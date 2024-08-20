50 Poodle Mixes That'll Melt Your Heart (Poodle Mix Guide) (2024)

The Poodle is consistently one of the top 10 most popular dog breeds in America – and for good reason! They’re confident yet affectionate, but also active and deceivingly athletic. What’s not to like about the intelligent, proud, and elegant Poodle?

For all these reasons, Poodles have unsurprisingly been a popular choice of breed used to develop some of the best designer dogs. There are plenty of options to choose from. But no need to worry, we’ve found all the Poodle mixes that are too adorable to ignore.

Adorable Poodle Mixes

In no particular order, here are some of the most popular Poodle mixes. We’ve also included a few of our favorite hybrids! Did we miss a Poodle mutt that deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

1. Maltipoo

Parents: Maltese x Toy Poodle mix

The Maltese Poodle mix, or the “Maltipoo,” is arguably the most popular Poodle mix. Here’s why. There aren’t many dogs that make you say “aww,” but the Maltipoo is certainly one of them. It’s hard to resist the adorable looks of this designer dog.

In regards to temperament, they show a lot coming from the Maltese side. They’re affectionate and fun-loving dogs with a lot of energy for playtime with kids. There’s nothing they enjoy more than to mess around with loved ones.

Maltipoos don’t need a ton of physical activity, as they make fantastic lap dogs as well. But they do need a lot of “personal time” with people, as they’re quite social creatures.

Poodles are hypoallergenic dogs, so it’s no surprise the Maltipoo is a low-shedding dog. Grooming is still necessary, but it’s not bad at all. You can’t go wrong with the Maltipoo, and millions of dog owners around the world can agree with that.

2. Goldendoodle

Parents: Golden Retriever x Poodle mix

Another wildly popular Poodle mix is the Goldendoodle – bred from a Golden Retriever and Poodle. If you are looking for a larger Poodle mix with a contagious positive vibe, Goldendoodles are a top choice you should be looking at.

Both Golden Retrievers and Poodles have some of the best temperaments for families. As a result, both land in the top 10 list of most popular dog breeds. The Goldendoodle is highly affectionate and playful. There is not a single aggressive bone in these dogs.

Their parents are both in the top 5 for dog intelligence, so expect a similarly intelligent dog breed. They are extremely easy to train and highly recommended for even novice dog owners. But because they’re so smart, they need mental stimulation.

Goldendoodles are larger dogs with a ton of playful energy, so physical activity is essential. Make sure they getplenty of daily exercise, in addition to sufficient space to roam around. But there is good news: they don’t really shed – a huge plus.

3. co*ckapoo

Parents: co*cker Spaniel x Poodle mix

The social co*ckapoo is all about the people. They’re able to make friends with just about anyone and are 100% people-oriented designer dogs. co*ckapoos are loving dogs and they’ll always show it when they are with their loved ones.

Thanks to the Poodle’s gene, the co*ckapoo is a highly intelligent and very trainable dog. They love to be around people so much, whether family and strangers. It’s why they’re always “eager to please” dogs – even if it means doing your bidding.

However, the size of these designer dogs can vary greatly. It really depends on which standard size of Poodle was used in the breeding. co*cker Spaniels can be crossed with all sizes: toy, miniature and even standard Poodles.

If you’re looking for a happy and bright dog that’s guaranteed to get along with your family, there may not be a better option than the co*ckapoo. In fact, the winner of Britain’s 2011 Happiest Dog award was a co*ckapoo!

4. Labradoodle

Parents: Labrador x Poodle mix

What happens when you cross America’s most popular dog breed with the Poodle? You get one of the most popular designer dog and Poodle mix: the Labradoodle. They look a lot like the Goldendoodle, except without the golden coat.

Most of the time, Labradoodles will have shorter curly hair than the Goldendoodle. These dogs were originally developed in Australia by the Royal Guide Dog Association. The goal was to simply create the ultimate hypoallergenic guide dog.

Labradoodles became great guide dogs, but more importantly, amazing companion dogs for families everywhere. They’re affectionate, intelligent and have consistent temperaments. It’s no wonder why everyone loves the Labradoodle!

5. Yorkipoo

Parents: Yorkie x Poodle mix

The Yorkipoo is perhaps be the epitome of “designer dog.” Having parents that are both very popular toy dog breeds, the Yorkipoo is always the first dog that comes to mind. However, this Poodle mix may not be what you’d expect.

While they are a Terrier mix, they don’t have typical Terrier personalities. Rather, Yorkipoos are all about having fun and their cheerfulness shows it. As long as they’re loved by the family, they will become the best versions of themselves.

