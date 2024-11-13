5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (2024)

Table of Contents
Solve a System of Equations by Substitution Solve Applications of Systems of Equations by Substitution Key Concepts FAQs References
  1. Last updated
  2. Save as PDF
  • Page ID
    15152

    • \( \newcommand{\vecs}[1]{\overset { \scriptstyle \rightharpoonup} {\mathbf{#1}}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vecd}[1]{\overset{-\!-\!\rightharpoonup}{\vphantom{a}\smash{#1}}} \)

    \( \newcommand{\id}{\mathrm{id}}\) \( \newcommand{\Span}{\mathrm{span}}\)

    ( \newcommand{\kernel}{\mathrm{null}\,}\) \( \newcommand{\range}{\mathrm{range}\,}\)

    \( \newcommand{\RealPart}{\mathrm{Re}}\) \( \newcommand{\ImaginaryPart}{\mathrm{Im}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\Argument}{\mathrm{Arg}}\) \( \newcommand{\norm}[1]{\| #1 \|}\)

    \( \newcommand{\inner}[2]{\langle #1, #2 \rangle}\)

    \( \newcommand{\Span}{\mathrm{span}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\id}{\mathrm{id}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\Span}{\mathrm{span}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\kernel}{\mathrm{null}\,}\)

    \( \newcommand{\range}{\mathrm{range}\,}\)

    \( \newcommand{\RealPart}{\mathrm{Re}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\ImaginaryPart}{\mathrm{Im}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\Argument}{\mathrm{Arg}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\norm}[1]{\| #1 \|}\)

    \( \newcommand{\inner}[2]{\langle #1, #2 \rangle}\)

    \( \newcommand{\Span}{\mathrm{span}}\) \( \newcommand{\AA}{\unicode[.8,0]{x212B}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectorA}[1]{\vec{#1}} % arrow\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectorAt}[1]{\vec{\text{#1}}} % arrow\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectorB}[1]{\overset { \scriptstyle \rightharpoonup} {\mathbf{#1}}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectorC}[1]{\textbf{#1}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectorD}[1]{\overrightarrow{#1}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectorDt}[1]{\overrightarrow{\text{#1}}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vectE}[1]{\overset{-\!-\!\rightharpoonup}{\vphantom{a}\smash{\mathbf {#1}}}} \)

    \( \newcommand{\vecs}[1]{\overset { \scriptstyle \rightharpoonup} {\mathbf{#1}}}\)

    \( \newcommand{\vecd}[1]{\overset{-\!-\!\rightharpoonup}{\vphantom{a}\smash{#1}}} \)

    \(\newcommand{\avec}{\mathbf a}\) \(\newcommand{\bvec}{\mathbf b}\) \(\newcommand{\cvec}{\mathbf c}\) \(\newcommand{\dvec}{\mathbf d}\) \(\newcommand{\dtil}{\widetilde{\mathbf d}}\) \(\newcommand{\evec}{\mathbf e}\) \(\newcommand{\fvec}{\mathbf f}\) \(\newcommand{\nvec}{\mathbf n}\) \(\newcommand{\pvec}{\mathbf p}\) \(\newcommand{\qvec}{\mathbf q}\) \(\newcommand{\svec}{\mathbf s}\) \(\newcommand{\tvec}{\mathbf t}\) \(\newcommand{\uvec}{\mathbf u}\) \(\newcommand{\vvec}{\mathbf v}\) \(\newcommand{\wvec}{\mathbf w}\) \(\newcommand{\xvec}{\mathbf x}\) \(\newcommand{\yvec}{\mathbf y}\) \(\newcommand{\zvec}{\mathbf z}\) \(\newcommand{\rvec}{\mathbf r}\) \(\newcommand{\mvec}{\mathbf m}\) \(\newcommand{\zerovec}{\mathbf 0}\) \(\newcommand{\onevec}{\mathbf 1}\) \(\newcommand{\real}{\mathbb R}\) \(\newcommand{\twovec}[2]{\left[\begin{array}{r}#1 \\ #2 \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\ctwovec}[2]{\left[\begin{array}{c}#1 \\ #2 \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\threevec}[3]{\left[\begin{array}{r}#1 \\ #2 \\ #3 \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\cthreevec}[3]{\left[\begin{array}{c}#1 \\ #2 \\ #3 \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\fourvec}[4]{\left[\begin{array}{r}#1 \\ #2 \\ #3 \\ #4 \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\cfourvec}[4]{\left[\begin{array}{c}#1 \\ #2 \\ #3 \\ #4 \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\fivevec}[5]{\left[\begin{array}{r}#1 \\ #2 \\ #3 \\ #4 \\ #5 \\ \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\cfivevec}[5]{\left[\begin{array}{c}#1 \\ #2 \\ #3 \\ #4 \\ #5 \\ \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\mattwo}[4]{\left[\begin{array}{rr}#1 \amp #2 \\ #3 \amp #4 \\ \end{array}\right]}\) \(\newcommand{\laspan}[1]{\text{Span}\{#1\}}\) \(\newcommand{\bcal}{\cal B}\) \(\newcommand{\ccal}{\cal C}\) \(\newcommand{\scal}{\cal S}\) \(\newcommand{\wcal}{\cal W}\) \(\newcommand{\ecal}{\cal E}\) \(\newcommand{\coords}[2]{\left\{#1\right\}_{#2}}\) \(\newcommand{\gray}[1]{\color{gray}{#1}}\) \(\newcommand{\lgray}[1]{\color{lightgray}{#1}}\) \(\newcommand{\rank}{\operatorname{rank}}\) \(\newcommand{\row}{\text{Row}}\) \(\newcommand{\col}{\text{Col}}\) \(\renewcommand{\row}{\text{Row}}\) \(\newcommand{\nul}{\text{Nul}}\) \(\newcommand{\var}{\text{Var}}\) \(\newcommand{\corr}{\text{corr}}\) \(\newcommand{\len}[1]{\left|#1\right|}\) \(\newcommand{\bbar}{\overline{\bvec}}\) \(\newcommand{\bhat}{\widehat{\bvec}}\) \(\newcommand{\bperp}{\bvec^\perp}\) \(\newcommand{\xhat}{\widehat{\xvec}}\) \(\newcommand{\vhat}{\widehat{\vvec}}\) \(\newcommand{\uhat}{\widehat{\uvec}}\) \(\newcommand{\what}{\widehat{\wvec}}\) \(\newcommand{\Sighat}{\widehat{\Sigma}}\) \(\newcommand{\lt}{<}\) \(\newcommand{\gt}{>}\) \(\newcommand{\amp}{&}\) \(\definecolor{fillinmathshade}{gray}{0.9}\)

    Learning Objectives

    By the end of this section, you will be able to:

    • Solve a system of equations by substitution
    • Solve applications of systems of equations by substitution
    Note

    Before you get started, take this readiness quiz.

    1. Simplify −5(3−x).
      If you missed this problem, review Example 1.10.43.
    2. Simplify 4−2(n+5).
      If you missed this problem, review Example 1.10.49.
    3. Solve for y. 8y−8=32−2y
      If you missed this problem, review Example 2.3.22.
    4. Solve for x. 3x−9y=−3
      If you missed this problem, review Example 2.6.22.

    Solving systems of linear equations by graphing is a good way to visualize the types of solutions that may result. However, there are many cases where solving a system by graphing is inconvenient or imprecise. If the graphs extend beyond the small grid with x and y both between −10 and 10, graphing the lines may be cumbersome. And if the solutions to the system are not integers, it can be hard to read their values precisely from a graph.

    In this section, we will solve systems of linear equations by the substitution method.

    Solve a System of Equations by Substitution

    We will use the same system we used first for graphing.

    \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{2 x+y=7} \\ {x-2 y=6}\end{array}\right.\)

    We will first solve one of the equations for either x or y. We can choose either equation and solve for either variable—but we’ll try to make a choice that will keep the work easy.

    Then we substitute that expression into the other equation. The result is an equation with just one variable—and we know how to solve those!

    After we find the value of one variable, we will substitute that value into one of the original equations and solve for the other variable. Finally, we check our solution and make sure it makes both equations true.

    We’ll fill in all these steps now in Example \(\PageIndex{1}\).

    Example \(\PageIndex{1}\): How to Solve a System of Equations by Substitution

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{2 x+y=7} \\ {x-2 y=6}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (2)5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (3)5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (4)5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (5)5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (6)5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (7)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{2}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{-2 x+y=-11} \\ {x+3 y=9}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (6,1)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{3}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x+3 y=10} \\ {4 x+y=18}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (4,2)

    See Also
    5.1: Solve Systems of Equations by Graphing5.4: Solve Applications with Systems of Equations
    SOLVE A SYSTEM OF EQUATIONS BY SUBSTITUTION.
    1. Solve one of the equations for either variable.
    2. Substitute the expression from Step 1 into the other equation.
    3. Solve the resulting equation.
    4. Substitute the solution in Step 3 into one of the original equations to find the other variable.
    5. Write the solution as an ordered pair.
    6. Check that the ordered pair is a solution to both original equations.

    If one of the equations in the system is given in slope–intercept form, Step 1 is already done! We’ll see this in Example \(\PageIndex{4}\).

    Example \(\PageIndex{4}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x+y=-1} \\ {y=x+5}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    The second equation is already solved for y. We will substitute the expression in place of y in the first equation.

    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (8)
    The second equation is already solved for y.
    We will substitute into the first equation.
    Replace the y with x + 5. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (9)
    Solve the resulting equation for x. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (10)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (11)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (12)
    Substitute x = −3 into y = x + 5 to find y. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (13)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (14)
    The ordered pair is (−3, 2). 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (15)
    Check the ordered pair in both equations:

    \(\begin{array} {rllrll} x+y &=&-1 & y&=&x+5\\-3+2 &\stackrel{?}{=}&-1 &2& \stackrel{?}{=} & -3 + 5\\-1 &=&-1\checkmark &2 &=&2\checkmark \end{array}\)
    The solution is (−3, 2).
    Try It \(\PageIndex{5}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x+y=6} \\ {y=3 x-2}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (2,4)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{6}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{2 x-y=1} \\ {y=-3 x-6}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (−1,−3)

    If the equations are given in standard form, we’ll need to start by solving for one of the variables. In this next example, we’ll solve the first equation for y.

    Example \(\PageIndex{7}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{3 x+y=5} \\ {2 x+4 y=-10}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    We need to solve one equation for one variable. Then we will substitute that expression into the other equation.

    Solve for y.

    Substitute into the other equation.

    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (16)
    Replace the y with −3x + 5. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (17)
    Solve the resulting equation for x. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (18)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (19)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (20)
    Substitute x = 3 into 3x + y = 5 to find y. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (21)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (22)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (23)
    The ordered pair is (3, −4). 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (24)

    Check the ordered pair in both equations:

    \(\begin{array} {rllrll} 3x+y &=&5 & 2x+4y&=&-10\\3\cdot3+(-4) &\stackrel{?}{=}&5 &2\cdot3 + 4(-4)& \stackrel{?}{=} & -10\\9-4&\stackrel{?}{=}&5 &6-16& \stackrel{?}{=} & -10\\5 &=&5\checkmark &-10&=&-10\checkmark \end{array}\)
    The solution is (3, −4).
    Try It \(\PageIndex{8}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{4 x+y=2} \\ {3 x+2 y=-1}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (1,−2)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{9}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{-x+y=4} \\ {4 x-y=2}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (2,6)

    In Example \(\PageIndex{7}\) it was easiest to solve for y in the first equation because it had a coefficient of 1. In Example \(\PageIndex{10}\) it will be easier to solve for x.

    Example \(\PageIndex{10}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x-2 y=-2} \\ {3 x+2 y=34}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    We will solve the first equation for \(x\)and then substitute the expression into the second equation.

    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (25)
    Solve for x.

    Substitute into the other equation.

    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (26)
    Replace the x with 2y − 2. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (27)
    Solve the resulting equation for y. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (28)

    Substitute y = 5 into x − 2y = −2 to find x.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (29)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (30)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (31)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (32)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (33)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (34)
    The ordered pair is (8, 5).
    Check the ordered pair in both equations:

    \(\begin{array} {rllrll} x-2y &=&-2 & 3x+2y&=&34\\8-2\cdot 5 &\stackrel{?}{=}&-2 &3\cdot8 + 2\cdot5& \stackrel{?}{=} & 34\\8-10&\stackrel{?}{=}&-2 &24+10& \stackrel{?}{=} & 34\\-2 &=&-2\checkmark &34&=&34\checkmark \end{array}\)
    The solution is (8, 5).
    Try It \(\PageIndex{11}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x-5 y=13} \\ {4 x-3 y=1}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (−2,−3)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{12}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x-6 y=-6} \\ {2 x-4 y=4}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (6,2)

    When both equations are already solved for the same variable, it is easy to substitute!

    Example \(\PageIndex{13}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{y=-2 x+5} \\ {y=\frac{1}{2} x}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    Since both equations are solved for y, we can substitute one into the other.

    Substitute \(\frac{1}{2}x\) for y in the first equation. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (35)
    Replace the y with \(\frac{1}{2}x\) 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (36)
    Solve the resulting equation. Start
    by clearing the fraction.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (37)
    Solve for x. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (38)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (39)
    Substitute x = 2 into \(y = \frac{1}{2}x\) to find y. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (40)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (41)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (42)
    The ordered pair is (2,1).
    Check the ordered pair in both equations:

    \(\begin{array} {rllrll} y &=&\frac{1}{2}x & y&=&-2x+5\\1 &\stackrel{?}{=}&\frac{1}{2}\cdot2 &1& \stackrel{?}{=} & -2\cdot2+5\\1 &=&1\checkmark &1 &=&-4+5\\ &&&1&=&1\checkmark \end{array}\)
    The solution is (2,1).
    Try It \(\PageIndex{14}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{y=3 x-16} \\ {y=\frac{1}{3} x}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (6,2)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{15}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{y=-x+10} \\ {y=\frac{1}{4} x}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    (8,2)

    Be very careful with the signs in the next example.

    Example \(\PageIndex{16}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{4 x+2 y=4} \\ {6 x-y=8}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    We need to solve one equation for one variable. We will solve the first equation for y.

    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (43)
    Solve the first equation for y. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (44)
    Substitute −2x + 2 for y in the second equation. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (45)
    Replace the y with −2x + 2. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (46)
    Solve the equation for x. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (47)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (48)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (49)

    Substitute \(x = \frac{5}{4}\) into 4x + 2y = 4 to find y.

    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (50)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (51)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (52)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (53)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (54)
    The ordered pair is \((\dfrac{5}{4},−\dfrac{1}{2})\).
    Check the ordered pair in both equations.

    \(\begin{array} {rllrll} 4x+2y &=&4& 6x-y&=&8\\4(\frac{5}{4}) +2(-\frac{1}{2})&\stackrel{?}{=}&4 &6(\frac{5}{4}) - (-\frac{1}{2})& \stackrel{?}{=} & 8\\5-1&\stackrel{?}{=}&4 &\frac{15}{4} - (-\frac{1}{2}) &\stackrel{?}{=} & 8\\4 &=&4\checkmark &\frac{16}{2} &\stackrel{?}{=}&8\\ &&&8&=&8\checkmark \end{array}\)
    The solution is \( \left( \dfrac{5}{4},−\dfrac{1}{2} \right) \).
    Try It \(\PageIndex{17}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{x-4 y=-4} \\ {-3 x+4 y=0}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    \((2,\frac{3}{2})\)

    Try It \(\PageIndex{18}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{4 x-y=0} \\ {2 x-3 y=5}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    \((−\frac{1}{2},−2)\)

    In Example, it will take a little more work to solve one equation for x or y.

    Example \(\PageIndex{19}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{4 x-3 y=6} \\ {15 y-20 x=-30}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    We need to solve one equation for one variable. We will solve the first equation for x.

    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (55)
    Solve the first equation for x. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (56)
    Substitute \(\frac{3}{4} y+\frac{3}{2}\) for x in the second equation. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (57)
    Replace the x with \(\frac{3}{4} y+\frac{3}{2}\) 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (58)
    Solve for y. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (59)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (60)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (61)

    Since 0 = 0 is a true statement, the system is consistent. The equations are dependent. The graphs of these two equations would give the same line. The system has infinitely many solutions.

    Try It \(\PageIndex{20}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{2 x-3 y=12} \\ {-12 y+8 x=48}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    infinitely many solutions

    Try It \(\PageIndex{21}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{5 x+2 y=12} \\ {-4 y-10 x=-24}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    infinitely many solutions

    Look back at the equations in Example \(\PageIndex{22}\). Is there any way to recognize that they are the same line?

    Let’s see what happens in the next example.

    Example \(\PageIndex{22}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{5 x-2 y=-10} \\ {y=\frac{5}{2} x}\end{array}\right.\)

    Solution

    The second equation is already solved for y, so we can substitute for y in the first equation.

    Substitute x for y in the first equation. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (62)
    Replace the y with \(\frac{5}{2}x\). 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (63)
    Solve for x. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (64)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (65)

    Since 0 = −10 is a false statement the equations are inconsistent. The graphs of the two equation would be parallel lines. The system has no solutions.

    Try It \(\PageIndex{23}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{3 x+2 y=9} \\ {y=-\frac{3}{2} x+1}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    no solution

    Try It \(\PageIndex{24}\)

    Solve the system by substitution. \(\left\{\begin{array}{l}{5 x-3 y=2} \\ {y=\frac{5}{3} x-4}\end{array}\right.\)

    Answer

    no solution

    Solve Applications of Systems of Equations by Substitution

    We’ll copy here the problem solving strategy we used in the Solving Systems of Equations by Graphing section for solving systems of equations. Now that we know how to solve systems by substitution, that’s what we’ll do in Step 5.

    HOW TO USE A PROBLEM SOLVING STRATEGY FOR SYSTEMS OF LINEAR EQUATIONS.
    1. Read the problem. Make sure all the words and ideas are understood.
    2. Identify what we are looking for.
    3. Name what we are looking for. Choose variables to represent those quantities.
    4. Translate into a system of equations.
    5. Solve the system of equations using good algebra techniques.
    6. Check the answer in the problem and make sure it makes sense.
    7. Answer the question with a complete sentence.

    Some people find setting up word problems with two variables easier than setting them up with just one variable. Choosing the variable names is easier when all you need to do is write down two letters. Think about this in the next example—how would you have done it with just one variable?

    Example \(\PageIndex{25}\)

    The sum of two numbers is zero. One number is nine less than the other. Find the numbers.

    Solution

    Step 1. Read the problem.
    Step 2. Identify what we are looking for. We are looking for two numbers.
    Step 3. Name what we are looking for. Let n= the first number
    Let m= the second number
    Step 4. Translate into a system of equations. The sum of two numbers is zero.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (66)
    One number is nine less than the other.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (67)
    The system is: 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (68)
    Step 5. Solve the system of
    equations. We will use substitution
    since the second equation is solved
    for n.
    Substitute m − 9 for n in the first equation. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (69)
    Solve for m. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (70)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (71)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (72)
    Substitute \(m=\frac{9}{2}\) into the second equation
    and then solve for n.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (73)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (74)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (75)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (76)
    Step 6. Check the answer in the problem. Do these numbers make sense in
    the problem? We will leave this to you!
    Step 7. Answer the question. The numbers are \(\frac{9}{2}\) and \(-\frac{9}{2}\).
    Try It \(\PageIndex{26}\)

    The sum of two numbers is 10. One number is 4 less than the other. Find the numbers.

    Answer

    The numbers are 3 and 7.

    Try It \(\PageIndex{27}\)

    The sum of two number is −6. One number is 10 less than the other. Find the numbers.

    Answer

    The numbers are 2 and −8.

    In the Example \(\PageIndex{28}\), we’ll use the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle, P = 2L + 2W.

    Example \(\PageIndex{28}\)

    The perimeter of a rectangle is 88. The length is five more than twice the width. Find the length and width of the rectangle.

    Solution

    Step 1. Read the problem. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (77)
    Step 2. Identify what you are looking for. We are looking for the length and width.
    Step 3. Name what we are looking for. Let L= the length
      W= the width
    Step 4. Translate into a system of equations. The perimeter of a rectangle is 88.
       2L + 2W = P
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (78)
    The length is five more than twice the width.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (79)
    The system is: 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (80)
    Step 5. Solve the system of equations.
    We will use substitution since the second
    equation is solved for L.

    Substitute 2W + 5 for L in the first equation.

    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (81)
    Solve for W. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (82)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (83)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (84)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (85)
    Substitute W = 13 into the second
    equation and then solve for L.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (86)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (87)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (88)
    Step 6. Check the answer in the problem. Does a rectangle with length 31 and width
    13 have perimeter 88? Yes.
    Step 7. Answer the equation. The length is 31 and the width is 13.
    Try It \(\PageIndex{29}\)

    The perimeter of a rectangle is 40. The length is 4 more than the width. Find the length and width of the rectangle.

    Answer

    The length is 12 and the width is 8.

    Try It \(\PageIndex{30}\)

    The perimeter of a rectangle is 58. The length is 5 more than three times the width. Find the length and width of the rectangle.

    Answer

    The length is 23 and the width is 6.

    For Example \(\PageIndex{31}\) we need to remember that the sum of the measures of the angles of a triangle is 180 degrees and that a right triangle has one 90 degree angle.

    Example \(\PageIndex{31}\)

    The measure of one of the small angles of a right triangle is ten more than three times the measure of the other small angle. Find the measures of both angles.

    Solution

    We will draw and label a figure.

    Step 1. Read the problem. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (89)
    Step 2. Identify what you are looking for. We are looking for the measures of the angles.
    Step 3. Name what we are looking for. Let a= the measure of the 1st angle
    b= the measure of the 2nd angle
    Step 4. Translate into a system of equations. The measure of one of the small angles
    of a right triangle is ten more than three
    times the measure of the other small angle.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (90)
    The sum of the measures of the angles of
    a triangle is 180.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (91)
    The system is: 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (92)
    Step 5. Solve the system of equations.
    We will use substitution since the first
    equation is solved for a.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (93)
    Substitute 3b + 10 for a in the
    second equation.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (94)
    Solve for b. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (95)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (96)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (97)
    Substitute b = 20 into the first
    equation and then solve for a.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (98)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (99)
    Step 6. Check the answer in the problem. We will leave this to you!
    Step 7. Answer the question. The measures of the small angles are
    20 and 70.
    Try It \(\PageIndex{32}\)

    The measure of one of the small angles of a right triangle is 2 more than 3 times the measure of the other small angle. Find the measure of both angles.

    Answer

    The measure of the angles are 22 degrees and 68 degrees.

    Try It \(\PageIndex{33}\)

    The measure of one of the small angles of a right triangle is 18 less than twice the measure of the other small angle. Find the measure of both angles.

    Answer

    The measure of the angles are 36 degrees and 54 degrees.

    Example \(\PageIndex{34}\)

    Heather has been offered two options for her salary as a trainer at the gym. Option A would pay her $25,000 plus $15 for each training session. Option B would pay her $10,000 + $40 for each training session. How many training sessions would make the salary options equal?

    Solution

    Step 1. Read the problem.
    Step 2. Identify what you are looking for. We are looking for the number of training sessions
    that would make the pay equal.
    Step 3. Name what we are looking for. Let s= Heather’s salary.
    n= the number of training sessions
    Step 4. Translate into a system of equations. Option A would pay her $25,000 plus $15
    for each training session.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (100)
    Option B would pay her $10,000 + $40
    for each training session
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (101)
    The system is: 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (102)
    Step 5. Solve the system of equations.
    We will use substitution.    		 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (103)
    Substitute 25,000 + 15n for s in the second equation. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (104)
    Solve for n. 5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (105)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (106)
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (107)
    Step 6. Check the answer. Are 600 training sessions a year reasonable?
    Are the two options equal when n = 600?
    Step 7. Answer the question. The salary options would be equal for 600 training sessions.
    Try It \(\PageIndex{35}\)

    Geraldine has been offered positions by two insurance companies. The first company pays a salary of $12,000 plus a commission of $100 for each policy sold. The second pays a salary of $20,000 plus a commission of $50 for each policy sold. How many policies would need to be sold to make the total pay the same?

    Answer

    There would need to be 160 policies sold to make the total pay the same.

    Try It \(\PageIndex{36}\)

    Kenneth currently sells suits for company A at a salary of $22,000 plus a $10 commission for each suit sold. Company B offers him a position with a salary of $28,000 plus a $4 commission for each suit sold. How many suits would Kenneth need to sell for the options to be equal?

    Answer

    Kenneth would need to sell 1,000 suits.

    Note

    Access these online resources for additional instruction and practice with solving systems of equations by substitution.

    Key Concepts

    • Solve a system of equations by substitution
      1. Solve one of the equations for either variable.
      2. Substitute the expression from Step 1 into the other equation.
      3. Solve the resulting equation.
      4. Substitute the solution in Step 3 into one of the original equations to find the other variable.
      5. Write the solution as an ordered pair.
      6. Check that the ordered pair is a solution to both original equations.
    5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (2024)

    FAQs

    How do you know that substitution gives the answer to a system of equations? ›

    To check a system of equations by substitution, you plug your values for x and y into the original equations. If both simplified expressions are true then your answer is correct. Since x=2 and y=−3 worked for both equations I know that (2,−3) is the solution to this system of equations.

    Show Me More
    How do you solve systems of linear equations by substitution Grade 8? ›

    To solve using substitution, follow these four steps: Step 1: Isolate a variable. Step 2: Plug the result of Step 1 into the other equation and solve for one variable. Step 3: Plug the result of Step 2 into one of the original equations and solve for the other variable.

    Show Me More
    Can a system of equations have 2 answers? ›

    Number of Solutions

    Most linear systems you will encounter will have exactly one solution. However, it is possible that there are no solutions, or infinitely many. (It is not possible that there are exactly two solutions.)

    Get More Info Here
    How to do the elimination method? ›

    How to solve a system of equations by elimination.
    1. Write both equations in standard form. ...
    2. Make the coefficients of one variable opposites. ...
    3. Add the equations resulting from Step 2 to eliminate one variable.
    4. Solve for the remaining variable.
    5. Substitute the solution from Step 4 into one of the original equations.

    Explore More
    How to do substitution easily? ›

    Substitution Method Steps
    1. Simplify the given equation by expanding the parenthesis.
    2. Solve one of the equations for either x or y.
    3. Substitute the step 2 solution in the other equation.
    4. Now solve the new equation obtained using elementary arithmetic operations.
    Jul 2, 2020

    Learn More
    Is elimination or substitution easier? ›

    To sum up, substitution works in all the cases you'll encounter, while elimination only works for linear cases, but elimination tends to make life easier when it works. So if it looks linear, use elimination, but if it looks non-linear (or you're really confident you can isolate one variable easily) use substitution.

