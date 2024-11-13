5.2: Solve Systems of Equations by Substitution (2024)

Kenneth currently sells suits for company A at a salary of $22,000 plus a $10 commission for each suit sold. Company B offers him a position with a salary of $28,000 plus a $4 commission for each suit sold. How many suits would Kenneth need to sell for the options to be equal?

There would need to be 160 policies sold to make the total pay the same.

Geraldine has been offered positions by two insurance companies. The first company pays a salary of $12,000 plus a commission of $100 for each policy sold. The second pays a salary of $20,000 plus a commission of $50 for each policy sold. How many policies would need to be sold to make the total pay the same?

Heather has been offered two options for her salary as a trainer at the gym. Option A would pay her $25,000 plus $15 for each training session. Option B would pay her $10,000 + $40 for each training session. How many training sessions would make the salary options equal?

The measure of one of the small angles of a right triangle is 18 less than twice the measure of the other small angle. Find the measure of both angles.

The measure of one of the small angles of a right triangle is 2 more than 3 times the measure of the other small angle. Find the measure of both angles.

The measure of one of the small angles of a right triangle is ten more than three times the measure of the other small angle. Find the measures of both angles.

For Example \(\PageIndex{31}\) we need to remember that the sum of the measures of the angles of a triangle is 180 degrees and that a right triangle has one 90 degree angle.

The perimeter of a rectangle is 58. The length is 5 more than three times the width. Find the length and width of the rectangle.

The perimeter of a rectangle is 40. The length is 4 more than the width. Find the length and width of the rectangle.

The perimeter of a rectangle is 88. The length is five more than twice the width. Find the length and width of the rectangle.

In the Example \(\PageIndex{28}\), we’ll use the formula for the perimeter of a rectangle, P = 2L + 2W.

The sum of two number is −6. One number is 10 less than the other. Find the numbers.

The sum of two numbers is 10. One number is 4 less than the other. Find the numbers.

The sum of two numbers is zero. One number is nine less than the other. Find the numbers.

Some people find setting up word problems with two variables easier than setting them up with just one variable. Choosing the variable names is easier when all you need to do is write down two letters. Think about this in the next example—how would you have done it with just one variable?

We’ll copy here the problem solving strategy we used in the Solving Systems of Equations by Graphing section for solving systems of equations. Now that we know how to solve systems by substitution, that’s what we’ll do in Step 5.

Since 0 = −10 is a false statement the equations are inconsistent. The graphs of the two equation would be parallel lines. The system has no solutions.

The second equation is already solved for y, so we can substitute for y in the first equation.

Look back at the equations in Example \(\PageIndex{22}\). Is there any way to recognize that they are the same line?

Since 0 = 0 is a true statement, the system is consistent. The equations are dependent. The graphs of these two equations would give the same line. The system has infinitely many solutions.

We need to solve one equation for one variable. We will solve the first equation for x.

In Example , it will take a little more work to solve one equation for x or y.

We need to solve one equation for one variable. We will solve the first equation for y.

Be very careful with the signs in the next example.

Since both equations are solved for y, we can substitute one into the other.

When both equations are already solved for the same variable, it is easy to substitute!

We will solve the first equation for \(x\)and then substitute the expression into the second equation.

In Example \(\PageIndex{7}\) it was easiest to solve for y in the first equation because it had a coefficient of 1. In Example \(\PageIndex{10}\) it will be easier to solve for x.

We need to solve one equation for one variable. Then we will substitute that expression into the other equation.

If the equations are given in standard form, we’ll need to start by solving for one of the variables. In this next example, we’ll solve the first equation for y.

The second equation is already solved for y. We will substitute the expression in place of y in the first equation.

If one of the equations in the system is given in slope–intercept form, Step 1 is already done! We’ll see this in Example \(\PageIndex{4}\).

After we find the value of one variable, we will substitute that value into one of the original equations and solve for the other variable. Finally, we check our solution and make sure it makes both equations true.

Then we substitute that expression into the other equation. The result is an equation with just one variable—and we know how to solve those!

We will first solve one of the equations for either x or y. We can choose either equation and solve for either variable—but we’ll try to make a choice that will keep the work easy.

We will use the same system we used first for graphing.

Solving systems of linear equations by graphing is a good way to visualize the types of solutions that may result. However, there are many cases where solving a system by graphing is inconvenient or imprecise. If the graphs extend beyond the small grid with x and y both between −10 and 10, graphing the lines may be cumbersome. And if the solutions to the system are not integers, it can be hard to read their values precisely from a graph.

To check a system of equations by substitution, you plug your values for x and y into the original equations. If both simplified expressions are true then your answer is correct. Since x=2 and y=−3 worked for both equations I know that (2,−3) is the solution to this system of equations.

Number of Solutions



Most linear systems you will encounter will have exactly one solution. However, it is possible that there are no solutions, or infinitely many. (It is not possible that there are exactly two solutions.)

When using substitution to solve a system of equations, you will know there are no solutions when substitution results in a false statement. This typically happens when the equations represent parallel lines.