With a Yorkipoo, there’s no need for extreme exercise. They’re the type of dogs to happily relax in your lap. However, if you live in an area with loud noises, things could get rough. A Yorkipoo loves to bark at anything and it could take some time to get used to.

6. Schnoodle

Parents: Schnauzer x Poodle mix

The Schnoodle is one of the most versatile Poodle mixes on this list. Consisting of half Schnauzer and half Poodle, the Schnoodle can be an excellent lap dog, reliable therapy dog, affectionate companion dog or an award-winning show dog.

Although these mutt dogs can vary in size, the majority of them are crossed with a toy or miniature Poodle, meaning they’re typically small. Their coats can also be in black, brown, gray, silver, sable, apricot, tan or a combination.

For the most part, Schnoodles are good-natured and playful dogs with a positive approach to life. They get their durability and athleticism from the Schnauzer side, while also inheriting an eagerness to please from the Poodle side.

7. Akipoo

Parents: Akita Inu x Poodle mix

Of all the Poodle mixes, this may be the least obvious. But we’re glad someone decided to crossbreed the Akita Inu with the Poodle. The Akipoo is both courageous and intelligent – the perfect combination for those needing a guarding and companion.

They vary greatly in size, but typically all have a strong and sturdy frame coming from the Akita side. Their face will likely resemble an Akita Inu. However, the ears can be either erect or floppy, depending on which side they take more from.

There’s no dog more loyal than the Akita Inu, and we can expect the same devotion with the Akipoo. They’re proud and brave, but also have a sweet spot for familiar humans. Generally, Akipoos have an easy-going demeanor.

8. Pomapoo

Parents: Pomeranian x Poodle mix

The Pomapoo combines two highly sought-after dog breeds in the Pomeranian and Poodle. Both are known for their friendly demeanors and optimistic personalities. Fortunately for owners, the Pomapoo is like both parents.

Temperaments will range with the Pomapoo, as it depends on the inherited genes from both parents. Some may be more naturally calm, inheriting more from the Pomeranian side. Others can be more sociable, as with the Poodle.

We know this Poodle mix is very intelligent and easy to train. They do best with positive reinforcement and will happily do your bidding. You can’t really go wrong with a Pomapoo. They really get along with all types of people!

9. Sheepadoodle

Parents: Old English Sheepdog x Poodle mix

Unlike many other Poodle mixes, the Sheepadoodle has been gaining popularity so quickly that specialist Sheepadoodle breeders are starting to appear all over North America. It’s easy to see why – they’re justthat great of a hybrid.

Highly intelligent and obedient, the Sheepadoodle is more than capable of learning anything you throw at him. However, they can also act clownish, which makes for an entertaining companion. Chances are, you will never be bored around one.

Sheepadoodles are very positive and good-natured dogs. With that said, the best way to train them is through the use of positive reinforcement. The good news is that even first-time dog owners will have no problems training a sheepadoodle

10. Whoodle

Parents: Soft-coated Wheaten x Poodle mix

The Whoodle is a Poodle mix that’s as fun as its name. Bred with the Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier and a Poodle, the Whoodle is both energetic and playful. Expect to spend a lot of time hanging out with your Whoodle if you plan to own one!

Surprisingly, they’re fantastic guard dogs, as inherited from the Wheaten Terrier side. The Whoodle will not bark at random loud noises for no reason. However, they will bark to alert humans of intruders or a perceived threat on the property.

It’s worth mentioning Whoodles do have high prey-drive, thanks to the terrier side. That just means it’s important you provide socialization training early on. This Whoodle is an excellent choice that will fit in with just about any family.

11. Poogle

Parents: Beagle x Poodle mix

The Poogle is the cross of the inquisitive Beagle and the proud Poodle, producing a sweet and loving family dog. As great as they are with other family dogs, they’re even better with kids. In fact, Poogles are as loyal as they come.

Keep in mind: they’re relatively energetic dogs, as seen with both parent breeds. They require plenty of exercise daily. At times, the Beagle instincts may kick in and they’ll wander off following their noses. Keep a close eye on them!

But despite the Beagle being one of the least intelligent dog breeds, the Poogle is pretty smart. They’ll gladly accept their training and are a lot more eager to please than purebred Beagles. But depending on the dog, they can still easily get distracted.

12. Peekapoo

Parents: Pekingese x Toy Poodle mix

On our list of the adorable Poodle mixes, the Peekapoo “takes the cake” for having the most adorable name. They’re the hybrid of two adorable toy dogs – the Pekingese and Toy Poodle. So of course, the dog perfectly fits the name.

In the past, the Pekingesewas a royal Chinese dog breed exclusively bred to be the ultimate lap dog for the Chinese elites. So, it makes a lot of sense why the Peekapoo mix also does an outstanding job being a lap dog.