    Get More Info
    How to find out how many solutions a system of equations has? ›

    A system of two equations can be classified as follows: If the slopes are the same but the y-intercepts are different, the system has no solution. If the slopes are different, the system has one solution. If the slopes are the same and the y-intercepts are the same, the system has infinitely many solutions.

    Know More
    What are the three possible answers to a system of equations? ›

    The three possible solutions to a system of equations are one solution, infinite solutions, or no solutions. One solution means a single point satisfies the system. Infinite solutions mean an infinite number of points satisfy the system. No solution means that no points satisfy the system.

    Read On
    How to tell if a system of equations has no solution or infinitely many? ›

    If we can solve the equation and get something like x=b where b is a specific number, then we have one solution. If we end up with a statement that's always false, like 3=5, then there's no solution. If we end up with a statement that's always true, like 5=5, then there are infinite solutions.. Created by Sal Khan.

    Read The Full Story
    How to solve systems with substitution? ›

    SOLVE A SYSTEM OF EQUATIONS BY SUBSTITUTION.
    1. Solve one of the equations for either variable.
    2. Substitute the expression from Step 1 into the other equation.
    3. Solve the resulting equation.
    4. Substitute the solution in Step 3 into one of the original equations to find the other variable.
    5. Write the solution as an ordered pair.
    Jul 24, 2021

    Read The Full Story

    When to use substitution method? ›

    In this way, we find the value of one variable which can be substituted in any one of the equations to find the other variable too. It is better to use the substitution method when equations are either given in form or can be gotten into the form of x = ay + b and y = mx + n.

    Show Me More
    What is the formula of substitution method? ›

    The goal of the substitution method is to rewrite one of the equations in terms of a single variable. Equation B tells us that x=y+5, so it makes sense to substitute that y+5 into Equation A for x. Substitute y+5 into Equation A for x and you get y+(y+5)=3. Simplify and solve the equation to get y=−1.

    Read More
    How to find the solution to a system of equations by substitution? ›

    Solve a system of equations by substitution
    1. Solve one of the equations for either variable.
    2. Substitute the expression from Step 1 into the other equation.
    3. Solve the resulting equation.
    4. Substitute the solution in Step 3 into one of the original equations to find the other variable.
    5. Write the solution as an ordered pair.

    Continue Reading
    How do you determine substitution? ›

    In this method, we find the value of any one of the variables by isolating it on one side and taking every other term on the other side of the equation. Then we substitute that value in the second equation.

    Read On
    How to check your answer in system of equations? ›

    Check your answer.

    To make sure that you solved the system of equations correctly, you can just plug in your two answers to both equations to make sure that they work both times. Here's how to do it: Plug (3, -1/6) in for (x, y) in the equation 3x + 6y = 8. Plug (3, -1/6) in for (x, y) in the equation x - 6y = 4.

    See More
    How can you tell when a system of linear equations has no solution using substitution? ›

    Final answer:

    When using substitution to solve a system of equations, you will know there are no solutions when substitution results in a false statement. This typically happens when the equations represent parallel lines.

    Discover More Details

    References

    Top Articles
    How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more
    Der komplette Leitfaden für Indoor Skydiving | Manawa
    Termin und Flüge buchen | Indoor Skydiving Bottrop & Viernheim
    Latest Posts
    Durant's PSG stake explained: Why has he bought in? Does he have a say?
    Michigan football tickets 2024: Where to buy for all home and away games
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Prof. An Powlowski

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6204

    Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

    Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Prof. An Powlowski

    Birthday: 1992-09-29

    Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

    Phone: +26417467956738

    Job: District Marketing Strategist

    Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

    Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.