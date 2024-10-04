5.4: Solve Applications with Systems of Equations (2024)

The speed of the jet is 408 mph and the speed of the wind is 24 mph.

Translate to a system of equations and then solve: A commercial jet can fly 1728 miles in 4 hours with a tailwind but only 1536 miles in 4 hours into a headwind. Find the speed of the jet in still air and the speed of the wind.

The speed of the jet is 235 mph and the speed of the wind is 30 mph.

Translate to a system of equations and then solve: A small jet can fly 1,325 miles in 5 hours with a tailwind but only 1025 miles in 5 hours into a headwind. Find the speed of the jet in still air and the speed of the wind.

With the tailwind, the actual rate of the jet would be 347 + 18 = 365 mph. In 3 hours the jet would travel 365 · 3 = 1095 miles. Going into the headwind, the jet’s actual rate would be 347 − 18 = 329 mph. In 3 hours the jet would travel 329 · 3 = 987 miles.

A private jet can fly 1095 miles in three hours with a tailwind but only 987 miles in three hours into a headwind. Find the speed of the jet in still air and the speed of the wind.

Wind currents affect airplane speeds in the same way as water currents affect boat speeds. We’ll see this in Example \(\PageIndex{28}\). A wind current in the same direction as the plane is flying is called a tailwind. A wind current blowing against the direction of the plane is called a headwind.

The speed of the canoe is 7 mph and the speed of the current is 1 mph.

Translate to a system of equations and then solve: Jason paddled his canoe 24 miles upstream for 4 hours. It took him 3 hours to paddle back. Find the speed of the canoe in still water and the speed of the river current.

The rate of the boat is 11 mph and the rate of the current is 1 mph.

Translate to a system of equations and then solve: A Mississippi river boat cruise sailed 120 miles upstream for 12 hours and then took 10 hours to return to the dock. Find the speed of the river boat in still water and the speed of the river current.

The downstream rate would be 13.5 + 1.5 = 15 mph. In 4 hours the ship would travel 15 · 4 = 60 miles. The upstream rate would be 13.5 − 1.5 = 12 mph. In 5 hours the ship would travel 12 · 5 = 60 miles.

This is a uniform motion problem and a picture will help us visualize the situation.

A river cruise ship sailed 60 miles downstream for 4 hours and then took 5 hours sailing upstream to return to the dock. Find the speed of the ship in still water and the speed of the river current.

In Figure \(\PageIndex{2}\) the boat is going upstream, opposite to the river current. The current is going against the boat, so the boat’s actual speed is slower than its speed in still water. The actual speed of the boat is b−c.

In Figure \(\PageIndex{1}\) the boat is going downstream, in the same direction as the river current. The current helps push the boat, so the boat’s actual speed is faster than its speed in still water. The actual speed at which the boat is moving is b + c.

Figure \(\PageIndex{1}\) and Figure \(\PageIndex{2}\) show how a river current affects the speed at which a boat is actually traveling. We’ll call the speed of the boat in still water b and the speed of the river current c.

Let’s take a look at a boat traveling on a river. Depending on which way the boat is going, the current of the water is either slowing it down or speeding it up.

Many real-world applications of uniform motion arise because of the effects of currents—of water or air—on the actual speed of a vehicle. Cross-country airplane flights in the United States generally take longer going west than going east because of the prevailing wind currents.

Translate to a system of equations and then solve: Charlie left his mother’s house traveling at an average speed of 36 miles per hour. His sister Sally left 15 minutes (1/4 hour) later traveling the same route at an average speed of 42 miles per hour. How long before Sally catches up to Charlie?

Translate to a system of equations and then solve: Mitchell left Detroit on the interstate driving south towards Orlando at a speed of 60 miles per hour. Clark left Detroit 1 hour later traveling at a speed of 75 miles per hour, following the same route as Mitchell. How long will it take Clark to catch Mitchell?

Also, since Kelly left later, her time will be \( \frac{1}{2} \)hour less than Joni’s time.

Joni left St. Louis on the interstate, driving west towards Denver at a speed of 65 miles per hour. Half an hour later, Kelly left St. Louis on the same route as Joni, driving 78 miles per hour. How long will it take Kelly to catch up to Joni?

Our first example of a uniform motion application will be for a situation similar to some we have already seen, but now we can use two variables and two equations.

We used a table to organize the information in uniform motion problems when we introduced them earlier. We’ll continue using the table here. The basic equation was D = rt where D is the distance traveled, r is the rate, and t is the time.