Despite the petite stature, Peekapoos are extremely loyal dogs that may actually be a little too over-protective at times. It’s quite a funny sight watching a little toy dog tenaciously bark at another dog that’s passing by the home.

13. Saint Berdoodle

Parents: St Bernard x Poodle mix

Of all the Poodle mixes, the Saint Berdoodle may just be the sweetest, most good-natured dog. Given the Saint Bernard and Poodle parents, it’s easy to see why. They’re pretty much the ultimate gentle giant that’s always smiling with their tongues out.

Being extremely social creatures, the Saint Berdoodle does best in large families settings. If they’re left alone for an extended period of time, you could see destructive behavior. That said, they’re not ideal for busy owners.

Because of their 100-pound frame, they shouldn’t be playing with small kids (toddlers or infants). While there’s not a single aggressive bone in them, they may inadvertendly knock over a small child. So parent supervision is always required with big dogs.

14.Shihpoo

Parents: Shih Tzu x Mini Poodle mix

Given the immense popularity of the Peekapoo, it only made sense to develop the Shihpoo. These mutts combine the sassiness of the Shih Tzu with the playfulness of the Toy Poodle to create a versatile hybrid. And as expected, the Shihpoo is wildly popular.

Shihpoos are elegant dogs that love every living thing, including humans and other dogs (yes, even your guinea pig!). These sweet dogs love nothing more than to cuddle with you on the couch and do nothing all day long.

But because they’re small dogs, make sure the kids are old enough to respect and handle the Shihpoo. They can be fragile and don’t respond well to rough play. On the bright side, they’re not territorial, easy to groom, and obedient.

15. Chipoo

Parents: Chihuahua x Mini Poodle mix

The Chipoo is the wonderful cross between a Poodle and Chihuahua (see more Mexican breeds here). They’re the ideal dogs for those that have a busy lifestyle, as they’re known for being relatively low maintenance.

Most energetic dog breeds require a decent amount of exercise to expend all that energy. But despite being active dogs, the Chipoo doesn’t needthat much physical play. It’s why they’re such a popular lap dog option for families.

Plus, they’re fantastic with people, especially with kids. Just make sure the kids don’t accidentally hurt these small dogs. The Chipoos can be big barkers, as inherited from the Chihuahua side. But even so, a Chipoo will make a great companion for really anyone.

16. Poochon

Parents: Bichon Frise x Poodle mix

The Poochon is the gorgeous mix that combines the teddy-bear Bichon Frise with the elegant Poodle. To the casual dog owner, the two dog breeds look very similar. So with the hybrid Poochon, it can be just as hard to tell apart.

The Poochon is highly intelligent velcro dog (that stick by your side). However, they can be big barkers and whiners, especially if they become bored. They’ll need a moderate amount of exercise (30 minutes per day), which may reduce their “whining.”

While they are small dogs, Poochons make good watchdogs because they’re always wary of strangers and other unfamiliar animals. However, we wouldn’t assign guard dog duties to a Poochon. Providing us with companionship is what they excel at.

17. Doxiepoo

Parents: Dachshund x Poodle mix

The Doxiepoo combines two classic and iconic German dog breeds: the Dachshund and the Poodle. Not only are both parent breeds great companion dogs, but they also have similar temperaments.

For instance, both dogs are slightly stubborn by nature. Not surprisingly, the Doxiepoo is going to show a bit of stubbornness as well. However, these Poodle mixes make up for it with their bright and charming personalities.

While temperaments are fairly consistent, the size and looks of a Doxiepoo can vary depending on the overall parentage. But regardless, these happy little dogs are guaranteed to provide a ton of love and entertainment for their owners.

18. Irish Doodle

Parents: Irish Setter x Poodle mix

There’s a number of names for this Poodle mix: the Irish Poo, Irish Setterpoo or even the Irish Poo Setter. Whatever you want to call them, the Irish Doodle is a highly skilled and versatile designer dog with the ability to become a great working dog.

The Irish Poo can hunt, retrieve, or even be an excellent companion dog. They’re the ideal Poodle mix for those that live an active lifestyle in the rural. On the other hand, they’re not the best choice for those that live in apartments.

The inheritedIrish Setter genes means they’ll need a ton of stimulation. So, make sure they get their daily socialization, obedience training, and physical activities in. And although they have high prey-drive, they can tolerate kids and other dogs well.

19. Rottle

Parents: Rottweiler x Poodle mix

Bred from the loyal Rottweiler and graceful Poodle, the Rottle really is a unique designer dog that’ll surely melt your heart. Rottles look like a Rottweiler, often inheriting the Rottie colors. However, they will inherit the curly textured coat of the Poodle.

