics are good. The visuals are good. Security and ushers are helpful. Advise you show up quite early if you want to get a bite to eat before the show. There are plenty of selections but the lines get really long. Spend the night and just grab a bite after the show.
WinStar is an amazing place! Over 10,000 different kinds slot machines. It seems like miles to get from one end of casino to the other side.We see people winning jackpots all the time!The restaurant I recommend Mickey Mantle’s. The food and drinks are top notch.The Gran Via buffet place has so many options it’s unbelievable. Food is average. We get comped buffet meals that’s why we go there otherwise it would be Mickey Mantle’s.We have stayed at both the Spa Tower and South Pool Tower with cascade view of pools.Rooms are comparable. Spa tower I prefer because it’s the newest tower. Rooms are very quiet at night. Never had issues. We request room away from elevator. Rooms are very clean.We have gone to see numerous concerts at Lucas Live and we highly recommend doing that. Everything is very organized during event. Our favorite seats are the club seating area.There is lots of parking areas and a garage.Everything is safe. If you park far away there is a shuttle driving around to pick people up.It’s really convenient staying at hotel and steps away from casino. Make sure you get a players card to accumulate points and get comps.
Rooms were nice but for the price on Friday & Saturday nights I expected a bit more. The room was nice but not luxury. The hotel was extremely nice overall.We had 1 really bad experience with the bar tenders at Toby Keith’s. We stood at the bar for 15 minutes and not a single bar tender said a single word, there were 4 on staff. We were going to toast Toby, that was disappointing we couldn’t get waited on in his own place.Food selection is thinner than I thought it’d be but was pretty good.
Had a BLAST! Going back when I learn to play poker...Pricey but worth it! Beware of all the new "SERVICE CHARGES & Anti per hand requirements" Great POOLS & SPA! Wasn't overly impressed with the buffet (not well-seasoned food, but lots of sauces to spice things up) DESSERTS we're Heavenly! Walking around this HUGH Casino burned a few calories too.
We came to see Matt Rife and stayed in the RV campground. The campground is SUPER nice with very level concrete sites and a ton of room to maneuver. Very awesome. We had a great time in the casino and came out ahead on our slot play which is kind of unheard of post-rona. The casino is WAY bigger than we expected and has a huge variety and number of slots and table games. It's probably one of the bigger casinos we've been to outside of Vegas. It very much has a Vegas vibe with different world-themed sections of the floor and restaurants scattered throughout. The Lucas Oil Live venue was very nice, clean and the staff was very friendly. We will absolutely be back when we get that Vegas itch but can't make the long flight out. This is a day drive for us from KC and makes for an excellent weekend away! Our only "complaint" is that we wanted to play bingo but missed the "mini" session which is an hour long. The regular sessions are FOUR hours long! Way too long for us.
Not liking that if you stay in the hotel and valet it costs $15 and there is a 15 to 20 minute wait after paying to get your car. . Not liking a $10 per night resort fee and the pools are closed for the season. Not liking that if you get 2 free buffets but are a single person you lose one of the buffets because they have to be used at the same time. Not liking that there was a coupon in the room key envelop for a free appetizer when you buy 2 entrees but it's only valid Monday through Thursday and I was there Friday and Saturday. I feel like a casino of this magnitude should not be so give me give me give me. I didn't even mention how 2 days and nights of gambling and never won more than $20 because that is the chance you take but the rest no thanks I'll stick to smaller casinos.
Very nice and clean. 1st time there. We took my father to just have fun as he's not getting better, but he had a great time. Gotta enjoy the time while I still can. Will definitely go back next time we fly to Dallas
My husband and I came to see a concert and to spend a couple days relaxing here. It's a beautiful place, and the casino is fun to walk through. Our room was clean and quiet with a great view. We spent a day at the cascades pool, which you have to pay extra for, and it was nice, but we were abandoned by our waitress. I'm sure the kinks will work out in time and with a little more training. All in all it was a nice experience!
We had a ball! We Took my son for his birthday and we hung out. The food at the buffet was delicious and the service was really good. The staff was nice and rooms were clean with no issues. We stayed in the pool tower. The view was nice! Everyone that greeted us was very pleasant. It was our first time. We will definitely return!
If you're up for a true challenge, walk every square inch of the place!My only complaint would be the lack of tables open during the week. 1 Roulette table is definitely not enough for the weekday crowd. I am never able to get on when I visit.
Love it here! I had lunch with the family at Blue Union. Played games. Fun Friendly and lively atmosphere. This is a Casino, I would only take what you are okay with losing while you have fun. They have people at the entrances to help you. Plenty of parking. Lots of places to eat inside.
I've been here 11 years ago. Liking the upgrades of the entire place. I will be back in the future. This visit was more or less for the Kevin Hart show. We did eat at the buffet before checking into our rooms. Food was good and tasty. The desserts were good as well. I did gamble a little and the machines were fun. My only takeaway is the cigarette smoke and the smokers who are rude. The non smoking area is a life saver. But I think I won more money on the smoking side. 🙂 The rooms were good for the price and had nice views. We'll be back.
I don't know where to start but this is our third time in one year we visited WS Casino/Resort it's a beautiful place, tons of slots and machines to chose from. Plenty of walking for sure. We definitely loved both pools. Will be back. Our first time also attending Lucas Oil, got to watch a concert this past weekend with great friends and family. Will be back, come fall or Superbowl
I really shouldn't have given it five stars because I really wish they were in Texas but I do like that they are on the border. I love this casino much more than Choctaw. There's a wider selection, I feel the rooms are easier to get to, there's more of a selection of restaurants, and I feel that WinStar probably pays out more
Perfect getaway to have some close to Dallas TX casino fun. The rooms are great, the food options are great, the gaming for allows smoking so if you don't like it don't go🤷🏻. Their spa services are great!Overall an awesome experience. Make sure to sign up for the Members rewards and get your free play and free rooms and food. The staff is awesome too!I know it's gambling but somehow I always seem to win🔥
The rooms are outrageous. I would of liked to stay since it was are 1st time there but 499 a night! I think they could offer more packages or better rates on the rooms. The could keep people playing longer if they stayed at the hotel. The hotels nearby are getting the business.
Received a 2 night complimentary stay, and just left this morning. Our room had a view of the cascades. It was a very nice room and view. Loved the hotel and the vibes. The workers were very friendly and helpful. The pool itself was nice. You have to pay for the cascades though. $15 for half day and $30 for full day. My only complaint about the pool section was me and my girlfriend were passing by, and the life guard happened to yell at the kids (kids will be kids, right?) but I heard her mumble a curse word under her breathe, which I thought wasn’t professional.Anyways, the casino itself was awesome! Ended up winning today before leaving. Hopefully I can get another free stay so I can come back!
This casino was amazing! We had a great! Time playing the slots as well as the tables. Rusty in Valet was awesome! Very kind and helpful. Anita the hotel manager was just as wonderful, after a situation with an employee Anita went above and beyond to fix the situation. Thank you, Anita for the excellent customer service and for being so wonderful.The restaurants are great and the prices are very reasonable.We will be back soon.
This hotel and casino were decent size. I went on a Saturday night so it's pretty crowded you really have to walk around to find a machine or a table to play because there was allot of people. If you want to get a room you need to make sure that they have them available especially if you're going to get it comped. Also another side note if you do not play at the casino for a month you lose your comps.
First time here. Was greeted by multiple people and they help me get my pay card. Restrooms was clean. It's of machines and tables. Had a issue reading the machine on how much the min bets were but I don't go to the casino often so that falls on me lol. People were civilized during our visit. Didn't get a chance to try none of the food or anything. Overall I would go again
Everything is great.There is nothing like it.Too many things to mention besides gambling...eating...the best concerts...Live music outside.Smoking and nonsmoking areas...love that.Come see for yourself!!!Stay a few nights....Come for the day!!!
Winstar is a lot of fun! So many slot machines, this place is huge. The buffet is pretty good too but wish there were more premium items. The room was clean and modern, and the bed was very comfortable.
Security personnel management is urgently needed.They are not only very unfriendly, but they also approach me, pick fights, and act very scary.I've been to many casinos, but this is the first time I've seen such rude, ill-mannered, and unfriendly security guards.I haven't done anything wrong and I haven't broken any rules.They just pick on Asians and act openly threatening.I enjoy high limits and always use a lot of money with high bets.I have the highest rating at all casinos in this area.The staff always come to me and are kind to me.But most of the staff at WinStar are very unfriendly.I will not go to this place anymore.
Went to casino and had dinner only. Very nice casino. A little too smoky even in non-smoking. Buffet had quite a lot from which to choose. Food was not too great. Lovely venue. Wish we could have attended a show while in Fort Worth.