Alexis wants to build a rectangular dog run in her yard adjacent to her neighbor’s fence. She will use 136 feet of fencing to completely enclose the rectangular dog run. The length of the dog run along the neighbor’s fence will be 16 feet less than twice the width. Find the length and width of the dog run.

Mario wants to put a rectangular fence around the pool in his backyard. Since one side is adjacent to the house, he will only need to fence three sides. There are two long sides and the one shorter side is parallel to the house. He needs 155 feet of fencing to enclose the pool. The length of the long side is 10 feet less than twice the width. Find the length and width of the pool area to be enclosed.

Randall has 125 feet of fencing to enclose the rectangular part of his backyard adjacent to his house. He will only need to fence around three sides, because the fourth side will be the wall of the house. He wants the length of the fenced yard (parallel to the house wall) to be 5 feet more than four times as long as the width. Find the length and the width.

Two angles are supplementary. The measure of the larger angle is 18 less than twice the measure of the smaller angle. Find the measures of the angles.

Two angles are supplementary. The measure of the larger angle is 12 degrees more than three times the smaller angle. Find the measures of the angles.

Two angles are supplementary. The measure of the larger angle is twelve degrees less than five times the measure of the smaller angle. Find the measures of both angles.

The difference of two complementary angles is 80 degrees. Find the measures of the angles.

The difference of two complementary angles is 20 degrees. Find the measures of the angles.

The difference of two complementary angles is 26 degrees. Find the measures of the angles.

If two angles are supplementary, we say that one angle is the supplement of the other.

If two angles are complementary, we say that one angle is the complement of the other.

Two angles are supplementary if the sum of the measures of their angles is 180 degrees.

Two angles are complementary if the sum of the measures of their angles is 90 degrees.

The measures of two complementary angles add to 90 degrees. The measures of two supplementary angles add to 180 degrees.

When we learned about Math Models, we solved geometry applications using properties of triangles and rectangles. Now we’ll add to our list some properties of angles.

Erin burned 11 calories for each minute on the rowing machine and 5 calories for each minute of weight lifting.

Erin spent 30 minutes on the rowing machine and 20 minutes lifting weights at the gym and burned 430 calories. During her next visit to the gym she spent 50 minutes on the rowing machine and 10 minutes lifting weights and burned 600 calories. How many calories did she burn for each minutes on the rowing machine? How many calories did she burn for each minute of weight lifting?

Mark burned 11 calories for each minute of yoga and 7 calories for each minute of jumping jacks.

Mark went to the gym and did 40 minutes of Bikram hot yoga and 10 minutes of jumping jacks. He burned 510 calories. The next time he went to the gym, he did 30 minutes of Bikram hot yoga and 20 minutes of jumping jacks burning 470 calories. How many calories were burned for each minute of yoga? How many calories were burned for each minute of jumping jacks?

When Jenna spent 10 minutes on the elliptical trainer and then did circuit training for 20 minutes, her fitness app says she burned 278 calories. When she spent 20 minutes on the elliptical trainer and 30 minutes circuit training she burned 473 calories. How many calories does she burn for each minute on the elliptical trainer? How many calories does she burn for each minute of circuit training?

Jake’s dad is 6 more than 3 times Jake’s age. The sum of their ages is 42. Find their ages.

Ali is 12 years older than his youngest sister, Jameela. The sum of their ages is 40. Find their ages.

Devon is 26 years older than his son Cooper. The sum of their ages is 50. Find their ages.

We set up, but did not solve, the systems of equations in Example \(\PageIndex{1}\) and Example \(\PageIndex{4}\) Now we’ll translate a situation to a system of equations and then solve it.

A senior employee makes $5 less than twice what a new employee makes per hour. Together they make $43 per hour. How much does each employee make per hour?

A couple has a total household income of $84,000. The husband earns $18,000 less than twice what the wife earns. How much does the wife earn?

\(\begin{array}{ll}{\text {We are looking for the amount that }} & {\text {Let } h=\text { the amount the husband earns. }} \\ {\text {the husband and wife each earn. }} & { w=\text { the amount the wife earns }} \\ {\text{Translate.}} & {\text{A married couple together earns \$110,000.} }\\ {} & {w+h=110000} \\ & \text{The wife earns \$16,000 less than twice what} \\ & \text{husband earns.} \\ & w=2h−16,000 \\ \text{The system of equations is:} & \left\{\begin{array}{l}{w+h=110,000} \\ {w=2 h-16,000}\end{array}\right.\end{array}\)

A married couple together earns $110,000 a year. The wife earns $16,000 less than twice what her husband earns. What does the husband earn?

We’ll do another example where we stop after we write the system of equations.