Despite the Rottweiler being a dog on the larger side, Rottles can be crossbred with either a standard or miniature Poodle. For this reason, the mutt’s size really tends to vary depending on the parent coming from the Poodle side.

Both Rottweilers and Poodles make the top 10 list for dog intelligence, so expect a highly capable and smart dog. Rottles are also gentle and affectionate dogs. And with the Rottweilers’ unwavering loyalty, you can count on a Rottle to have your back.

20. Bernedoodle

Parents: Bernese Mountain Dog x Poodle mix

The Bernedoodle, or the Bernese Mountain Dog Poodle mix, is one of my all-time favorite mixed breeds. Enjoy the gentle silliness of the Bernese Mountain Dog, combined with the clever and loyal personality of the Poodle.

They’re big, thanks to the Bernese side, but they’re not intimidating at all. If you get to know one, they’re more like a giant goof ball. The silly Bernedoodle loves to be around people and can make a great family companion for all.

Bernedoodles have been known to get along great with kids, as expected. Some may say they have an affinity towards children (though socializing is needed). Regardless, Bernedoodles are some of the best options if you’re wanting a larger Poodle mix.

21. Bassetoodle

Parents: Basset Hound x Poodle mix

The Bassetoodle combines arguably the two most popular and iconic dogs from France. In a way, both dog breeds are very similar in personality and temperament. However, both couldn’t be further apart in terms of looks and appearance.

Both the Poodle and Basset Hound are naturally calm and friendly. And because they’re social dogs, the Bassetoodle gets along with everyone, including humans and other pets. They love being the center of attention in the home!

However, they do have a peculiar look. Not only do Bassetoodles have an elongated torso and short legs, but also the curly coat of the Poodle. Add in their large button eyes and big triangular nose, and you have a one-of-a-kind Poodle mix.

22. Boxerdoodle

Parents: Boxer x Poodle mix

The Boxerdoodle is the refreshing combination of the Boxer and standard Poodle. Although the two dogs have completely different personalities, it somehow works. Even so, the Boxerdoodle’s temperament will vary depending on the parent.

Boxers are typically territorial and devoted, making them some of the most courageous guard dogs you can find. When they play rough, they can also display exceptional athleticism and even a little aggression at times.

On the other hand, the Poodle is calm and well-mannered. They’re people-oriented and love to be with loved ones. Combined, you get a Boxerdoodle, which can come with an unpredictable temperament.

23. Bossi-poo

Parents: Boston Terrier x Poodle mix

The Boston Terrier Poodle mix, or Bossi-poo, is a highly intelligent designer dog that can develop into a loyal and affectionate family dog. They’re well-mannered and touted as low maintenance dogs for those with a busy lifestyle.

There can be a lot of variation with the Bossi-poo, as some may take on the Poodle’s coat while others, the Terrier’s coat. If your Bossi-poo has a former’s signature coat, expect them to be hypoallergenic with minimal shedding.

Inherited from the Boston Terrier side, activeness is a common trait in these mixes. They’re high-octane dogs that need exercise to be kept in check. It may be a big commitment, but the Bossi-poo is certainly worth it.

24. Aussiedoodle

Parents: Australian Shepherd x Poodle mix

The amazing Aussiedoodle combines two very popular dog breeds, the hyper Australian Shepherd and the calmer Poodle. Though they originated from Australia, they are much more common within America today.

Sizes can vary a lot because you can pair a toy, mini or standard variation of both the Poodle and Aussie. Despite the large variance in size, an Aussiedoodle will likely have a lean frame with plenty of muscle. Both parents are working dogs, after all.

Given the variety of Aussie colors, these dogs can come in an array of colors, including the spectacular merle coat. However, the hardest part about raising an Aussiedoodle is keeping up with their energy and work ethic. They are hard workers.

25. Cavapoo

Parents: Cavalier King Charles x Poodle mix

Though Poodles are very prideful, the Cavapoo can be sensitive – bringing us yet another unique Poodle mix. Obedience training should be the most important thing, since the highly intelligent Cavapoos need to be mentally stimulated.

Always approach them with positive reinforcement and make sure you’re gentle with the Cavapoo. It helps if you have a lot of time to play with these dogs, as they’re some of the most playful Poodle mixes. And, they’ll play with anyone!

With socialization, the Cavapoo will thrive in a positive environment. This includes a loving family and plenty of bonding time. If you’re able to provide your Cavapoo with these things, they’ll be fantastic companion dogs.

26. Papipoo

Parents: Papillon x Toy Poodle mix

Comprised of two highly intelligent dog breeds, the Papipoo is both good looks and smarts. It’s easy to fall in love with these dogs from the moment you meet them. They’re adorable, fluffy and tiny little dogs – but there’s more to them!

