4 Channels / 4 Lanes XP Interfolded Napkin Tissue Paper Machine For Production American Design (2024)

Product Description:

Napkin Tissue Paper Machine

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is a cutting-edge product designedand manufactured by a leading manufacturer of paper towel machinesin China. It boasts a folding speed of 5200 sheets per minute,making it one of the fastest and most efficient machines in themarket. With its American design and advanced PLC control, thismachine is perfect for producing high-quality 1/4 interfoldednapkins and pop-up interfolded napkins.

As the demand for paper products continues to rise, the NapkinTissue Paper Machine has become an essential tool for businesses inthe paper industry. Its precision and speed make it the idealchoice for producing pocket handkerchiefs and kitchen towels. Withits state-of-the-art technology and reliable performance, thismachine is a must-have for any paper product manufacturing company.

Folding Speed

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is capable of folding up to 5200sheets per minute, making it one of the fastest machines in itsclass. This high folding speed ensures maximum productivity andefficiency, allowing businesses to meet the ever-increasing demandfor paper products in a timely manner.

Folding Type

The machine is designed to produce 1/4 interfolded napkins andpop-up interfolded napkins. This folding type is popular amongconsumers as it provides convenience and ease of use. Theinterfolded design also ensures that each napkin is neatly stacked,making them perfect for use in restaurants, hotels, and otherhospitality settings.

Made By CHINA Napkin Folder Machine Manufacturer

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is proudly made in China by aleading manufacturer of napkin folder machines. With years ofexperience and expertise in the paper industry, this manufactureris known for producing high-quality and reliable machines that meetinternational standards.

Design

The design of this machine is based on American standards, ensuringtop-notch quality and performance. The machine is built with robustmaterials and cutting-edge technology, making it durable andlong-lasting. Its sleek and modern design also makes it a greataddition to any production facility.

Control

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is equipped with PLC control,allowing for easy and efficient operation. This advanced controlsystem ensures precision and accuracy in the folding process,resulting in high-quality finished products. It also allows foreasy troubleshooting and maintenance, reducing downtime andincreasing productivity.

In conclusion, the Napkin Tissue Paper Machine is a revolutionaryproduct that combines speed, efficiency, and quality. With its highfolding speed, 1/4 interfolded and pop-up interfolded napkincapabilities, and American design, this machine is the perfectchoice for businesses looking to produce top-quality paperproducts. Made by a trusted manufacturer in China and equipped withadvanced PLC control, this machine is a valuable asset for anypaper product manufacturing company.

Features:

Product Name: Napkin Tissue Paper Machine

Design: American Design

Printing: 2 Colors Printing

Control: PLC Control

Finished Napkin: 4 Folds Paper Napkin

Voltage: 3 Phase 220v 60hz / 400v / 380v Etc.

Technical Parameters:

Specifications Details Product Name Napkin Tissue Paper Machine Speed 4000 Pc/min Control PLC Control Finished Napkin 4 Folds Paper Napkin Folding Type 1/4 Interfolded Napkin / Pop Up Interfolded Printing 2 Colors Printing Production Capacity 1000 Pieces/minute/lane * 4lanes Raw Material Virgin Wood Pulp/recycled Paper/nonwoven Airlaid Voltage 3 Phase 220v 60hz / 400v / 380v Etc. Made By CHINA Napkin Folder Machine Manufacturer Application Napkin Tissue Paper Production Related Products Toilet Paper Machine, Paper Towel Machine, Pocket HandkerchiefMaking Machine, Tissue Making Machine, Napkin Machine

Applications:

Napkin Tissue Paper Machine - ACE

Are you tired of constantly running out of napkin tissue paper inyour kitchen or restaurant? Look no further, because ACE's NapkinTissue Paper Machine is here to save the day! This high-quality,efficient and user-friendly machine is a must-have for any busykitchen or dining establishment.