The sum of two numbers is negative eighteen. One number is 40 more than the other. Find the numbers.

The sum of two numbers is negative twenty-three. One number is 7 less than the other. Find the numbers.

The sum of two numbers is negative fourteen. One number is four less than the other. Find the numbers.

Let’s see how we can translate these two problems into a system of equations with two variables. We’ll focus on Steps 1 through 4 of our Problem Solving Strategy.

In that chapter we translated each situation into one equation using only one variable. Sometimes it was a bit of a challenge figuring out how to name the two quantities, wasn’t it?

Many of the problems we solved in earlier applications related two quantities. Here are two of the examples from the chapter on Math Models.

Previously in this chapter we solved several applications with systems of linear equations. In this section, we’ll look at some specific types of applications that relate two quantities. We’ll translate the words into linear equations, decide which is the most convenient method to use, and then solve them.

By the end of this section, you will be able to:

FAQs

One application of systems of equations are mixture problems. Mixture problems are ones where two different solutions are mixed together resulting in a new final solution. A solution is a mixture of two or more different substances like water and salt or vinegar and oil.

Solving systems of equations by substitution follows three basic steps. Step 1: Solve one equation for one of the variables. Step 2: Substitute this expression into the other equation, and solve for the missing variable. Step 3: Substitute this answer into one of the equations in order to solve for the other variable.

Solving Applied Problems Let x (or some other letter) represent the unknown quantity. Translate the words to mathematical symbols and form an equation. Solve this equation. Ask yourself "Does this result seem reasonable?" Check the solution by substituting the result into the original statement of the problem. More items... Jun 3, 2023

Answer. The system of equations 8x-6y=48 and 8x+6y=48 has infinitely many solutions because both equations represent the same line, and every point on that line is a solution. To determine how many solutions the system of equations has, we observe the two equations: 8x-6y=48 and 8x+6y=48.

An air traffic controller can use simultaneous equations to ensure two airplanes don't intersect at the same time. Systems of equations can be used when trying to determine if you'll make more money at one job or another, taking multiple variables into account, such as salary, benefits and commissions.

System of Equations Example



A system of equations as discussed above is a set of equations that seek a common solution for the variables included. The following set of linear equations is an example of the system of equations: 2x - y = 12. x - 2y = 48.

The Matrix method is the easiest way to solve a set of linear equations, because it is straightforward and a step-by-step method, and it boils down to the same thing as the elimination method that most people are familiar with.

There are three ways to solve a system of linear equations: graphing, substitution, and elimination. The solution to a system of linear equations is the ordered pair (or pairs) that satisfies all equations in the system.

Systems of equations are used to solve applications when there is more than one unknown and there's enough information to set up equations in those unknowns. In general, if there are n unknowns, we need enough information to set up n equations in those unknowns.

A system of equations is used when there are two variables and you are given two pieces of information about how those variables are related.

Get a variable by itself in one of the equations. Take the expression you got for the variable in step 1, and plug it (substitute it using parentheses) into the other equation. Solve the equation in step 2 for the remaining variable.

To Solve a System of Equations by Elimination Write both equations in standard form. ... Make the coefficients of one variable opposites. ... Add the equations resulting from Step 2 to eliminate one variable. Solve for the remaining variable. Substitute the solution from Step 4 into one of the original equations. More items... Mar 3, 2024

If we can solve the equation and get something like x=b where b is a specific number, then we have one solution. If we end up with a statement that's always false, like 3=5, then there's no solution. If we end up with a statement that's always true, like 5=5, then there are infinite solutions.. Created by Sal Khan.

A system of two equations can be classified as follows: If the slopes are the same but the y-intercepts are different, the system has no solution. If the slopes are different, the system has one solution. If the slopes are the same and the y-intercepts are the same, the system has infinitely many solutions.

Our goal when solving a system of equations is to reduce two equations with two variables down to a single equation with one variable. Since each equation in the system has two variables, one way to reduce the number of variables in an equation is to substitute an expression for a variable.

An important application of systems of equations arises in connection with supply and demand. As the price of a product increases, the demand for that product decreases. However, at higher prices, suppliers are willing to produce greater quantities of the product.

8 Real-Life Applications for Math Equations You Learned in High School Pythagorean theorem for architectural design. ...

Sine and cosine functions: Calculating force on space and aircraft flights. ...

Logarithms for measuring pH. ...

Probability equations for disaster risk. ...

Exponential functions for bacterial growth and decay. More items...

The purpose in solving an equation is to find the value or values of the variable that make each side of the equation the same. Any value of the variable that makes the equation true is called a solution to the equation.