Though small in size, they have a big personality that owners won’t be able to resist. A huge plus is that the Papipoo is a low maintenance dog, making them perfect for families, single owners, and especially seniors that need companionship.

They can be very entertaining, but a little mischievous at times. Just understand it’s all in good fun. With kids, they’ll have the best time of their lives. However, make sure there’s no rough play when it comes to these fragile dogs.

27. Lhasapoo

Parents: Lhasa Apso x Poodle mix

The Lhasapoo is a Poodle mix that deserves more attention than it gets. As hybrids of the Lhasa Apso and Poodle, they’re intelligent, kind and affectionate. In fact, they’re one of the most adaptable Poodle mixes you can find!

Keep them in an apartment, they Lhasapoo will be happy. In a big fenced yard, they’ll make good use of it. Whether you’re a single owner, large family or couple, they’ll quickly learn to become the best family dog they possibly can.

The downside is that they tend to be independent and stubborn, most likely thanks to the Lhasa parent. And because they can be a little protective, don’t be surprised if they start barking at strangers and cars that pass by your home.

28. Eskipoo

Parents: American Eskimo x Poodle mix

The Eskapoo, or American Eskimo Poodle mix, looks very much like a Pomapoo. However, they tend to be slightly larger in most cases. Size will vary depending on the parents and the variation of Poodle used to breed the Eskapoo.

Eskapoos will be fluffy dogs, and as you guessed, need a moderate amount of grooming and care. And despite having Poodle genes, the Eskimo-Poodle mix is not hypoallergenic. As a matter of fact, they will likely shed a lot.

Most Eskapoos have a ton of energy and excitement. They also make great watchdogs, if you can stand the constant barking. But whatever you do, don’t leave your Eskapoo home alone. That’s what they can’t stand the most.

29. Jack-A-Poo

Parents: Jack Russell x Poodle mix

The Jack-A-Poo is one of the newest designer dogs on this Poodle mix list. In fact, they originated from the United States only a few decades ago. But because of their pleasant temperaments, they have been steadily climbing in popularity.

There is no standard for appearance and temperament. However, we know the Jack-A-Poo is likely to be a hyperactive dog, which comes from the Jack Russell side. Owners claim the Jack-A-Poo is very loving and has high intelligence, with much interest for training.

On the bright side, Jack-A-Poos are low-shedding dogs and won’t require too much grooming (thanks to the genes of the Poodle). But then again, this may vary and will depend on parentage. It’s uncommon for these hybrids to inherit the terrier’s high shedding coat.

30. Bordoodle

Parents: Border Collie x Poodle mix

The Bordoodle, which consists of part Border Collie and part Poodle, combines the two most intelligent dog breeds in the world. In terms of intelligence of designer dogs, it’s hard to see a more intelligent mix – at least on paper.

However, this Poodle mix is more than just brains. The Bordoodle is an energetic and hard working dogs with a playful side. There are few tasks they’re not able to excel at, with the exception of maybe being a couch potatoe.

For the most part, they’re affectionate and loyal dogs. As a result, Bordoodles are known to be over-protective of the family even at a young age. However, training can curb this. So, if you have kids in the family, the Bordoodle will fit right in.

31. Airedoodle

Parents: Airedale Terrier x Poodle mix

The Airedoodle is an excellent choice for those owners looking for a larger Poodle mix. They won’t be as big as a Saint Berdoodle, but can weigh up to 60 pounds in adulthood. That’s nothing to scoff at. Just don’t be too surprised if they inherit the Airedale’s heft.

Airedoodles have a lot of energy that needs to be dealt with on the daily. A few hours of daily physical exercise is required, so we only recommend them for active owners. And while they can be left alone for short periods, don’t make it a habit with them.

Airedoodles usually come in a medium-length coat with either soft or coarse texture. They know how to work hard, but also know how to play hard. They’re generally very care-free and gentle dogs that get along with everyone.

32. Cairnoodle

Parents: Cairn Terrier x Mini Poodle mix

Combining two small, yet popular lap dogs is the Cairnoodle. As a hybrid of the Miniature Poodle and the Cairn Terrier, this mix has the genes for a near-guaranteed hypoallergenic coat. In other words, they’ll be low maintenance dogs.

Because the Cairn Terrier was originally developed to hunt down vermin, the Cairnoodle may inherit the prey instincts of the terrier side. Similarly, Poodles were once “hunting dogs,” though they were mainly just water retrievers.

Given the intelligence of both parents, we expect the same with your Cairnoodle. The best quality of this Poodle mix is their strong loyalty to the family. As such, they’ll often develop an inseparable bond with the household members.

33. Chinese Crestepoo

Parents: Chinese Crested x Mini Poodle mix

Not the most common or obvious Poodle mix, the Crestepoo crossbreeds the Chinese Crested with the Miniature Poodle. Despite the rarity, they’re one of the most unique designer dogs because of, well, the Chinese Crested side.

Both parent breeds have very different coats. However, we tend to see the Crestepoo take on the curly coat of the Poodle. As a result, these mixes can come in black, brown, chocolate or even the Poodle’s signature white.

Though they can be playful and active dogs, they’re just as likely to cuddle up with their owners. And depending on the dog, they can be a bit high-strung and stubborn. But even so, the Poodle side makes them easy to train.

34. Poo-Ton

Parents: Coton De Tulear x Poodle mix

Also called the Cotonpoo, the Poo-Ton is the delightful cross of the Coton de Tulear and the Toy or Mini Poodle. But don’t be fooled. These little dogs have what seems like an unlimited amount of energy, and have personalities that’ll steal your heart.

Poo-Tons are great family pets, as they were developed solely for companionship. They do best in large families where they can constantly be the center of attention. These dogs need to be part of the family activities to thrive.

Because both parents are hypoallergenic dogs, the Poo-Ton is too. They don’t really shed too much, but debris will still get stuck in the coat. And because of the curliness of the coat, brushing is will be needed to prevent matting.

35. Froodle

Parents: French Bulldog x Poodle mix

With the recent explosion in French Bulldog popularity, the Frenchie-Poodle hybrid has also caught the attention of dog owners. So much so, that the Froodle has been recognized by the American Canine Hybrid Club!

Built with the sturdiness of the Frenchie but the coats of the Poodle, Froodles tend to look like Frenchies with slight curls on the coat. They don’t have full-on Poodle coats nor do they have the exact outline of the Frenchie. You just need to see one yourself.

These Poodle mixes want to be part of all your family activities. As such, they need plenty of attention and care to be happy. Plus, they don’t like to be ignored or left alone for long periods. On the bright side, they’re good watchdogs.

36. Doodleman

Parents: Doberman x Poodle mix

The Doodleman is an unlikely hybrid, consisting of half Doberman Pinscher and half Poodle. In most cases, the Doodleman will retain the shape of the Doberman, though with the signature coat of the Poodle. Plus, they can be hypoallergenic too!

Depending on which Poodle size is used for the crossbreeding, the Doodleman’s size can vary as well. However, standard Poodles are typically used, resulting in a big dog breed. As for coat color, most will tend to inherit the Doberman’s black.

These interesting hybrids combine two breeds with very different temperaments. While the Dobie can be brave and loyal, the Poodle is less suspicious and alert. Doodlemans may strike a balance that fits seamlessly into all type of families.

37. Affenpoo

Parents: Affenpinscher x Toy Poodle mix

Affenpoos are the delightful hybrids that combine the fun-loving Affenpinscher with the toy Poodle. Both parent breeds enjoy having fun and the Affenpoo is no exception. Expect to have a bright and cheerful small dog breed.

Poodles and Affenpinschers share a few similar traits. For example, they both have a coat that will rarely shed. So, Affenpoos are almost guaranteed to have this trait. Both came come in a black coat and the hybrid tends to be black as well.

Most Affenpoos will look like a toy or miniature Poodle. The only difference is they will likely inherit their monkey-like faces from the Affenpinscher side. However, you can always count on this Poodle mix to sport a curly coat.

38. Huskypoo

Parents: Husky x Poodle mix

The Huskypoo is the Siberian Husky and Poodle mix. While the Husky side brings the bouncing-off-the-walls energy, the Poodle balances it out with graceful mannerism. The end product is one of my favorite Poodle mixes of all time.

Huskydoodles rarely resemble the Husky parent. Sometimes they’ll inherit the spitz-like pointy ears of the Husky, though not always. Others may even inherit the special blue eyes from the Husky side. But, all will have the curly coat of the Poodle.

What makes the Huskypoo a great mix is their ability to play like a wild animal, but also able to listen to obedience commands. After all, Poodles are the 2nd most intelligent dogs for obedience and work IQ. The Poodle side curbs the stubbornness just a bit.

39. Havapoo

Parents: Havanese x Toy Poodle mix

The Havapoo combines two of the best lap dog breeds the canine kingdom has to offer. This hybrid is a Havanese with a lot of doodle. As a result, they’re some of the best and most popular small Poodle mixes from the designer dog world.

Both the Havanese and Toy Poodle are lively, cheerful and affectionate. You can expect the same of the hybrid, though they may also inherit a more gentle side from the Havanese parent. Either way, they are great companions for all people.

In terms of appearance, the Havapoo may vary quite a bit. However, both parent breeds do share very similar qualities such as the curly coat. Colors tend to lean towards the Havanese side with a deeper brown. They will be adorable regardless!

40. Shepadoodle

Parents: German Shepherd x Poodle mix

The Shepadoodle combines two classic and iconic dog breeds, the Poodle and German Shepherd. Both of which, are also some of the most intelligent and popular dog breeds too. So, it only made sense to crossbreed the two, right?

German Shepherds bring the loyalty and courageousness that made them the top choice for the K9 police force. On the other hand, Poodles offer great instincts and adaptability. When combined, the Shepadoodle is a well-balanced, all-around dog.

These dogs are not as common as you’d think. So, the variation in looks can be big. Though, most of this breed will have a shape similar to the GSD. The coats will curl like the Poodle, but may not be a full-on curly coat like purebred doodles.

41. Bossipoo

Parents: Boston Terrier x Mini Poodle mix

No, the Bossipoo isn’t a “bossy” Poodle as the name suggests. Instead, they’re the delightful designer dog that combines the even-tempered Boston Terrier and elegant Miniature Poodle. In some cases, a Toy Poodle may be used for the crossbreeding.

Boston Terriers are famously known for their calm and mild temperaments. On the other hand, a Mini can be energetic and active. The Bossipoo tends to be somewhere in between. They may be down to go out and play, but also lounge around.

Bossipoos can also vary in appearance. However, many of the ones we’ve seen retain the body of the Boston Terrier, but also the curly coat of the Poodle. Others may look more like a Poodle with the coat color (black and white) from the terrier side.

42. Bolonoodle

Parents: Bolognese x Toy Poodle mix

The Bolonoodle is a designer dog that’s known for their cute looks and their balanced temperaments. Combining the calmer Bolognese with the active Toy Poodle gives them a personality that’s perfect for many owners.

For the most part, the Bolognese will be calm, reserved and docile. In contrast, the Toy Poodles will be alert and active, always looking to have fun. While the Bolonoodle’s temperament can lean either way, they’ll usually be a nice balance of the two.

Physically, the Bolognese and Toy Poodle have similar looks. Both will have the curly hypoallergenic coat and the small beady eyes. It’s safe to say that the Bolonoodle looks like either and both. In many cases, it’ll be hard to tell them apart.

43. Corgipoo

Parents: Corgi x Mini Poodle mix

The Corgipoo is the amazing cross between a Welsh Corgi and Poodle. The result is as lovable and cute as the purebred Corgi. In fact, they look fairly similar to a Corgi depending on the parents and genetics. Rarely will they look more like the Poodle parent.

Corgipoos will always inherit the signature short and stubby legs from the Corgi. It’s a dominant trait and all Corgi mixes end up with this unique feature. However, the Corgipoo tends to inherit the curls of the Poodle’s coat.

A Corgi can be a bit stubborn and independent. However, the Poodle’s obedient nature will help balance this out. As for intelligence, the Corgipoo is extremely smart. After all, both parents are in the top 11 for most intelligent dog breeds.

44. Newfypoo

Parents: Newfoundland x Poodle mix

The Newfypoo is an incredible hybrid dog, crossbreeding the Newfoundland with the Poodle. Given the massive size of the Newfie, you’re sure to have a large dog breed with good heft. While a Newfie can weigh up to 150 pounds, a Newfypoo may be half the weight.

The Newfoundland is a dog that’s known for their calm temperaments. In addition, they’re fiercely loyal just like the standard Poodle. Expect the Newfypoo to be a dedicated Poodle mix capable of taking care of the kids of the family.

Most Newfypoos will look very much like the Newfoundland. The only difference may be the curly coats and Poodle facial traits – as seen with most Poodle mixes. Plus, they’re likely to inherit the black coat color that’s seen in all Newfoundlands.

45. Westiepoo

Parents: Westie x Mini Poodle mix

The West Highland White Terrier (also known as the “Westie”) and the Mini Poodle combine to create the Westiepoo – an elegant and beautiful designer dog. Although the terrier side brings a bit of spunk and sass, the Poodle adds the gracefulness.

Both the Westie and Mini Poodle are energetic, alert and playful. They’ll love to play for hours and the breed’s endless amount of energy will keep your kids entertained for hours. Thanks to their terrier side, Westiepoos will have courage despite being small.

With the Westiepoo, you’ll always get a small dog breed. The ears can be pointed like the Westie or down like the Poodle – it’ll depend on the dog. Most likely though, they’ll inherit the beautiful white coat of the Westie with the curls of the Poodle.

46. Weimardoodle

Parents: Weimaraner x Poodle mix

The Weimardoodle is a relatively new hybrid that combines the Weimaraner with the Poodle. Given the parent breeds, a Weimardoodle will be roughly 50 to 70 pounds on average. However, the height ranges even more, from 20 to 27 inches tall.

Weimardoodles tend to take the shape of the Weimaraner, inheriting the longer legs, facial shape or the signature hound-like ears. Once again, these Poodle mixes will likely have the curliness that takes from the Poodle side.

Although Weimaraners are called the “gray ghost” due to their signature gray coat color, that’s not the case with the Weimardoodle. In fact, these mixes can come in brown, black, white, isabella or even fawn. Plus, some may even be hypoallergenic dogs.

47. Pugapoo

Parents: Pug x Toy Poodle mix

The Pugapoo has two parent breeds that are quite the opposite. On one hand, the Pug is a comical and goofy breed. On the other hand, the Poodle is graceful and proud with a certain aura around the breed. That being said, the Pugapoo works surprisingly well.

A Pugapoo is like a Poodle, but less serious. When in the home, they love to let loose, be themselves, and have fun. As a result, the Pugapoo tend to get along great with older children that know how to respect them.

Appearance of this Poodle mix will vary greatly. They’ll likely inherit the flat face and short snout that is seen in the Pugs. However, the coat may have lots of curls, just a bit or none at all. Shedding may also be an issue depending on the individual dog.

48. Great Danoodle

Parents: Great Dane x Poodle mix

The Great Danoodle is nothing short of great. As you may have guessed, this hybrid combines the Great Dane with the Poodle to give you a giant, curly fur-ball. And while Great Danes can be a bit of a shedder, the Poodle’s inherited coat will help.

Expect the Great Danoodle to be big. They are half Great Danes, after all. Appearances greatly vary and the hybrid can lean towards either parent. Sometimes, they’ll look more like a giant Poodle. But in other dogs, they’ll look like Great Danes with slight curls.

Inherited from the Dane side, the Danoodle will have a reserved and gentle disposition. And since both parents are loyal, you can count on the hybrid being devoted too. Still, these dogs will have an excess of energy that needs to be dealt with.

49. Broodle Griffon

Parents: Brussels Griffon x Toy Poodle mix

The Broodle Griffon is a small designer dog that’s developed through crossbreeding the Poodle and a Brussels Griffon. Both the Toy and Miniature Poodle are compatible for this mix, though toys are more commonly used for this designer.

This little hybrid combines the curiousity of the Brussels with the playfulness of the Poodle. When in the home, the Broodle can be reserved and calm. However, when they’re out and about, expect them to be romping around with much liveliness.

These dogs love being the center of attention and often thrive if given a lot of human interaction. For a lap dog companion, few Poodle mixes are as perfect as the Broodle. They’ll happily lounge on your laps and curl up for a nice nap.

50. Sproodle

Parents: Springer Spaniel x Poodle mix

Also called the Springerdoodle, the popular Sproodle is the amazing combination of the Poodle with an English Springer Spaniel. Does it surprise you that they’re such popular designer dogs? In fact, they’re also called the Springerpoo or Springerdoodle Retriever.

Sproodles are medium-sized dogs, as given the relative size of both parent breeds. And because both parents are very smart, expect the Sproodle to be a superstar when it comes to obedience training and learning commands or tricks.

For the most part, they’ll be standout Poodle mixes that play well with your children. Not only are they friendly with all people, but also with other dogs and cats. If you can handle the bubbly energy of the Sproodle, then they’re the perfect choice!

What’s My Poodle Mix?

Every day, I get tons of questions from dog owners regarding the breed of their Poodle mix. But because of the huge variation in mutt appearances, it’s near impossible to figure that out through pictures.

If your Poodle mix came from an animal shelter or rescue group, there’s a good chance the staff got your dog’s breed wrong. They don’t actually do genetic testing. Instead, they most likely gave an “educated guess.”

The only way to know is through a dog DNA test, such as the Embark DNA Test:

Embark’s DNA test is by far the most reputable and accurate test. It’s the gold standard. But, there are two options you can get.

If you’re trying to find out the true breed of your Poodle mix, then the Breed Identification Kit will suffice. Embark has a genetic database of over 250 dog breeds, so they’re likely to figure out the mix. They also set up a family tree for your dog too!

Still, I highly recommend the Breed and Health Kit. Not only does it include breed info, but also screens for over 170 genetic diseases! The more you know about your dog’s health, the easier it will to prevent future health issues.

So, did we miss any great Poodle mixes that deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below!Also, which is your favorite Poodle mix?