Product Description

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine, also known as the ACE-INM-4L, isproduced in China and has earned the prestigious CE certification.It is an automatic machine that can produce up to 4000 pieces ofnapkin tissue per minute, with a folding speed of 5200 sheets perminute. The napkins produced by this machine have a standard sizeof 210x330mm when folded, making them the perfect size for anydining table. The folded size is 105x165mm, making it compact andconvenient for storage.

Application

This machine is perfect for any kitchen or dining establishmentthat requires a large amount of napkin tissue on a daily basis. Itcan also be used in factories or production lines that manufacturenapkin tissue for commercial use. With its high productioncapacity, this machine is ideal for restaurants, hotels,cafeterias, and other food service establishments.

Features

Brand Name: ACE - A trusted brand with a reputation for producing high-qualitymachinery.

- A trusted brand with a reputation for producing high-qualitymachinery. Model Number: ACE-INM-4L - The specific model number for this machine, ensuring you get theright product.

- The specific model number for this machine, ensuring you get theright product. Place of Origin: China - Made in China with high-quality materials and advancedtechnology.

- Made in China with high-quality materials and advancedtechnology. Certification: CE - This machine meets the strict safety and quality standards setby the European Union.

- This machine meets the strict safety and quality standards setby the European Union. Minimum Order Quantity: 1 set - You can purchase just one machine or more, depending on yourneeds.

- You can purchase just one machine or more, depending on yourneeds. Price: Negotiable - Contact us for a quote and we will work with you to find thebest price.

- Contact us for a quote and we will work with you to find thebest price. Packaging Details: standard export packing - Our machines are packaged with care to ensure they arrive inperfect condition.

- Our machines are packaged with care to ensure they arrive inperfect condition. Delivery Time: 60 days - We will work diligently to get your machine to you in a timelymanner.

- We will work diligently to get your machine to you in a timelymanner. Payment Terms: L/C, T/T - We accept both L/C and T/T payment methods to make it easy foryou.

- We accept both L/C and T/T payment methods to make it easy foryou. Supply Ability: 10 set /month - We have the capability to produce and supply 10 machines permonth, ensuring a steady supply for our customers.

- We have the capability to produce and supply 10 machines permonth, ensuring a steady supply for our customers. Raw Material: Virgin Wood Pulp/recycled Paper/nonwoven Airlaid - This machine can use a variety of raw materials, giving you theflexibility to choose what works best for you.

- This machine can use a variety of raw materials, giving you theflexibility to choose what works best for you. Control: PLC Control - The machine is equipped with a PLC control system, ensuringprecise and efficient operation.

- The machine is equipped with a PLC control system, ensuringprecise and efficient operation. Speed: 4000 Pc/min - With a speed of 4000 pieces per minute, this machine can keep upwith the demands of any busy kitchen or production line.

- With a speed of 4000 pieces per minute, this machine can keep upwith the demands of any busy kitchen or production line. Folding Speed: 5200 Sheet/min - The folding speed of 5200 sheets per minute ensures quick andefficient production.

- The folding speed of 5200 sheets per minute ensures quick andefficient production. Napkin Size: 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm) - The perfect size for napkin tissue, making it suitable for anydining table.

Why Choose ACE Napkin Tissue Paper Machine?

There are many reasons to choose the ACE Napkin Tissue PaperMachine for your kitchen or dining establishment:

High Efficiency: This machine can produce up to 4000 pieces of napkin tissue perminute, making it a highly efficient choice for busyestablishments.

This machine can produce up to 4000 pieces of napkin tissue perminute, making it a highly efficient choice for busyestablishments. Environmental Friendly: This machine can use recycled paper as a raw material, promotingsustainability and reducing waste.

This machine can use recycled paper as a raw material, promotingsustainability and reducing waste. Customizable: The machine can be customized to fit your specific needs andpreferences.

The machine can be customized to fit your specific needs andpreferences. User-friendly: The machine is designed with the user in mind, making it easy tooperate and maintain.

The machine is designed with the user in mind, making it easy tooperate and maintain. Durable: With high-quality materials and advanced technology, this machineis built to last and withstand heavy use.

With high-quality materials and advanced technology, this machineis built to last and withstand heavy use. Reliable: ACE is a trusted brand known for producing reliable andhigh-quality machinery.

Don't wait any longer, get your ACE Napkin Tissue Paper Machinetoday and experience the convenience and efficiency it has tooffer. Contact us now for more information and a quote!

Customization:

Customized Service for Napkin Tissue Paper Machine

Brand Name: ACE

Model Number: ACE-INM-4L

Place of Origin: China

Certification: CE

Minimum Order Quantity: 1set

Price: Negotiable

Packaging Details: standard export packing

Delivery Time: 60 days

Payment Terms: L/C, T/T

Supply Ability: 10 set /month

Napkin Size: 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm)

Folding type: 1/4 Interfolded Napkin / Pop Up Interfolded

Folding Speed: 5200 Sheet/min

Output: 4 Channels / 4 Lanes

Finished Napkin: 4 Folds Paper Napkin

Our customized service for the Napkin Tissue Paper Machine includesa variety of options to suit your specific needs:

Customized Branding: We offer the option to have your brand nameprominently displayed on the machine for a personalized touch.

Model Selection: Our ACE-INM-4L model is designed for highefficiency and fast production.

Manufacturing Location: Our machines are manufactured in China,ensuring high quality and competitive pricing.

Certification: Our machines are CE certified, meeting internationalstandards for safety and quality.

Flexible Ordering: We have a low minimum order quantity of 1 set,allowing you to adjust your order according to your needs.

Competitive Pricing: Our prices are negotiable, ensuring that youget the best value for your investment.

Secure Packaging: We use standard export packing to ensure thatyour machine arrives safely and in top condition.

Delivery Time: Our efficient production process allows us todeliver your machine within 60 days.

Payment Options: We offer flexible payment terms including L/C andT/T.

Reliable Supply: Our factory has the capacity to produce 10 sets ofmachines per month, ensuring a steady supply for your business.

Napkin Size: Our machine is designed to produce napkins with a sizeof 210x330mm (folded 105x165mm), perfect for use in varioussettings.

Folding Options: Our machine offers the choice of 1/4 InterfoldedNapkin or Pop Up Interfolded, giving you flexibility in your napkindesign.

Fast Folding Speed: Our machine can produce up to 5200 sheets perminute, ensuring efficient and timely production.

Multiple Outputs: The machine has 4 channels and 4 lanes, allowingfor a higher output of 4 folds paper napkins.

Additional Options: In addition to napkins, our machine can alsoproduce kitchen towels, toilet paper, and pocket handkerchiefs,providing versatility for your business.

Choose our customized service for the Napkin Tissue Paper Machineand let us help you create a high-quality and efficient productionline for your business needs. Contact us for more information andto discuss your specific requirements.

Packing and Shipping:

Packaging and Shipping for Napkin Tissue Paper Machine

The Napkin Tissue Paper Machine will be carefully packaged toensure its safe delivery. The machine will be first wrapped in alayer of protective material, such as bubble wrap or foam, toprevent any damage during shipping.

After being wrapped, the machine will be placed in a sturdycardboard box with additional padding to further protect it. Thebox will also be labeled with the necessary shipping information,including the recipient's address and contact details.

For international orders, the machine will be packed in compliancewith all relevant customs regulations. This may include additionaldocumentation and labeling.

Once the machine is securely packaged, it will be shipped via areputable and reliable shipping company. The shipping method willdepend on the destination and customer's preference, and a trackingnumber will be provided for the customer to monitor the deliverystatus.

Upon arrival, the customer is advised to carefully inspect thepackage for any signs of damage. If any damage is found, pleasecontact us immediately to resolve the issue.

Thank you for choosing our Napkin Tissue Paper Machine. We takegreat pride in ensuring its safe and timely delivery to you.

FAQ: